Courses Offered in UNIOSUN and Admission Requirements 2024/2025

Courses Offered in UNIOSUN and Admission Requirements: Are you looking for the complete list of courses offered in UNIOSUN (Osun State University) for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this article, you will find out everything you need to know about the courses, programmes, and admission requirements of UNIOSUN.
Overview of UNIOSUN
UNIOSUN is one of the leading state universities in Nigeria, established in 2006 by the Osun State Government. The university has six campuses located in different parts of the state, namely Osogbo, Ikire, Okuku, Ejigbo, Ifetedo, and Ipetu-Ijesa. UNIOSUN offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various fields of study, such as arts, sciences, engineering, law, education, agriculture, health sciences, and management.
Also, Check Out the UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025
UNIOSUN is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and recognized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The university has a vision to be a centre of excellence in teaching, research, and community service. The university also has a mission to create a unique institution committed to the pursuit of academic innovation, skill-based training, and a tradition of excellence in teaching, research, and community service.
If you are interested in studying at UNIOSUN, you need to know the courses and programmes that are available, as well as the admission requirements and procedures. This will help you to make an informed decision and prepare for your application.
Also, Check Out the UNIOSUN School Fees for 2024/2025
UNIOSUN Colleges and Campuses
UNIOSUN has seven colleges running across six different campus locations:
- College of Health Sciences – Okuku Campus
- College of Humanities and Culture – Ikire Campus
- College of Law – Ifetedo Campus
- College of Management and Social Sciences – Okuku and Osogbo Campuses
- College of Science, Engineering and Technology – Osogbo Campus
- College of Agriculture – Ejigbo Campus
- Oke-Osun College of Education – Ipetu Ijesa Campus
This multi-campus structure allows students to study their programs close to where they reside. The university provides shuttle services between the campuses as needed.
List of Courses Offered in UNIOSUN (Undergraduate)
UNIOSUN offers a variety of courses and programmes in different faculties and colleges. The courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their chosen fields of study and careers. The courses are also aligned with the national and global standards and demands of the 21st century.
Here is the complete list of courses offered in UNIOSUN for the 2024/2025 academic session:
Faculty of Agriculture
- B.Agric. Animal Science
- B.Agric. Agricultural Economics and Extension
- B. Agric. Agronomy
- B. Fisheries and Wildlife
Faculty of Arts
- Arabic Language and Literature
- Christian Religious Studies
- English and International Studies
- English Language
- Fine and Applied Arts
- French
- French and International Studies
- History and International Studies
- Islamic Studies
- Linguistics
- Linguistics and Communication Studies
- Literature in English
- Philosophy
- Theatre Arts
- Yoruba
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- B.Sc. Anatomy
- B.Sc. Physiology
- B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry
Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- B.Sc. Pharmacology
- B.Sc. Chemical Pathology
- B.Sc. Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology
- B.Sc. Medical Microbiology & Parasitology
- B.Sc. Haematology and Blood Transfusion
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Community Medicine
- B.Sc. Internal Medicine
- MBBS. Medicine and Surgery
- B.Sc. Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- B.Sc. Paediatrics
- B.Sc. Psychiatry
- B.Sc. Ophthalmology
- B.Sc. Nursing Science
Faculty of Education
- B.Sc.(Ed.) Economics
- B.A.(Ed.) English
- B.Sc.(Ed.) Political Science
- B.Sc.(Ed.) Biology
- B.Sc.(Ed.) Chemistry
- B.Sc.(Ed.) Mathematics
- B.Sc.(Ed.) Physics and Technical Education
Faculty of Humanities and Culture
- B.A. Arabic Language
- B.A. English
- B.A. French
- B.A. Islamic
- B.A. Linguistics & Communication Studies
- B.A. Philosophy
- B.A. Theatre Arts
- B.A. Tourism Studies
- B.A. Yoruba
- B.A. History & International Studies
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
- Building
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Urban and Regional Planning
Faculty of Law
- LL.B Common and Islamic Law
- LL.B Law
Faculty of Management Sciences
The college offers a wide choice of programmes at the undergraduate level. The range of Bachelor’s degree programmes include:
- B.Sc Accounting
- B.Sc Banking and Finance
- B.Sc Business Administration
- B.Sc Economics
- B.Sc Geography
- B.Sc Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- B.Sc Political Science and International Relations
Faculty of Science
- Biochemistry
- Biotechnology
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Cyber Security
- Demography and Social Statistics
- Geology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Information Science
- Information Technology
- Mathematics
- Mathematics and Education Technology
- Microbiology
- Physics with Electronics
- Plant Biology
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Software Engineering
- Statistics
- Zoology
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Criminology and Security Studies
- Economics
- International Relations and Diplomacy
- Peace and Conflict Resolution
- Political Science
- Political Science and International Relations
- Psychology
- Social Work
- Sociology
- Tourism Studies
Postgraduate Degree Programs
UNIOSUN also offers several master’s and doctorate-level degrees across diverse academic disciplines. Here is an overview of some postgraduate programs available:
College of Agriculture
- M.Sc Agricultural Economics
- M. Fisheries and Aquaculture
- M. Forestry and Wildlife Management
College of Education
- M.Ed Mathematics Education
- M.Ed Early Childhood and Special Education
- M.Ed Educational Management
- M.Ed Human Kinetics and Health Education
- M.Ed Teaching English as a Second Language
- PGDE Graduate Diploma in Education
College of Health Sciences
- M.Sc Clinical Anatomy
- M.Sc Reproductive and Family Health
- M.Sc Epidemiology and Medical Statistics
- M.Sc Haematology and Immunology
- M.Sc Human Nutrition and Dietetics
College of Humanities and Culture
- M.A English Language
- M.A History and International Relations
- M.A Philosophy
- M.A Religious Studies
College of Law
- LL.M Law
College of Management Sciences
- MBA Business Administration
- M.Sc Economics
- M.Sc Accounting and Finance
- M.Sc Marketing
College of Science, Engineering and Technology
- M.Sc Biochemistry
- M.Sc Biology
- M.Sc Microbiology
- M.Sc Industrial Chemistry
- M.Sc Physics
- M.Sc Mathematics
- M.Sc Computer Science
- M.Sc Information Systems
- M. Engineering Chemical Engineering
- M. Engineering Civil Engineering
- M. Engineering Electrical/Electronics Engineering
College of Social Sciences
- M.Sc Economics
- M.Sc Political Science
In addition, UNIOSUN offers various doctorate degree programs including:
- PhD Biological Sciences
- PhD Biotechnology
- PhD Chemistry
- PhD Community Health
- PhD Computer Science
- PhD Economics
- PhD English
- PhD Mathematics
- PhD Microbiology
- PhD Physics
Professional And Vocational Courses
For students and learners interested in developing professional skills, UNIOSUN has special non-degree programs under the Centre for Continuing Education. Some examples include:
- Certificate in Computer Software Applications
- Certificate in Creative Writing
- Certificate in Data Analytics
- Certificate in Digital Marketing
- Certificate in Entrepreneurship
- Certificate in Events Planning and Management
- Certificate in Film and TV Production
- Certificate in Photography
- Certificate in Public Relations
- Certificate in Web/Mobile App Development
Admission Requirements for UNIOSUN
To gain admission into UNIOSUN, you need to meet the following requirements:
- Five (5) credit passes in your O’Level exams (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB or GCE) including English and Mathematics. You must obtain these credits in no more than two (2) sittings. Your subject combination must also align with the requirements of your desired course of study.
- A minimum UTME score of 160, except for courses with higher cut-off marks as specified in the JAMB brochure. You must have the appropriate UTME subject combination for your chosen course.
- Successful participation in the UNIOSUN post-UTME screening exercise, where you must score at least 50% to proceed with your admission application. The post-UTME exam is typically conducted online or at UNIOSUN campuses.
- You must also meet the specific requirements for your chosen course of study, such as faculty or departmental cut-off marks, special considerations, or additional qualifications. You can check the UNIOSUN website for more details on the admission requirements for each course.
Wrapping Up
UNIOSUN is a reputable and prestigious university that offers quality education and training to its students. The university has a variety of courses and programmes that cater to the needs and interests of different students. The university also has a conducive and serene environment for learning and research.
If you want to study at UNIOSUN, you need to know the courses and programmes that are available, as well as the admission requirements and procedures. This article has provided you with all the information you need to make an informed decision and prepare for your application.
We hope you found this article helpful and informative. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below. We will be glad to hear from you and assist you in any way we can.
