Courses Offered in UNIOSUN and Admission Requirements 2024/2025

Courses Offered in UNIOSUN and Admission Requirements: Are you looking for the complete list of courses offered in UNIOSUN (Osun State University) for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this article, you will find out everything you need to know about the courses, programmes, and admission requirements of UNIOSUN.

Overview of UNIOSUN

UNIOSUN is one of the leading state universities in Nigeria, established in 2006 by the Osun State Government. The university has six campuses located in different parts of the state, namely Osogbo, Ikire, Okuku, Ejigbo, Ifetedo, and Ipetu-Ijesa. UNIOSUN offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various fields of study, such as arts, sciences, engineering, law, education, agriculture, health sciences, and management.

UNIOSUN is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and recognized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The university has a vision to be a centre of excellence in teaching, research, and community service. The university also has a mission to create a unique institution committed to the pursuit of academic innovation, skill-based training, and a tradition of excellence in teaching, research, and community service.

If you are interested in studying at UNIOSUN, you need to know the courses and programmes that are available, as well as the admission requirements and procedures. This will help you to make an informed decision and prepare for your application.

UNIOSUN Colleges and Campuses

UNIOSUN has seven colleges running across six different campus locations:

College of Health Sciences – Okuku Campus College of Humanities and Culture – Ikire Campus College of Law – Ifetedo Campus College of Management and Social Sciences – Okuku and Osogbo Campuses College of Science, Engineering and Technology – Osogbo Campus College of Agriculture – Ejigbo Campus Oke-Osun College of Education – Ipetu Ijesa Campus

This multi-campus structure allows students to study their programs close to where they reside. The university provides shuttle services between the campuses as needed.

List of Courses Offered in UNIOSUN (Undergraduate)

UNIOSUN offers a variety of courses and programmes in different faculties and colleges. The courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their chosen fields of study and careers. The courses are also aligned with the national and global standards and demands of the 21st century.

Here is the complete list of courses offered in UNIOSUN for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Faculty of Agriculture

B.Agric. Animal Science

B.Agric. Agricultural Economics and Extension

B. Agric. Agronomy

B. Fisheries and Wildlife

Faculty of Arts

Arabic Language and Literature

Christian Religious Studies

English and International Studies

English Language

Fine and Applied Arts

French

French and International Studies

History and International Studies

Islamic Studies

Linguistics

Linguistics and Communication Studies

Literature in English

Philosophy

Theatre Arts

Yoruba

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

B.Sc. Anatomy

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry

Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

B.Sc. Pharmacology

B.Sc. Chemical Pathology

B.Sc. Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology

B.Sc. Medical Microbiology & Parasitology

B.Sc. Haematology and Blood Transfusion

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Community Medicine

B.Sc. Internal Medicine

MBBS. Medicine and Surgery

B.Sc. Obstetrics and Gynaecology

B.Sc. Paediatrics

B.Sc. Psychiatry

B.Sc. Ophthalmology

B.Sc. Nursing Science

Faculty of Education

B.Sc.(Ed.) Economics

B.A.(Ed.) English

B.Sc.(Ed.) Political Science

B.Sc.(Ed.) Biology

B.Sc.(Ed.) Chemistry

B.Sc.(Ed.) Mathematics

B.Sc.(Ed.) Physics and Technical Education

Faculty of Humanities and Culture

B.A. Arabic Language

B.A. English

B.A. French

B.A. Islamic

B.A. Linguistics & Communication Studies

B.A. Philosophy

B.A. Theatre Arts

B.A. Tourism Studies

B.A. Yoruba

B.A. History & International Studies

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Building

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

LL.B Common and Islamic Law

LL.B Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

The college offers a wide choice of programmes at the undergraduate level. The range of Bachelor’s degree programmes include:

B.Sc Accounting

B.Sc Banking and Finance

B.Sc Business Administration

B.Sc Economics

B.Sc Geography

B.Sc Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

B.Sc Political Science and International Relations

Faculty of Science

Biochemistry

Biotechnology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Cyber Security

Demography and Social Statistics

Geology

Industrial Chemistry

Information Science

Information Technology

Mathematics

Mathematics and Education Technology

Microbiology

Physics with Electronics

Plant Biology

Science Laboratory Technology

Software Engineering

Statistics

Zoology

Faculty of Social Sciences

Criminology and Security Studies

Economics

International Relations and Diplomacy

Peace and Conflict Resolution

Political Science

Political Science and International Relations

Psychology

Social Work

Sociology

Tourism Studies

Postgraduate Degree Programs

UNIOSUN also offers several master’s and doctorate-level degrees across diverse academic disciplines. Here is an overview of some postgraduate programs available:

College of Agriculture

M.Sc Agricultural Economics

M. Fisheries and Aquaculture

M. Forestry and Wildlife Management

College of Education

M.Ed Mathematics Education

M.Ed Early Childhood and Special Education

M.Ed Educational Management

M.Ed Human Kinetics and Health Education

M.Ed Teaching English as a Second Language

PGDE Graduate Diploma in Education

College of Health Sciences

M.Sc Clinical Anatomy

M.Sc Reproductive and Family Health

M.Sc Epidemiology and Medical Statistics

M.Sc Haematology and Immunology

M.Sc Human Nutrition and Dietetics

College of Humanities and Culture

M.A English Language

M.A History and International Relations

M.A Philosophy

M.A Religious Studies

College of Law

LL.M Law

College of Management Sciences

MBA Business Administration

M.Sc Economics

M.Sc Accounting and Finance

M.Sc Marketing

College of Science, Engineering and Technology

M.Sc Biochemistry

M.Sc Biology

M.Sc Microbiology

M.Sc Industrial Chemistry

M.Sc Physics

M.Sc Mathematics

M.Sc Computer Science

M.Sc Information Systems

M. Engineering Chemical Engineering

M. Engineering Civil Engineering

M. Engineering Electrical/Electronics Engineering

College of Social Sciences

M.Sc Economics

M.Sc Political Science

In addition, UNIOSUN offers various doctorate degree programs including:

PhD Biological Sciences

PhD Biotechnology

PhD Chemistry

PhD Community Health

PhD Computer Science

PhD Economics

PhD English

PhD Mathematics

PhD Microbiology

PhD Physics

Professional And Vocational Courses

For students and learners interested in developing professional skills, UNIOSUN has special non-degree programs under the Centre for Continuing Education. Some examples include:

Certificate in Computer Software Applications

Certificate in Creative Writing

Certificate in Data Analytics

Certificate in Digital Marketing

Certificate in Entrepreneurship

Certificate in Events Planning and Management

Certificate in Film and TV Production

Certificate in Photography

Certificate in Public Relations

Certificate in Web/Mobile App Development

Admission Requirements for UNIOSUN

To gain admission into UNIOSUN, you need to meet the following requirements:

Five (5) credit passes in your O’Level exams (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB or GCE) including English and Mathematics. You must obtain these credits in no more than two (2) sittings. Your subject combination must also align with the requirements of your desired course of study. A minimum UTME score of 160, except for courses with higher cut-off marks as specified in the JAMB brochure. You must have the appropriate UTME subject combination for your chosen course. Successful participation in the UNIOSUN post-UTME screening exercise, where you must score at least 50% to proceed with your admission application. The post-UTME exam is typically conducted online or at UNIOSUN campuses. You must also meet the specific requirements for your chosen course of study, such as faculty or departmental cut-off marks, special considerations, or additional qualifications. You can check the UNIOSUN website for more details on the admission requirements for each course.

Wrapping Up

UNIOSUN is a reputable and prestigious university that offers quality education and training to its students. The university has a variety of courses and programmes that cater to the needs and interests of different students. The university also has a conducive and serene environment for learning and research.

If you want to study at UNIOSUN, you need to know the courses and programmes that are available, as well as the admission requirements and procedures. This article has provided you with all the information you need to make an informed decision and prepare for your application.

