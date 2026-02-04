LAUTECH Cut Off Marks 2025/2026: Departmental/Post UTME Cut-off Marks

LAUTECH Cut Off Marks: The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has released the official departmental/Post UTME cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session. This comprehensive guide provides all the information you need about LAUTECH’s admission cut-off points for both merit and catchment categories across all departments. If you’re planning to secure admission into LAUTECH this academic year, understanding these cut-off marks is crucial for your application strategy.

Understanding LAUTECH Cut-Off Mark Categories

Before going into the specific scores, it’s important to understand the two main categories of cut-off marks at LAUTECH:

Merit Admission

The Merit cut-off mark applies to all candidates regardless of their state of origin. Merit-based admission is purely based on academic performance in UTME and Post-UTME screening. Candidates who meet or exceed these scores have a higher chance of gaining admission through the merit list.

Catchment Area Admission

The Catchment cut-off mark applies to candidates who are indigenes of LAUTECH’s designated catchment states, primarily Oyo and Osun States (the joint owners of LAUTECH before its sole ownership by Oyo State). Some neighboring states may also have catchment consideration for certain courses.

LAUTECH JAMB Cut Off Marks 2026/2027

The LAUTECH management approved minimum JAMB cut off mark for the 2026/2027 academic session is:

JAMB Cut Off Mark – 180

Therefore, all candidates seeking admission into LAUTECH must obtain a minimum UTME score of 180 to be eligible for admission processes including the post-UTME screening.

Attaining higher scores like 200+ further improves your admission chances for competitive programs.

LAUTECH Departmental Cut Off Marks

In addition to the general 180 JAMB cut off mark, each department and faculty at LAUTECH also stipulates its own admission cut off mark.

Also, Check Out LAUTECH Admission Requirements

This is known as the departmental cut off mark. It represents the total mark attained from aggregating a candidate’s UTME and Post-UTME/DE scores.

Here are the LAUTECH departmental cut off marks for major study programs in the 2026/2027 academic year:

S/N PROGRAM MERIT CUT-OFF CATCHMENT CUT-OFF 1 Accounting 56.2 46.0 2 Agricultural Economics 39.1 39.1 3 Agricultural Engineering 51.5 46.6 4 Agricultural Extension and Rural Development 40.3 40.3 5 Anatomy 56.3 51.1 6 Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology 41.8 41.8 7 Animal Production and Health 48.8 41.1 8 Architecture 61.6 57.2 9 Biochemistry 56.3 48.6 10 Building 55.9 51.5 11 Business Management 57.7 48.7 12 Chemical Engineering 55.7 49.5 13 Civil Engineering 63.7 50.1 14 Computer Engineering 59.5 53.5 15 Computer Science 63.5 53.7 16 Consumer and Home Economics 43.6 43.6 17 Crop and Environmental Protection 45.6 45.6 18 Crop Production and Soil Science 40.3 40.3 19 Cyber Security Science 60.7 48.4 20 Earth Science 48.0 40.4 21 Economics 59.1 44.0 22 Electronics and Electrical Engineering 57.3 52.1 23 English and Literary Studies 56.7 46.9 24 Estate Management 44.8 42.7 25 Fine and Applied Arts 52.5 40.7 26 Fisheries and Aquaculture 39.7 39.7 27 Food Engineering 45.9 42.6 28 Food Science 54.3 44.9 29 Forest Resources Management 45.1 45.1 30 History 42.3 42.3 31 Hospitality and Tourism Management 47.9 43.9 32 Information System 52.3 46.0 33 Library and Information Science 48.3 40.0 34 Linguistics and Nigerian Language (Yoruba) 54.5 47.2 35 Marketing 46.9 42.9 36 Mass Communication 62.7 51.6 37 Mechanical Engineering 60.8 50.8 38 Medical Laboratory Science 68.0 64.7 39 Medicine and Surgery 79.8 75.7 40 Nursing 72.1 68.0 41 Nutrition and Dietetics 59.1 50.4 42 Philosophy 50.1 40.3 43 Physiology 56.7 48.8 44 Political Science 58.1 51.5 45 Psychology 48.8 41.8 46 Pure and Applied Biology 54.5 51.2 47 Pure and Applied Chemistry 49.7 39.7 48 Pure and Applied Mathematics 41.8 41.8 49 Pure and Applied Physics 46.3 39.7 50 Science Laboratory Technology 56.9 45.2 51 Sociology 55.7 48.7 52 Statistics 48.9 38.9 53 Surveying and Geoinformatics 58.1 47.7 54 Theatre Arts 52.5 43.7 55 Transport Management 46.0 39.7 56 Urban and Regional Planning 49.2 42.8 57 Wildlife and Ecotourism Management 44.5 44.5

Note: The catchment areas for LAUTECH are Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Kwara states.

LAUTECH Direct Entry (DE) Cut Off Marks 2026/2027

LAUTECH also outlines admission cut off marks for direct entry applicants seeking admission into year two or three of their desired programmes.

The cut off marks are determined based on grades obtained in the National Diploma, OND or HND. Here is an overview:

OND (Upper Credit) – 16 points

OND (Lower Credit) – 12 points

HND (Upper Credit) – 22 points

HND (Lower Credit) – 18 points

Analysis of LAUTECH Cut-Off Marks for 2026/2027

Highest Cut-Off Mark Courses

The courses with the highest cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session are:

Medicine and Surgery – Merit: 79.8 | Catchment: 75.7 Nursing – Merit: 72.1 | Catchment: 68.0 Medical Laboratory Science – Merit: 68.0 | Catchment: 64.7 Civil Engineering – Merit: 63.7 | Catchment: 50.1 Computer Science – Merit: 63.5 | Catchment: 53.7

These programs are traditionally the most competitive at LAUTECH, particularly Medicine and Surgery which consistently maintains the highest cut-off mark.

Lowest Cut-Off Mark Courses

The courses with the lowest cut-off marks for 2026/2027 are:

Agricultural Economics – Merit: 39.1 | Catchment: 39.1 Fisheries and Aquaculture – Merit: 39.7 | Catchment: 39.7 Agricultural Extension and Rural Development – Merit: 40.3 | Catchment: 40.3 Crop Production and Soil Science – Merit: 40.3 | Catchment: 40.3 Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology – Merit: 41.8 | Catchment: 41.8

These programs typically have more available spaces or lower application rates, making them more accessible options for candidates with lower scores.

Faculty Analysis

Faculty of Health Sciences

The Faculty of Health Sciences maintains the highest cut-off marks across the university, with Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, and Medical Laboratory Science leading the chart.

Faculty of Engineering

Engineering programs also maintain competitive cut-off marks, with Civil Engineering (63.7), Computer Engineering (59.5), and Mechanical Engineering (60.8) requiring high merit scores.

Faculty of Agricultural Sciences

Agricultural programs generally have the most accessible cut-off marks, with most courses having merit cut-offs below 50.

How to Calculate LAUTECH Aggregate Score 2026?

LAUTECH calculates the final admission cut-off marks using a combination of:

JAMB UTME Score : Contributes 50% to the final aggregate

: Contributes 50% to the final aggregate Post-UTME Screening Score: Contributes 50% to the final aggregate

For example, if you scored 300 in JAMB and 75 in the Post-UTME (out of 100), your aggregate would be:

(300 ÷ 8) + (75 × 0.5) = 37.5 + 37.5 = 75.0

Note: Always confirm the exact calculation formula from LAUTECH’s official website as it may be adjusted from year to year.

Tips to Secure Admission into LAUTECH

Aim Higher Than the Cut-Off: Always aim to score significantly higher than the published cut-off mark for your desired course to improve your chances. Consider Catchment Advantage: If you’re an indigene of LAUTECH’s catchment area (primarily Oyo or Osun State), you can leverage this advantage as the cut-off marks are generally lower. Course Options Strategy: When applying, choose your first and second choice courses strategically. If your desired course has an extremely high cut-off, consider a related course with a lower cut-off as your second choice. Prepare Thoroughly for Post-UTME: The Post-UTME screening contributes significantly to your aggregate score, so thorough preparation is essential. Keep All Documents Ready: Ensure all your credentials, including O’Level results, birth certificate, and state of origin certificate, are ready and authentic.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is LAUTECH’s general cut-off mark?

For the 2026/2027 academic session, LAUTECH’s general cut-off mark is 160 in JAMB UTME. However, departmental cut-offs (as shown in the table above) apply for final admission.

2. Can I gain admission if my score is exactly at the cut-off mark?

Meeting the exact cut-off mark gives you a chance of admission, but doesn’t guarantee it. Admission also depends on the number of available spaces and the performance of other candidates.

3. What happens if my score is below the cut-off mark?

If your score falls below the cut-off mark for your desired course, you may not be considered for that program. Consider applying for a course with a lower cut-off mark or preparing for the next admission cycle.

4. Does LAUTECH offer admission through JUPEB/Direct Entry?

Yes, LAUTECH accepts Direct Entry candidates through JUPEB, IJMB, ND, HND, and other recognized A’Level programs. Different criteria apply for these candidates.

5. How do I know which catchment area I belong to?

For LAUTECH, the primary catchment states are Oyo and Osun. Your catchment area is determined by your state of origin as indicated on your official state of origin certificate.

6. When is the LAUTECH Post-UTME screening for 2026/2027?

The LAUTECH Post-UTME screening for 2026/2027 is typically conducted in August-September. Visit the official LAUTECH website for the exact dates and registration details.

7. Does LAUTECH offer admissions through Supplementary Lists?

Yes, LAUTECH occasionally releases supplementary admission lists after the main lists. These may have slightly adjusted cut-off marks depending on available spaces.

Wrapping Up

Understanding the departmental cut-off marks for LAUTECH’s 2026/2027 academic session is crucial for planning your admission strategy. While meeting the cut-off mark is important, it’s just one aspect of the admission process. Other factors like available spaces, catchment considerations, and the quality of your O’Level results also play significant roles.

If your score meets or exceeds the cut-off mark for your desired course, prepare the necessary documents and follow LAUTECH’s admission updates closely. If your score falls short, consider alternative courses with lower cut-offs or prepare to improve your performance for the next admission cycle.

Stay connected with LAUTECH’s official website and social media channels for the latest updates on admission processes, schedules, and requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Good luck with your admission to LAUTECH!

