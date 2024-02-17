Cut-Off Marks

UI Departmental Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

UI Departmental Cut Off Marks
UI Departmental Cut Off Marks

UI Departmental Cut Off Marks: The University of Ibadan (UI) is Nigeria’s first university and one of the most prestigious higher institutions in the country. Every year, UI releases cut-off marks for admission into its various undergraduate programs. These UI cut-off marks serve as a guideline for prospective students to understand the benchmark for gaining admission.

Table Of Contents
Overview of UI Cut Off Marks /UI Departmental Cut Off MarksUI Catchment Area and ELDS Cut-Off MarksHow is UI Cut Off Mark Calculated?What is Better – High or Low UI Cut-Off Marks?Wrapping Up

In this comprehensive article, we provide full details on the University of Ibadan cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. Read on to find out the UI Departmental cut off marks for all courses, catchment area and educationally less developed states cut-off marks, as well as everything you need to know about UI admission requirements.

Overview of UI Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

The release of the UI cut-off marks is one of the most anticipated activities by prospective undergraduate students seeking admission into the university.

After the conclusion of UTME exams, UI releases official cut-off marks for all its faculties and degree programmes. The 2024/2025 cut-off marks have already been announced for candidates seeking admission this year.

The cut-off mark is usually pegged at 50% for most UI courses except for a few competitive programs. Some courses also have higher cut-off marks for catchment areas and educationally less developed states.

UI Departmental Cut Off Marks

We have outlined the 2024/2025 Departmental cut off marks for ALL University of Ibadan courses below:

FacultyProgrammeMeritCatchELDS
AgricultureAgric. Economics55.055.055.0
AgricultureAgric. Extension and Rural Development50.050.050.0
AgricultureCrop Protection and Horticultural Sciences50.050.050.0
AgricultureSoil Resources Management50.050.050.0
AgricultureAnimal Science50.050.050.0
AgricultureCrop Protection and Environmental Biology50.050.050.0
ArtsAnthropology50.050.050.0
ArtsArabic Language and Literature50.050.050.0
ArtsArcheaology50.050.050.0
ArtsClassical Studies50.050.050.0
ArtsCommunication and Language Arts63.7563.7558.375
ArtsEnglish Language and Literature61.87561.87560.5
ArtsEuropean Studies – French50.050.050.0
ArtsEuropean Studies- German51.051.051.0
ArtsEuropean Studies- Russian50.050.050.0
ArtsHistory50.050.050.0
ArtsIslamic Studies50.050.050.0
ArtsLinguistics60.2560.2558.625
ArtsLinguistics- Igbo50.050.050.0
ArtsLinguistics- Yoruba50.050.050.0
ArtsMusic50.050.050.0
ArtsPhilosophy50.050.050.0
ArtsReligious Studies50.050.050.0
ArtsTheatre Arts57.557.552.75
College of MedicineBiochemistry61.561.555.5
College of MedicineDentistry72.87572.87572.875
College of MedicineEnvironmental Health Science50.37550.37550.375
College of MedicineHuman Nutrition and Dietetics57.7557.7557.375
College of MedicineMedical Laboratory Science67.12567.12561.625
College of MedicineMedicine and Surgery797972.125
College of MedicineNursing Science72.572.567.125
College of MedicinePhysiology63.563.558.75
College of MedicinePhysiotherapy68.62568.62563.375
Economics & Management ScienceEconomics60.060.059.25
Economics & Management ScienceAccounting51.551.551.5
Economics & Management ScienceBanking and Finance55.055.055.0
Economics & Management ScienceMarketing and Consumer Studies50.050.050.0
EducationAdult Education50.050.050.0
EducationBusiness Education50.050.050.0
EducationEarly Childhood Education50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Arabic Studies53.053.053.0
EducationEducation and Biology50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Chemistry50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Christian Religious Studies50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Communication and Lang Arts53.62553.62553.625
EducationEducation and Economics50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and English60.060.059.5
EducationEducation and French50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Geography50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and History50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Islamic Studies50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Mathematics50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Physics50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Political Science50.050.050.0
EducationEducation and Yoruba50.050.050.0
EducationEducational Management50.050.050.0
EducationGuidance and Counselling50.050.050.0
EducationHealth Education50.050.050.0
EducationHuman Kinetics50.050.050.0
EducationLibrary, Archival and Information Studies50.050.050.0
EducationSpecial Education50.050.050.0
Environmental Design & ManagementArchitecture50.7550.7550.75
Environmental Design & ManagementEstate Management50.050.050.0
Environmental Design & ManagementUrban and Regional Planning50.050.050.0
Environmental Design & ManagementQuantity Surveying50.050.050.0
LawLaw67.2567.2562.625
PharmacyPharmacy69.62569.62565.5
Renewable Natural ResourcesAquaculture and Fisheries Management50.050.050.0
Renewable Natural ResourcesForest Resources Management50.050.050.0
Renewable Natural ResourcesWildlife & Ecotourism Management50.050.050.0
Renewable Natural ResourcesSocial and Environmental Forestry50.050.050.0
ScienceAnthropology50.050.050.0
ScienceArcheaology50.050.050.0
ScienceBotany50.050.050.0
ScienceChemistry50.050.050.0
ScienceComputer Science70.7570.7558.625
ScienceGeography50.050.050.0
ScienceGeology51.051.051.0
ScienceIndustrial Chemistry50.550.550.5
ScienceMathematics51.7551.7551.75
ScienceMicrobiology54.62554.62553
SciencePhysics50.050.050.0
ScienceStatistics51.051.051.0
ScienceZoology50.050.050.0
Social SciencesGeography50.050.050.0
Social SciencesPolitical Science58.87558.87554.125
Social SciencesPsychology56.62556.62553.125
Social SciencesSociology55.87555.87551.5
TechnologyAgricultural and Environmental Engineering53.053.053.0
TechnologyCivil Engineering62.12562.12557.5
TechnologyElectrical and Electronics Engineering62.62562.62555.5
TechnologyFood Technology50.050.050.0
TechnologyIndustrial and Production Engineering53.053.053.0
TechnologyMechanical Engineering66.566.560.75
TechnologyPetroleum Engineering60.2560.2556.125
TechnologyWood Products Engineering50.050.050.0
TechnologyAutomative Engineering60.37560.37560.375
Veterinary MedicineVeterinary Medicine60.12560.12560.125

The table above shows the UI Departmental cut off marks per faculty and programme for the 2024/2025 admission year. While most faculties and courses have a uniform cut-off mark of 50%, some highly competitive programmes like Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Nursing, Law have higher cut-off marks. Apply for the University of Ibadan Post UTME HERE

Beyond the official minimum UI cut-off marks, several other factors determine whether a candidate gains admission or not. These include:

  • Number of available slots for the course/programme
  • Number of applicants who score up to or above the cut-off mark
  • Performance in UTME subjects relevant to the chosen course
  • Overall academic records and grades

Meeting the UI cut-off mark does NOT guarantee admission. So while you aim to attain set cut-off marks, your focus should be more on scoring as high as possible in UTME to stand the best chance of admission.

Next, we discuss the UI catchment area and educationally less developed states cut-off marks.

UI Catchment Area and ELDS Cut-Off Marks

Aside the general UI merit cut-off marks, some programmes also have different cut-off marks for catchment areas and educationally less developed states (ELDS).

What is Catchment Area in UI Admissions?

Catchment Area for University of Ibadan comprises the 5 states of the South West Geopolitical zone namely: Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun and Lagos States. It also includes Edo, Delta and Kwara States.

Indigenes of catchment area states have slightly lower departmental cut-off marks than other candidates seeking the same programme in UI. This is part of the university’s affirmative action to encourage more participation of students from its immediate host communities.

What are Educationally Less Developed States in UI Admissions?

Educationally less developed states (ELDS) are states with lagging educational infrastructure and very low student enrollment into tertiary institutions. Students from the following UI ELDS have lower cut-off marks to also boost their participation:

Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara and Ebonyi States.

Overview of Catchment Area and ELDS Cutoff Marks in UI

Catchment area and ELDS cut-off marks only apply if they are SPECIFICALLY stated for any programme. Where they are NOT listed, only the general UI cut off marks apply.

For courses that specify catchment and ELDS cut-off, candidates from these zones must meet the set specific cut-off marks to be eligible for admission.

See an example using Medicine and Surgery cut-off marks below:

  • General Cut-Off Mark = 79
  • Catchment Area Cut-off Mark = 79
  • ELDS Cut-Off Mark = 72.125

Only candidates who score up to 79 can be considered for admission irrespective of their state of origin. However, catchment area candidates who score AT LEAST 79 and ELDS candidates who score AT LEAST 72.125 can also be considered.

How is UI Cut Off Mark Calculated?

The University of Ibadan cut-off mark is determined based on different factors which include:

1. Number of application for previous year:

UI reviews the number of applications received for every programme in the previous admission year. Programmes with higher application tend to have higher cut off marks while those with lower application have lower entry marks.

2. Available slots approved by NUC:

Available slots approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) also impacts the cut-off mark. For programmes with very limited slots, competition is stiff so cut-off marks are pegged higher.

3. Performance of previous year’s candidates:

If the average score of candidates that applied for a particular programme in previous years is low, the cut-off mark will also be moderated accordingly.

4. Labour market demands of graduates:

UI also reviews labour market data to understand sectors with shortage of skills. Cut-off marks for related programmes may be reduced to admit more students and bridge demand gaps.

What is Better – High or Low UI Cut-Off Marks?

While higher UI cut-off marks may wrongly indicate that certain programmes are better, this is far from the truth.

Candidates are advised to choose programmes that best fit their interest and academic strengths rather than follow mass trends. Some shortlisted programmes tend to have very high application rates which then inflates cut-off marks.

However beyond just UI cut-off marks, it is vital to research your chosen programme thoroughly before applying for admission. Understand the nature of the discipline, career prospects for graduates among other vital details.

This approach helps you make the best informed decisions on your UI course choices beyond just cut-off marks.

So in summary – while UI cut-off marks provide helpful insight, do not base your admission or programme choices mainly on cut-off marks.

Wrapping Up

We hope this detailed article gives you all the insight you need on University of Ibadan (UI) cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admission. For any additional questions or clarification, please take advantage of the comment section below.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UI Departmental Cut Off Marks 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

