FUOTUOKE Cut Off Mark 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Are you an aspirant of FUOTUOKE? Did you take the JAMB exam this year? Have you checked your JAMB result? If your answer is yes, then you’ve come to the right place. Allow me to provide you with valuable information about the FUOTUOKE cut off mark for the academic year 2024/2025. Knowledge is power, and being well-informed will help you prepare effectively and secure the best outcome in the end.

FUOTUOKE JAMB Cut Off Mark

The FUOTUOKE JAMB cut off mark is the minimum JAMB score required for candidates seeking admission into the Federal University, Otuoke.

The minimum JAMB score eligible for FUOTUOKE’s post-UTME screening is 140 and above.

FUOTUOKE Post UTME Cut Off Mark

The FUOTUOKE Post UTME cut off mark represents the minimum score in the post UTME screening required for candidates who achieved the FUOTUOKE JAMB cut off mark and participated in the Post UTME Screening.

For the 2024/2025 admission session, the FUOTUOKE post-UTME cut off mark is pegged at 50%. This means that candidates who scored at least 50 out of 100 in the post UTME screening will be eligible for consideration for admission.

Below is the FUOTUOKE post UTME cut off mark for the admission session (2024/2025) to give you an idea of what was explained above:

Faculty of Medicine

Nursing Science: 240

Medical Laboratory Science: 200

Faculty of Engineering

Electrical And Electronic Engineering: 180

Civil Engineering: 180

Mechanical Engineering: 180

Petroleum And Gas Engineering: 180

Chemical Engineering: 160

Mechatronics Engineering: 160

Human Anatomy: 160

Human Physiology: 160

Faculty of Arts

English And Communication Studies: 200

History And International Studies: 180

Journalism And Media Studies: 160

Linguistics: 160

Theatre And Film Studies: 150

Philosophy: 140

Faculty of Social Sciences

Political Science: 200

Economics And Development Studies: 190

Sociology And Anthropology: 190

Public Administration: 190

Microbiology: 190

Criminology And Security Studies: 140

Social Works: 140

Faculty of Science

Computer Science And Informatics: 190

Physics Statistics: 140

Biochemistry: 170

Geology: 140

Mathematics: 140

Chemistry: 140

Biology: 140

Environmental Management And Toxicology: 140

Faculty of Education

English Education: 140

Library And Information Science: 140

Business Education Chemistry Education: 140

Computer Science Education: 140

Economics Education: 140

History Education: 140

Mathematics Education: 140

Physics Education: 140

Entrepreneurship: 140

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting: 200

Banking And Finance: 150

Marketing: 140

Procurement And Logistics Management: 140

Tourism And Hospitality Management: 140

Business Administration: 200

FUOTUOKE Departmental Cut Off Mark

The FUOTUOKE departmental cut off mark represents the final minimum score expected from a candidate to gain admission into their chosen course at the Federal University, Otuoke. The cut off mark varies depending on the department or course.

The following factors influence the departmental cut off mark:

General Performance: This includes the overall performance of candidates in the SSCE, JAMB, and Post UTME. Higher performance leads to a higher departmental admission cut off mark. The final admission cut off mark is derived from: WAEC/NECO/NABTEB GPA (grade points from relevant O’level subjects). Average between the JAMB score and the post UTME screening score.

Admission Quota: Each department has admission quotas allocated by the Nigerian University Commission (NUC). Once the admission quota is exhausted, the department will not accept any more candidates for admission, regardless of their scores. In such cases, the university admits candidates based on merit hierarchy, from the best candidate down to where the quota becomes exhausted. Catchment Area: The Federal University, Otuoke, like other federal universities in Nigeria, gives preference to candidates from its catchment areas. The catchment area refers to the state closest to the university, either by geopolitical location or tribe. In the case of FUOTUOKE, the catchment area includes the following 9 states: Abia Akwa-Ibom Bayelsa Cross-River Delta Edo Imo Ondo



FUOTUOKE Cut Off Mark 2024/2025 for All Departments

The FUOTUOKE admission cut off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session has been released by the University’s management.

Below is the departmental cut off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Reasons Why FUOTUOKE Admission is Highly Competitive

The Federal University, Otuoke (FUOTUOKE) sets a high final cut off mark for admission due to the intense competition for available slots. Being one of the most popular Federal Universities in Nigeria, FUOTUOKE attracts a significant number of students who wish to study there, leading to stiff competition for admission.

In conclusion, knowing the FUOTUOKE cut off marks and the factors that influence admission decisions will help you plan and strategize better for your academic pursuit at this esteemed institution. Remember that the cut off marks may vary each year, so stay updated with the official announcements from the university for the most accurate information. Best of luck in your academic journey!

