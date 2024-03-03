Emmanuel Alayande COE NCE Admission Form 2024/2025

Emmanuel Alayande COE NCE Admission Form: The management of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED) in Oyo State announces the commencement of the screening exercise for admission into various NCE (National Certificate in Education) programs offered by the institution for the 2024/2025 academic session. Prospective candidates pursuing their NCE should review the form costs, admission criteria, and application details provided below.

General Undergraduate Admission Criteria

For both UTME and Direct Entry candidates, here are the essential admission requirements for Bachelor’s Degree Programs:

UTME 4-Year Program

Candidates must possess the following qualifications:

Telegram Channel Join Now

WAEC/NECO Senior School Certificate (SSC), General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O’Level), or equivalent, with credits in five (5) subjects acquired in not more than two sittings.

A credit in O’Level English language is mandatory for all courses.

Special Course Requirements

Certain courses have specific subject requirements:

Mathematics A compulsory credit in O’Level Mathematics for Sciences, Vocational, Technical, and Social Science-based courses.

English Language Credit in Literature in English is required.

Educational Management Credits in English Language, Mathematics, and Economics at the Ordinary Level.

Social Studies Acceptable credits include Geography, Economics, Government, Commerce, Christian Religious Knowledge, Islamic Religious Knowledge, History, and Yoruba.

Counselling Psychology Must have a credit in Mathematics for science and social science teaching subject options.



Available NCE Courses at Emmanuel Alayande College of Education

Emmanuel Alayande College of Education offers a wide range of accredited programs, including but not limited to:

School of Art & Social Sciences

Economics/Mathematics

Economics/History

Music

Geography/Social Studies

Islamic Studies/Social Studies

Geography/Political Science

Islamic Studies/Political Science

Islamic Studies/Economics

History/Islamic Studies

Christian Religious Studies/Social Studies

History/Social Studies

History/Political Science

Christian Religious Studies/History

Political Science/Social Studies

Economics/Social Studies

Economics/Geography

Economics/Political Science

Christian Religious Studies/English

Music/Social Studies

CRS/Political Science

Music/Christian Religious Studies

Islamic Religious Studies/Yoruba

Pre-Christian Religious Studies

Pre-Islamic Studies

Pre-Geography

Pre-History

Pre-Music

Pre-Social Studies

Pre-Political Science

Pre-Economics

Music/Economics

Music/Political Science

Social Studies/Theatre Art

Cultural And Creative Art/English

Cultural And Creative Art/Theatre Art

Cultural And Creative Art/Music

Cultural And Creative Art/Arabic

Geography/Arabic

Geography/History

Islamic Studies/Geography

History/Hausa

History/Cultural And Creative Art

Music/Yoruba

History/Yoruba

Theatre (DM)

Theatre/Music

Theatre/Cultural And Creative Arts

Theatre/English

Theatre/Social Studies

Theatre/Christian Religious Studies

Theatre/History

Theatre/Yoruba

Theatre/Islamic Studies

Theatre/Hausa

Christian Religious Studies/French

Christian Religious Studies/Igbo

Christian Religious Studies/Yoruba

Geography/Mathematics

Geography/Physics

Geography/Integrated Science

Music/Islamic Studies

School of Early Childhood Care And Primary Education

Primary Education

Early Childhood Care Education

Pre-primary Education Studies (Double Major)

Pre-early Childhood Care Education

School of Languages

English/History

Arabic/English

French (DM)

Arabic/Islamic Studies

English/French

English/Islamic Studies

French/Yoruba

Hausa/Yoruba

English/Social Studies

Yoruba/History

Yoruba/Christian Religious Studies

Hausa/Islamic Studies

English/Yoruba

English/Political Science

Yoruba/Social Studies

Pre-English Language

Pre-Hausa Language

Pre-Arabic

Pre-French (Double Major)

Pre-french

Pre-Igbo

Pre-Yoruba L1

Hausa/English

Hausa/Social Studies

Hausa/CRS

Hausa/Music

Hausa/History

Yoruba/Music

Arabic/Social Studies

English/Music

French/Social Studies

French/Political Science

French/Islamic Studies

French/CRS

Yoruba/Islamic Studies

Arabic/French

Arabic

English/Theatre Art

English Language/Economics

English Language/Geography

Arabic/Yoruba

Arabic/History

English/Christian Religious Studies

English/Hausa

French/Music

School of Science

Integrated Science/Mathematics

Computer/Geography

Integrated Science/Physics

Computer/Integrated Science

Chemistry/Physics

Physical Health Education

Biology/Chemistry

Computer/Biology

Biology/Integrated Science

Computer/Mathematics

Computer/Physics

Chemistry/Mathematics

Integrated Science/History

Mathematics/Physics

Computer/Economics

Integrated Science (DM)

Biology/History

Computer/Chemistry

Biology/Geography

Mathematics/Geography

Physics/Geography

Chemistry/Integrated Science

Integrated Science/Geography

Pre-Science

Pre-Physical And Health Education

Computer/Music

Chemistry/Geography

School of Vocational & Technical Education

Agricultural Science

Home Economics

Fine & Applied Arts

Technical Education

Business Education

Pre-Agricultural Science

Pre-Home Economics

Pre-Technical Education

Pre-Fine & Applied Arts

School of Education

Special Needs Education (DM)

Adult And Non-formal Education

How to Apply for Emmanuel Alayande COE NCE Admission Form

To secure admission for the upcoming session, candidates must diligently adhere to the application guidelines:

Visit the Admissions link at http://eacoed.edu.ng or go directly to http://admissions.eacoed.edu.ng . Create an account using a valid email address and phone number. Confirm the account through the email sent. Proceed to pay the screening application fee of Two Thousand Naira (₦2,0000.00). Enter your UTME score and choose the application type. Complete the application by providing all required information, uploading necessary documents, and submitting. After submission, download or print your application form and payment receipt for record purposes.

For inquiries concerning admissions, contact the Admission Officer via admission@eauedoyo.edu.ng or call 08034390979, 08058837587.

Feel free to share this comprehensive guide with others seeking admission into Emmanuel Alayande College of Education for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Telegram Channel Join Now

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Emmanuel Alayande COE NCE Admission Form 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!