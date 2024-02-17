Cut-Off Marks

FULAFIA Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 | JAMB, Departmental & Direct Entry

PrepsNG
PrepsNG
FULAFIA Cut Off Marks
FULAFIA Cut Off Marks

FULAFIA Cut Off Marks: The Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA) is one of the federal universities established in the last decade to expand access to tertiary education in Nigeria. The university offers programs across major disciplines through its various faculties.

Table Of Contents
Overview of Federal University LafiaJAMB vs Departmental Cut Off MarksFULAFIA Cut Off Marks for JAMB /FULAFIA Post-UTME Cut Off MarksFULAFIA Departmental Cut Off MarksHow to Calculate FULAFIA Departmental Cut Off MarksFULAFIA Direct Entry (DE) Cut Off Marks /Tips to Improve Your Chances of Admission into FULAFIAImportant NoticeWrapping Up

This post provides comprehensive information on the FULAFIA departmental and JAMB cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of Federal University Lafia

FULAFIA is a federal university located in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Nigeria. It was established in 2011 during the federal government’s drive to create new universities to improve university enrollment.

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

FULAFIA offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 8 faculties and 2 colleges:

  • Faculty of Arts
  • Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
  • Faculty of Clinical Sciences
  • Faculty of Education
  • Faculty of Engineering
  • Faculty of Management Sciences
  • Faculty of Natural Sciences
  • Faculty of Social Sciences
  • College of Health Science
  • College of Medicine

The university prides itself on its modern facilities, accomplished faculty and conducive learning environment. Studying at FULAFIA provides a life-changing educational experience.

FULAFIA runs programs across Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD levels. It has full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Like all federal universities, admission into FULAFIA is competitive and based on meeting prescribed cut off marks.

JAMB vs Departmental Cut Off Marks

The JAMB cut off mark refers to the minimum UTME score candidates must attain to be eligible for admission into their chosen program. Departmental cut off marks refer to the minimum UTME + post-UTME/screening score set by each department.

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

Candidates must meet both the prescribed JAMB and departmental cut off marks for their program before admission at FULAFIA is granted. The higher the cut off, the more competitive the program.

FULAFIA Cut Off Marks for JAMB 2024/2025

The official JAMB cut off marks for admission into various undergraduate programmes at FULAFIA for the 2024/2025 academic session are outlined below:

Faculty of Agriculture

  • Agriculture – 170
  • Animal Science – 170
  • Food Science and Technology – 170
  • Forestry and Wildlife – 170

Faculty of Arts

  • Arabic – 170
  • English – 170
  • French – 170
  • History and International Relations – 170
  • Linguistics – 170

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

  • Human Anatomy – 210
  • Human Physiology – 210
  • Medical Biochemistry – 210
  • Medical Microbiology – 210

Faculty of Education

  • Adult Education – 180
  • Agricultural Education – 180
  • Business Education – 180
  • Early Childhood Education – 180

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Science

  • Biochemistry – 180
  • Biological Sciences – 180
  • Chemistry – 180
  • Mathematics – 180
  • Microbiology – 180
  • Physics – 180
  • Statistics – 180

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

  • Architecture – 200
  • Building – 180
  • Estate Management – 180
  • Urban and Regional Planning – 180

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

  • Pharmacy – 210

FULAFIA Post-UTME Cut Off Marks

After obtaining the JAMB cut off mark, candidates will proceed for the post-UTME screening. Below are the cut off marks for different faculties:

Sciences

  • Microbiology – 50%
  • Industrial Chemistry – 50%
  • Computer Science – 60%
  • Mathematics – 50%
  • Physics – 55%

Social Sciences

  • Economics – 50%
  • Political Science – 50%
  • Business Administration – 50%
  • Sociology – 50%
  • Mass Communication – 50%

Arts & Humanities

  • English – 50%
  • History – 50%
  • Linguistics – 55%
  • Philosophy – 50%
  • Religious Studies – 50%

Medicine

  • Medicine – 75%

Pharmacy

  • Pharmacy – 70%

Engineering

  • Electrical/Electronics Engineering – 60%
  • Mechanical Engineering – 60%
  • Civil Engineering – 60%

Meeting the specified departmental cut off marks after screening implies you stand a good chance of being admitted once all requirements are met.

FULAFIA Departmental Cut Off Marks

In addition to the general UTME and Post UTME cut off points, each department at FULAFIA also specifies its own minimum admission requirement.

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

This is known as the departmental cut off mark. It represents the aggregate UTME and Post UTME scores candidates must achieve to gain admission into their desired course.

Here are the FULAFIA departmental cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Faculty of Arts

  • English/Linguistics: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • History/International Relations: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Languages & Communication: 170 + 55% in Post UTME
  • Philosophy: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Religious Studies: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Social Sciences

  • Economics: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Geography: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Political Science: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Psychology: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Sociology: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Sciences

  • Biochemistry: 180 + 60% in Post UTME
  • Biological Sciences: 180 + 60% in Post UTME
  • Chemistry: 180 + 60% in Post UTME
  • Computer Science: 180 + 60% in Post UTME
  • Mathematics: 180 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Physics: 180 + 55% in Post UTME
  • Statistics: 180 + 60% in Post UTME

Faculty of Engineering

  • Agricultural Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME
  • Civil Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME
  • Electrical/Electronics Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME
  • Mechanical Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME
  • Material & Metallurgical Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

  • Architecture: 200 + 55% in Post UTME
  • Building: 180 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Quantity Surveying: 200 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Surveying & Geoinformatics: 180 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Urban & Regional Planning: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Medical Sciences

  • Anatomy: 210 + 70% in Post UTME
  • Physiology: 210 + 70% in Post UTME
  • Medical Lab Science: 220 + 75% in Post UTME

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

  • Pharmacy: 210 + 70% in Post UTME

Medicine

  • Medicine: 230 + 75% in Post UTME

Faculty of Agriculture

  • Agricultural Economics: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Animal Science: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Crop Production: 170 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Soil Science: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Education

  • Education & Biology: 180 + 55% in Post UTME
  • Education & Chemistry: 180 + 55% in Post UTME
  • Education & Mathematics: 180 + 55% in Post UTME
  • Education & Physics: 180 + 55% in Post UTME
  • General Education Courses: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Management Sciences

  • Accounting: 180 + 55% in Post UTME
  • Banking & Finance: 180 + 55% in Post UTME
  • Business Administration: 180 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Marketing: 180 + 50% in Post UTME
  • Public Administration: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

This covers the FULAFIA departmental cut off marks for various courses in the 2024/2025 academic session. Candidates must achieve the stipulated aggregate of UTME and Post UTME scores per department to gain admission.

How to Calculate FULAFIA Departmental Cut Off Marks

To understand the impact of departmental cut off marks, consider this example:

  • Bassey scores 210 in UTME
  • In FULAFIA Post UTME, he scores 63%
  • He applies to study Electrical Engineering, needing 220 + 60%
  • Bassey’s aggregate scores are:
    • UTME: 210
    • Post UTME: 63%
    • Total = 273 marks

Since Bassey met the departmental cut off of 270 marks for Electrical Engineering, he is eligible for admission into the program.

Candidates must work towards attaining the prescribed departmental cut off marks to qualify for admission into their desired course.

FULAFIA Direct Entry (DE) Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

For Direct Entry (DE) candidates, the FULAFIA cut off marks are determined based on applicants’ entry qualifications and performance in relevant exams.

The minimum cut off marks for direct entry admission into 200 level courses at FULAFIA for the 2024/2025 session are:

  • ND Upper Credit – 16 points
  • HND Lower Credit – 12 points
  • HND Upper Credit – 22 points
  • NCE Merit – 8 points

Tips to Improve Your Chances of Admission into FULAFIA

  • Score 10-15 marks above the departmental cut off mark to stand a good chance.
  • Choose course preferences strategically during JAMB registration.
  • Participate in extracurricular activities to improve your profile.
  • Apply as early as possible once admission portal opens.
  • Adhere to guidelines and deadlines during application.

Important Notice

  • The stated cut off marks are provisional and subject to changes.
  • Cut off marks may be higher for competitive departments and programs with limited slots.
  • Admission lists will be prepared based on merit order of candidates that meet the cut off mark.

Wrapping Up

In summary, the FULAFIA departmental and JAMB cut off marks serve as a critical requirement for admission into undergraduate programs in the 2024/2025 session. All candidates must achieve the minimum 170 UTME cut off mark first.

Additionally, achieving stipulated aggregate cut off scores for chosen departments is essential to secure admission during screening. Candidates are advised to aim higher than just meeting the minimum cut off marks to strengthen their prospects.

Admission seekers must target these FULAFIA departmental and JAMB cut off points as they prepare for the UTME and post-screening. This will position them competitively for the admission process.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about FULAFIA Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 | JAMB, Departmental & Direct Entry, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

Related Posts:

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article University of Chicago Acceptance Rate University of Chicago Acceptance Rate 2023-2026: What You Need to Know
Next Article Ambrose Alli University, AAU School Fees Schedule AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students 2024/2025
Leave a review

Leave a review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
JAMB Subject Combination for Marine Biology
Subject Combination

JAMB Subject Combination for Marine Biology

PrepsNG PrepsNG
JAMB Subject Combination for Horticulture
Courses Offered in UNIBEN 2024/2025 | Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Masters
JAMB Subject Combination for Medical Laboratory Science
Clifford University Cut Off Marks for All Courses 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know
Lost your password?