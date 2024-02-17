FULAFIA Cut Off Marks 2024/2025 | JAMB, Departmental & Direct Entry

FULAFIA Cut Off Marks: The Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA) is one of the federal universities established in the last decade to expand access to tertiary education in Nigeria. The university offers programs across major disciplines through its various faculties.

This post provides comprehensive information on the FULAFIA departmental and JAMB cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of Federal University Lafia

FULAFIA is a federal university located in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Nigeria. It was established in 2011 during the federal government’s drive to create new universities to improve university enrollment.

FULAFIA offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 8 faculties and 2 colleges:

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Faculty of Social Sciences

College of Health Science

College of Medicine

The university prides itself on its modern facilities, accomplished faculty and conducive learning environment. Studying at FULAFIA provides a life-changing educational experience.

FULAFIA runs programs across Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD levels. It has full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Like all federal universities, admission into FULAFIA is competitive and based on meeting prescribed cut off marks.

JAMB vs Departmental Cut Off Marks

The JAMB cut off mark refers to the minimum UTME score candidates must attain to be eligible for admission into their chosen program. Departmental cut off marks refer to the minimum UTME + post-UTME/screening score set by each department.

Candidates must meet both the prescribed JAMB and departmental cut off marks for their program before admission at FULAFIA is granted. The higher the cut off, the more competitive the program.

FULAFIA Cut Off Marks for JAMB 2024/2025

The official JAMB cut off marks for admission into various undergraduate programmes at FULAFIA for the 2024/2025 academic session are outlined below:

Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture – 170

Animal Science – 170

Food Science and Technology – 170

Forestry and Wildlife – 170

Faculty of Arts

Arabic – 170

English – 170

French – 170

History and International Relations – 170

Linguistics – 170

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Human Anatomy – 210

Human Physiology – 210

Medical Biochemistry – 210

Medical Microbiology – 210

Faculty of Education

Adult Education – 180

Agricultural Education – 180

Business Education – 180

Early Childhood Education – 180

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting – 180

Banking and Finance – 180

Business Administration -180

Marketing – 180

Faculty of Science

Biochemistry – 180

Biological Sciences – 180

Chemistry – 180

Mathematics – 180

Microbiology – 180

Physics – 180

Statistics – 180

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture – 200

Building – 180

Estate Management – 180

Urban and Regional Planning – 180

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Pharmacy – 210

FULAFIA Post-UTME Cut Off Marks

After obtaining the JAMB cut off mark, candidates will proceed for the post-UTME screening. Below are the cut off marks for different faculties:

Sciences

Microbiology – 50%

Industrial Chemistry – 50%

Computer Science – 60%

Mathematics – 50%

Physics – 55%

Social Sciences

Economics – 50%

Political Science – 50%

Business Administration – 50%

Sociology – 50%

Mass Communication – 50%

Arts & Humanities

English – 50%

History – 50%

Linguistics – 55%

Philosophy – 50%

Religious Studies – 50%

Medicine

Medicine – 75%

Pharmacy

Pharmacy – 70%

Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering – 60%

Mechanical Engineering – 60%

Civil Engineering – 60%

Meeting the specified departmental cut off marks after screening implies you stand a good chance of being admitted once all requirements are met.

FULAFIA Departmental Cut Off Marks

In addition to the general UTME and Post UTME cut off points, each department at FULAFIA also specifies its own minimum admission requirement.

This is known as the departmental cut off mark. It represents the aggregate UTME and Post UTME scores candidates must achieve to gain admission into their desired course.

Here are the FULAFIA departmental cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Faculty of Arts

English/Linguistics: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

History/International Relations: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Languages & Communication: 170 + 55% in Post UTME

Philosophy: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Religious Studies: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Geography: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Political Science: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Psychology: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Sociology: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Sciences

Biochemistry: 180 + 60% in Post UTME

Biological Sciences: 180 + 60% in Post UTME

Chemistry: 180 + 60% in Post UTME

Computer Science: 180 + 60% in Post UTME

Mathematics: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Physics: 180 + 55% in Post UTME

Statistics: 180 + 60% in Post UTME

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME

Civil Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME

Electrical/Electronics Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME

Mechanical Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME

Material & Metallurgical Engineering: 200 + 60% in Post UTME

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture: 200 + 55% in Post UTME

Building: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Quantity Surveying: 200 + 50% in Post UTME

Surveying & Geoinformatics: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Urban & Regional Planning: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Medical Sciences

Anatomy: 210 + 70% in Post UTME

Physiology: 210 + 70% in Post UTME

Medical Lab Science: 220 + 75% in Post UTME

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Pharmacy: 210 + 70% in Post UTME

Medicine

Medicine: 230 + 75% in Post UTME

Faculty of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Animal Science: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Crop Production: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Soil Science: 170 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Education

Education & Biology: 180 + 55% in Post UTME

Education & Chemistry: 180 + 55% in Post UTME

Education & Mathematics: 180 + 55% in Post UTME

Education & Physics: 180 + 55% in Post UTME

General Education Courses: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting: 180 + 55% in Post UTME

Banking & Finance: 180 + 55% in Post UTME

Business Administration: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Marketing: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

Public Administration: 180 + 50% in Post UTME

This covers the FULAFIA departmental cut off marks for various courses in the 2024/2025 academic session. Candidates must achieve the stipulated aggregate of UTME and Post UTME scores per department to gain admission.

How to Calculate FULAFIA Departmental Cut Off Marks

To understand the impact of departmental cut off marks, consider this example:

Bassey scores 210 in UTME

In FULAFIA Post UTME, he scores 63%

He applies to study Electrical Engineering, needing 220 + 60%

Bassey’s aggregate scores are: UTME: 210 Post UTME: 63% Total = 273 marks



Since Bassey met the departmental cut off of 270 marks for Electrical Engineering, he is eligible for admission into the program.

Candidates must work towards attaining the prescribed departmental cut off marks to qualify for admission into their desired course.

FULAFIA Direct Entry (DE) Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

For Direct Entry (DE) candidates, the FULAFIA cut off marks are determined based on applicants’ entry qualifications and performance in relevant exams.

The minimum cut off marks for direct entry admission into 200 level courses at FULAFIA for the 2024/2025 session are:

ND Upper Credit – 16 points

HND Lower Credit – 12 points

HND Upper Credit – 22 points

NCE Merit – 8 points

Tips to Improve Your Chances of Admission into FULAFIA

Score 10-15 marks above the departmental cut off mark to stand a good chance.

Choose course preferences strategically during JAMB registration.

Participate in extracurricular activities to improve your profile.

Apply as early as possible once admission portal opens.

Adhere to guidelines and deadlines during application.

Important Notice

The stated cut off marks are provisional and subject to changes.

Cut off marks may be higher for competitive departments and programs with limited slots.

Admission lists will be prepared based on merit order of candidates that meet the cut off mark.

Wrapping Up

In summary, the FULAFIA departmental and JAMB cut off marks serve as a critical requirement for admission into undergraduate programs in the 2024/2025 session. All candidates must achieve the minimum 170 UTME cut off mark first.

Additionally, achieving stipulated aggregate cut off scores for chosen departments is essential to secure admission during screening. Candidates are advised to aim higher than just meeting the minimum cut off marks to strengthen their prospects.

Admission seekers must target these FULAFIA departmental and JAMB cut off points as they prepare for the UTME and post-screening. This will position them competitively for the admission process.

