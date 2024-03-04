List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA for 2024/2025 Session

Complete List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA: Are you an aspiring undergraduate seeking admission into the Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA)? If yes, you’re in the right place!

In this comprehensive article, you will find a detailed list of all the courses offered at FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA)

The Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA) is one of the federal universities in Nigeria established in 2011, located in Lokoja, Kogi State. The university currently has over 30 accredited courses across various faculties.

As you look towards gaining admission into FULOKOJA, it is important to ascertain the courses available and if they align with your interests and career goals. This article provides everything you need to know about the courses offered at FULOKOJA to help you make an informed decision.

Courses Offered in FULOKOJA

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts is one of the faculties currently operating in FULOKOJA. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various humanities and social sciences fields. The faculty has the following departments and courses:

B.A. Arabic Studies

B.A. Archaeology

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. English and Literary Studies

B.A. French

B.A. History and Int’l Studies

B.A. Islamic Studies

B.A. Linguistics

B.A. Music

B.A. Philosophy

B.A. Theatre Arts

The Faculty of Arts equips students with strong humanities and liberal arts skills for a career in education, media, writing, publishing, linguistics, theology or the creative arts.

Also, Check Out the FULOKOJA Admission Requirements

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Sciences is the third faculty currently operating in FULOKOJA. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of science and technology. The faculty has the following departments and courses:

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Biotechnology

B.Sc. Botany

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Zoology

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Geology

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Statistics

College of Health Sciences:

MB; BS Medicine & Surgery

B.Sc. Nursing Science

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences is also one of the four faculties operating in FULOKOJA. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of social sciences. The faculty has the following departments and courses:

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Geography

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Sociology

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences is also a faculty currently operating in FULOKOJA. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of management. The faculty has the following departments and courses:

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking & Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Public Administration

The Faculty of Management Sciences equips students with business skills for careers in finance, accounting, business analytics, management or economics.

Faculty of Engineering:

B. Eng. Computer Engineering

B. Eng. Electrical Electronics Engineering

B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Education:

B.A. (Ed.) Economics

B.A. (Ed.) English Language

B.A. (Ed.) Geography

B.A. (Ed.) History

B.A. (Ed.) Political Science

B.Ed. Business Education

B.Ed. Social Studies

B.Ed. Integrated Science

B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology

B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science

B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics

BLIS Library & Information Science

B.Ed. Guidance & Counseling

These are the courses offered in FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session. You can check the JAMB Subject Combinations for each course here (i.e. UTME subjects required, Direct Entry requirements, and O’level requirements).

Wrapping Up

In this article, you have learned about the complete list of courses offered in FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session, their admission requirements, and cut–off marks. You have also learned about the faculties and departments that offer these courses, and the career opportunities that await you after graduation.

Narrow down your options, choose the best 3-5 courses you qualify for, and ensure you meet the O’level and UTME subject requirements. Then put your best into the post-UTME exam to stand a chance of securing admission.

If you are interested in studying any of these courses in FULOKOJA, you should start preparing for the UTME and Post-UTME screening exercises, and make sure you meet the eligibility criteria. You should also visit the official website of the university (https://www.fulokoja.edu.ng/ ) for more information and updates.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA for 2024/2025 Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!