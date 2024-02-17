OOU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 – Everything You Need to Know

Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU Cut Off Marks: The Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria. Every year, thousands of students apply to study various courses at OOU.

One of the most frequently asked questions by OOU aspirants is – What are the cut off marks for OOU in the 2024/2025 academic session?

In this comprehensive blog post, we will provide all the details about OOU cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. We will cover cut off marks for all courses, including medicine, law, engineering, sciences, arts and more.

By the end of this blog post, you will have a clear understanding of the cut off marks you need to attain to stand a chance for admission into OOU for the 2024/2025 academic calendar.

So let’s get right into it!

An Overview of OOU Cut Off Marks

The OOU cut off mark is the minimum score that a candidate needs to attain in their UTME/JAMB exam to qualify for admission into a particular course at OOU.

The cut off marks vary from course to course, depending on the number of applicants and available slots for the course. Courses like Medicine, Law, Accounting, etc usually have higher cut off marks due to high competition and limited slots.

Some factors that determine OOU cut off marks include:

Number of applicants for the course

Number of available slots for the course

Difficulty level of the course

OOU’s admission policies and requirements

Performance of candidates in UTME/JAMB exams

The OOU cut off marks serve as a screening tool for the admission process. Only candidates who score up to the cut off mark or above will qualify to participate in the post-UTME screening exercise.

Therefore, it is extremely important for all aspirants to work hard to attain the OOU cut off marks for their chosen courses.

OOU Cut Off Marks for All Courses

Now that you know the general overview of OOU cut off marks as well as factors that determine the cutoff score, let’s get into the specific cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic year per faculty and department.

The cut off marks stated above are for merit admission (UTME candidates). For direct entry admission (students with OND, NCE etc), the cut off marks are slightly lower.

NOTE: To gain admission for these high-demand courses at OOU, you need to attain 200+ in UTME/JAMB to stand a chance.

How is the OOU Departmental Cut-Off Mark Calculated?

The OOU departmental cut-off mark is derived by adding the JAMB score and the post-UTME score of a candidate. The JAMB score holds a 50% weight, while the post-UTME score carries the remaining 50%. The formula for computing the departmental cut-off mark is articulated as follows:

Departmental Cut–Off Mark = (JAMB Score / 8) + (Post-UTME Score / 2)

For instance, if a candidate attains a JAMB score of 200 and a post-UTME score of 40, the departmental cut-off mark calculation unfolds as follows:

Departmental Cut-Off Mark = (200 / 8) + (40 / 2)

Departmental Cut-Off Mark = 25 + 20

Departmental Cut-Off Mark = 45

This signifies that the candidate has achieved a departmental cut-off mark of 45 out of 100. To secure admission into a particular course, the candidate must attain a score equal to or higher than the cut-off mark designated for that specific course.

Things to Note About OOU Cut Off Marks

Here are some vital things to note about OOU cut off marks for the 2024/2025 admission process:

The stated cut off marks are for the 2024/2025 admission exercise only. Cut off marks may increase or decrease for subsequent admission years.

Attaining the exact cut off mark does not guarantee admission if the competition is very high. Candidates need to score higher to increase their chances.

Cut off marks differ based on state of origin. OOU reserves at least 35% of admission slots for Ogun state indigenes.

Cut off marks also differ based on course quota. Courses with lower admission quotas generally have higher cut off marks.

Only candidates who chose OOU as first choice in JAMB are eligible for admission at the stated cut off marks.

OOU’s Senate and academic board reserves the right to change cut off marks anytime before admission, if deemed necessary.

Therefore, aspiring OOU students need to put in their best efforts in UTME to surpass the stated cut off marks for their courses. This will improve their chances of securing admission.

What To Do If You Didn’t Attain OOU Cut Off Mark

Meeting the OOU cut off mark for your course is mandatory to be eligible for admission. Here are some options if you didn’t attain the required cut off mark:

Improve your UTME Score: Do not just target the exact cutoff mark in your UTME exams. Try to score as high above the cutoff mark as possible to guarantee your admission. The higher your scores compared to the cut off mark the higher your chances. Change of Course: Some courses naturally have lower cutoff marks. Opting for these courses improves your chances compared to ultra competitive courses. Change of Institution: You can also apply to other universities where you meet up the cut off mark for your preferred course. Meet a school counsellor to guide you on the best options for you. Apply as a Transfer or Returning Student: If you have already studied a related course at OND/HND level, you can apply as a direct entry student at OOU if you meet the lower cut off mark. Apply for Supplementary Admission: Some universities including OOU often offer admission to a limited number of candidates who narrowly missed the cut off mark to fill vacant quotas. You stand a chance if you aren’t far from the cut off mark.

As much as possible, ensure you attain the OOU cutoff mark for your course first time, to maximize your chances of admission.

How to Score High in UTME to Meet OOU Cut Off Marks

Gaining admission into OOU can be very competitive. Here are some tips to help you score high in UTME and surpass OOU’s cut off marks:

Thoroughly read and understand JAMB’s UTME syllabus – Focus more on your areas of weakness to improve. Use recommended JAMB textbooks for all subjects you will write. Study these books comprehensively. Do lots of past questions to master the pattern of exams and identify recurring topics/questions. Avoid exam malpractice in any form – It leads to scores being withheld or cancelled. Start your UTME revision very early, at least 4 months before exams. Don’t cram overnight. Take recommended UTME online mock exams for practice. Review mistakes and improve. Ensure you are physically fit and mentally alert before exam day. Get enough rest/sleep. On exam day, stay calm and carefully read/interpret the questions before answering. Avoid careless errors. Attend an organized JAMB tutorial class and be diligent with your studies. Seek help from teachers. Believe in yourself and be determined. With commitment, you can achieve any OOU cut off mark.

Wrapping Up

Getting admission into Nigerian universities can be highly competitive. Your chances depend on meeting the institution’s cut off requirements. We hope the detailed OOU cut off marks provided here for the 2024/2025 admission exercise will help you make an informed decision.

For further inquiries, visit the OOU website or contact the admission office at [info@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng]

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about OOU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 - Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!