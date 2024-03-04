Bowen University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Bowen University school fees: Bowen University is a prestigious private Christian university located in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria. Established in 2001, the university is owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. Bowen University is renowned for its academic excellence, ethical grooming, and leadership development, all grounded in Christian values. The university’s mission is to produce future leaders who are prepared to make a positive impact on their communities and the world.

In this article, the focus will be on Bowen University School Fees for each level from 100 to 700. The article will also cover school fees for specific courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Science, Physiotherapy, Medicine, Nursing, International Relations, and Law. Additionally, the article will provide information on how to pay Bowen University School Fees.

Overview of Bowen University School Fees

Bowen University is a faith-based institution that offers affordable education to its students. As a private university, Bowen University charges tuition fees and other levies to students. The cost of education varies depending on the faculty and level of study. Here is an overview of the school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic year:

Faculty of Agriculture: ₦1,850,000

Faculty of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences: ₦1,750,000

Faculty of Law: ₦2,000,000

Faculty of Science and Science Education: ₦1,950,000

In addition to tuition fees, students are also required to pay for accommodation, health insurance, and other miscellaneous fees. Bowen University offers a range of payment options to students to make it easier for them to pay their fees.

Bowen University School Fees for 100 level 2024/2025

BUPAF Fees

The Bowen University Parents Association Forum (BUPAF) has a significant role in supporting the institution and its students. To contribute to this initiative, new students are required to pay ₦20,000 in the first semester, while returning students pay ₦10,000. It is crucial to retain the receipt of this payment for clearance purposes.

Bowen University 100 Level School Fees

The school fees for 100-level students at Bowen University comprise various components, including Basic Body of Students Fee (BBSF), Entrepreneurship & Soft Skills, Internet Access & Portal Management, and Health Care. These fees, totalling ₦84,000 per session, are essential for providing students with access to a wide range of resources and services.

Also, Check out Bowen University Admission Requirements

The payment schedule for 100-level, Transfer, and Direct Entry students has changed to streamline the process and ease the financial burden. Previously, students were required to pay 70% of the school fees at the commencement of the session, with the remaining 30% due at the beginning of the second semester. However, a new plan approved by the Council has been implemented, offering a more balanced approach:

50% – Payment at the commencement of the session.

– Payment at the commencement of the session. 20% – Payment before the first-semester examination.

– Payment before the first-semester examination. 20% – Payment at the commencement of the 2nd semester.

– Payment at the commencement of the 2nd semester. 10% – Payment before the second-semester examination.

This revised payment plan ensures students can better manage their finances throughout the academic year and reduces the upfront financial commitment.

Below is a table showing the breakdown of fees for different courses offered at Bowen University:

S/No. Course Academic Fees Accommodation and Conveniences Other Fees Bench Fee TOTAL FEE College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science 1 Biochemistry ₦605,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦40,000 ₦929,400 2 Microbiology ₦605,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦40,000 ₦929,400 3 Pure & Applied Biology ₦476,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦760,900 4 Chemistry ₦476,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦780,900 5 Industrial Chemistry ₦605,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦909,400 6 Mathematics ₦476,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦760,900 7 Statistics ₦476,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦760,900 8 Physics and Solar Energy ₦603,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦887,400 9 Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering ₦343,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦627,900 10 Agricultural Science ₦432,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦716,900 11 Food Science & Technology ₦545,735 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦849,735 12 Electrical and Electronics ₦766,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦1,150,000 13 Mechatronics ₦766,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦1,150,000 14 Software Engineering ₦766,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦1,150,000 College of Social and Management Science 15 Accounting & Finance ₦782,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,066,510 16 Business Administration ₦736,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,020,510 17 Economics ₦736,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,020,510 18 Sociology ₦736,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,020,510 19 Political Science ₦742,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦40,000 ₦1,066,510 20 International Relations ₦736,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,020,510 21 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management ₦736,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,020,510 22 Politics and Law ₦781,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦200,000 ₦1,265,000 College of Law 23 Law ₦1,179,850 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦375,000 ₦1,838,850 College of Liberal Studies 24 English ₦603,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦887,000 25 History and International Studies ₦603,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦887,000 26 Theatre Arts ₦476,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦760,900 27 Music ₦476,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦760,900 28 Religious Studies ₦201,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦485,900 College of Computing and Communication Studies 29 Computer Science and Information Technology ₦766,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦1,150,000 30 Mass Communications ₦742,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦40,000 ₦1,066,510 31 Communication Arts ₦736,050 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,020,050 32 Cyber Security ₦766,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦1,150,000 33 Information Technology ₦751,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,035,000 College of Health Sciences 34 Anatomy ₦738,010 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 ₦1,032,010 35 Physiology ₦738,010 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 ₦1,032,010 36 Nursing and Nursing Science ₦921,435 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦240,000 ₦1,445,435 37 Physiotherapy ₦783,425 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦220,000 ₦1,287,425 38 Medical Laboratory Science ₦866,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦200,000 ₦1,350,000 39 Public Health ₦748,510 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦80,000 ₦1,112,510 40 Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical) ₦2,270,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,246,000 ₦3,800,000 41 Nutrition & Dietetics ₦495,135 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦799,135 College of Environmental Sciences 42 Architecture ₦578,500 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦862,500 43 Survey and Geo-Informatics ₦521,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦805,000 See also Bayelsa Medical University, BMU School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

Bowen University School Fees for 200 Level 2024/2025

The school fees for 200-level students at Bowen University range from ₦485,900 to ₦3,500,000, depending on the course of study. The fees include academic fees, accommodation and convenience fees, other fees, bench fees, and new horizon fees. The total fees for each course are calculated by adding up all these fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 200-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No. Course Academic Fees Accommodation and Conveniences Other Fees Bench Fee New Horizon TOTAL FEES College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science 1 Microbiology ₦575,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦40,000 ₦30,000 ₦929,400 2 Pure & Applied Biology ₦446,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦760,900 3 Biochemistry ₦575,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦40,000 ₦30,000 ₦929,400 4 Chemistry ₦446,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦780,900 5 Industrial Chemistry ₦575,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦909,400 6 Mathematics ₦446,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦760,900 7 Statistics ₦446,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦760,900 8 Physics and Solar Energy ₦573,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦30,000 ₦887,400 9 Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering ₦313,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦627,900 10 Agricultural Science ₦402,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦716,900 11 Food Science & Technology ₦478,790 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦812,790 12 Electrical and Electronics ₦686,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,100,000 13 Mechatronics ₦686,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,100,000 14 Software Engineering ₦686,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,100,000 College of Social and Management Science 15 Accounting & Finance ₦706,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,020,140 16 Business Administration ₦662,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦976,140 17 Economics ₦662,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦976,140 18 Sociology ₦662,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦976,140 19 Political Science ₦666,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦40,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,020,140 20 International Relations ₦662,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦976,140 21 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management ₦662,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦976,140 22 Politics and Law ₦896,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,210,000 College of Law 23 Law ₦1,069,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦375,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,758,900 College of Liberal Studies 24 English ₦573,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦887,000 25 History and International Studies ₦573,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦887,000 26 Music ₦446,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦760,900 27 Theatre Arts ₦446,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦760,900 28 Religious Studies ₦171,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦485,900 College of Computing and Communication Studies 29 Computer Science and Information Technology ₦686,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,100,000 30 Mass Communications ₦666,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦40,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,020,140 31 Communication Arts ₦661,700 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦975,700 32 Cyber Security ₦686,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,100,000 33 Information Technology ₦676,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦990,000 College of Health Sciences 34 Anatomy ₦663,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 ₦30,000 ₦987,140 35 Physiology ₦663,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 ₦30,000 ₦987,140 36 Nursing and Nursing Science ₦828,590 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦240,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,382,590 37 Physiotherapy ₦697,450 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦220,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,231,450 38 Medical Laboratory Science ₦826,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦200,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,340,000 39 Public Health ₦670,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦80,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,064,140 40 Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical) ₦1,940,500 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,245,500 ₦30,000 ₦3,500,000 41 Nutrition & Dietetics ₦430,390 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦764,390 College of Environmental Sciences 42 Architecture ₦511,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦825,000 43 Survey and Geo-Informatics ₦456,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦770,000

Bowen University School Fees for 300 Level 2024/2025

The school fees for 300-level students at Bowen University range from ₦425,900 to ₦1,500,279, depending on the course of study. The fees include academic fees, accommodation and convenience fees, other fees, bench fees, and new horizon fees. The total fees for each course are calculated by adding up all these fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 300-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No. Course Academic Fees Accommodation and Conveniences Other Fees Bench Fee New Horizon TOTAL FEES College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science 1 Microbiology ₦545,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦849,400 2 Pure & Applied Biology ₦416,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦700,900 3 Biochemistry ₦545,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦849,400 4 Chemistry ₦416,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦720,900 5 Industrial Chemistry ₦545,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦849,400 6 Physics and Solar Energy ₦543,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – – ₦827,400 7 Mathematics ₦416,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦700,900 8 Statistics ₦416,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦700,900 9 Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering ₦328,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦612,900 10 Agricultural Science ₦372,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦656,900 11 Food Science & Technology ₦420,790 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦724,790 12 Electrical and Electronics ₦628,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 – ₦1,012,000 13 Mechatronics ₦628,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 – ₦1,012,000 14 Software Engineering ₦628,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 – ₦1,012,000 College of Social and Management Science 15 Accounting ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 16 Banking & Finance ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 17 Business Administration ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 18 Economics ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 19 Sociology ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 20 Political Science ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 21 International Relations ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 22 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 College of Law 23 Law ₦1,036,279 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦180,000 – ₦1,500,279 College of Liberal Studies 24 English ₦544,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦828,000 25 History and International Studies ₦544,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦828,000 26 Theatre Arts ₦416,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦700,900 27 Music ₦416,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦700,900 28 Religious Studies ₦141,900 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦425,900 College of Computing and Communication Studies 29 Computer Science and Information Technology ₦578,340 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦912,340 30 Mass Communications ₦596,140 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,140 31 Communication Arts ₦596,800 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦910,800 32 Cyber Security ₦598,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 ₦30,000 ₦1,012,000 33 Information Technology ₦629,360 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦943,360 College of Health Sciences 34 Anatomy ₦617,240 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 – ₦911,240 35 Physiology ₦617,240 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 – ₦911,240 36 Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinical) ₦920,090 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦145,000 – ₦1,399,090 37 Physiotherapy (Clinical) ₦921,000 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦120,000 – ₦1,375,000 38 Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical) ₦866,000 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦200,000 – ₦1,400,000 39 Public Health ₦813,400 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦150,000 – ₦1,247,400 40 Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical) ₦2,229,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦785,500 – ₦3,299,450 41 Nutrition & Dietetics ₦372,390 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦676,390 College of Environmental Sciences 42 Architecture ₦521,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦825,000 43 Survey and Geo-Informatics ₦466,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦770,000 See also Al-Ansar University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Bowen University 400 Level School Fees 2024/2025

For the 2024/2025 academic session, the school fees for 400-level students at Bowen University range from ₦365,450 to ₦1,430,000 depending on the course of study. The fees cover academic fees, accommodation and conveniences, bench fees, and other fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 400-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No. Course Academic Fees Accommodation and Conveniences Other Fees Bench Fee New Horizon TOTAL FEES College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science 1 Biochemistry ₦423,700 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦727,700 2 Microbiology ₦423,700 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦727,700 3 Pure & Applied Biology ₦301,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦585,950 4 Chemistry ₦302,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦606,950 5 Industrial Chemistry ₦423,700 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦727,700 6 Mathematics ₦301,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦585,950 7 Statistics ₦301,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦585,950 8 Physics and Solar Energy ₦422,700 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – – ₦706,700 9 Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering ₦301,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦585,950 10 Agricultural Science ₦343,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – ₦627,950 11 Food Science & Technology ₦409,845 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦713,845 12 Electrical and Electronics ₦628,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 – ₦1,012,000 13 Mechatronics ₦628,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 – ₦1,012,000 14 Software Engineering ₦628,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦100,000 – ₦1,012,000 College of Social and Management Science 15 Accounting & Finance ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦777,370 16 Business Administration ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦777,370 17 Economics ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦777,370 18 Sociology ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦777,370 19 Political Science ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦60,000 ₦30,000 ₦843,370 20 International Relations ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦60,000 ₦30,000 ₦843,370 21 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 ₦777,370 College of Law 22 Law ₦746,495 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦180,000 – ₦1,210,495 College of Liberal Studies 23 English ₦422,700 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – – ₦706,700 24 History and International Studies ₦422,700 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – – ₦706,700 25 Theatre Arts ₦301,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – – ₦585,950 26 Music ₦301,950 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – – ₦585,950 27 Religious Studies ₦81,450 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 – – ₦365,450 College of Computing and Communication Studies 28 Computer Science and Information Technology ₦466,470 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦800,470 29 Mass Communications ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 – ₦777,370 30 Communication Arts ₦463,370 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦30,000 – ₦777,370 31 Cyber Security ₦566,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦900,000 32 Information Technology ₦546,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦880,000 College of Health Sciences 33 Anatomy ₦494,920 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 – ₦788,920 34 Physiology ₦494,920 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 – ₦788,920 35 Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinicals) ₦826,000 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦270,000 – ₦1,430,000 36 Physiotherapy (Clinicals) ₦826,000 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦270,000 – ₦1,430,000 37 Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Anatomy) ₦494,920 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 – ₦788,920 38 Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Physiology) ₦494,920 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 – ₦788,920 39 Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Biochemistry) ₦494,920 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦10,000 – ₦788,920 40 Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical) ₦696,000 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦270,000 – ₦1,300,000 41 Public Health ₦728,640 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦200,000 – ₦1,212,640 42 Nutrition & Dietetics ₦363,645 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦20,000 – ₦667,645 College of Environmental Sciences 43 Architecture 44 Survey and Geo-Informatics See also YUMSUK School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: All You Need to Know

Bowen University 500 Level School Fees 2024/2025

Bowen University offers various courses under different colleges, and the school fees for the 500 level for the academic year 2024/2025 vary according to the course and college. The fees ranges from ₦597,710 to ₦3,740,000, and include academic fees, accommodation and conveniences fees, other fees, and bench fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 500-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No. Course Academic Fees Accommodation and Conveniences Other Fees Bench Fee TOTAL FEES College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science 1 Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering ₦313,710 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦597,710 2 Agricultural Science ₦357,810 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦641,810 3 Food Science & Technology ₦373,481 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦657,481 4 Electrical and Electronics ₦728,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,012,000 5 Mechatronics ₦728,000 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,012,000 6 Software Engineering – – – – – College of Law 7 Law ₦805,601 ₦200,000 ₦84,000 ₦150,000 ₦1,239,601 College of Health Sciences 8 Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinical) ₦831,000 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦320,000 ₦1,485,000 9 Physiotherapy (Clinical ) ₦831,000 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦320,000 ₦1,485,000 10 Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical) ₦696,000 ₦250,000 ₦84,000 ₦320,000 ₦1,350,000 11 Medicine and Surgery (Clinical) ₦1,930,000 ₦340,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,386,000 ₦3,740,000

Bowen University 600 Level School Fees 2024/2025

Bowen University offers various courses under the College of Health Sciences for 600-level students, and the fees range from ₦1,910,000 to ₦3,740,000 and include academic fees, accommodation and conveniences fees, other fees, and bench fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 600-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No. Course Academic Fees Accommodation and Conveniences Other Fees Bench Fee TOTAL FEES College of Health Sciences 1 Medicine and Surgery (Clinical) ₦1,910,000 ₦360,000 ₦84,000 ₦1,386,000 ₦3,740,000

Bowen University 700 Level School Fees 2024/2025

The College of Health Sciences at Bowen University has released the school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session. The fees for Medicine and Surgery (Clinical) course are as follows:

S/No. Course Academic Fees Accommodation and Conveniences Other Fees Bench Fee TOTAL FEES College of Health Sciences 1 Medicine and Surgery (Clinical) ₦1,185,000 ₦360,000 ₦84,000 ₦846,000 ₦2,475,000

Students are advised to make payments before the deadline to avoid penalties. Please note that the fees are subject to change without prior notice.

Summary of Bowen University School Fees

Bowen University School Fees for Engineering

The estimated cost of studying Engineering programs at Bowen University is ₦1,150,000 per academic session.

Bowen University School Fees for Pharmacy

Pharmacy students at Bowen University pay approximately ₦350,000 per academic session in school fees.

Bowen University School Fees for Computer Science

The cost for studying Computer Science at Bowen University is approximately N1,150,000 per academic session.

Bowen University School Fees for Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy students at Bowen University are required to pay ₦1,300,000 per session in school fees.

Bowen University School Fees for Medicine

Medical students at Bowen University are required to pay ₦3,800,000 per session as school fees.

Bowen University School Fees for Nursing

The cost of studying Nursing at Bowen University is approximately ₦1,400,000 per academic session.

Bowen University School Fees for International Relations

International Relations students at Bowen University are required to pay approximately ₦1,200,000 per session in school fees.

Bowen University School Fees for Law

The Law program at Bowen University has an estimated school fee of ₦1,800,000 per session.

Wrapping Up

Prospective students of Bowen University can use the information provided in this post to estimate the fees payable for the 2024/2025 academic session. Adequate financial planning is necessary before seeking admission. The official website of Bowen University provides more detailed information on School Fees. New and returning students should take advantage of the information provided to plan their finances and ensure a smooth academic journey.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Bowen University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don't hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!