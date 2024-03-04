Bowen University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Bowen University school fees: Bowen University is a prestigious private Christian university located in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria. Established in 2001, the university is owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. Bowen University is renowned for its academic excellence, ethical grooming, and leadership development, all grounded in Christian values. The university’s mission is to produce future leaders who are prepared to make a positive impact on their communities and the world.
In this article, the focus will be on Bowen University School Fees for each level from 100 to 700. The article will also cover school fees for specific courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Science, Physiotherapy, Medicine, Nursing, International Relations, and Law. Additionally, the article will provide information on how to pay Bowen University School Fees.
Overview of Bowen University School Fees
Bowen University is a faith-based institution that offers affordable education to its students. As a private university, Bowen University charges tuition fees and other levies to students. The cost of education varies depending on the faculty and level of study. Here is an overview of the school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic year:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
- Faculty of Agriculture: ₦1,850,000
- Faculty of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences: ₦1,750,000
- Faculty of Law: ₦2,000,000
- Faculty of Science and Science Education: ₦1,950,000
In addition to tuition fees, students are also required to pay for accommodation, health insurance, and other miscellaneous fees. Bowen University offers a range of payment options to students to make it easier for them to pay their fees.
Bowen University School Fees for 100 level 2024/2025
BUPAF Fees
The Bowen University Parents Association Forum (BUPAF) has a significant role in supporting the institution and its students. To contribute to this initiative, new students are required to pay ₦20,000 in the first semester, while returning students pay ₦10,000. It is crucial to retain the receipt of this payment for clearance purposes.
Bowen University 100 Level School Fees
The school fees for 100-level students at Bowen University comprise various components, including Basic Body of Students Fee (BBSF), Entrepreneurship & Soft Skills, Internet Access & Portal Management, and Health Care. These fees, totalling ₦84,000 per session, are essential for providing students with access to a wide range of resources and services.
Also, Check out Bowen University Admission Requirements Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
The payment schedule for 100-level, Transfer, and Direct Entry students has changed to streamline the process and ease the financial burden. Previously, students were required to pay 70% of the school fees at the commencement of the session, with the remaining 30% due at the beginning of the second semester. However, a new plan approved by the Council has been implemented, offering a more balanced approach:
- 50% – Payment at the commencement of the session.
- 20% – Payment before the first-semester examination.
- 20% – Payment at the commencement of the 2nd semester.
- 10% – Payment before the second-semester examination.
This revised payment plan ensures students can better manage their finances throughout the academic year and reduces the upfront financial commitment.
Below is a table showing the breakdown of fees for different courses offered at Bowen University:
|S/No.
|Course
|Academic Fees
|Accommodation and Conveniences
|Other Fees
|Bench Fee
|TOTAL FEE
|College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
|1
|Biochemistry
|₦605,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦40,000
|₦929,400
|2
|Microbiology
|₦605,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦40,000
|₦929,400
|3
|Pure & Applied Biology
|₦476,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦760,900
|4
|Chemistry
|₦476,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦780,900
|5
|Industrial Chemistry
|₦605,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦909,400
|6
|Mathematics
|₦476,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦760,900
|7
|Statistics
|₦476,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦760,900
|8
|Physics and Solar Energy
|₦603,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦887,400
|9
|Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering
|₦343,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦627,900
|10
|Agricultural Science
|₦432,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦716,900
|11
|Food Science & Technology
|₦545,735
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦849,735
|12
|Electrical and Electronics
|₦766,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦1,150,000
|13
|Mechatronics
|₦766,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦1,150,000
|14
|Software Engineering
|₦766,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦1,150,000
|College of Social and Management Science
|15
|Accounting & Finance
|₦782,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,066,510
|16
|Business Administration
|₦736,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,020,510
|17
|Economics
|₦736,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,020,510
|18
|Sociology
|₦736,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,020,510
|19
|Political Science
|₦742,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦40,000
|₦1,066,510
|20
|International Relations
|₦736,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,020,510
|21
|Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
|₦736,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,020,510
|22
|Politics and Law
|₦781,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦200,000
|₦1,265,000
|College of Law
|23
|Law
|₦1,179,850
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦375,000
|₦1,838,850
|College of Liberal Studies
|24
|English
|₦603,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦887,000
|25
|History and International Studies
|₦603,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦887,000
|26
|Theatre Arts
|₦476,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦760,900
|27
|Music
|₦476,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦760,900
|28
|Religious Studies
|₦201,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦485,900
|College of Computing and Communication Studies
|29
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|₦766,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦1,150,000
|30
|Mass Communications
|₦742,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦40,000
|₦1,066,510
|31
|Communication Arts
|₦736,050
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,020,050
|32
|Cyber Security
|₦766,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦1,150,000
|33
|Information Technology
|₦751,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,035,000
|College of Health Sciences
|34
|Anatomy
|₦738,010
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|₦1,032,010
|35
|Physiology
|₦738,010
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|₦1,032,010
|36
|Nursing and Nursing Science
|₦921,435
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦240,000
|₦1,445,435
|37
|Physiotherapy
|₦783,425
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦220,000
|₦1,287,425
|38
|Medical Laboratory Science
|₦866,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦200,000
|₦1,350,000
|39
|Public Health
|₦748,510
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦80,000
|₦1,112,510
|40
|Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical)
|₦2,270,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,246,000
|₦3,800,000
|41
|Nutrition & Dietetics
|₦495,135
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦799,135
|College of Environmental Sciences
|42
|Architecture
|₦578,500
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦862,500
|43
|Survey and Geo-Informatics
|₦521,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦805,000
Bowen University School Fees for 200 Level 2024/2025
The school fees for 200-level students at Bowen University range from ₦485,900 to ₦3,500,000, depending on the course of study. The fees include academic fees, accommodation and convenience fees, other fees, bench fees, and new horizon fees. The total fees for each course are calculated by adding up all these fees.
Below is a table showing the school fees for 200-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:
|S/No.
|Course
|Academic Fees
|Accommodation and Conveniences
|Other Fees
|Bench Fee
|New Horizon
|TOTAL FEES
|College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
|1
|Microbiology
|₦575,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦40,000
|₦30,000
|₦929,400
|2
|Pure & Applied Biology
|₦446,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦760,900
|3
|Biochemistry
|₦575,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦40,000
|₦30,000
|₦929,400
|4
|Chemistry
|₦446,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦30,000
|₦780,900
|5
|Industrial Chemistry
|₦575,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦30,000
|₦909,400
|6
|Mathematics
|₦446,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦760,900
|7
|Statistics
|₦446,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦760,900
|8
|Physics and Solar Energy
|₦573,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦30,000
|₦887,400
|9
|Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering
|₦313,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦627,900
|10
|Agricultural Science
|₦402,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦716,900
|11
|Food Science & Technology
|₦478,790
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦30,000
|₦812,790
|12
|Electrical and Electronics
|₦686,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,100,000
|13
|Mechatronics
|₦686,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,100,000
|14
|Software Engineering
|₦686,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,100,000
|College of Social and Management Science
|15
|Accounting & Finance
|₦706,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,020,140
|16
|Business Administration
|₦662,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦976,140
|17
|Economics
|₦662,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦976,140
|18
|Sociology
|₦662,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦976,140
|19
|Political Science
|₦666,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦40,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,020,140
|20
|International Relations
|₦662,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦976,140
|21
|Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
|₦662,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦976,140
|22
|Politics and Law
|₦896,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,210,000
|College of Law
|23
|Law
|₦1,069,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦375,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,758,900
|College of Liberal Studies
|24
|English
|₦573,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦887,000
|25
|History and International Studies
|₦573,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦887,000
|26
|Music
|₦446,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦760,900
|27
|Theatre Arts
|₦446,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦760,900
|28
|Religious Studies
|₦171,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦485,900
|College of Computing and Communication Studies
|29
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|₦686,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,100,000
|30
|Mass Communications
|₦666,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦40,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,020,140
|31
|Communication Arts
|₦661,700
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦975,700
|32
|Cyber Security
|₦686,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,100,000
|33
|Information Technology
|₦676,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦990,000
|College of Health Sciences
|34
|Anatomy
|₦663,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|₦30,000
|₦987,140
|35
|Physiology
|₦663,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|₦30,000
|₦987,140
|36
|Nursing and Nursing Science
|₦828,590
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦240,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,382,590
|37
|Physiotherapy
|₦697,450
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦220,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,231,450
|38
|Medical Laboratory Science
|₦826,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦200,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,340,000
|39
|Public Health
|₦670,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦80,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,064,140
|40
|Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical)
|₦1,940,500
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,245,500
|₦30,000
|₦3,500,000
|41
|Nutrition & Dietetics
|₦430,390
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦30,000
|₦764,390
|College of Environmental Sciences
|42
|Architecture
|₦511,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦825,000
|43
|Survey and Geo-Informatics
|₦456,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦770,000
Bowen University School Fees for 300 Level 2024/2025Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
The school fees for 300-level students at Bowen University range from ₦425,900 to ₦1,500,279, depending on the course of study. The fees include academic fees, accommodation and convenience fees, other fees, bench fees, and new horizon fees. The total fees for each course are calculated by adding up all these fees.
Below is a table showing the school fees for 300-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:
|S/No.
|Course
|Academic Fees
|Accommodation and Conveniences
|Other Fees
|Bench Fee
|New Horizon
|TOTAL FEES
|College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
|1
|Microbiology
|₦545,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦849,400
|2
|Pure & Applied Biology
|₦416,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦700,900
|3
|Biochemistry
|₦545,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦849,400
|4
|Chemistry
|₦416,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦720,900
|5
|Industrial Chemistry
|₦545,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦849,400
|6
|Physics and Solar Energy
|₦543,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|–
|₦827,400
|7
|Mathematics
|₦416,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦700,900
|8
|Statistics
|₦416,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦700,900
|9
|Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering
|₦328,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦612,900
|10
|Agricultural Science
|₦372,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦656,900
|11
|Food Science & Technology
|₦420,790
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦724,790
|12
|Electrical and Electronics
|₦628,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|–
|₦1,012,000
|13
|Mechatronics
|₦628,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|–
|₦1,012,000
|14
|Software Engineering
|₦628,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|–
|₦1,012,000
|College of Social and Management Science
|15
|Accounting
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|16
|Banking & Finance
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|17
|Business Administration
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|18
|Economics
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|19
|Sociology
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|20
|Political Science
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|21
|International Relations
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|22
|Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|College of Law
|23
|Law
|₦1,036,279
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦180,000
|–
|₦1,500,279
|College of Liberal Studies
|24
|English
|₦544,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦828,000
|25
|History and International Studies
|₦544,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦828,000
|26
|Theatre Arts
|₦416,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦700,900
|27
|Music
|₦416,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦700,900
|28
|Religious Studies
|₦141,900
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦425,900
|College of Computing and Communication Studies
|29
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|₦578,340
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦30,000
|₦912,340
|30
|Mass Communications
|₦596,140
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,140
|31
|Communication Arts
|₦596,800
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦910,800
|32
|Cyber Security
|₦598,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|₦30,000
|₦1,012,000
|33
|Information Technology
|₦629,360
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦943,360
|College of Health Sciences
|34
|Anatomy
|₦617,240
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|–
|₦911,240
|35
|Physiology
|₦617,240
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|–
|₦911,240
|36
|Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinical)
|₦920,090
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦145,000
|–
|₦1,399,090
|37
|Physiotherapy (Clinical)
|₦921,000
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦120,000
|–
|₦1,375,000
|38
|Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical)
|₦866,000
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦200,000
|–
|₦1,400,000
|39
|Public Health
|₦813,400
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦150,000
|–
|₦1,247,400
|40
|Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical)
|₦2,229,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦785,500
|–
|₦3,299,450
|41
|Nutrition & Dietetics
|₦372,390
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦676,390
|College of Environmental Sciences
|42
|Architecture
|₦521,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦825,000
|43
|Survey and Geo-Informatics
|₦466,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|
₦770,000
Bowen University 400 Level School Fees 2024/2025
For the 2024/2025 academic session, the school fees for 400-level students at Bowen University range from ₦365,450 to ₦1,430,000 depending on the course of study. The fees cover academic fees, accommodation and conveniences, bench fees, and other fees.
Below is a table showing the school fees for 400-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:
|S/No.
|Course
|Academic Fees
|Accommodation and Conveniences
|Other Fees
|Bench Fee
|New Horizon
|TOTAL FEES
|College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
|1
|Biochemistry
|₦423,700
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦727,700
|2
|Microbiology
|₦423,700
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦727,700
|3
|Pure & Applied Biology
|₦301,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦585,950
|4
|Chemistry
|₦302,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦606,950
|5
|Industrial Chemistry
|₦423,700
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦727,700
|6
|Mathematics
|₦301,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦585,950
|7
|Statistics
|₦301,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦585,950
|8
|Physics and Solar Energy
|₦422,700
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|–
|₦706,700
|9
|Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering
|₦301,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦585,950
|10
|Agricultural Science
|₦343,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|₦627,950
|11
|Food Science & Technology
|₦409,845
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦713,845
|12
|Electrical and Electronics
|₦628,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|–
|₦1,012,000
|13
|Mechatronics
|₦628,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|–
|₦1,012,000
|14
|Software Engineering
|₦628,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦100,000
|–
|₦1,012,000
|College of Social and Management Science
|15
|Accounting & Finance
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦777,370
|16
|Business Administration
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦777,370
|17
|Economics
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦777,370
|18
|Sociology
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦777,370
|19
|Political Science
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦60,000
|₦30,000
|₦843,370
|20
|International Relations
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦60,000
|₦30,000
|₦843,370
|21
|Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|₦777,370
|College of Law
|22
|Law
|₦746,495
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦180,000
|–
|₦1,210,495
|College of Liberal Studies
|23
|English
|₦422,700
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|–
|₦706,700
|24
|History and International Studies
|₦422,700
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|–
|₦706,700
|25
|Theatre Arts
|₦301,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|–
|₦585,950
|26
|Music
|₦301,950
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|–
|₦585,950
|27
|Religious Studies
|₦81,450
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|–
|–
|₦365,450
|College of Computing and Communication Studies
|28
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|₦466,470
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦30,000
|₦800,470
|29
|Mass Communications
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|–
|₦777,370
|30
|Communication Arts
|₦463,370
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦30,000
|–
|₦777,370
|31
|Cyber Security
|₦566,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦30,000
|₦900,000
|32
|Information Technology
|₦546,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|₦30,000
|₦880,000
|College of Health Sciences
|33
|Anatomy
|₦494,920
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|–
|₦788,920
|34
|Physiology
|₦494,920
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|–
|₦788,920
|35
|Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinicals)
|₦826,000
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦270,000
|–
|₦1,430,000
|36
|Physiotherapy (Clinicals)
|₦826,000
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦270,000
|–
|₦1,430,000
|37
|Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Anatomy)
|₦494,920
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|–
|₦788,920
|38
|Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Physiology)
|₦494,920
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|–
|₦788,920
|39
|Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Biochemistry)
|₦494,920
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦10,000
|–
|₦788,920
|40
|Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical)
|₦696,000
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦270,000
|–
|₦1,300,000
|41
|Public Health
|₦728,640
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦200,000
|–
|₦1,212,640
|42
|Nutrition & Dietetics
|₦363,645
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦20,000
|–
|₦667,645
|College of Environmental Sciences
|43
|Architecture
|44
|Survey and Geo-Informatics
Bowen University 500 Level School Fees 2024/2025
Bowen University offers various courses under different colleges, and the school fees for the 500 level for the academic year 2024/2025 vary according to the course and college. The fees ranges from ₦597,710 to ₦3,740,000, and include academic fees, accommodation and conveniences fees, other fees, and bench fees.
Below is a table showing the school fees for 500-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:
|S/No.
|Course
|Academic Fees
|Accommodation and Conveniences
|Other Fees
|Bench Fee
|TOTAL FEES
|College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
|1
|Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering
|₦313,710
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦597,710
|2
|Agricultural Science
|₦357,810
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦641,810
|3
|Food Science & Technology
|₦373,481
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦657,481
|4
|Electrical and Electronics
|₦728,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,012,000
|5
|Mechatronics
|₦728,000
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,012,000
|6
|Software Engineering
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|College of Law
|7
|Law
|₦805,601
|₦200,000
|₦84,000
|₦150,000
|₦1,239,601
|College of Health Sciences
|8
|Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinical)
|₦831,000
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦320,000
|₦1,485,000
|9
|Physiotherapy (Clinical )
|₦831,000
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦320,000
|₦1,485,000
|10
|Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical)
|₦696,000
|₦250,000
|₦84,000
|₦320,000
|₦1,350,000
|11
|Medicine and Surgery (Clinical)
|₦1,930,000
|₦340,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,386,000
|₦3,740,000
Bowen University 600 Level School Fees 2024/2025
Bowen University offers various courses under the College of Health Sciences for 600-level students, and the fees range from ₦1,910,000 to ₦3,740,000 and include academic fees, accommodation and conveniences fees, other fees, and bench fees.
Below is a table showing the school fees for 600-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:
|S/No.
|Course
|Academic Fees
|Accommodation and Conveniences
|Other Fees
|Bench Fee
|TOTAL FEES
|College of Health Sciences
|1
|Medicine and Surgery (Clinical)
|₦1,910,000
|₦360,000
|₦84,000
|₦1,386,000
|₦3,740,000
Bowen University 700 Level School Fees 2024/2025
The College of Health Sciences at Bowen University has released the school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session. The fees for Medicine and Surgery (Clinical) course are as follows:
|S/No.
|Course
|Academic Fees
|Accommodation and Conveniences
|Other Fees
|Bench Fee
|TOTAL FEES
|College of Health Sciences
|1
|Medicine and Surgery (Clinical)
|₦1,185,000
|₦360,000
|₦84,000
|₦846,000
|₦2,475,000
Students are advised to make payments before the deadline to avoid penalties. Please note that the fees are subject to change without prior notice.
Summary of Bowen University School Fees
Bowen University School Fees for Engineering
The estimated cost of studying Engineering programs at Bowen University is ₦1,150,000 per academic session.
Bowen University School Fees for Pharmacy
Pharmacy students at Bowen University pay approximately ₦350,000 per academic session in school fees.
Bowen University School Fees for Computer Science
The cost for studying Computer Science at Bowen University is approximately N1,150,000 per academic session.
Bowen University School Fees for Physiotherapy
Physiotherapy students at Bowen University are required to pay ₦1,300,000 per session in school fees.
Bowen University School Fees for Medicine
Medical students at Bowen University are required to pay ₦3,800,000 per session as school fees.
Bowen University School Fees for Nursing
The cost of studying Nursing at Bowen University is approximately ₦1,400,000 per academic session.
Bowen University School Fees for International Relations
International Relations students at Bowen University are required to pay approximately ₦1,200,000 per session in school fees.
Bowen University School Fees for Law
The Law program at Bowen University has an estimated school fee of ₦1,800,000 per session.
Wrapping Up
Prospective students of Bowen University can use the information provided in this post to estimate the fees payable for the 2024/2025 academic session. Adequate financial planning is necessary before seeking admission. The official website of Bowen University provides more detailed information on School Fees. New and returning students should take advantage of the information provided to plan their finances and ensure a smooth academic journey.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Bowen University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!