Bowen University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Bowen University school fees: Bowen University is a prestigious private Christian university located in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria. Established in 2001, the university is owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. Bowen University is renowned for its academic excellence, ethical grooming, and leadership development, all grounded in Christian values. The university’s mission is to produce future leaders who are prepared to make a positive impact on their communities and the world.

In this article, the focus will be on Bowen University School Fees for each level from 100 to 700. The article will also cover school fees for specific courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Science, Physiotherapy, Medicine, Nursing, International Relations, and Law. Additionally, the article will provide information on how to pay Bowen University School Fees.

Overview of Bowen University School Fees

Bowen University is a faith-based institution that offers affordable education to its students. As a private university, Bowen University charges tuition fees and other levies to students. The cost of education varies depending on the faculty and level of study. Here is an overview of the school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic year:

  • Faculty of Agriculture: ₦1,850,000
  • Faculty of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences: ₦1,750,000
  • Faculty of Law: ₦2,000,000
  • Faculty of Science and Science Education: ₦1,950,000

In addition to tuition fees, students are also required to pay for accommodation, health insurance, and other miscellaneous fees. Bowen University offers a range of payment options to students to make it easier for them to pay their fees.

Bowen University School Fees for 100 level 2024/2025

BUPAF Fees

The Bowen University Parents Association Forum (BUPAF) has a significant role in supporting the institution and its students. To contribute to this initiative, new students are required to pay ₦20,000 in the first semester, while returning students pay ₦10,000. It is crucial to retain the receipt of this payment for clearance purposes.

Bowen University 100 Level School Fees

The school fees for 100-level students at Bowen University comprise various components, including Basic Body of Students Fee (BBSF), Entrepreneurship & Soft Skills, Internet Access & Portal Management, and Health Care. These fees, totalling ₦84,000 per session, are essential for providing students with access to a wide range of resources and services.

The payment schedule for 100-level, Transfer, and Direct Entry students has changed to streamline the process and ease the financial burden. Previously, students were required to pay 70% of the school fees at the commencement of the session, with the remaining 30% due at the beginning of the second semester. However, a new plan approved by the Council has been implemented, offering a more balanced approach:

  • 50% – Payment at the commencement of the session.
  • 20% – Payment before the first-semester examination.
  • 20% – Payment at the commencement of the 2nd semester.
  • 10% – Payment before the second-semester examination.

This revised payment plan ensures students can better manage their finances throughout the academic year and reduces the upfront financial commitment.

Below is a table showing the breakdown of fees for different courses offered at Bowen University:

S/No.CourseAcademic FeesAccommodation and ConveniencesOther FeesBench FeeTOTAL FEE
College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
1Biochemistry₦605,400₦200,000₦84,000₦40,000₦929,400
2Microbiology₦605,400₦200,000₦84,000₦40,000₦929,400
3Pure & Applied Biology₦476,900₦200,000₦84,000₦760,900
4Chemistry₦476,900₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦780,900
5Industrial Chemistry₦605,400₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦909,400
6Mathematics₦476,900₦200,000₦84,000₦760,900
7Statistics₦476,900₦200,000₦84,000₦760,900
8Physics and Solar Energy₦603,400₦200,000₦84,000₦887,400
9Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering₦343,900₦200,000₦84,000₦627,900
10Agricultural Science₦432,900₦200,000₦84,000₦716,900
11Food Science & Technology₦545,735₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦849,735
12Electrical and Electronics₦766,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,150,000
13Mechatronics₦766,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,150,000
14Software Engineering₦766,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,150,000
College of Social and Management Science
15Accounting & Finance₦782,510₦200,000₦84,000₦1,066,510
16Business Administration₦736,510₦200,000₦84,000₦1,020,510
17Economics₦736,510₦200,000₦84,000₦1,020,510
18Sociology₦736,510₦200,000₦84,000₦1,020,510
19Political Science₦742,510₦200,000₦84,000₦40,000₦1,066,510
20International Relations₦736,510₦200,000₦84,000₦1,020,510
21Industrial Relations & Personnel Management₦736,510₦200,000₦84,000₦1,020,510
22Politics and Law₦781,000₦200,000₦84,000₦200,000₦1,265,000
College of Law
23Law₦1,179,850₦200,000₦84,000₦375,000₦1,838,850
College of Liberal Studies
24English₦603,000₦200,000₦84,000₦887,000
25History and International Studies₦603,000₦200,000₦84,000₦887,000
26Theatre Arts₦476,900₦200,000₦84,000₦760,900
27Music₦476,900₦200,000₦84,000₦760,900
28Religious Studies₦201,900₦200,000₦84,000₦485,900
College of Computing and Communication Studies
29Computer Science and Information Technology₦766,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,150,000
30Mass Communications₦742,510₦200,000₦84,000₦40,000₦1,066,510
31Communication Arts₦736,050₦200,000₦84,000₦1,020,050
32Cyber Security₦766,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,150,000
33Information Technology₦751,000₦200,000₦84,000₦1,035,000
College of Health Sciences
34Anatomy₦738,010₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦1,032,010
35Physiology₦738,010₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦1,032,010
36Nursing and Nursing Science₦921,435₦200,000₦84,000₦240,000₦1,445,435
37Physiotherapy₦783,425₦200,000₦84,000₦220,000₦1,287,425
38Medical Laboratory Science₦866,000₦200,000₦84,000₦200,000₦1,350,000
39Public Health₦748,510₦200,000₦84,000₦80,000₦1,112,510
40Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical)₦2,270,000₦200,000₦84,000₦1,246,000₦3,800,000
41Nutrition & Dietetics₦495,135₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦799,135
College of Environmental Sciences
42Architecture₦578,500₦200,000₦84,000₦862,500
43Survey and Geo-Informatics₦521,000₦200,000₦84,000₦805,000
Bowen University School Fees for 200 Level 2024/2025

The school fees for 200-level students at Bowen University range from ₦485,900 to ₦3,500,000,  depending on the course of study. The fees include academic fees, accommodation and convenience fees, other fees, bench fees, and new horizon fees. The total fees for each course are calculated by adding up all these fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 200-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No.CourseAcademic FeesAccommodation and ConveniencesOther FeesBench FeeNew HorizonTOTAL FEES
College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
1Microbiology₦575,400₦200,000₦84,000₦40,000₦30,000₦929,400
2Pure & Applied Biology₦446,900₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦760,900
3Biochemistry₦575,400₦200,000₦84,000₦40,000₦30,000₦929,400
4Chemistry₦446,900₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦30,000₦780,900
5Industrial Chemistry₦575,400₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦30,000₦909,400
6Mathematics₦446,900₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦760,900
7Statistics₦446,900₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦760,900
8Physics and Solar Energy₦573,400₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦887,400
9Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering₦313,900₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦627,900
10Agricultural Science₦402,900₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦716,900
11Food Science & Technology₦478,790₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦30,000₦812,790
12Electrical and Electronics₦686,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦30,000₦1,100,000
13Mechatronics₦686,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦30,000₦1,100,000
14Software Engineering₦686,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦30,000₦1,100,000
College of Social and Management Science
15Accounting & Finance₦706,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦1,020,140
16Business Administration₦662,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦976,140
17Economics₦662,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦976,140
18Sociology₦662,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦976,140
19Political Science₦666,140₦200,000₦84,000₦40,000₦30,000₦1,020,140
20International Relations₦662,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦976,140
21Industrial Relations & Personnel Management₦662,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦976,140
22Politics and Law₦896,000₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦1,210,000
College of Law
23Law₦1,069,900₦200,000₦84,000₦375,000₦30,000₦1,758,900
College of Liberal Studies
24English₦573,000₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦887,000
25History and International Studies₦573,000₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦887,000
26Music₦446,900₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦760,900
27Theatre Arts₦446,900₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦760,900
28Religious Studies₦171,900₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦485,900
College of Computing and Communication Studies
29Computer Science and Information Technology₦686,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦30,000₦1,100,000
30Mass Communications₦666,140₦200,000₦84,000₦40,000₦30,000₦1,020,140
31Communication Arts₦661,700₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦975,700
32Cyber Security₦686,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦30,000₦1,100,000
33Information Technology₦676,000₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦990,000
College of Health Sciences
34Anatomy₦663,140₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦30,000₦987,140
35Physiology₦663,140₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦30,000₦987,140
36Nursing and Nursing Science₦828,590₦200,000₦84,000₦240,000₦30,000₦1,382,590
37Physiotherapy₦697,450₦200,000₦84,000₦220,000₦30,000₦1,231,450
38Medical Laboratory Science₦826,000₦200,000₦84,000₦200,000₦30,000₦1,340,000
39Public Health₦670,140₦200,000₦84,000₦80,000₦30,000₦1,064,140
40Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical)₦1,940,500₦200,000₦84,000₦1,245,500₦30,000₦3,500,000
41Nutrition & Dietetics₦430,390₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦30,000₦764,390
College of Environmental Sciences
42Architecture₦511,000₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦825,000
43Survey and Geo-Informatics₦456,000₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦770,000

Bowen University School Fees for 300 Level 2024/2025

The school fees for 300-level students at Bowen University range from ₦425,900 to ₦1,500,279,  depending on the course of study. The fees include academic fees, accommodation and convenience fees, other fees, bench fees, and new horizon fees. The total fees for each course are calculated by adding up all these fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 300-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No.CourseAcademic FeesAccommodation and ConveniencesOther FeesBench FeeNew HorizonTOTAL FEES
College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
1Microbiology₦545,400₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦849,400
2Pure & Applied Biology₦416,900₦200,000₦84,000₦700,900
3Biochemistry₦545,400₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦849,400
4Chemistry₦416,900₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦720,900
5Industrial Chemistry₦545,400₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦849,400
6Physics and Solar Energy₦543,400₦200,000₦84,000₦827,400
7Mathematics₦416,900₦200,000₦84,000₦700,900
8Statistics₦416,900₦200,000₦84,000₦700,900
9Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering₦328,900₦200,000₦84,000₦612,900
10Agricultural Science₦372,900₦200,000₦84,000₦656,900
11Food Science & Technology₦420,790₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦724,790
12Electrical and Electronics₦628,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,012,000
13Mechatronics₦628,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,012,000
14Software Engineering₦628,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,012,000
College of Social and Management Science
15Accounting₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
16Banking & Finance₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
17Business Administration₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
18Economics₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
19Sociology₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
20Political Science₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
21International Relations₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
22Industrial Relations & Personnel Management₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
College of Law
23Law₦1,036,279₦200,000₦84,000₦180,000₦1,500,279
College of Liberal Studies
24English₦544,000₦200,000₦84,000₦828,000
25History and International Studies₦544,000₦200,000₦84,000₦828,000
26Theatre Arts₦416,900₦200,000₦84,000₦700,900
27Music₦416,900₦200,000₦84,000₦700,900
28Religious Studies₦141,900₦200,000₦84,000₦425,900
College of Computing and Communication Studies
29Computer Science and Information Technology₦578,340₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦30,000₦912,340
30Mass Communications₦596,140₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,140
31Communication Arts₦596,800₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦910,800
32Cyber Security₦598,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦30,000₦1,012,000
33Information Technology₦629,360₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦943,360
College of Health Sciences
34Anatomy₦617,240₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦911,240
35Physiology₦617,240₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦911,240
36Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinical)₦920,090₦250,000₦84,000₦145,000₦1,399,090
37Physiotherapy (Clinical)₦921,000₦250,000₦84,000₦120,000₦1,375,000
38Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical)₦866,000₦250,000₦84,000₦200,000₦1,400,000
39Public Health₦813,400₦200,000₦84,000₦150,000₦1,247,400
40Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical)₦2,229,950₦200,000₦84,000₦785,500₦3,299,450
41Nutrition & Dietetics₦372,390₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦676,390
College of Environmental Sciences
42Architecture₦521,000₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦825,000
43Survey and Geo-Informatics₦466,000₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000 

₦770,000

Bowen University 400 Level School Fees 2024/2025

For the 2024/2025 academic session, the school fees for 400-level students at Bowen University range from ₦365,450 to ₦1,430,000 depending on the course of study. The fees cover academic fees, accommodation and conveniences, bench fees, and other fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 400-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No.CourseAcademic FeesAccommodation and ConveniencesOther FeesBench FeeNew HorizonTOTAL FEES
College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
1Biochemistry₦423,700₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦727,700
2Microbiology₦423,700₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦727,700
3Pure & Applied Biology₦301,950₦200,000₦84,000₦585,950
4Chemistry₦302,950₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦606,950
5Industrial Chemistry₦423,700₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦727,700
6Mathematics₦301,950₦200,000₦84,000₦585,950
7Statistics₦301,950₦200,000₦84,000₦585,950
8Physics and Solar Energy₦422,700₦200,000₦84,000₦706,700
9Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering₦301,950₦200,000₦84,000₦585,950
10Agricultural Science₦343,950₦200,000₦84,000₦627,950
11Food Science & Technology₦409,845₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦713,845
12Electrical and Electronics₦628,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,012,000
13Mechatronics₦628,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,012,000
14Software Engineering₦628,000₦200,000₦84,000₦100,000₦1,012,000
College of Social and Management Science
15Accounting & Finance₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦777,370
16Business Administration₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦777,370
17Economics₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦777,370
18Sociology₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦777,370
19Political Science₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦60,000₦30,000₦843,370
20International Relations₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦60,000₦30,000₦843,370
21Industrial Relations & Personnel Management₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦777,370
College of Law
22Law₦746,495₦200,000₦84,000₦180,000₦1,210,495
College of Liberal Studies
23English₦422,700₦200,000₦84,000₦706,700
24History and International Studies₦422,700₦200,000₦84,000₦706,700
25Theatre Arts₦301,950₦200,000₦84,000₦585,950
26Music₦301,950₦200,000₦84,000₦585,950
27Religious Studies₦81,450₦200,000₦84,000₦365,450
College of Computing and Communication Studies
28Computer Science and Information Technology₦466,470₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦30,000₦800,470
29Mass Communications₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦777,370
30Communication Arts₦463,370₦200,000₦84,000₦30,000₦777,370
31Cyber Security₦566,000₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦30,000₦900,000
32Information Technology₦546,000₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦30,000₦880,000
College of Health Sciences
33Anatomy₦494,920₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦788,920
34Physiology₦494,920₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦788,920
35Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinicals)₦826,000₦250,000₦84,000₦270,000₦1,430,000
36Physiotherapy (Clinicals)₦826,000₦250,000₦84,000₦270,000₦1,430,000
37Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Anatomy)₦494,920₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦788,920
38Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Physiology)₦494,920₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦788,920
39Medicine and Surgery (Intercalated Biochemistry)₦494,920₦200,000₦84,000₦10,000₦788,920
40Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical)₦696,000₦250,000₦84,000₦270,000₦1,300,000
41Public Health₦728,640₦200,000₦84,000₦200,000₦1,212,640
42Nutrition & Dietetics₦363,645₦200,000₦84,000₦20,000₦667,645
College of Environmental Sciences
43Architecture
44Survey and Geo-Informatics
Bowen University 500 Level School Fees 2024/2025

Bowen University offers various courses under different colleges, and the school fees for the 500 level for the academic year 2024/2025 vary according to the course and college. The fees ranges from ₦597,710 to ₦3,740,000, and include academic fees, accommodation and conveniences fees, other fees, and bench fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 500-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No.CourseAcademic FeesAccommodation and ConveniencesOther FeesBench FeeTOTAL FEES
College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science
1Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering₦313,710₦200,000₦84,000₦597,710
2Agricultural Science₦357,810₦200,000₦84,000₦641,810
3Food Science & Technology₦373,481₦200,000₦84,000₦657,481
4Electrical and Electronics₦728,000₦200,000₦84,000₦1,012,000
5Mechatronics₦728,000₦200,000₦84,000₦1,012,000
6Software Engineering
College of Law
7Law₦805,601₦200,000₦84,000₦150,000₦1,239,601
College of Health Sciences
8Nursing and Nursing Science (Clinical)₦831,000₦250,000₦84,000₦320,000₦1,485,000
9Physiotherapy (Clinical )₦831,000₦250,000₦84,000₦320,000₦1,485,000
10Medical Laboratory Science (Clinical)₦696,000₦250,000₦84,000₦320,000₦1,350,000
11Medicine and Surgery (Clinical)₦1,930,000₦340,000₦84,000₦1,386,000₦3,740,000

Bowen University 600 Level School Fees 2024/2025

Bowen University offers various courses under the College of Health Sciences for 600-level students, and the fees range from ₦1,910,000 to ₦3,740,000 and include academic fees, accommodation and conveniences fees, other fees, and bench fees.

Below is a table showing the school fees for 600-level students at Bowen University for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/No.CourseAcademic FeesAccommodation and ConveniencesOther FeesBench FeeTOTAL FEES
College of Health Sciences
1Medicine and Surgery (Clinical)₦1,910,000₦360,000₦84,000₦1,386,000₦3,740,000

Bowen University 700 Level School Fees 2024/2025

The College of Health Sciences at Bowen University has released the school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session. The fees for Medicine and Surgery (Clinical) course are as follows:

S/No.CourseAcademic FeesAccommodation and ConveniencesOther FeesBench FeeTOTAL FEES
College of Health Sciences
1Medicine and Surgery (Clinical)₦1,185,000₦360,000₦84,000₦846,000₦2,475,000

Students are advised to make payments before the deadline to avoid penalties. Please note that the fees are subject to change without prior notice.

Summary of Bowen University School Fees

Bowen University School Fees for Engineering

The estimated cost of studying Engineering programs at Bowen University is ₦1,150,000 per academic session.

Bowen University School Fees for Pharmacy

Pharmacy students at Bowen University pay approximately ₦350,000 per academic session in school fees.

Bowen University School Fees for Computer Science

The cost for studying Computer Science at Bowen University is approximately N1,150,000 per academic session.

Bowen University School Fees for Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy students at Bowen University are required to pay ₦1,300,000 per session in school fees.

Bowen University School Fees for Medicine

Medical students at Bowen University are required to pay ₦3,800,000 per session as school fees.

Bowen University School Fees for Nursing

The cost of studying Nursing at Bowen University is approximately ₦1,400,000 per academic session.

Bowen University School Fees for International Relations

International Relations students at Bowen University are required to pay approximately ₦1,200,000 per session in school fees.

Bowen University School Fees for Law

The Law program at Bowen University has an estimated school fee of ₦1,800,000 per session.

Wrapping Up

Prospective students of Bowen University can use the information provided in this post to estimate the fees payable for the 2024/2025 academic session. Adequate financial planning is necessary before seeking admission. The official website of Bowen University provides more detailed information on School Fees. New and returning students should take advantage of the information provided to plan their finances and ensure a smooth academic journey.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Bowen University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

