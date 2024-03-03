List of Courses Offered in LASUED 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

List of Courses Offered in LASUED: The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is a reputable institution that offers a wide range of academic programs across various disciplines. With over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate courses available, prospective students are often confused about the best program options aligned with their interests and career goals.

This article provides a detailed overview of all the courses offered at LASUED for the 2024/2025 academic year. You will learn about the available degree and certificate programs per faculty and department. Whether you are looking for arts, social sciences, sciences, vocational courses or a career in education, this guide covers key details to help you choose the right course of study at LASUED.

Introduction to Academic Programs at LASUED

The Lagos State University of Education currently has 7 colleges running programs from certificate to doctorate level. Students can obtain Bachelor's degree, Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master's, MBA, or PhD qualifications.

Available programs equip students with essential knowledge and skills for careers in teaching, public service, corporate organizations, ministry work, consulting, entrepreneurship, and more. Graduates also have opportunities to pursue further education within and outside the country.

LASUED has seven colleges, which are:

College of Humanities Education (COHED)

College of Science Education (COSED)

College of Information and Technology Education (COITED)

College of Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (COVED)

College of Management and Social Sciences Education (COMSSED)

College of Specialized and Professional Education (COSPED)

College of Language and Communication Arts Education (COLCAED)

List of Courses Offered in LASUED

LASUED offers accredited courses in various faculties, which include the following:

College Of Humanities Education (COHED)

B.A. Ed. History & Diplomatic Studies

B.A. History & Diplomatic Studies

B.A. Ed. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. Ed Islamic Studies

B.A. Islamic Studies

B.A. Ed Fine Arts

B.A. Fine Arts

B.A. Ed. Music

B.A. Music

B.A. Theatre & Performing Arts

College Of Science Education (COSED)

B.Sc. Ed. Biology

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Ed. Chemistry

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Ed. Physics

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Ed. Mathematics

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Ed. Statistics

B.Sc. Statistics

B.Sc Ed. Integrated Science

B.Sc. Ed. Health Education

B.Sc. Ed. Human Kinetics

College Of Languages and Communication Arts Education (COLCAED)

B.A Ed English

B.A French

B.A Ed Yoruba

B.A Igbo

B.A English

B.A Ed. Arabic

B.A Yoruba

B.A Ed Hausa

B.A Ed French

B.A Arabic

B.A Ed Igbo

B.A Hausa

College Of Specialized and Professional Education (COSPED)

B.Ed Early Childhood Care Education

B.Ed Special Education

B.Ed Primary Education Studies

B.Ed Adult Education B.Ed Counselling Psychology

B.Ed Counselling Psychology

College Of Vocational and Entrepreneur Education (COVED)

B.Sc. Ed. Agriculture Science

B.Sc. Ed. Business Education

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Ed. Home Economics

B.Sc. Ed. Secretarial Administration

B. Ed. Entrepreneurship

B Sc. Home Economics

B.Sc. Ed. Accounting

College Of Management and Social Science Education (COMSSED)

B.Sc Ed. Economics

B.Sc. Ed. Political Science

B.Sc. Geography

B.Sc. Ed. Civic and Citizenship

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Transport Management

B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management

B.Sc. Ed Geography

B.Sc. Ed. Social Studies

College Of Information and Technology Education (COITED)

B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science

B.Sc. Ed. Educational Technology

B.Sc. Ed. Metalwork Technology

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Ed. Electrical Technology

B.Sc. Ed. Woodwork Technology

B.Sc. Ed. Educational Technology

B.Sc. Ed. Automobile Technology

BLIS Library and Information Science

Things to Consider When Choosing a Course in LASUED

When selecting your preferred program at LASUED, here are important factors to consider:

Your skills, interests, and talents

Career prospects of the program

Requirements and duration of the program.

Competitiveness and Admission Processes

Cost implications – tuition fees and other expenses.

Faculty expertise and learning resources available

Potential opportunities for graduates

Align your program choice with your strengths, passion, and career aspirations.

Wrapping Up

The Lagos State University of Education offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs under different faculties, colleges and departments. Prospective students can obtain a BSc degree and postgraduate qualifications in fields like education, arts, social sciences, management sciences, vocational studies, and more.

This article provides a detailed overview of all the academic programs available at LASUED for the 2024/2025 admission session. Carefully go through the list of courses outlined per faculty to find a suitable program that aligns with your interests, skills, and career goals.

