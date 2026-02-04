KASU Admission Requirements 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

KASU Admission Requirements: Looking to gain admission into Kaduna State University (KASU) for the 2026/2027 academic year? This post will guide you on the key KASU admission requirements for prospective undergraduate, postgraduate, and pre-degree students.

We will explore entry qualifications, documents needed, application processes, screening requirements, and more details to smoothly navigate KASU admission.

An Overview of KASU Admission Requirements

Kaduna State University (KASU) was established in 2004 by the Kaduna State Government. It proudly operates three campuses in Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, pre-degree, and JUPEB programs spanning multiple fields of study.

KASU admission is open to candidates who meet the basic entry requirements and go through a screening process conducted by the institution. Admission seekers can apply as:

UTME Candidates

This is for secondary school graduates seeking direct admission into 100 level.

Direct Entry Candidates

This is for holders of diploma certificates like ND, NCE etc. applying to come into 200 level.

JUPEB Candidates

Students who complete the JUPEB foundation program can gain direct entry into 200 level.

Pre-Degree and Remedial Candidates

Candidates who undertake the one-year KASU remedial or pre-degree programs before 100 level.

Let’s look at the specific admission requirements for these different paths.

KASU Undergraduate Admission Requirements

To be eligible for undergraduate admission at KASU, applicants must satisfy the following requirements:

1. O’level Qualifications:

Possess a minimum of five O’level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics.

Ensure these passes were obtained in not more than two sittings. Course-specific O’level requirements are available in the JAMB brochure.

2. UTME Score:

Attain a UTME score of at least 170. Note that some courses may demand higher cut-off marks, so check KASU’s website for specifics.

3. Choice of Institution:

Select KASU as your first or second choice of institution during your UTME registration. If KASU was not your initial choice, you can apply for a change of institution through the JAMB portal.

4. Age Limit

Between 16-35 years at the time of application depending on the program.

5. Post-UTME Screening:

Participate in the KASU post-UTME screening exercise, typically held in August or September annually. Registration can be completed online at the KASU portal for a fee of ₦2,000. Purchase the KASU Post UTME Admission Form Here

6. Course-Specific Requirements:

Be aware that some courses may have additional requirements, such as faculty or departmental screening tests, interviews, or portfolio submissions.

KASU Postgraduate Admission Requirements

To qualify for KASU’s postgraduate programs, adhere to these prerequisites:

1. Bachelor’s Degree:

Hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university, with at least a second-class lower division or its equivalent. Specific courses may necessitate a higher degree classification or a postgraduate diploma.

2. O’level Qualifications:

Secure a minimum of five O’level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

3. NYSC Certificate (if applicable):

If applicable, provide a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

4. Postgraduate Entrance Examination:

Successfully pass the KASU postgraduate entrance examination, typically conducted in October or November each year. Registration is available online through the KASU portal for a fee of ₦10,000. Purchase the KASU Postgraduate Admission Form Here

5. Course-Specific Requirements:

Keep in mind that certain courses may entail additional prerequisites, such as professional qualifications, work experience, or research proposals.

KASU Pre-Degree Admission Requirements

For admission into KASU’s pre-degree program, meet the following stipulations:

1. O’level Qualifications:

Possess a minimum of three O’level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

2. UTME Score:

Attain a minimum UTME score of 140, and select KASU as your first or second choice of institution.

3. Pre-Degree Entrance Examination:

Successfully complete the KASU pre-degree entrance examination, typically held in January or February each year. Register for the examination online at the KASU portal for a fee of ₦5,000.

4. Pre-Degree Program:

Complete the one-year pre-degree program with a minimum CGPA of 1.5 and pass all prescribed courses.

KASU JUPEB Admission Requirements

For admission into KASU’s JUPEB program, meet the following prerequisites:

1. O’level Qualifications:

Attain a minimum of five O’level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

2. JUPEB Entrance Examination:

Successfully pass the KASU JUPEB entrance examination, typically conducted in June or July each year. Register for the examination online at the KASU portal for a fee of ₦10,000.

3. JUPEB Program:

Complete the one-year JUPEB program with a minimum of 5 points and pass all prescribed courses.

4. Age Limit

Not more than 28 years.

Upon completion, you can gain 200-level entry if you have a minimum of 7 points in JUPEB subjects.

KASU Direct Entry Admission Requirements

To be eligible for KASU’s direct entry programs, satisfy these conditions:

1. Higher Education Qualifications:

Hold an OND, NCE, HND, or B.Sc. from a recognized institution, with at least a lower credit or its equivalent. Some courses may require upper credit or distinction.

2. O’level Qualifications:

Secure a minimum of five O’level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

3. Choice of Institution:

Select KASU as your first or second choice of institution during direct entry registration. If you initially chose differently, you can apply for a change of institution through the JAMB portal.

4. Course-Specific Requirements:

Be aware that some courses may entail additional prerequisites, such as faculty or departmental screening tests, interviews, or portfolio submissions.

Wrapping Up

KASU admission requirements are achievable with preparation and adherence to guidelines. Armed with this knowledge, you are now well-equipped to embark on your journey to KASU for the 2026/2027 academic session. If you have any questions or comments, feel free to leave them below. We wish you the best of luck in your academic pursuits!

