UNIBEN School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

UNIBEN School Fees Schedule: The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is a top federal university known for academic excellence and affordability. As an aspiring or returning student, understanding the school fees breakdown is essential for proper financial planning.

In this article, we provide a detailed overview of the UNIBEN school fees schedule and payment guidelines for fresh and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic session. You will find vital information about the tuition fees for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and degree programs across all faculties. Also, Check out UNIBEN Admission Requirements

Whether you are seeking admission into UNIBEN as a fresh student or returning for a new semester, this guide will give you insights into the approved fees structure and payment timelines to aid your preparations.

An Overview of UNIBEN School Fees

As a federal university, UNIBEN strives to provide quality education at affordable rates for students. The tuition fees are categorized into various components collected at designated times in the academic calendar. They include:

Acceptance fee – For fresh students after admission

School fees – Paid per session or semester

Accommodation fees – For students staying in hostels

Departmental charges – Paid per department

Exam charges – Before semester exams

Medical fees – At registration

Sports fee – Sessional payments

Misc administrative fees

The total school fees payable varies across faculties and programs. However, fees rarely exceed ₦200,000 per session for the majority of courses. Accommodation fees are separate.

UNIBEN also ensures an affordable fee structure compared to many other federal universities in the country based on standard guidelines.

UNIBEN School Fees for Fresh Students 2024/2025

The UNIBEN school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session vary depending on the faculty, programme, and level of study. The school fees are usually paid per session (two semesters) and are subject to change by the university management.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIBEN school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session for new students:

S/N Item Fees 1. Examination Fees ₦30,000.00 2. Laboratory Fees: – Science ₦30,000.00 – Non-Science ₦10,000.00 3. Library / MTN Lib. ₦15,000.00 4. Sport ₦5,000.00 5. ICT: – Science ₦5,000.00 – Non-Science ₦5,500.00 6. Counselling ₦1,000.00 7. Utility ₦20,000.00 8. Med. Charge / TSHIP / Life Ins. ₦5,000.00 9. Accreditation ₦24,000.00 10. Sanitation ₦7,000.00 11. Bank Charges / Portal Charges ₦5,500.00 12. Development Levy ₦20,000.00 13. Student Union Dues ₦2,500.00 14. Orientation Brochure ₦5,000.00 15. Certificate Screening ₦5,000.00 16. Academic Gown (Rental) ₦5,000.00 17. Forensic ID Card ₦5,000.00 TOTAL: – Science ₦190,000.00 – Non-Science ₦170,000.00

Therefore, the UNIBEN school fees for fresh students ranges from ₦170,000 to ₦190,000, depending on the faculty and department.

New students should budget at least ₦200,000 for fees in their first session. Some faculties like Arts, Education, and Law charge lower fees than science-based courses.

UNIBEN School Fees for Returning Students 2024/2025

The UNIBEN school fees for returning students ranges from ₦150,000 to ₦170,000, depending on the faculty and department. The school fees are usually paid per session (two semesters) and are subject to change by the university management.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIBEN school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session for new returning students:

S/N Item Fees 1. Examination Fees ₦30,000.00 2. Laboratory Fees: – Science ₦30,000.00 – Non-Science ₦10,000.00 3. Library / MTN Lib. ₦15,000.00 4. Sport ₦5,000.00 5. ICT: – Science ₦5,000.00 – Non-Science ₦5,500.00 6. Counselling ₦1,000.00 7. Utility ₦20,000.00 8. Med. Charge / TSHIP / Life Ins. ₦5,000.00 9. Accreditation ₦24,000.00 10. Sanitation ₦7,000.00 11. Bank Charges / Portal Charges ₦5,500.00 12. Development Levy ₦20,000.00 13. Student Union Dues ₦2,500.00 TOTAL: – Science ₦170,000.00 – Non-Science ₦150,000.00

UNIBEN School Fees Payment Deadline

The deadline for payment and registration of school fees per session is usually set a few weeks to the start of the 1st-semester examinations.

Here is an overview of the key payment deadlines:

Fresh students – Within 1 month of resumption

Returning students – Late October, Early November

Final year students – Mid-October

Postgraduate students – Late November/Early December

Meeting the stipulated deadlines is vital. Defaulting students risk being barred from taking exams or kicked out of allocated hostels.

UNIBEN School Fees Payment Options

The University of Benin provides a flexible payment system for students to settle tuition and other charges. Here are the main options:

1. Direct web payment

Students can pay directly online via the UNIBEN student payment portal. You need your registration number and password to log in and make payments.

2. Bank deposits/transfers

Visit any commercial bank to deposit cash directly into the UNIBEN account details provided. You can also do interbank transfers or internet banking.

3. Remita Platform

Parents and students can pay school fees online using Remita. Charges can be paid using debit/credit cards or directly from bank accounts.

4. Quickteller

The Interswitch Quickteller web payment platform also allows online payment of UNIBEN school fees securely.

Always get your teller number as evidence of payment and write your registration details correctly when making payments.

How to Pay UNIBEN School Fees Online

To pay your UNIBEN school fees online, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the UNIBEN website and click on the Student Portal link. Log in with your student ID and password. Click on the School Fees Payment option. Select the session and level you want to pay for. Generate a payment reference number (PRN) and print it out. Go to any of the designated banks or use any of the online payment platforms to pay the amount indicated on the PRN. After payment, return to the portal and confirm your payment by entering the PRN and other details. Print out your payment receipt and keep it safe.

Is UNIBEN School Fees Payment by Installment Allowed?

Considering the tough economic situation, some parents try to pay UNIBEN fees in installments. However, the school management does NOT ALLOW payment by installment.

The full fee must be completed in a single payment before the deadline. The exception is when students get bursaries or scholarships that are disbursed in phases.

So parents and students should adequately plan towards paying all fees upfront before the session commences.

Can I Get a Fees Refund from UNIBEN?

In special cases, students who secure admission into UNIBEN and make some payments can request a refund. This includes:

Wrongful payments into wrong accounts.

Paying tuition twice instead of once.

Overpayment of fees.

Withdrawal of admission before commencement of academic activities.

To get a refund, you have to submit an application to the Bursary department providing evidence. If approved, refunds are processed within 6 – 8 weeks.

Wrapping Up

The UNIBEN school fees schedule for fresh and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic year provides helpful insights to guide your financial preparations. New UNIBEN students will pay between ₦170,000 to ₦190,000 as tuition per session excluding accommodation; while returning students will pay between ₦150,000 to ₦170,000 as tuition per session excluding accommodation

Ensure you deposit the full school fees before the deadline to avoid late registration penalties. Also, factor in other ancillary costs and budget prudently.

UNIBEN maintains relatively affordable fees, so don’t let financial difficulties ruin your studentship. Reach out for support early to enable the smooth continuation of your education.

