School Fees

AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students 2024/2025

Ambrose Alli University, AAU School Fees Schedule
Ambrose Alli University, AAU School Fees Schedule

AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students: Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma is a top-ranking state university in Nigeria. The university has released its approved school fees schedule for new and returning undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

This comprehensive article provides a breakdown of the AAU school fees structure and payment guidelines for all categories of students in the 2024/2025 academic session.

An Overview of AAU School Fees

Ambrose Alli University (AAU) is located in Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria. AAU is a public university established in 1981 by the Edo State Government.

The university runs a range of academic programs across these faculties:

  • Faculty of Agriculture
  • Faculty of Arts
  • Faculty of Education
  • Faculty of Engineering & Technology
  • Faculty of Environmental Studies
  • Faculty of Law
  • Faculty of Life Sciences
  • Faculty of Management Sciences
  • Faculty of Physical Sciences
  • Faculty of Social Sciences
  • College of Medicine

AAU operates an academic calendar of two semesters. As a state-owned institution, the university charges subsidized tuition and provides affordable education. The school fees structure is reviewed periodically.

Below is an overview of the AAU school fees schedule for fresh undergraduate and returning students for the next academic session commencing in 2024.

How Much is AAU School Fees for 100 Level and Direct Entry Students? – 2024/2025

The AAU school fees for 100 Level and Direct Entry students for the 2024/2025 session range between ₦157,250 to ₦331,750, depending on the faculty and department.

The approved AAU school fees for fresh students and Direct Entry Students in the 2024/2025 academic session are:

FACULTYDEPARTMENTPROGRAMMETUITION 2024/2025 ()
AgricultureAnimal ScienceBachelor of Agric. in Animal Science168,000
AgricultureCrop ScienceBachelor of Agric. in Crop Science168,000
AgricultureAgricultural Economics and ExtensionBachelor of Agric. in Agricultural Economics and Extension168,000
AgricultureSoil ScienceBachelor of Agric. in Soil Science168,000
ArtsEnglishBachelor of Arts in English157,250
ArtsModern LanguagesBachelor of Arts in French157,250
ArtsHistory and International StudiesBachelor of Arts in History and International Studies157,250
ArtsHistory and International StudiesBachelor of Arts in International Stud. & Diplomacy157,250
ArtsMass CommunicationBachelor of Art in Mass Communication192,250
ArtsPhilosophyBachelor of Arts in Philosophy157,250
ArtsReligious and Cultural StudiesBachelor of Art in Religious Management and Cultural Studies157,250
ArtsReligious and Cultural StudiesBachelor of Arts in Religious Studies157,250
ArtsTheatre and Media ArtsBachelor of Art in Theatre and Media Arts157,250
Basic Medical SciencesAnatomyBachelor of Science in Anatomy200,000
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science331,750
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Chemical Pathology)331,750
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science)331,750
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Histopathology)331,750
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Medical Microbiology)331,750
Basic Medical SciencesNursing SciencesBachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.)
Basic Medical SciencesHuman PhysiologyBachelor of Science in Human Physiology178,000
Clinical SciencesMedicineMedicine
EducationBusiness EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Accounting)170,000
EducationBusiness EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Office Technology Management)170,000
EducationBusiness EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Secretarial)170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Biology170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Chemistry170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Computer Science170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Arts (Ed.) in English170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Arts (Ed.) in French170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Mathematics170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physics170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Pre/Primary (Childhood Education)170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Social Studies170,000
EducationCurriculum and InstructionCurriculum and Instruction170,000
EducationEducational Foundations and ManagementBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Educational Management170,000
EducationEducational Foundations and ManagementBachelor of Arts (Ed.) in History Education170,000
EducationEducational Foundations and ManagementBachelor of Arts (Ed.) in Religious Studies Education170,000
EducationEducational Foundations and ManagementEducational Foundations and Management170,000
EducationGuidance and CounsellingBachelor of Science (Ed.) Economics170,000
EducationGuidance and CounsellingBachelor of Science (Ed.) Guidance and Counseling170,000
EducationGuidance and CounsellingBachelor of Science (Ed.) Geography170,000
EducationGuidance and CounsellingBachelor of Science (Ed.) Political Science170,000
EducationHuman Kinetics and Health EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Health Education170,000
EducationHuman Kinetics and Health EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) Human Kinetics Education170,000
EducationHuman Kinetics and Health EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physical Education170,000
EducationLibrary and Information ScienceBachelor of Science in Library and Information Science160,250
EducationVocational and Technical EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Agricultural Education170,000
EducationVocational and Technical EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Home Economics170,000
EducationVocational and Technical EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Technical Education170,000
EducationVocational and Technical EducationVocational and Technical Education170,000
Environmental StudiesArchitectureBachelor of Science in Architecture183,500
Environmental StudiesBuildingBachelor of Science in Building183,500
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts167,250
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (Graphic Arts)167,250
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (Painting)167,250
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture)167,250
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (Textile Design)167,250
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)167,250
Environmental StudiesGeography and Environmental ManagementBachelor of Science in Geography and Environmental Management167,250
Environmental StudiesGeography and Environmental ManagementBachelor of Science in Geography and Regional Planning167,250
Engineering And TechnologyAgricultural and Bio/Resources EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering217,500
Engineering And TechnologyCivil EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Civil Engineering217,500
Engineering And TechnologyElectrical/Electronics EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering217,500
Engineering And TechnologyIndustrial and Production EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Industrial and Production Engineering217,500
Engineering And TechnologyIndustrial and Production EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Material and Production Engineering217,500
Engineering And TechnologyIndustrial and Production EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Production Engineering217,500
Engineering And TechnologyMechanical EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Mechanical Engineering217,500
Engineering And TechnologyMaterials and Metallurgical EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering217,500
Life SciencesBiochemistryBachelor of Science in Biochemistry173,000
Life SciencesBotanyBachelor of Science in Botany173,000
Life SciencesHuman Nutrition and DieteticsBachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics173,000
Life SciencesMicrobiologyBachelor of Science in Microbiology178,000
Life SciencesPlant Science and BiotechnologyBachelor of Plant Science and Biotechnology173,000
Life SciencesZoologyBachelor of Science in Zoology173,000
LawLawBachelor of Laws330,500
Management ScienceAccountingBachelor of Science in Accounting210,750
Management ScienceBanking And FinanceBachelor of Science in Banking And Finance186,250
Management ScienceBusiness AdministrationBachelor of Science in Business Administration186,250
Management SciencePublic AdministrationBachelor of Science in Public Administration186,250
Physical SciencesChemistryBachelor of Science in Chemistry (Pure)198,000
Physical SciencesChemistryBachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry With Chemistry198,000
Physical SciencesComputer ScienceBachelor of Science in Computer Science200,500
Physical SciencesMathematicsBachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics173,000
Physical SciencesMathematicsBachelor of Science in Mathematics173,000
Physical SciencesMathematicsBachelor of Science in Statistics173,000
Physical SciencesPhysicsBachelor of Science in Geophysics173,000
Physical SciencesPhysicsBachelor of Science in Physics173,000
Social ScienceEconomicsBachelor of Science in Economics181,000
Social SciencePolitical ScienceBachelor of Science in Political Science167,250
Social SciencePsychologyBachelor of Science in Psychology167,250
Social ScienceSociologyBachelor of Science in Sociology167,250

Please note that the tuition fees are listed for the 2024/2025 academic year and are subject to change.

How Much is AAU School Fees for Returning Students? – 2024/2025

The AAU school fees for returning students for the 2024/2025 session range between ₦125,750 to ₦220,000, depending on the faculty and department.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the approved AAU school fees for returning undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

FACULTYDEPARTMENTPROGRAMMETUITION 2024/2025 ()
AgricultureAnimal ScienceBachelor of Agric. in Animal Science141,500
AgricultureCrop ScienceBachelor of Agric. in Crop Science141,500
AgricultureAgricultural Economics and ExtensionBachelor of Agric. in Agricultural Economics and Extension141,500
AgricultureSoil ScienceBachelor of Agric. in Soil Science141,500
ArtsEnglishBachelor of Arts in English125,750
ArtsModern LanguagesBachelor of Arts in French125,750
ArtsHistory and International StudiesBachelor of Arts in History and International Studies125,750
ArtsHistory and International StudiesBachelor of Arts in International Studies & Diplomacy125,750
ArtsMass CommunicationBachelor of Arts in Mass Communication125,750
ArtsPhilosophyBachelor of Arts in Philosophy125,750
ArtsReligious and Cultural StudiesBachelor of Arts in Religious Management and Cultural Studies125,750
ArtsReligious and Cultural StudiesBachelor of Arts in Religious Studies125,750
ArtsTheatre and Media ArtsBachelor of Art in Theatre and Media Arts125,750
Basic Medical SciencesAnatomyBachelor of Science in Anatomy195,000
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science210,000
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Chemical Pathology)210,000
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science)210,000
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Histopathology)210,000
Basic Medical SciencesMedical Laboratory ScienceBachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Medical Microbiology)210,000
Basic Medical SciencesNursing SciencesBachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.)215,000
Basic Medical SciencesHuman PhysiologyBachelor of Science in Human Physiology170,000
Clinical SciencesMedicineMedicine220,000
EducationBusiness EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Accounting)141,500
EducationBusiness EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Office Technology Management)141,500
EducationBusiness EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Secretarial)141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Biology141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Chemistry141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Computer Science141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Arts (Ed.) in English141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Arts (Ed.) in French141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Mathematics141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physics141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Pre/Primary (Childhood Education)141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Social Studies141,500
EducationCurriculum and InstructionCurriculum and Instruction141,500
EducationEducational Foundations and ManagementBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Educational Management141,500
EducationEducational Foundations and ManagementBachelor of Arts (Ed.) in History Education141,500
EducationEducational Foundations and ManagementBachelor of Arts (Ed.) in Religious Studies Education141,500
EducationEducational Foundations and ManagementEducational Foundations and Management141,500
EducationGuidance and CounsellingBachelor of Science (Ed.) Economics141,500
EducationGuidance and CounsellingBachelor of Science (Ed.) Guidance and Counseling141,500
EducationGuidance and CounsellingBachelor of Science (Ed.) Geography141,500
EducationGuidance and CounsellingBachelor of Science (Ed.) Political Science141,500
EducationHuman Kinetics and Health EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Health Education141,500
EducationHuman Kinetics and Health EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) Human Kinetics Education141,500
EducationHuman Kinetics and Health EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physical Education141,500
EducationLibrary and Information ScienceBachelor of Science in Library and Information Science125,750
EducationVocational and Technical EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Agricultural Education141,500
EducationVocational and Technical EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Home Economics141,500
EducationVocational and Technical EducationBachelor of Science (Ed.) in Technical Education141,500
EducationVocational and Technical EducationVocational and Technical Education141,500
Environmental StudiesArchitectureBachelor of Science in Architecture152,000
Environmental StudiesBuildingBachelor of Science in Building152,000
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts125,750
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (Graphic Arts)125,750
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (Painting)125,750
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture)125,750
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (Textile Design)125,750
Environmental StudiesVisual Arts and Creative DesignBachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)125,750
Environmental StudiesGeography and Environmental ManagementBachelor of Science in Geography and Environmental Management125,750
Environmental StudiesGeography and Environmental ManagementBachelor of Science in Geography and Regional Planning125,750
Engineering And TechnologyAgricultural and Bio/Resources EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering152,000
Engineering And TechnologyCivil EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Civil Engineering152,000
Engineering And TechnologyElectrical/Electronics EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering152,000
Engineering And TechnologyIndustrial and Production EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Industrial and Production Engineering152,000
Engineering And TechnologyIndustrial and Production EngineeringBachelor of Eng.in Material and Production Engineering152,000
Engineering And TechnologyIndustrial and Production EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Production Engineering152,000
Engineering And TechnologyMechanical EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Mechanical Engineering152,000
Engineering And TechnologyMaterials and Metallurgical EngineeringBachelor of Eng. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering152,000
Life SciencesBiochemistryBachelor of Science in Biochemistry141,500
Life SciencesBotanyBachelor of Science in Botany141,500
Life SciencesHuman Nutrition and DieteticsBachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics141,500
Life SciencesMicrobiologyBachelor of Science in Microbiology152,000
Life SciencesPlant Science and BiotechnologyBachelor of Plant Science and Biotechnology141,500
Life SciencesZoologyBachelor of Science in Zoology141,500
LawLawBachelor of Laws178,500
Management ScienceAccountingBachelor of Science in Accounting158,500
Management ScienceBanking And FinanceBachelor of Science in Banking and Finance139,500
Management ScienceBusiness AdministrationBachelor of Science in Business Administration139,500
Management SciencePublic AdministrationBachelor of Science in Public Administration139,500
Physical SciencesChemistryBachelor of Science in Chemistry (Pure)141,500
Physical SciencesChemistryBachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry With Chemistry141,500
Physical SciencesComputer ScienceBachelor of Science in Computer Science152,000
Physical SciencesMathematicsBachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics141,500
Physical SciencesMathematicsBachelor of Science in Mathematics141,500
Physical SciencesMathematicsBachelor of Science in Statistics141,500
Physical SciencesPhysicsBachelor of Science in Geophysics141,500
Physical SciencesPhysicsBachelor of Science in Physics141,500
Social ScienceEconomicsBachelor of Science in Economics139,500
Social SciencePolitical ScienceBachelor of Science in Political Science125,750
Social SciencePsychologyBachelor of Science in Psychology125,750
Social ScienceSociologyBachelor of Science in Sociology125,750

Please note that the tuition fees are listed for the 2024/2025 academic year and are subject to change.

How Much is AAU Acceptance Fee for 2024/2025?

AAU acceptance fee is a compulsory and non-refundable fee that every newly admitted student must pay to confirm their admission into the university. The acceptance fee for AAU for the 2024/2025 academic session is ₦30,000 (thirty thousand naira only) for all courses except medicine. Medical students are required to pay ₦75,000 (seventy-five thousand naira only) as acceptance fee.

The deadline for payment of AAU acceptance fee is usually announced by the university after the release of admission lists. Failure to pay the acceptance fee within the stipulated time may result in forfeiture of admission.

How to Pay AAU School Fees Online

To pay AAU school fees online, you need to follow these steps:

  • Visit the official AAU school fees portal at https://aaue.waeup.org/login
  • Login with your username and password
  • Click on “My Data” and select “Payments
  • Click on “Add Online Payment Ticket” and select “School Fees” as category
  • Enter your level and mode of study and click on “Create Ticket
  • You will see your payment details and amount
  • Click on “Pay via Remita” and follow the instructions to complete your payment
  • Print out your payment receipt and keep it for future reference

Other Fees Paid by Students of AAU

Apart from the school fees and acceptance fee, students of AAU may also be required to pay some other fees such as:

  • Hostel fee: ₦25,000 (twenty-five thousand naira only) per academic year for accommodation and maintenance
  • Clearance fee: ₦5,000 (five thousand naira only) for new students to complete their registration and verification
  • Matriculation fee: ₦2,000 (two thousand naira only) for new students to participate in the matriculation ceremony
  • ID card fee: ₦1,000 (one thousand naira only) for new students to obtain their student identity card
  • Development levy: ₦15,000 (fifteen thousand naira only) for all students to contribute to the development of the university

These fees are also payable online through the AAU school fees portal.

Wrapping Up

Paying the stipulated AAU school fees is mandatory for every student to enjoy uninterrupted academic activities. Fresh students should adequately budget for the acceptance fee, tuition, accommodation and other charges.

For returning undergraduate students, expected tuition costs may reduce slightly from year two. However, students must still clear all outstanding payments before the set deadlines to avoid penalties.

With its excellent reputation across western Nigeria and beyond, AAU provides immense value for money. We wish all students the very best for the 2024/2025 academic session!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them.

