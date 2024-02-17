AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students 2024/2025

AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students: Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma is a top-ranking state university in Nigeria. The university has released its approved school fees schedule for new and returning undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session.
This comprehensive article provides a breakdown of the AAU school fees structure and payment guidelines for all categories of students in the 2024/2025 academic session.
An Overview of AAU School Fees
Ambrose Alli University (AAU) is located in Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria. AAU is a public university established in 1981 by the Edo State Government.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
The university runs a range of academic programs across these faculties:
- Faculty of Agriculture
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering & Technology
- Faculty of Environmental Studies
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Life Sciences
- Faculty of Management Sciences
- Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Faculty of Social Sciences
- College of Medicine
AAU operates an academic calendar of two semesters. As a state-owned institution, the university charges subsidized tuition and provides affordable education. The school fees structure is reviewed periodically.
Below is an overview of the AAU school fees schedule for fresh undergraduate and returning students for the next academic session commencing in 2024.
How Much is AAU School Fees for 100 Level and Direct Entry Students? – 2024/2025
The AAU school fees for 100 Level and Direct Entry students for the 2024/2025 session range between ₦157,250 to ₦331,750, depending on the faculty and department.
The approved AAU school fees for fresh students and Direct Entry Students in the 2024/2025 academic session are:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
|FACULTY
|DEPARTMENT
|PROGRAMME
|TUITION 2024/2025 (₦)
|Agriculture
|Animal Science
|Bachelor of Agric. in Animal Science
|168,000
|Agriculture
|Crop Science
|Bachelor of Agric. in Crop Science
|168,000
|Agriculture
|Agricultural Economics and Extension
|Bachelor of Agric. in Agricultural Economics and Extension
|168,000
|Agriculture
|Soil Science
|Bachelor of Agric. in Soil Science
|168,000
|Arts
|English
|Bachelor of Arts in English
|157,250
|Arts
|Modern Languages
|Bachelor of Arts in French
|157,250
|Arts
|History and International Studies
|Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies
|157,250
|Arts
|History and International Studies
|Bachelor of Arts in International Stud. & Diplomacy
|157,250
|Arts
|Mass Communication
|Bachelor of Art in Mass Communication
|192,250
|Arts
|Philosophy
|Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy
|157,250
|Arts
|Religious and Cultural Studies
|Bachelor of Art in Religious Management and Cultural Studies
|157,250
|Arts
|Religious and Cultural Studies
|Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies
|157,250
|Arts
|Theatre and Media Arts
|Bachelor of Art in Theatre and Media Arts
|157,250
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Anatomy
|Bachelor of Science in Anatomy
|200,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science
|331,750
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Chemical Pathology)
|331,750
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science)
|331,750
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Histopathology)
|331,750
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Medical Microbiology)
|331,750
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Nursing Sciences
|Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.)
|–
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Human Physiology
|Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology
|178,000
|Clinical Sciences
|Medicine
|Medicine
|–
|Education
|Business Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Accounting)
|170,000
|Education
|Business Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Office Technology Management)
|170,000
|Education
|Business Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Secretarial)
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Biology
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Chemistry
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Computer Science
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in English
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in French
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Mathematics
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physics
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Pre/Primary (Childhood Education)
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Social Studies
|170,000
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Curriculum and Instruction
|170,000
|Education
|Educational Foundations and Management
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Educational Management
|170,000
|Education
|Educational Foundations and Management
|Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in History Education
|170,000
|Education
|Educational Foundations and Management
|Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in Religious Studies Education
|170,000
|Education
|Educational Foundations and Management
|Educational Foundations and Management
|170,000
|Education
|Guidance and Counselling
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Economics
|170,000
|Education
|Guidance and Counselling
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Guidance and Counseling
|170,000
|Education
|Guidance and Counselling
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Geography
|170,000
|Education
|Guidance and Counselling
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Political Science
|170,000
|Education
|Human Kinetics and Health Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Health Education
|170,000
|Education
|Human Kinetics and Health Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Human Kinetics Education
|170,000
|Education
|Human Kinetics and Health Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physical Education
|170,000
|Education
|Library and Information Science
|Bachelor of Science in Library and Information Science
|160,250
|Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Agricultural Education
|170,000
|Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Home Economics
|170,000
|Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Technical Education
|170,000
|Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|170,000
|Environmental Studies
|Architecture
|Bachelor of Science in Architecture
|183,500
|Environmental Studies
|Building
|Bachelor of Science in Building
|183,500
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts
|167,250
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (Graphic Arts)
|167,250
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting)
|167,250
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture)
|167,250
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (Textile Design)
|167,250
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)
|167,250
|Environmental Studies
|Geography and Environmental Management
|Bachelor of Science in Geography and Environmental Management
|167,250
|Environmental Studies
|Geography and Environmental Management
|Bachelor of Science in Geography and Regional Planning
|167,250
|Engineering And Technology
|Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering
|217,500
|Engineering And Technology
|Civil Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Civil Engineering
|217,500
|Engineering And Technology
|Electrical/Electronics Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering
|217,500
|Engineering And Technology
|Industrial and Production Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Industrial and Production Engineering
|217,500
|Engineering And Technology
|Industrial and Production Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Material and Production Engineering
|217,500
|Engineering And Technology
|Industrial and Production Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Production Engineering
|217,500
|Engineering And Technology
|Mechanical Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Mechanical Engineering
|217,500
|Engineering And Technology
|Materials and Metallurgical Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering
|217,500
|Life Sciences
|Biochemistry
|Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
|173,000
|Life Sciences
|Botany
|Bachelor of Science in Botany
|173,000
|Life Sciences
|Human Nutrition and Dietetics
|Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics
|173,000
|Life Sciences
|Microbiology
|Bachelor of Science in Microbiology
|178,000
|Life Sciences
|Plant Science and Biotechnology
|Bachelor of Plant Science and Biotechnology
|173,000
|Life Sciences
|Zoology
|Bachelor of Science in Zoology
|173,000
|Law
|Law
|Bachelor of Laws
|330,500
|Management Science
|Accounting
|Bachelor of Science in Accounting
|210,750
|Management Science
|Banking And Finance
|Bachelor of Science in Banking And Finance
|186,250
|Management Science
|Business Administration
|Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
|186,250
|Management Science
|Public Administration
|Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
|186,250
|Physical Sciences
|Chemistry
|Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (Pure)
|198,000
|Physical Sciences
|Chemistry
|Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry With Chemistry
|198,000
|Physical Sciences
|Computer Science
|Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
|200,500
|Physical Sciences
|Mathematics
|Bachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics
|173,000
|Physical Sciences
|Mathematics
|Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
|173,000
|Physical Sciences
|Mathematics
|Bachelor of Science in Statistics
|173,000
|Physical Sciences
|Physics
|Bachelor of Science in Geophysics
|173,000
|Physical Sciences
|Physics
|Bachelor of Science in Physics
|173,000
|Social Science
|Economics
|Bachelor of Science in Economics
|181,000
|Social Science
|Political Science
|Bachelor of Science in Political Science
|167,250
|Social Science
|Psychology
|Bachelor of Science in Psychology
|167,250
|Social Science
|Sociology
|Bachelor of Science in Sociology
|167,250
Please note that the tuition fees are listed for the 2024/2025 academic year and are subject to change.
How Much is AAU School Fees for Returning Students? – 2024/2025
The AAU school fees for returning students for the 2024/2025 session range between ₦125,750 to ₦220,000, depending on the faculty and department.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the approved AAU school fees for returning undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session:
|FACULTY
|DEPARTMENT
|PROGRAMME
|TUITION 2024/2025 (₦)
|Agriculture
|Animal Science
|Bachelor of Agric. in Animal Science
|141,500
|Agriculture
|Crop Science
|Bachelor of Agric. in Crop Science
|141,500
|Agriculture
|Agricultural Economics and Extension
|Bachelor of Agric. in Agricultural Economics and Extension
|141,500
|Agriculture
|Soil Science
|Bachelor of Agric. in Soil Science
|141,500
|Arts
|English
|Bachelor of Arts in English
|125,750
|Arts
|Modern Languages
|Bachelor of Arts in French
|125,750
|Arts
|History and International Studies
|Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies
|125,750
|Arts
|History and International Studies
|Bachelor of Arts in International Studies & Diplomacy
|125,750
|Arts
|Mass Communication
|Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication
|125,750
|Arts
|Philosophy
|Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy
|125,750
|Arts
|Religious and Cultural Studies
|Bachelor of Arts in Religious Management and Cultural Studies
|125,750
|Arts
|Religious and Cultural Studies
|Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies
|125,750
|Arts
|Theatre and Media Arts
|Bachelor of Art in Theatre and Media Arts
|125,750
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Anatomy
|Bachelor of Science in Anatomy
|195,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science
|210,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Chemical Pathology)
|210,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science)
|210,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Histopathology)
|210,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Medical Microbiology)
|210,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Nursing Sciences
|Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.)
|215,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Human Physiology
|Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology
|170,000
|Clinical Sciences
|Medicine
|Medicine
|220,000
|Education
|Business Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Accounting)
|141,500
|Education
|Business Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Office Technology Management)
|141,500
|Education
|Business Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Secretarial)
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Biology
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Chemistry
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Computer Science
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in English
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in French
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Mathematics
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physics
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Pre/Primary (Childhood Education)
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Social Studies
|141,500
|Education
|Curriculum and Instruction
|Curriculum and Instruction
|141,500
|Education
|Educational Foundations and Management
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Educational Management
|141,500
|Education
|Educational Foundations and Management
|Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in History Education
|141,500
|Education
|Educational Foundations and Management
|Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in Religious Studies Education
|141,500
|Education
|Educational Foundations and Management
|Educational Foundations and Management
|141,500
|Education
|Guidance and Counselling
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Economics
|141,500
|Education
|Guidance and Counselling
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Guidance and Counseling
|141,500
|Education
|Guidance and Counselling
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Geography
|141,500
|Education
|Guidance and Counselling
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Political Science
|141,500
|Education
|Human Kinetics and Health Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Health Education
|141,500
|Education
|Human Kinetics and Health Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Human Kinetics Education
|141,500
|Education
|Human Kinetics and Health Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physical Education
|141,500
|Education
|Library and Information Science
|Bachelor of Science in Library and Information Science
|125,750
|Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Agricultural Education
|141,500
|Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Home Economics
|141,500
|Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Technical Education
|141,500
|Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|Vocational and Technical Education
|141,500
|Environmental Studies
|Architecture
|Bachelor of Science in Architecture
|152,000
|Environmental Studies
|Building
|Bachelor of Science in Building
|152,000
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts
|125,750
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (Graphic Arts)
|125,750
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting)
|125,750
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture)
|125,750
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (Textile Design)
|125,750
|Environmental Studies
|Visual Arts and Creative Design
|Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)
|125,750
|Environmental Studies
|Geography and Environmental Management
|Bachelor of Science in Geography and Environmental Management
|125,750
|Environmental Studies
|Geography and Environmental Management
|Bachelor of Science in Geography and Regional Planning
|125,750
|Engineering And Technology
|Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering
|152,000
|Engineering And Technology
|Civil Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Civil Engineering
|152,000
|Engineering And Technology
|Electrical/Electronics Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering
|152,000
|Engineering And Technology
|Industrial and Production Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Industrial and Production Engineering
|152,000
|Engineering And Technology
|Industrial and Production Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng.in Material and Production Engineering
|152,000
|Engineering And Technology
|Industrial and Production Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Production Engineering
|152,000
|Engineering And Technology
|Mechanical Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Mechanical Engineering
|152,000
|Engineering And Technology
|Materials and Metallurgical Engineering
|Bachelor of Eng. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering
|152,000
|Life Sciences
|Biochemistry
|Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
|141,500
|Life Sciences
|Botany
|Bachelor of Science in Botany
|141,500
|Life Sciences
|Human Nutrition and Dietetics
|Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics
|141,500
|Life Sciences
|Microbiology
|Bachelor of Science in Microbiology
|152,000
|Life Sciences
|Plant Science and Biotechnology
|Bachelor of Plant Science and Biotechnology
|141,500
|Life Sciences
|Zoology
|Bachelor of Science in Zoology
|141,500
|Law
|Law
|Bachelor of Laws
|178,500
|Management Science
|Accounting
|Bachelor of Science in Accounting
|158,500
|Management Science
|Banking And Finance
|Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance
|139,500
|Management Science
|Business Administration
|Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
|139,500
|Management Science
|Public Administration
|Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
|139,500
|Physical Sciences
|Chemistry
|Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (Pure)
|141,500
|Physical Sciences
|Chemistry
|Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry With Chemistry
|141,500
|Physical Sciences
|Computer Science
|Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
|152,000
|Physical Sciences
|Mathematics
|Bachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics
|141,500
|Physical Sciences
|Mathematics
|Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
|141,500
|Physical Sciences
|Mathematics
|Bachelor of Science in Statistics
|141,500
|Physical Sciences
|Physics
|Bachelor of Science in Geophysics
|141,500
|Physical Sciences
|Physics
|Bachelor of Science in Physics
|141,500
|Social Science
|Economics
|Bachelor of Science in Economics
|139,500
|Social Science
|Political Science
|Bachelor of Science in Political Science
|125,750
|Social Science
|Psychology
|Bachelor of Science in Psychology
|125,750
|Social Science
|Sociology
|Bachelor of Science in Sociology
|125,750
Please note that the tuition fees are listed for the 2024/2025 academic year and are subject to change.
How Much is AAU Acceptance Fee for 2024/2025?
AAU acceptance fee is a compulsory and non-refundable fee that every newly admitted student must pay to confirm their admission into the university. The acceptance fee for AAU for the 2024/2025 academic session is ₦30,000 (thirty thousand naira only) for all courses except medicine. Medical students are required to pay ₦75,000 (seventy-five thousand naira only) as acceptance fee.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
The deadline for payment of AAU acceptance fee is usually announced by the university after the release of admission lists. Failure to pay the acceptance fee within the stipulated time may result in forfeiture of admission.
How to Pay AAU School Fees Online
To pay AAU school fees online, you need to follow these steps:
- Visit the official AAU school fees portal at https://aaue.waeup.org/login
- Login with your username and password
- Click on “My Data” and select “Payments“
- Click on “Add Online Payment Ticket” and select “School Fees” as category
- Enter your level and mode of study and click on “Create Ticket“
- You will see your payment details and amount
- Click on “Pay via Remita” and follow the instructions to complete your payment
- Print out your payment receipt and keep it for future reference
Other Fees Paid by Students of AAU
Apart from the school fees and acceptance fee, students of AAU may also be required to pay some other fees such as:
- Hostel fee: ₦25,000 (twenty-five thousand naira only) per academic year for accommodation and maintenance
- Clearance fee: ₦5,000 (five thousand naira only) for new students to complete their registration and verification
- Matriculation fee: ₦2,000 (two thousand naira only) for new students to participate in the matriculation ceremony
- ID card fee: ₦1,000 (one thousand naira only) for new students to obtain their student identity card
- Development levy: ₦15,000 (fifteen thousand naira only) for all students to contribute to the development of the university
These fees are also payable online through the AAU school fees portal.
Wrapping Up
Paying the stipulated AAU school fees is mandatory for every student to enjoy uninterrupted academic activities. Fresh students should adequately budget for the acceptance fee, tuition, accommodation and other charges.
For returning undergraduate students, expected tuition costs may reduce slightly from year two. However, students must still clear all outstanding payments before the set deadlines to avoid penalties.
With its excellent reputation across western Nigeria and beyond, AAU provides immense value for money. We wish all students the very best for the 2024/2025 academic session!
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!