AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students 2024/2025

AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students: Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma is a top-ranking state university in Nigeria. The university has released its approved school fees schedule for new and returning undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

This comprehensive article provides a breakdown of the AAU school fees structure and payment guidelines for all categories of students in the 2024/2025 academic session.

An Overview of AAU School Fees

Ambrose Alli University (AAU) is located in Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria. AAU is a public university established in 1981 by the Edo State Government.

The university runs a range of academic programs across these faculties:

Faculty of Agriculture

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Engineering & Technology

Faculty of Environmental Studies

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Life Sciences

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Faculty of Social Sciences

College of Medicine

AAU operates an academic calendar of two semesters. As a state-owned institution, the university charges subsidized tuition and provides affordable education. The school fees structure is reviewed periodically.

Below is an overview of the AAU school fees schedule for fresh undergraduate and returning students for the next academic session commencing in 2024.

How Much is AAU School Fees for 100 Level and Direct Entry Students? – 2024/2025

The AAU school fees for 100 Level and Direct Entry students for the 2024/2025 session range between ₦157,250 to ₦331,750, depending on the faculty and department.

The approved AAU school fees for fresh students and Direct Entry Students in the 2024/2025 academic session are:

FACULTY DEPARTMENT PROGRAMME TUITION 2024/2025 (₦) Agriculture Animal Science Bachelor of Agric. in Animal Science 168,000 Agriculture Crop Science Bachelor of Agric. in Crop Science 168,000 Agriculture Agricultural Economics and Extension Bachelor of Agric. in Agricultural Economics and Extension 168,000 Agriculture Soil Science Bachelor of Agric. in Soil Science 168,000 Arts English Bachelor of Arts in English 157,250 Arts Modern Languages Bachelor of Arts in French 157,250 Arts History and International Studies Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies 157,250 Arts History and International Studies Bachelor of Arts in International Stud. & Diplomacy 157,250 Arts Mass Communication Bachelor of Art in Mass Communication 192,250 Arts Philosophy Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy 157,250 Arts Religious and Cultural Studies Bachelor of Art in Religious Management and Cultural Studies 157,250 Arts Religious and Cultural Studies Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies 157,250 Arts Theatre and Media Arts Bachelor of Art in Theatre and Media Arts 157,250 Basic Medical Sciences Anatomy Bachelor of Science in Anatomy 200,000 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science 331,750 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Chemical Pathology) 331,750 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science) 331,750 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Histopathology) 331,750 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Medical Microbiology) 331,750 Basic Medical Sciences Nursing Sciences Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.) – Basic Medical Sciences Human Physiology Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology 178,000 Clinical Sciences Medicine Medicine – Education Business Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Accounting) 170,000 Education Business Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Office Technology Management) 170,000 Education Business Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Secretarial) 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Biology 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Chemistry 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Computer Science 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in English 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in French 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Mathematics 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physics 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Pre/Primary (Childhood Education) 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Social Studies 170,000 Education Curriculum and Instruction Curriculum and Instruction 170,000 Education Educational Foundations and Management Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Educational Management 170,000 Education Educational Foundations and Management Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in History Education 170,000 Education Educational Foundations and Management Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in Religious Studies Education 170,000 Education Educational Foundations and Management Educational Foundations and Management 170,000 Education Guidance and Counselling Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Economics 170,000 Education Guidance and Counselling Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Guidance and Counseling 170,000 Education Guidance and Counselling Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Geography 170,000 Education Guidance and Counselling Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Political Science 170,000 Education Human Kinetics and Health Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Health Education 170,000 Education Human Kinetics and Health Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Human Kinetics Education 170,000 Education Human Kinetics and Health Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physical Education 170,000 Education Library and Information Science Bachelor of Science in Library and Information Science 160,250 Education Vocational and Technical Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Agricultural Education 170,000 Education Vocational and Technical Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Home Economics 170,000 Education Vocational and Technical Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Technical Education 170,000 Education Vocational and Technical Education Vocational and Technical Education 170,000 Environmental Studies Architecture Bachelor of Science in Architecture 183,500 Environmental Studies Building Bachelor of Science in Building 183,500 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts 167,250 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (Graphic Arts) 167,250 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) 167,250 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) 167,250 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (Textile Design) 167,250 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) 167,250 Environmental Studies Geography and Environmental Management Bachelor of Science in Geography and Environmental Management 167,250 Environmental Studies Geography and Environmental Management Bachelor of Science in Geography and Regional Planning 167,250 Engineering And Technology Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering 217,500 Engineering And Technology Civil Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Civil Engineering 217,500 Engineering And Technology Electrical/Electronics Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering 217,500 Engineering And Technology Industrial and Production Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Industrial and Production Engineering 217,500 Engineering And Technology Industrial and Production Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Material and Production Engineering 217,500 Engineering And Technology Industrial and Production Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Production Engineering 217,500 Engineering And Technology Mechanical Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Mechanical Engineering 217,500 Engineering And Technology Materials and Metallurgical Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering 217,500 Life Sciences Biochemistry Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry 173,000 Life Sciences Botany Bachelor of Science in Botany 173,000 Life Sciences Human Nutrition and Dietetics Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics 173,000 Life Sciences Microbiology Bachelor of Science in Microbiology 178,000 Life Sciences Plant Science and Biotechnology Bachelor of Plant Science and Biotechnology 173,000 Life Sciences Zoology Bachelor of Science in Zoology 173,000 Law Law Bachelor of Laws 330,500 Management Science Accounting Bachelor of Science in Accounting 210,750 Management Science Banking And Finance Bachelor of Science in Banking And Finance 186,250 Management Science Business Administration Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 186,250 Management Science Public Administration Bachelor of Science in Public Administration 186,250 Physical Sciences Chemistry Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (Pure) 198,000 Physical Sciences Chemistry Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry With Chemistry 198,000 Physical Sciences Computer Science Bachelor of Science in Computer Science 200,500 Physical Sciences Mathematics Bachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics 173,000 Physical Sciences Mathematics Bachelor of Science in Mathematics 173,000 Physical Sciences Mathematics Bachelor of Science in Statistics 173,000 Physical Sciences Physics Bachelor of Science in Geophysics 173,000 Physical Sciences Physics Bachelor of Science in Physics 173,000 Social Science Economics Bachelor of Science in Economics 181,000 Social Science Political Science Bachelor of Science in Political Science 167,250 Social Science Psychology Bachelor of Science in Psychology 167,250 Social Science Sociology Bachelor of Science in Sociology 167,250

Please note that the tuition fees are listed for the 2024/2025 academic year and are subject to change.

How Much is AAU School Fees for Returning Students? – 2024/2025

The AAU school fees for returning students for the 2024/2025 session range between ₦125,750 to ₦220,000, depending on the faculty and department.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the approved AAU school fees for returning undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

FACULTY DEPARTMENT PROGRAMME TUITION 2024/2025 (₦) Agriculture Animal Science Bachelor of Agric. in Animal Science 141,500 Agriculture Crop Science Bachelor of Agric. in Crop Science 141,500 Agriculture Agricultural Economics and Extension Bachelor of Agric. in Agricultural Economics and Extension 141,500 Agriculture Soil Science Bachelor of Agric. in Soil Science 141,500 Arts English Bachelor of Arts in English 125,750 Arts Modern Languages Bachelor of Arts in French 125,750 Arts History and International Studies Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies 125,750 Arts History and International Studies Bachelor of Arts in International Studies & Diplomacy 125,750 Arts Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication 125,750 Arts Philosophy Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy 125,750 Arts Religious and Cultural Studies Bachelor of Arts in Religious Management and Cultural Studies 125,750 Arts Religious and Cultural Studies Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies 125,750 Arts Theatre and Media Arts Bachelor of Art in Theatre and Media Arts 125,750 Basic Medical Sciences Anatomy Bachelor of Science in Anatomy 195,000 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science 210,000 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Chemical Pathology) 210,000 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science) 210,000 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Histopathology) 210,000 Basic Medical Sciences Medical Laboratory Science Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (Medical Microbiology) 210,000 Basic Medical Sciences Nursing Sciences Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.) 215,000 Basic Medical Sciences Human Physiology Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology 170,000 Clinical Sciences Medicine Medicine 220,000 Education Business Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Accounting) 141,500 Education Business Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Office Technology Management) 141,500 Education Business Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Business Education (Secretarial) 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Biology 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Chemistry 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Computer Science 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in English 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in French 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Mathematics 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physics 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Pre/Primary (Childhood Education) 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Social Studies 141,500 Education Curriculum and Instruction Curriculum and Instruction 141,500 Education Educational Foundations and Management Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Educational Management 141,500 Education Educational Foundations and Management Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in History Education 141,500 Education Educational Foundations and Management Bachelor of Arts (Ed.) in Religious Studies Education 141,500 Education Educational Foundations and Management Educational Foundations and Management 141,500 Education Guidance and Counselling Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Economics 141,500 Education Guidance and Counselling Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Guidance and Counseling 141,500 Education Guidance and Counselling Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Geography 141,500 Education Guidance and Counselling Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Political Science 141,500 Education Human Kinetics and Health Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Health Education 141,500 Education Human Kinetics and Health Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) Human Kinetics Education 141,500 Education Human Kinetics and Health Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Physical Education 141,500 Education Library and Information Science Bachelor of Science in Library and Information Science 125,750 Education Vocational and Technical Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Agricultural Education 141,500 Education Vocational and Technical Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Home Economics 141,500 Education Vocational and Technical Education Bachelor of Science (Ed.) in Technical Education 141,500 Education Vocational and Technical Education Vocational and Technical Education 141,500 Environmental Studies Architecture Bachelor of Science in Architecture 152,000 Environmental Studies Building Bachelor of Science in Building 152,000 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts 125,750 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (Graphic Arts) 125,750 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) 125,750 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) 125,750 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (Textile Design) 125,750 Environmental Studies Visual Arts and Creative Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) 125,750 Environmental Studies Geography and Environmental Management Bachelor of Science in Geography and Environmental Management 125,750 Environmental Studies Geography and Environmental Management Bachelor of Science in Geography and Regional Planning 125,750 Engineering And Technology Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Agricultural and Bio/Resources Engineering 152,000 Engineering And Technology Civil Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Civil Engineering 152,000 Engineering And Technology Electrical/Electronics Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering 152,000 Engineering And Technology Industrial and Production Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Industrial and Production Engineering 152,000 Engineering And Technology Industrial and Production Engineering Bachelor of Eng.in Material and Production Engineering 152,000 Engineering And Technology Industrial and Production Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Production Engineering 152,000 Engineering And Technology Mechanical Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Mechanical Engineering 152,000 Engineering And Technology Materials and Metallurgical Engineering Bachelor of Eng. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering 152,000 Life Sciences Biochemistry Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry 141,500 Life Sciences Botany Bachelor of Science in Botany 141,500 Life Sciences Human Nutrition and Dietetics Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics 141,500 Life Sciences Microbiology Bachelor of Science in Microbiology 152,000 Life Sciences Plant Science and Biotechnology Bachelor of Plant Science and Biotechnology 141,500 Life Sciences Zoology Bachelor of Science in Zoology 141,500 Law Law Bachelor of Laws 178,500 Management Science Accounting Bachelor of Science in Accounting 158,500 Management Science Banking And Finance Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance 139,500 Management Science Business Administration Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 139,500 Management Science Public Administration Bachelor of Science in Public Administration 139,500 Physical Sciences Chemistry Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (Pure) 141,500 Physical Sciences Chemistry Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry With Chemistry 141,500 Physical Sciences Computer Science Bachelor of Science in Computer Science 152,000 Physical Sciences Mathematics Bachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics 141,500 Physical Sciences Mathematics Bachelor of Science in Mathematics 141,500 Physical Sciences Mathematics Bachelor of Science in Statistics 141,500 Physical Sciences Physics Bachelor of Science in Geophysics 141,500 Physical Sciences Physics Bachelor of Science in Physics 141,500 Social Science Economics Bachelor of Science in Economics 139,500 Social Science Political Science Bachelor of Science in Political Science 125,750 Social Science Psychology Bachelor of Science in Psychology 125,750 Social Science Sociology Bachelor of Science in Sociology 125,750

Please note that the tuition fees are listed for the 2024/2025 academic year and are subject to change.

How Much is AAU Acceptance Fee for 2024/2025?

AAU acceptance fee is a compulsory and non-refundable fee that every newly admitted student must pay to confirm their admission into the university. The acceptance fee for AAU for the 2024/2025 academic session is ₦30,000 (thirty thousand naira only) for all courses except medicine. Medical students are required to pay ₦75,000 (seventy-five thousand naira only) as acceptance fee.

The deadline for payment of AAU acceptance fee is usually announced by the university after the release of admission lists. Failure to pay the acceptance fee within the stipulated time may result in forfeiture of admission.

How to Pay AAU School Fees Online

To pay AAU school fees online, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the official AAU school fees portal at https://aaue.waeup.org/login

Login with your username and password

Click on “ My Data ” and select “ Payments “

” and select “ “ Click on “ Add Online Payment Ticket ” and select “ School Fees ” as category

” and select “ ” as category Enter your level and mode of study and click on “ Create Ticket “

“ You will see your payment details and amount

Click on “ Pay via Remita ” and follow the instructions to complete your payment

” and follow the instructions to complete your payment Print out your payment receipt and keep it for future reference

Other Fees Paid by Students of AAU

Apart from the school fees and acceptance fee, students of AAU may also be required to pay some other fees such as:

Hostel fee: ₦25,000 (twenty-five thousand naira only) per academic year for accommodation and maintenance

Clearance fee: ₦5,000 (five thousand naira only) for new students to complete their registration and verification

Matriculation fee: ₦2,000 (two thousand naira only) for new students to participate in the matriculation ceremony

ID card fee: ₦1,000 (one thousand naira only) for new students to obtain their student identity card

Development levy: ₦15,000 (fifteen thousand naira only) for all students to contribute to the development of the university

These fees are also payable online through the AAU school fees portal.

Wrapping Up

Paying the stipulated AAU school fees is mandatory for every student to enjoy uninterrupted academic activities. Fresh students should adequately budget for the acceptance fee, tuition, accommodation and other charges.

For returning undergraduate students, expected tuition costs may reduce slightly from year two. However, students must still clear all outstanding payments before the set deadlines to avoid penalties.

With its excellent reputation across western Nigeria and beyond, AAU provides immense value for money. We wish all students the very best for the 2024/2025 academic session!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about AAU School Fees Schedule for New and Returning Students 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them.