FUTA School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

FUTA School Fees Schedule: The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) is one of Nigeria’s leading technologically-focused universities. As a top choice for many students seeking quality technical education, FUTA attracts applicants from across the country. One of the most common questions asked by prospective students and parents is about the school fees – how much does it cost to study at FUTA? In this blog post, we provide a detailed overview of the FUTA school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of FUTA

FUTA is located in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State in southwest Nigeria. The university has built a strong reputation over the years for excellence in technological education, research and innovation. FUTA offers academic programmes in fields like Engineering, Earth Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Sciences and more. The university operates a multi-campus system with its main campus located along the Ondo road in Akure.

As a federal university, FUTA school fees are regulated by the Nigerian government. However, students are required to pay certain approved charges and fees depending on their programme of study and level. In this post, we outline the various FUTA school fees for new and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic calendar.

FUTA has released its school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session, providing transparency and clarity for both new and returning students. This guide will break down the various components of the FUTA school fees, such as tuition fees, lab charges, exam charges, and other mandatory charges, to help you understand the financial implications of your university experience. Additionally, the article will provide information on flexible payment options and conclude with resources for further information.

Breaking Down the FUTA School Fees Structure

Tuition Fees

Tuition at FUTA is free for all students, regardless of their level. This remarkable feature of the university sets it apart from many other institutions of higher learning.

Other Mandatory Charges

Apart from tuition, FUTA charges students several other mandatory fees. These fees are applicable to all levels and are listed below:

Charge Amount (NGN) Online Registration (Both Semesters) ₦5,000 Deed of Undertaking ₦5,000 (For 100L/200L) Laboratory/Workshop Charges ₦15,000 Examination Charges Variable (Across levels) Certificate Verification ₦10,000 (For fresh students) Caution Fee (Refundable) ₦20,000 (For new entrants) Identity Card (Valid for 2 Sessions) ₦5,000 (For fresh and 300L students) Students Handbook (Revised Edition) ₦5,000 (For fresh students) Sports Services Different fees for various levels Medical Examination ₦10,000 (For new entrants) Endowment Fund ₦5,000 (For all students) Medical (TISHIP and Others) ₦10,000 (For all levels) Matriculation Charges ₦10,000 (For new students) Library Charges Different fees for various levels University Calendar ₦10,000 (For fresh students) Industrial Training (400 Level Only) ₦10,000 ICT Development ₦10,000 (For all students) School Due ₦5,000 (For all levels) Departmental Due ₦5,000 (For all levels) Municipal Charges ₦30,000 (For all students) Students Welfare Insurance Scheme ₦2,000 (For all students) Students Union Fee ₦2,500 (For all levels) Entrepreneurship Variable fees for 100L/200L and 300L Development Levy Different fees for fresh and returning students FYB Fee (500L only) ₦1,500 Field Trip/Professional Accreditation Fees Varies by department See also Azman University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

Total Fee Breakdown by Level

For a clearer perspective, here’s the total fee breakdown for each level:

Academic Level Total Amount (NGN) 100L/200L ₦240,500 300L ₦131,000 400L ₦136,000 500L ₦127,500

Therefore, the total amount of school fees for undergraduate students at FUTA ranges from ₦131,000 to ₦240,500 depending on the faculty, department and level of study.

How much is FUTA acceptance fee?

All newly admitted students are required to pay a mandatory acceptance fee of ₦45,000. This one-time acceptance fee is paid to confirm the student’s acceptance of the university’s offer of admission. It is also referred to as confirmation fee. Payment of the acceptance fee is a precondition for registration by freshers admitted into any programme at FUTA.

Flexible Payment Option

FUTA offers students the option to pay their fees in two instalments. This is a great way to ease the financial burden and help students plan their expenses more effectively.

Online Payment

Students can pay FUTA school fees online using debit/credit cards or web payment options via Interswitch or Remita. Online payment allows students and parents to pay fees conveniently from anywhere.

Direct Bank Deposit

Through this method, students make cash or cheque payments directly into the designated FUTA bank accounts and submit the bank tellers at the Bursary department as evidence of payment.

FUTA Bursary

The Bursary is located within the school premises. Students can pay in cash or with bank drafts at the Bursary. A receipt is issued immediately to confirm payment.

Bank Transfer

Students can instruct their bank to transfer the FUTA school fees directly into the University’s bank accounts. Transfer details are available on the school portal.

POS Centers

Some POS centres around Akure metropolis allow students to use their ATM cards to pay into the school’s accounts. A payment slip is issued after successful transactions.

Whichever payment method you choose, ensure you get a receipt or confirmation as evidence of payment of your FUTA school fees.

Wrapping Up

FUTA offers a world-class university education across various programs at affordable rates compared to private institutions. FUTA Undergraduate School fees range from ₦131,000 to ₦240,500 (including other fees) annually.

With this comprehensive overview of FUTA school fees per faculty and degree program, you can effectively plan your budget and funding for the 2024/2025 academic session. I wish you the very best!

