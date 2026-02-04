EBSU Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Everything You Need To Know

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) is one of the best state universities in Nigeria, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various fields of study. If you are interested in applying for admission into EBSU for the 2023/2024 academic session, you need to know the admission requirements and procedures for the different entry modes. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on EBSU admission requirements for UTME, Direct Entry, JUPEB, and Postgraduate candidates. We will also give you some tips on how to apply, the deadline, and the fees involved. Read on to find out more.

Overview of EBSU Admission Requirements

Before we go into the details of the specific admission requirements for each faculty and entry mode, let us first give you an overview of the general admission requirements for EBSU. These are the minimum criteria you must meet to be eligible for admission into any course in EBSU.

You must have at least five (5) credit passes in your O’level result (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB) including English Language and Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects for your chosen course of study. The O’level result must not be more than two (2) sittings.

You must have a minimum JAMB score of 170 to be considered for admission into EBSU. However, some courses may require higher cut-off marks, which will be determined by the availability of spaces and the performance of candidates.

You must register and participate in the EBSU Post UTME screening exercise, which is usually conducted online. You will be required to answer questions based on your O’level and JAMB subjects. The Post UTME score will be added to your JAMB score to obtain your aggregate score, which will be used for admission purposes.

You must choose EBSU as your first or second choice of institution in your JAMB registration. EBSU does not accept candidates who did not choose the university as either their first or second choice, except JAMB permits it.

You must meet the specific admission requirements for your chosen faculty and department, which may include additional O’level subjects, higher cut-off marks, or special qualifications. We will discuss these in the next section.

Faculty-Specific Admission Requirements

EBSU has eight (8) faculties, namely:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources Management

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Faculty of Clinical Medicine

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities

Each faculty has several departments that offer different courses. You can find the list of courses and their requirements on the EBSU website . However, we will summarize some of the common requirements for each faculty below.

Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources Management

To gain admission into the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources Management, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other science subject in your O’level result. You must also score at least 180 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. Some of the courses in this faculty are:

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Animal Science

Crop Production and Landscape Management

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Food Science and Technology

Soil and Environmental Management

Faculty of Arts

To gain admission into this faculty, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Literature in English, and any other two (2) arts or social science subjects in your O’level result. You must also score at least 180 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. Some of the courses in this faculty are:

English Language and Literature

French

History and International Relations

Igbo

Linguistics

Philosophy

Religious Studies

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

To gain admission into the faculty of Arts, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in your O’level result. You must also score at least 200 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. Some of the courses in this faculty are:

Anatomy

Biochemistry

Biotechnology

Physiology

Faculty of Clinical Medicine

To gain admission into the faculty of Clinical Medicine, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in your O’level result. You must also score at least 250 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. The only course in this faculty is:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Medicine and Surgery

Faculty of Education

To gain admission into the faculty of Education, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and any other three (3) subjects relevant to your chosen course of study in your O’level result. You must also score at least 180 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. Some of the courses in this faculty are:

Agricultural Science Education

Biology Education

Business Education

Chemistry Education

Computer Science Education

Economics Education

Educational Administration

Educational Foundations

Educational Management

English Education

Guidance and Counselling

Health Education

History Education

Home Economics Education

Human Kinetics

Integrated Science Education

Library and Information Science

Mathematics Education

Physics Education

Political Science Education

Religious Studies Education

Science Education

Social Studies Education

Special Education

Teacher Education Science

Vocational and Technical Education

Faculty of Law

To gain admission into the faculty of Law, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Literature in English, and any other two (2) arts or social science subjects in your O’level result. You must also score at least 200 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. The only course in this faculty is:

Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

To gain admission into the faculty of Management Science, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other two (2) arts or social science subjects in your O’level result. You must also score at least 180 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. Some of the courses in this faculty are:

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

Business Management

Marketing

Public Administration

Faculty of Science

To gain admission into the faculty of Science, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or any other science subject in your O’level result. You must also score at least 180 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. Some of the courses in this faculty are:

Applied Biology

Applied Microbiology

Botany

Chemistry

Computer Science

Geology and Geophysics

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Mathematics

Industrial Mathematics/Applied Statistics

Industrial Physics

Mathematics

Zoology

Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities

To gain admission into the faculty Social Sciences and Humanities, you must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and any other three (3) arts or social science subjects relevant to your chosen course of study in your O’level result. You must also score at least 180 in JAMB, and pass the Post UTME screening. Some of the courses in this faculty are:

Economics

Mass Communication

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology and Anthropology

Social Work

EBSU Post UTME Requirements

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

As mentioned earlier, EBSU conducts a Post UTME screening exercise for all candidates who apply for admission into the university. The screening is usually done online, and candidates are required to answer questions based on their O’level and JAMB subjects. The Post UTME score will be added to the JAMB score to obtain the aggregate score, which will be used for admission purposes.

To be eligible for the Post UTME screening, you must:

Have a minimum JAMB score of 170

Choose EBSU as your first or second choice of institution

Have a valid email address and phone number

Upload your O’level result on the JAMB portal

Register and pay for the screening on the EBSU portal

The registration and payment for the Post UTME screening can be done online through the EBSU portal . You will need to create an account, fill in your personal and academic details, upload your passport photograph, and generate an invoice. You will then pay the screening fee of N2,000 at any bank or online using your ATM card. After payment, you will return to the portal and print your acknowledgement slip, which will contain your screening date, time, and venue.

The screening will be done online, and you will need a computer or smartphone with internet access. You will log in to the portal with your username and password, and answer 50 questions in 60 minutes. The questions will be drawn from your O’level and JAMB subjects, and will be in multiple-choice format. You will need to score at least 40% to qualify for admission.

After the screening, you will be able to check your result and aggregate score on the portal. You will also be able to print your Post UTME result slip, which will show your name, JAMB registration number, course applied for, JAMB score, Post UTME score, and aggregate score.

EBSU Catchment Area and Admission Quota

EBSU, like other state universities in Nigeria, gives preference to candidates from its catchment area, which is Ebonyi State. This means that candidates from Ebonyi State have a higher chance of gaining admission into EBSU than candidates from other states. However, this does not mean that candidates from other states cannot gain admission into EBSU. EBSU also admits candidates from other states based on merit and availability of spaces.

The catchment area states for EBSU are:

Ebonyi

Abia

Anambra

Enugu

Imo

If you are from any of these states, you have an advantage over other candidates from other states in terms of cut-off marks and admission quota. The admission quota is the percentage of available spaces allocated to each state based on population and educational development.

The admission quota for EBSU catchment area states is usually higher than that of other states. For example, in the 2021/2022 academic session, the admission quota for EBSU catchment area states was 45%, while that of other states was 35%. This means that out of every 100 available spaces in a course, 45 were reserved for candidates from EBSU catchment area states, while 35 were for candidates from other states.

However, being from a catchment area state does not guarantee you admission into EBSU. You still have to meet the minimum cut-off mark and other requirements for your chosen course. Also, if there are more qualified candidates from a catchment area state than the available spaces, there will be a merit list that ranks them according to their scores.

EBSU Direct Entry Admission

If you have a higher qualification than the O’level, such as a National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), National Certificate of Education (NCE), or a Bachelor’s degree, you can apply for direct entry admission into EBSU. Direct entry admission allows you to start from 200 level or 300 level, depending on your qualifications and courses.

To be eligible for direct entry admission into EBSU, you must:

Have a minimum of lower credit in your ND, HND, or NCE, or a minimum of second class lower in your Bachelor’s degree, from a recognized institution.

Have at least five (5) credit passes in your O’level result, including English Language and Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects for your chosen course of study. The O’level result must not be more than two (2) sittings.

Choose EBSU as your first or second choice of institution in your JAMB direct entry registration.

Register and participate in the EBSU direct entry screening exercise, which is similar to the Post UTME screening, except that you will not be tested on your JAMB subjects, but on your O’level and higher qualification subjects.

The registration and payment for the direct entry screening can be done online through the EBSU portal. You will need to create an account, fill in your personal and academic details, upload your passport photograph, O’level result, and higher qualification certificate, and generate an invoice. You will then pay the screening fee of N2,000 at any bank or online using your ATM card. After payment, you will return to the portal and print your acknowledgement slip, which will contain your screening date, time, and venue.

The screening will be done online, and you will need a computer or smartphone with internet access. You will log in to the portal with your username and password, and answer 50 questions in 60 minutes. The questions will be drawn from your O’level and higher qualification subjects, and will be in multiple-choice format. You will need to score at least 40% to qualify for admission.

After the screening, you will be able to check your result and aggregate score on the portal. You will also be able to print your direct entry result slip, which will show your name, JAMB registration number, course applied for, O’level result, higher qualification result, and aggregate score.

EBSU JUPEB Entry Admission

If you do not have a higher qualification than the O’level, but you want to gain admission into EBSU without writing JAMB, you can apply for the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme. JUPEB is a one-year programme that prepares candidates for direct entry admission into 200 level of any course in EBSU or any other university that accepts JUPEB.

To be eligible for the JUPEB programme, you must:

You must have obtained at least five credit passes in SSCE or its equivalent in not more than two sittings. The subjects must include English Language and Mathematics and any other three relevant subjects for your chosen course of study.

Register and pay for the JUPEB programme on the EBSU portal. You will need to create an account, fill in your personal and academic details, upload your passport photograph and O’level result, and generate an invoice. You will then pay the programme fee of N150,000 at any bank or online using your ATM card. After payment, you will return to the portal and print your admission letter, which will contain your programme details and requirements.

The JUPEB programme will run for one academic session, divided into two semesters. You will be required to attend lectures, tutorials, and practicals at the EBSU JUPEB Centre, located at the EBSU Permanent Site, Abakaliki. You will also be required to take examinations at the end of each semester, which will be moderated by the JUPEB Board.

The JUPEB programme will expose you to the same courses that you will study in your first year at EBSU. You will be required to choose three (3) subjects that are relevant to your chosen course of study, and one (1) general studies subject. You can find the list of subjects and their combinations on the EBSU website.

At the end of the programme, you will be awarded a JUPEB certificate, which will show your grades in each subject. You will then apply for direct entry admission into EBSU or any other university that accepts JUPEB, using your JUPEB certificate. You will not need to write JAMB or Post UTME to gain admission.

EBSU Postgraduate Entry Admission

If you have a Bachelor’s degree or a higher qualification, and you want to further your education at the postgraduate level, you can apply for the EBSU postgraduate programme. EBSU offers postgraduate courses at the diploma, masters, and doctoral levels, in various fields of study. You can find the list of courses and their requirements on the EBSU website.

To be eligible for the postgraduate programme, you must:

Have a minimum of second class lower in your Bachelor’s degree, or a minimum of lower credit in your HND, from a recognized institution.

Have at least five (5) credit passes in your O’level result, including English Language and Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects for your chosen course of study. The O’level result must not be more than two (2) sittings.

Have a valid email address and phone number

Register and pay for the postgraduate programme on the EBSU portal. You will need to create an account, fill in your personal and academic details, upload your passport photograph, O’level result, and higher qualification certificate, and generate an invoice. You will then pay the programme fee, which varies depending on the level and course of study, at any bank or online using your ATM card. After payment, you will return to the portal and print your admission letter, which will contain your programme details and requirements.

The postgraduate programme will run for a minimum of two (2) years for Diploma and Masters, and a minimum of three (3) years for Doctoral, depending on the course of study. You will be required to attend lectures, seminars, workshops, and research activities at the EBSU postgraduate school, located at the EBSU Permanent Site, Abakaliki. You will also be required to take examinations, write a thesis or dissertation, and defend your work before a panel of experts.

At the end of the programme, you will be awarded a postgraduate diploma, a master’s degree, or a doctoral degree, depending on the level and course of study. You will then be able to pursue your career or academic goals with your postgraduate qualification.

Application Process, Deadline, and Fees

The application process for admission into EBSU is done online through the EBSU porta l. You will need to create an account, fill in your personal and academic details, upload your documents, and pay the required fees. You will also need to print your acknowledgement slip, admission letter, and other relevant documents.

The deadline for the application varies depending on the entry mode and the course of study. You can find the deadline for each entry mode and course of study on the [EBSU website]. However, you should note that the deadline may change yearly, depending on the university’s calendar and the number of applicants.

The fees for the application also vary depending on the entry mode and the course of study. You can find the fees for each entry mode and course of study on the [EBSU website]. However, you should note that the fees may change from year to year, depending on the university’s policy and the economic situation.

You should also note that the fees are non-refundable, and that paying the fees does not guarantee admission. You will still need to meet the admission requirements and pass the screening exercise to be offered admission.

Wrapping Up

EBSU is a reputable state university that offers quality education in various fields of study. If you want to apply for admission into EBSU for the 2023/2024 academic session, you need to know the admission requirements and procedures for the different entry modes. In this article, we have provided you with a comprehensive guide on EBSU admission requirements for UTME, Direct Entry, JUPEB, and Postgraduate candidates. We have also given you some tips on how to apply, the deadline, and the fees involved.

We hope that this article has been helpful and informative. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them below. We wish you all the best in your application and admission into EBSU.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about EBSU Admission Requirements 2026/2027 | Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!