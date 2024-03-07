Redeemer’s University Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

Redeemer’s University Cut Off Marks: Gaining admission into Redeemer’s University is highly competitive. Apart from meeting admission requirements, eligible candidates must score the prescribed JAMB and departmental cut off marks.

These cut off points represent the minimum exam scores needed to qualify for admission consideration into your desired program. Therefore, knowing the approved Redeemer’s University cut off marks is crucial for all admission-seeking candidates.

In this comprehensive article, you will discover all the key details and updates on Redeemer’s University cut off marks schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session. I will outline the current JAMB, post-UTME, direct entry, transfer, and departmental cut off marks approved for next year’s intake.

How are Redeemer’s University Cut Off Marks Calculated?

Redeemers University uses a weighted average formula to calculate the cut off marks for each course. The formula is as follows:

Cut off mark = (UTME score / 8) + (Post-UTME score / 2)

This means that your UTME score carries 50% weight, while your Post-UTME score carries 50% weight. For example, if you scored 200 in UTME and 60 in Post-UTME, your cut off mark would be:

(200 / 8) + (60 / 2) = 25 + 30 = 55

The higher your cut off mark, the higher your chances of getting admitted into your desired course.

Arm yourself with the knowledge of these decisive cut off points so you can optimize your chances of securing admission into Redeemer’s University next year. Let’s dive in!

Redeemer’s University JAMB Cut Off Mark

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) mandates a baseline minimum cut off mark for every Nigerian university.

The approved JAMB cut off mark for Redeemer’s University for the 2024/2025 admission exercise is:

180

This means that any candidate who scores below 180 in JAMB automatically cannot gain admission into any program at Redeemer’s University, regardless of other results.

Achieving 180 and above in your UTME is the first vital step towards qualifying for admission. Ensure you exceed this benchmark by a comfortable margin.

Redeemer’s University Post-UTME Cut Off Marks

In addition to the JAMB cut off mark, Redeemer’s University also sets Post-UTME cut off marks for every academic program. The Post-UTME is the screening exam organized by Redeemer’s University for all qualified candidates.

The Post-UTME cut off points for various Redeemer’s University faculties and departments include:

Accounting: 60%

Agriculture: 50%

Arts & Humanities: 50%

Business Administration: 58%

Basic Medical Sciences: 70%

Clinical Sciences: 70%

Computer Science: 65%

Engineering: 60%

Environmental Sciences: 55%

Law: 70%

Management Sciences: 60%

Nursing: 68%

Psychology: 61%

Sciences: 60%

Score above the Post-UTME cut off point for your chosen program to remain eligible for admission after UTME.

Redeemer’s University Departmental Cut Off Marks

Additionally, some departments and programs at Redeemer’s University specify further departmental cut off marks. This refers to minimum UTME subject scores.

For example, to qualify for admission screening into Architecture, you may need minimum scores of 60% in Mathematics and Physics.

Check the departmental cut off marks for your program and aim higher to be fully qualified.

Redeemer’s University Direct Entry & Transfer Cut Off Marks

For direct entry and transfer applicants, Redeemer’s University mandates the following cut off marks:

Direct Entry:

Minimum of Upper Credit grade (60% or above) in relevant Higher National Diploma or National Certificate of Education.

Transfer Students:

CGPA of 2.5/5.0 for transfers from other universities

Minimum of Lower Credit grade for National Diploma transfers

Meeting these cut off benchmarks is compulsory.

Key Tips to Meet Redeemer’s University Cut Off Mark

To comfortably meet or exceed the stated cut off marks for your program, here are vital tips:

Know the approved cut off marks early and set clear targets above them.

Create a UTME study plan focused on excelling above cut off marks from your first attempt.

Take UTME practice tests frequently and hone weak areas.

Attempt cut off mark questions first before moving to more difficult ones.

Work on speed and accuracy – aim higher cut off marks as insurance.

Sit for UTME and Post-UTME exams in your best state – rest well, stay focused.

Apply adequate time and rigor to meet Redeemer’s University high cut off standards.

Important FAQs about Redeemer’s University Cut Off Marks:

Here are quick answers to some common cut off marks questions:

How soon are the cut off marks released?

Redeemer’s University cut off marks for next year are normally published between April and July.

Are the cut off marks the same for all courses?

No, cut off marks vary across departments based on competitiveness.

Can cut off marks be changed?

Cut off marks may be reviewed slightly up or down before admission.

I scored beyond the cut off mark but wasn’t offered admission, why?

Meeting cut off marks only makes you eligible, it doesn’t guarantee admission if quota is filled. Apply early!

Wrapping Up

I hope this detailed guide provides you with all the vital information and tips needed to fully understand and attain the Redeemer’s University cut off marks for whichever program you are vying for in the upcoming 2024/2025 admission exercise.

Aim to score comfortably above the stated minimum JAMB, Post-UTME, and departmental cut-off marks to optimize your chances of securing admission into Redeemer’s University – one of Nigeria’s most prestigious faith-based universities. Best wishes!

I hope this post has been helpful and informative to you. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them below. I would love to hear from you.

