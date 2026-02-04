Cut-Off Marks

Al-Ansar University Cut-Off Marks 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

PrepsNG
PrepsNG
Al-Ansar University cut-off marks
Al-Ansar University cut-off marks

Al-Ansar University Cut-Off Marks: Getting admission into a reputable university like Al-Ansar University is an exciting prospect for many students in Nigeria. However, the admission process is highly competitive and meeting the cut-off marks is critical. As an aspirant, you likely want to understand Al-Ansar’s cut-off marks for the 2023/2024 academic session to guide your preparation and improve your chances of securing admission. This comprehensive article outlines everything you need to know about Al-Ansar University cut-off marks for all courses and categories of students. Also, check out the Al-Ansar University school fees for 2026/2027

Table Of Contents

Overview of Cut-Off Marks

The cut-off mark refers to the minimum academic score that a student requires to be eligible for admission into a particular university. The cut-off marks are based on performance in examinations like UTME, post-UTME, SSCE/NECO, NABTEB etc.

Also, Check Out Complete List of Courses Offered in Al-Ansar University

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
WhatsApp Group Join Now
Telegram Channel Join Now

Each university sets its own cut-off marks for different courses annually. The higher a student scores above the fixed cut-off point, the higher the chances of securing admission. Therefore, it is crucial that all aspirants are fully aware of the approved cut-off marks for their desired course in Al-Ansar University.

Al-Ansar University Cut-Off Marks Breakdown

According to the information from the university’s website, the cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 academic session is 140. This means that candidates who scored 140 or above in the UTME are qualified to apply for admission into any of the programs offered by the university.

However, scoring 140 does not guarantee admission, as candidates will also have to meet other requirements, such as having five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in WAEC/NECO/NABTEB at not more than two sittings, and passing the post-UTME screening exercise conducted by the university.

What are the Cut-Off Marks for Each Course?

The cut-off marks for each course offered by Al-Ansar University are as follows:

College of Arts

CourseCut-Off Mark
Arabic140 and above
Islamic Studies140 and above
English Language and Literary Studies140 and above
Mass Communication140 and above
Political Science and Conflict Resolution140 and above
Sociology140 and above
Criminology and Security Studies140 and above

College of Management and Social Sciences

CourseCut-Off Mark
Accounting140 and above
Banking and Finance140 and above
Business Administration140 and above
Economics140 and above
Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship140 and above
Management/Procurement140 and above
Human Resources Management140 and above
Public Administration140 and above

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

CourseCut-Off Mark
Human Anatomy140 and above
Human Physiology140 and above
Nursing140 and above
Public Health140 and above
Medical Laboratory Science140 and above

College of Science Information and Communication Technology

CourseCut-Off Mark
Biochemistry140 and above
Biotechnology140 and above
Petrochemical Chemistry140 and above
Industrial Mathematics140 and above
Microbiology140 and above
Physics with Electronics140 and above
Computer Science140 and above
Cyber Security140 and above
Data Science140 and above
Information Technology140 and above
Software Engineering140 and above

Why You Should Aim Higher than the Cut-Off Points

While reaching the set cut-off marks is imperative, aiming higher increases your admission chances even further due to these benefits:

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
WhatsApp Group Join Now
Telegram Channel Join Now
  • You stand out from other applicants: Excelling above the cut-off marks differentiates you and highlights you as an outstanding student.
  • You have a wider course selection: Very high scores qualify you for extremely competitive courses like Medicine, Pharmacy, Law etc.
  • You qualify for scholarships: Outstanding academic performance can qualify you for lucrative scholarships.
  • You gain an admission advantage: Higher scores give you an edge over applicants who simply met the minimum cut-off mark.
  • You build academic confidence: Scoring highly instils confidence to excel in your studies at the university.

Therefore, while the cut-off mark should be your minimum target, your ultimate goal ought to be to score as excellently as possible above the given cut-off benchmark.

What to Do if You Don’t Meet the Cut-Off Mark

If you score below the stipulated cut-off mark of Al-Ansar University, here are some options:

  • Improve your weak areas and re-write the exams in the next UTME exams to score higher.
  • Consider changing your institution choice to universities with lower cut-off marks.
  • Seek other entry options like preliminary or remedial admission to build your foundation.
  • Upgrade your qualification and apply as a direct entry student later.
  • Request an official remark of your examination scripts in case of any errors.
  • Explore other career-building options like vocational training.

While not meeting the Al-Ansar cut-off can be discouraging, it is not the end of the road. Stay determined and optimistic, and continue working hard towards your goal.

Wrapping Up

I hope this detailed guide provides you with all the key insights you need about Al-Ansar University cut-off marks for the 2023/2024 admission exercise. Ensure to verify the latest cut-off marks for your chosen faculty and program when the admission period commences. With focus and dedication, you can attain and even surpass the set cut-off marks to secure your place at Al-Ansar University and continue your academic journey. All the best!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Al-Ansar University Cut-Off Marks 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

Related Posts:

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bayelsa Medical University, BMU Admission Requirements BMU Admission Requirements 2026/2027: All You Need To Know
Next Article LAUTECH School Fees Schedule LAUTECH School Fees Schedule 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know
Leave a review

Leave a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Popular News

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias

You Might Also Like