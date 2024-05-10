FUOTUOKE School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

FUOTUOKE School Fees Schedule: Deciding where to pursue higher education is an important choice with financial implications. As you explore your options, one school likely on your radar is the Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE) in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Understanding FUOTUOKE school fees structure is key in determining if this university aligns with your academic and financial plans.

This detailed guide outlines all FUOTUOKE courses and their associated tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic year. Read on to inform your decision-making and take the next steps toward your future.

An Overview of Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE)

First established in 2011 near the hometown of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE ) is one of nine new federal universities created that year aimed at improving access and equity in higher education. FUOTUOKE’s main campus is situated in Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

The school motto “Knowledge and Integrity” reflects FUOTUOKE’s values of pursuing academic excellence, moral uprightness, and service to humanity. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a diverse range of faculties from sciences and medicine to arts and social sciences.

As a federal university, FUOTUOKE receives the majority of its budgetary allocation from Nigeria’s Federal Government, allowing the school to charge relatively affordable tuition fees compared to private universities. The school strives to provide world-class education guided by ethics, innovation, and research towards producing graduates equipped to confront multifaceted challenges.

FUOTUOKE School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025 Session

The FUOTUOKE school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic year has now been released by the university management following approval by the governing council. This applies to both new and returning students across all degree programs. We will break down the updated fee structure for different categories of students. The next sections outline all undergraduate courses currently offered at FUOTUOKE and their associated tuition fees per session for new and returning students.

FUOTUOKE School Fees for New Students (Freshers) 2024/2025

The FUOTUOKE school fees for new students (100 Level) vary depending on the faculty and department. The table below shows the breakdown of the school fees for new students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Fee Education (Art & Business), Humanities, Management & Social Sciences Science, Science Education, Engineering Medical Lab, Nursing & Basic Medical Sciences Acceptance Fee ₦32,000 ₦32,000 ₦32,000 Verification of Certificates ₦7,000 ₦7,000 ₦7,000 Pre-Admission Medical Examination ₦16,000 ₦16,000 ₦16,000 Registration Fee ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Examination Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Development Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ID Card ₦1,000 ₦1,000 ₦1,000 Sport ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 Medical Registration Charges ₦3,000 ₦3,000 ₦3,000 Tiship ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 Utility ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Caution Deposit ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Science/Engr. Lab Practical – ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Peculiar Laboratory Charges – – ₦15,000 ICT Charge ₦4,000 ₦4,000 ₦4,000 Library Development Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Student Handbook ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 Portal Charge ₦3,500 ₦3,500 ₦3,500 Student’s Passbook ₦500 ₦500 ₦500 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Subtotal ₦128,000 ₦138,000 ₦153,000

As you can see from the table above, the FUOTUOKE school fees for new students range from ₦128,000 to ₦153,000, depending on the faculty and department. The fees indicated cover tuition, departmental charges, and other mandatory fees. Accommodation fees are additional for fresh students.

FUOTUOKE School Fees for Returning Students (200-500 Level)

The FUOTUOKE school fees for returning students also vary depending on the faculty and department. The table below shows the breakdown of the school fees for returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Fee Education (Art & Business), Humanities, Management & Social Sciences Science, Science Education, Engineering Medical Lab, Nursing & Basic Medical Sciences Registration Fee ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Examination Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Development Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Sport ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 Medical Registration Charges ₦3,000 ₦3,000 ₦3,000 Tiship ₦2,000 ₦2,000 ₦2,000 Utility ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Science/Engr. Lab Practical – ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Peculiar Laboratory Charges – – ₦15,000 ICT Charge ₦4,000 ₦4,000 ₦4,000 Library Development Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Portal Charge ₦3,500 ₦3,500 ₦3,500 Total ₦59,500 ₦69,500 ₦84,500

As you can see from the table above, the FUOTUOKE school fees for returning students range from ₦59,500 to ₦84,500, depending on the faculty and department. The school fees cover the tuition fee, registration fee, examination fee, development fee, sports, medical registration charges, student insurance policy etc.

FUOTUOKE Acceptance Fee 2024/2025

The FUOTUOKE acceptance fee is the fee that new students pay to confirm their admission into the university. The acceptance fee for FUOTUOKE is ₦32,000 for all courses. The acceptance fee is non-refundable and must be paid before the registration process.

When is the FUOTUOKE School Fees Payment Deadline?

Fresh students – Within 2 weeks of admission

– Within 2 weeks of admission Returning students – On resumption

Students are advised to pay all approved fees before the deadline stipulated to avoid consequences.

Penalties for Late Registration & Payment

To avoid late registration fees and other penalties, students are advised to pay all necessary fees before the stipulated deadlines.

Here are some key penalties for late enrollment and tuition payment:

Late registration after stipulated deadlines: ₦10,000

Failure to pay fees after the deadline: Suspension from all academic activities

Non-registration beyond two weeks into a new session: Studentship forfeiture

Wrapping Up

FUOTUOKE offers a world-class university education across various programs at affordable rates compared to other federal institutions. FUOTUOKE School fees for freshers range from ₦128,000 – ₦153,000 (including other fees) while School Fees for returning students range from ₦59,500 – ₦84,500 (including other fees) annually.

With this comprehensive overview of FUOTUOKE school fees per faculty and degree program, you can effectively plan your budget and funding for the 2024/2025 academic session. I wish you the very best!

