School Fees

Christopher University, UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

Christopher University, UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule
Christopher University, UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule

Christopher University, UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule: If you're seeking a high-quality yet affordable education in Nigeria, Christopher University, also referred to as UNICHRIS, could be an excellent choice. Situated in Mowe, Ogun State, this private university provides a wide array of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various fields of study. In this blog post, we'll provide you with an outline of UNICHRIS School Fees for the 2024/2025 academic session and offer some advice on managing your finances as a student.

Table Of Contents
UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule for /Christopher University School Fees for JUPEB ProgrammeWhen is UNICHRIS School Fees Payment Deadline?Modes of Payment of UNICHRIS School FeesHow to Pay UNICHRIS School FeesWrapping Up

Also, Check Out the List of Courses Offered in Christopher University, UNICHRIS for 2024/2025 Academic Session

UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025

The approved UNICHRIS school fees schedule for fresh undergraduate and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic year is outlined below:

COMPUTER SCIENCE AND MASS COMM PROGRAMMES

SNDESCRIPTIONCOMPUTER SCIENCE AND MASS COMM PROGRAMMES
100 LEVEL200 LEVEL – 400 LEVEL
1Tuition₦230,000.00₦210,000.00
2Medical₦45,000.00₦40,000.00
3Registration Fee₦25,000.00₦20,000.00
4Utility Fee₦40,000.00₦40,000.00
5Hostel Maintenance₦45,000.00₦45,000.00
6Entrepreneurship₦25,000.00₦20,000.00
7Library Fee₦30,000.00₦30,000.00
8Sports₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
9ICT₦35,000.00₦35,000.00
10Accommodation₦160,000.00₦160,000.00
12Caution Fee₦20,000.00₦20,000.00
13Examination Fee₦35,000.00₦30,000.00
14Development₦45,000.00₦40,000.00
15Miscellaneous Fee₦30,000.00₦25,000.00
Total:₦850,000.00₦800,000.00
Lab/Studio fees (For Mass Communication and Computer Science Students)₦60,000.00₦60,000.00
Total (for Mass Communication and Computer Science Students):₦910,000.00₦860,000.00

PAYABLE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS:

New Students

  • 1ST SEMESTER: ₦510,000.00,
  • 2ND SEMESTER ₦340,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).
Returning Students:

  • 1ST SEMESTER: ₦480,000.00,
  • 2ND SEMESTER ₦320,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

LAW

SNDESCRIPTIONLAW
100 LEVEL200 LEVEL – 400 LEVEL
1Tuition₦660,000.00₦610,000.00
2Medical₦45,000.00₦40,000.00
3Registration Fee₦30,000.00₦25,000.00
4Utility Fee₦40,000.00₦40,000.00
5Hostel Maintenance₦45,000.00₦45,000.00
6Entrepreneurship₦25,000.00₦20,000.00
7Library Fee₦65,000.00₦65,000.00
8Sports₦25,000.00₦20,000.00
9ICT₦50,000.00₦50,000.00
10Accommodation₦160,000.00₦160,000.00
12Caution Fee₦20,000.00₦20,000.00
13Examination Fee₦35,000.00₦30,000.00
14Development₦120,000.00₦100,000.00
15Miscellaneous Fee₦30,000.00₦25,000.00
16Legal clinic & Moot Court₦150,000.00₦150,000.00
Total:₦1,500,000.00₦1,400,000.00

PAYABLE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS:

New Students

  • 1ST SEMESTER: ₦900,000.00,
  • 2ND SEMESTER ₦600,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Returning Students:

  • 1ST SEMESTER: ₦840,000.00,
  • 2ND SEMESTER ₦560,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Other Programmes

S/NDESCRIPTIONOTHER PROGRAMMES
100 LEVEL200 LEVEL – 400 LEVEL
1Tuition₦230,000.00₦210,000.00
2Medical₦45,000.00₦40,000.00
3Registration Fee₦25,000.00₦20,000.00
4Utility Fee₦40,000.00₦40,000.00
5Hostel Maintenance₦45,000.00₦45,000.00
6Entrepreneurship₦35,000.00₦30,000.00
7Library Fee₦30,000.00₦30,000.00
8Sports₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
9ICT₦35,000.00₦35,000.00
10Accommodation₦160,000.00₦160,000.00
12Caution Fee₦20,000.00₦20,000.00
13Examination Fee₦35,000.00₦30,000.00
14Development₦45,000.00₦40,000.00
15Miscellaneous Fee₦30,000.00₦25,000.00
Total:₦800,000.00₦750,000.00

PAYABLE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS:

New Students

  • 1ST SEMESTER: ₦480,000.00,
  • 2ND SEMESTER ₦320,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Returning Students:

  • 1ST SEMESTER: ₦450,000.00,
  • 2ND SEMESTER ₦300,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Christopher University School Fees for JUPEB Programme

DESCRIPTIONFEES WITH ACCOMMODATIONFEES EXCLUDING ACCOMMODATION
Tuition₦200,000₦200,000
Medical₦20,000₦20,000
Registration Fee₦10,000₦10,000
Utility Fee₦10,000₦10,000
Library Fee₦10,000₦10,000
ICT₦10,000₦10,000
Caution₦10,000₦10,000
Examination Fee₦25,000₦25,000
Development₦5,000₦5,000
Hostel Maintenance₦20,000
Accommodation₦120,000
Total:₦440,000₦300,000

PAYABLE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS:

  • 1ST SEMESTER: ₦180,000.00,
  • 2ND SEMESTER ₦120,000.00 (For fees which exclude accommodation).
PARTICIPATING BANKS

  • FIDELITY BANK: 4011035171
  • GTBANK: 0174829394

When is UNICHRIS School Fees Payment Deadline?

  • Fresh students: Within 2 weeks of admission offer letter
  • Returning students: At resumption or within 1 month after resumption

All UNICHRIS students are advised to pay all charges before the stipulated deadline per session.

Modes of Payment of UNICHRIS School Fees

The available options for students to pay Christopher University school fees are:

  • Bank Deposit – Pay directly at any commercial bank and obtain receipt
  • Quickteller Online Payment – Use Quickteller platform to pay with debit/credit card
  • Remita Online Payment – Pay online via Remita website or app
  • Mobile Money Transfer – Use credible mobile money operators
Students should upload evidence of payment on the student portal after payment.

How to Pay UNICHRIS School Fees

To pay your UNICHRIS school fees, you need to follow these steps:

  • Visit the university’s website at www.christopheruniversity.edu.ng and log in with your matriculation number and password.
  • Click on “Pay Fees” and select the appropriate fee category (fresh or returning student).
  • Generate an invoice with your details and amount payable.
  • Print out the invoice and take it to any branch of Zenith Bank or UBA to make payment.
  • Obtain a bank teller as evidence of payment.
  • Return to the university’s website and upload your bank teller.
  • Print out your receipt and keep it safely.

You can also pay your UNICHRIS school fees online using your debit or credit card. To do this, you need to follow these steps:

  • Visit the university’s website at www.christopheruniversity.edu.ng and log in with your matriculation number and password.
  • Click on “Pay Fees” and select the appropriate fee category (fresh or returning student).
  • Generate an invoice with your details and amount payable.
  • Click on “Pay Online” and enter your card details.
  • Confirm your payment and obtain an e-receipt.
  • Print out your receipt and keep it safely.
FURTHER ENQUIRIES CONTACT

Phone: 090-377-57032, 090-377-57033, 090-377-57036, 090-377-57037
E-mail: info@christopheruniversity.edu.ngadmissions@christopheruniversity.edu.ng

Wrapping Up

Paying approved Christopher University school fees is essential for every student to fully participate in academic activities. Fresh students should adequately prepare for the acceptance fee, tuition, medicals, accommodation costs, and other charges.

For returning undergraduates, expected fees are reduced from the second year onwards. All students should clear outstanding school fees before the deadline to avoid penalties.

UNICHRIS is committed to providing quality learning opportunities. We wish all prospective and enrolled students an enriching educational experience.

We hope you have found this blog post informative and helpful. If you have any questions or comments about the UNICHRIS school fees schedule for the 2024/2025academic session or any other aspect of studying at Christopher University, please feel free to leave them below. We would love to hear from you and assist you in any way we can.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Christopher University, UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them.

