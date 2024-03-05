Christopher University, UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

Christopher University, UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule: If you’re seeking a high-quality yet affordable education in Nigeria, Christopher University, also referred to as UNICHRIS, could be an excellent choice. Situated in Mowe, Ogun State, this private university provides a wide array of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various fields of study. In this blog post, we’ll provide you with an outline of UNICHRIS School Fees for the 2024/2025 academic session and offer some advice on managing your finances as a student. See how to Apply to Christopher University Post-UTME/DE Form

Also, Check Out the List of Courses Offered in Christopher University, UNICHRIS for 2024/2025 Academic Session

UNICHRIS School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025

The approved UNICHRIS school fees schedule for fresh undergraduate and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic year is outlined below:

COMPUTER SCIENCE AND MASS COMM PROGRAMMES

SN DESCRIPTION COMPUTER SCIENCE AND MASS COMM PROGRAMMES 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL – 400 LEVEL 1 Tuition ₦230,000.00 ₦210,000.00 2 Medical ₦45,000.00 ₦40,000.00 3 Registration Fee ₦25,000.00 ₦20,000.00 4 Utility Fee ₦40,000.00 ₦40,000.00 5 Hostel Maintenance ₦45,000.00 ₦45,000.00 6 Entrepreneurship ₦25,000.00 ₦20,000.00 7 Library Fee ₦30,000.00 ₦30,000.00 8 Sports ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 9 ICT ₦35,000.00 ₦35,000.00 10 Accommodation ₦160,000.00 ₦160,000.00 12 Caution Fee ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 13 Examination Fee ₦35,000.00 ₦30,000.00 14 Development ₦45,000.00 ₦40,000.00 15 Miscellaneous Fee ₦30,000.00 ₦25,000.00 Total: ₦850,000.00 ₦800,000.00 Lab/Studio fees (For Mass Communication and Computer Science Students) ₦60,000.00 ₦60,000.00 Total (for Mass Communication and Computer Science Students): ₦910,000.00 ₦860,000.00

PAYABLE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS:

New Students

1ST SEMESTER: ₦510,000.00,

2ND SEMESTER ₦340,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Returning Students:

1ST SEMESTER: ₦480,000.00,

2ND SEMESTER ₦320,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

LAW

SN DESCRIPTION LAW 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL – 400 LEVEL 1 Tuition ₦660,000.00 ₦610,000.00 2 Medical ₦45,000.00 ₦40,000.00 3 Registration Fee ₦30,000.00 ₦25,000.00 4 Utility Fee ₦40,000.00 ₦40,000.00 5 Hostel Maintenance ₦45,000.00 ₦45,000.00 6 Entrepreneurship ₦25,000.00 ₦20,000.00 7 Library Fee ₦65,000.00 ₦65,000.00 8 Sports ₦25,000.00 ₦20,000.00 9 ICT ₦50,000.00 ₦50,000.00 10 Accommodation ₦160,000.00 ₦160,000.00 12 Caution Fee ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 13 Examination Fee ₦35,000.00 ₦30,000.00 14 Development ₦120,000.00 ₦100,000.00 15 Miscellaneous Fee ₦30,000.00 ₦25,000.00 16 Legal clinic & Moot Court ₦150,000.00 ₦150,000.00 Total: ₦1,500,000.00 ₦1,400,000.00

PAYABLE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS:

New Students

1ST SEMESTER: ₦900,000.00,

2ND SEMESTER ₦600,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Returning Students:

1ST SEMESTER: ₦840,000.00,

2ND SEMESTER ₦560,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Other Programmes

S/N DESCRIPTION OTHER PROGRAMMES 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL – 400 LEVEL 1 Tuition ₦230,000.00 ₦210,000.00 2 Medical ₦45,000.00 ₦40,000.00 3 Registration Fee ₦25,000.00 ₦20,000.00 4 Utility Fee ₦40,000.00 ₦40,000.00 5 Hostel Maintenance ₦45,000.00 ₦45,000.00 6 Entrepreneurship ₦35,000.00 ₦30,000.00 7 Library Fee ₦30,000.00 ₦30,000.00 8 Sports ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 9 ICT ₦35,000.00 ₦35,000.00 10 Accommodation ₦160,000.00 ₦160,000.00 12 Caution Fee ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 13 Examination Fee ₦35,000.00 ₦30,000.00 14 Development ₦45,000.00 ₦40,000.00 15 Miscellaneous Fee ₦30,000.00 ₦25,000.00 Total: ₦800,000.00 ₦750,000.00

PAYABLE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS:

New Students

1ST SEMESTER: ₦480,000.00,

2ND SEMESTER ₦320,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Returning Students:

1ST SEMESTER: ₦450,000.00,

2ND SEMESTER ₦300,000.00 (For fees which include accommodation).

Christopher University School Fees for JUPEB Programme

DESCRIPTION FEES WITH ACCOMMODATION FEES EXCLUDING ACCOMMODATION Tuition ₦200,000 ₦200,000 Medical ₦20,000 ₦20,000 Registration Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Utility Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Library Fee ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ICT ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Caution ₦10,000 ₦10,000 Examination Fee ₦25,000 ₦25,000 Development ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Hostel Maintenance ₦20,000 Accommodation ₦120,000 Total: ₦440,000 ₦300,000

PAYABLE IN TWO INSTALLMENTS:

1ST SEMESTER: ₦180,000.00,

2ND SEMESTER ₦120,000.00 (For fees which exclude accommodation).

PARTICIPATING BANKS

FIDELITY BANK: 4011035171

GTBANK: 0174829394

When is UNICHRIS School Fees Payment Deadline?

Fresh students: Within 2 weeks of admission offer letter

Within 2 weeks of admission offer letter Returning students: At resumption or within 1 month after resumption

All UNICHRIS students are advised to pay all charges before the stipulated deadline per session.

Modes of Payment of UNICHRIS School Fees

The available options for students to pay Christopher University school fees are:

Bank Deposit – Pay directly at any commercial bank and obtain receipt

– Pay directly at any commercial bank and obtain receipt Quickteller Online Payment – Use Quickteller platform to pay with debit/credit card

– Use Quickteller platform to pay with debit/credit card Remita Online Payment – Pay online via Remita website or app

– Pay online via Remita website or app Mobile Money Transfer – Use credible mobile money operators

Students should upload evidence of payment on the student portal after payment.

How to Pay UNICHRIS School Fees

To pay your UNICHRIS school fees, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the university’s website at www.christopheruniversity.edu.ng and log in with your matriculation number and password.

and log in with your matriculation number and password. Click on “ Pay Fees ” and select the appropriate fee category (fresh or returning student).

” and select the appropriate fee category (fresh or returning student). Generate an invoice with your details and amount payable.

Print out the invoice and take it to any branch of Zenith Bank or UBA to make payment.

Obtain a bank teller as evidence of payment.

Return to the university’s website and upload your bank teller.

Print out your receipt and keep it safely.

You can also pay your UNICHRIS school fees online using your debit or credit card. To do this, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the university’s website at www.christopheruniversity.edu.ng and log in with your matriculation number and password.

and log in with your matriculation number and password. Click on “ Pay Fees ” and select the appropriate fee category (fresh or returning student).

” and select the appropriate fee category (fresh or returning student). Generate an invoice with your details and amount payable.

Click on “Pay Online” and enter your card details.

Confirm your payment and obtain an e-receipt.

Print out your receipt and keep it safely.

FURTHER ENQUIRIES CONTACT

Phone: 090-377-57032, 090-377-57033, 090-377-57036, 090-377-57037

E-mail: info@christopheruniversity.edu.ng, admissions@christopheruniversity.edu.ng

Wrapping Up

Paying approved Christopher University school fees is essential for every student to fully participate in academic activities. Fresh students should adequately prepare for the acceptance fee, tuition, medicals, accommodation costs, and other charges.

For returning undergraduates, expected fees are reduced from the second year onwards. All students should clear outstanding school fees before the deadline to avoid penalties.

UNICHRIS is committed to providing quality learning opportunities. We wish all prospective and enrolled students an enriching educational experience.

We hope you have found this blog post informative and helpful. If you have any questions or comments about the UNICHRIS school fees schedule for the 2024/2025academic session or any other aspect of studying at Christopher University, please feel free to leave them below. We would love to hear from you and assist you in any way we can.

