Al-Hikmah University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

Al-Hikmah University School Fees: As an aspiring student looking to gain admission into Al-Hikmah University, one of the most important things you need to know is the school fees structure. With the right information, you can plan your finances and make an informed decision about pursuing your degree at Al-Hikmah University. This comprehensive guide provides all the details on tuition fees, acceptance fees, accommodation fees, and available payment options at Al-Hikmah University.

Overview of Al-Hikmah University

Al-Hikmah University is the first Islamic faith-based university in West Africa. Since its establishment in 2005, the university has lived up to its motto of “Knowledge, Worship, Service” by producing graduates equipped with both moral uprightness and intellectual competence.

The university runs programmes across 6 faculties – Education, Humanities, Management Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and Law. With approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC), Al-Hikmah University offers academic programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The university prides itself on having a serene environment, good hostel accommodations, quality lecture materials, and affordable fees. These make Al-Hikmah University a choice destination for students looking for both affordable and quality higher education.

Al-Hikmah University School Fees Schedule

Al-Hikmah University school fees schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session has been published online by the school management. The Al-Hikmah University school fees range from vary by program, level, and study mode. Tuition covers classes, exams, library, labs, medical care, sports and other charges. Additional costs like acceptance fee, housing and optional fees are not included. All fees are subject to change without notice.

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for 2026/2027 range from ₦176,550 to ₦1,362,500 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦106,500 to ₦1,082,000 per session, depending on the level.

School Fees for Faculty of Agriculture

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Agriculture is ₦176,550 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦106,500 to ₦261,500 per session, depending on the level.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/N Programme/Level New Student Returning Student 1 Agriculture – 100 Level ₦176,550.00 – 2 Agriculture – 200 Level – ₦161,000.00 3 Agriculture – 300 Level – ₦106,500.00 4 Agriculture – 400 Level – ₦261,500.00 5 Agriculture – 500 Level – ₦261,500.00

School Fees for Faculty of Education

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Education range from ₦326,700 to ₦825,100 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦206,500 to ₦741,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/N Programme/Level New Student Returning Student 1 Accounting Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 2 Accounting Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 3 Accounting Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 4 Accounting Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 5 Arabic Education – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 6 Arabic Education – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 7 Arabic Education – 300 Level – ₦206,500.00 8 Arabic Education – 400 Level – ₦206,500.00 9 Biology Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 10 Biology Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 11 Biology Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 12 Biology Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 13 Business Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 14 Business Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 15 Business Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 16 Business Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 17 Chemistry Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 18 Chemistry Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 19 Chemistry Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 20 Chemistry Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 21 Computer Science Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 22 Computer Science Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 23 Computer Science Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 24 Computer Science Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 25 Economics Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 26 Economics Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 27 Economics Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 28 Economics Education – 200 Level – ₦253,000.00 29 Educational Guidance and Counselling – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 30 Educational Guidance and Counselling – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 31 Educational Guidance and Counselling – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 32 Educational Guidance and Counselling – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 33 Educational Management – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 34 Educational Management – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 35 Educational Management – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 36 Educational Management – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 37 Educational Technology – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 38 Educational Technology – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 39 Educational Technology – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 40 Educational Technology – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 41 English Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 42 English Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 43 English Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 44 English Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 45 Islamic Studies Education – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 46 Islamic Studies Education – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 47 Islamic Studies Education – 300 Level – ₦206,500.00 48 Islamic Studies Education – 400 Level – ₦206,500.00 49 Library and Information Science – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 50 Library and Information Science – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 51 Library and Information Science – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 52 Library and Information Science – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 53 Mathematics Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 54 Mathematics Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 55 Mathematics Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 56 Mathematics Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 57 Physics Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 58 Physics Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 59 Physics Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 60 Physics Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 61 Political Science Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 62 Political Science Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 63 Political Science Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 64 Political Science Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00 65 Social Studies Education – 100 Level ₦326,700.00 – 66 Social Studies Education – 200 Level – ₦254,000.00 67 Social Studies Education – 300 Level – ₦253,000.00 68 Social Studies Education – 400 Level – ₦253,000.00

School Fees for Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences range from ₦340,350 to ₦810,800 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦206,500 to ₦728,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/N Programme/Level New Student Returning Student 1 Arabic – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 2 Arabic – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 3 Arabic – 300 Level – ₦206,500.00 4 Arabic – 400 Level – ₦206,500.00 5 English – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 6 English – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 7 English – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 8 English – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 9 History and International Relations – 100 Level ₦810,800.00 – 10 History and International Relations – 200 Level – ₦728,000.00 11 History and International Relations – 300 Level – ₦516,000.00 12 History and International Relations – 400 Level – ₦516,000.00 13 Islamic Studies – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 14 Islamic Studies – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 15 Islamic Studies – 300 Level – ₦206,500.00 16 Islamic Studies – 400 Level – ₦206,500.00 17 Mass Communication – 100 Level ₦810,800.00 – 18 Mass Communication – 200 Level – ₦728,000.00 19 Mass Communication – 300 Level – ₦516,000.00 20 Mass Communication – 400 Level – ₦516,000.00 21 Political Science and Conflict Resolution – New ₦810,800.00 – 22 Political Science and Conflict Resolution – 200 Level – ₦728,000.00 23 Political Science and Conflict Resolution – 300 Level – ₦516,000.00 24 Political Science and Conflict Resolution – 400 Level – ₦516,000.00 25 Public Administration – 100 Level ₦810,800.00 – 26 Public Administration – 200 Level – ₦728,000.00 27 Public Administration – 300 Level – ₦516,000.00 28 Public Administration – 400 Level – ₦516,000.00 29 Sociology and Criminology – 100 Level ₦810,800.00 – 30 Sociology and Criminology – 200 Level – ₦728,000.00 31 Sociology and Criminology – 300 Level – ₦516,000.00 32 Sociology and Criminology – 400 Level – ₦516,000.00

School Fees for Faculty of Law

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Law is ₦1,326,500 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦799,500 to ₦1,082,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/N Programme/Level New Student Returning Student 1 Common and Islamic Law – 100 Level ₦1,362,500.00 – 2 Common and Islamic Law – 200 Level – ₦1,082,000.00 3 Common and Islamic Law – 300 Level – ₦799,500.00 4 Common and Islamic Law – 400 Level – ₦799,500.00 5 Common and Islamic Law – 500 Level – ₦799,500.00 6 Common Law – 100 Level ₦1,362,500.00 – 7 Common Law – 200 Level – ₦1,082,000.00 8 Common Law – 300 Level – ₦799,500.00 9 Common Law – 400 Level – ₦799,500.00 10 Common Law – 500 Level – ₦799,500.00

School Fees for Faculty of Management Sciences

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Management Sciences range from ₦810,800 to ₦825,100 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦516,000 to ₦741,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/N Programme/Level New Student Returning Student 1 Accounting – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 2 Accounting – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 3 Accounting – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 4 Accounting – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 5 Business Administration – 100 Level ₦810,800.00 – 6 Business Administration – 200 Level – ₦728,000.00 7 Business Administration – 300 Level – ₦516,000.00 8 Business Administration – 400 Level – ₦516,000.00 9 Economics – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 10 Economics – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 11 Economics – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 12 Economics – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 13 Finance – 100 Level ₦810,800.00 – 14 Finance – 200 Level – ₦728,000.00 15 Finance – 300 Level – ₦516,000.00 16 Finance – 400 Level – ₦516,000.00

School Fees for Faculty of Health Sciences

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Health Sciences ranges from ₦340,350 to ₦1,248,750 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦263,000 to ₦991,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/N Programme/Level New Student Returning Student 1 Human Anatomy – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 2 Human Anatomy – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 3 Human Anatomy – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 4 Human Anatomy – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 5 Human Physiology – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 6 Human Physiology – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 7 Human Physiology – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 8 Human Physiology – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 9 Medical Laboratory Science – 100 Level ₦1,248,750.00 – 10 Medical Laboratory Science – 200 Level – ₦991,000.00 11 Medical Laboratory Science – 300 Level – ₦876,500.00 12 Medical Laboratory Science – 400 Level – ₦926,500.00 13 Medical Laboratory Science – 500 Level – ₦976,500.00 14 Nursing Science – 100 Level ₦1,248,750.00 – 15 Nursing Science – 200 Level – ₦991,000.00 16 Nursing Science – 300 Level – ₦826,500.00 17 Nursing Science – 400 Level – ₦926,500.00 18 Nursing Science – 500 Level – ₦926,500.00 19 Public Health – 100 Level ₦1,092,500.00 – 20 Public Health – 200 Level – ₦866,000.00 21 Public Health – 300 Level – ₦726,500.00 22 Public Health – 400 Level – ₦776,500.00

School Fees for Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences range from ₦340,350 to ₦825,100 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦263,000 to ₦741,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/N Programme/Level New Student Returning Student 1 Biochemistry – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 2 Biochemistry – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 3 Biochemistry – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 4 Biochemistry – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 5 Biology – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 6 Biology – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 7 Biology – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 8 Biology – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 9 Computer Science – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 10 Computer Science – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 11 Computer Science – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 12 Computer Science – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 13 Cyber Security – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 14 Cyber Security – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 15 Cyber Security – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 16 Cyber Security – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 17 Geology – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 18 Geology – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 19 Geology – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 20 Geology – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 21 Industrial Chemistry – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 22 Industrial Chemistry – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 23 Industrial Chemistry – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 24 Industrial Chemistry – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 25 Industrial Mathematics – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 26 Industrial Mathematics – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 27 Industrial Mathematics – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 28 Industrial Mathematics – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 29 Information Systems – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 30 Information Systems – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 31 Information Systems – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 32 Information Systems – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 33 Mathematics – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 34 Mathematics – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 35 Mathematics – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 36 Mathematics – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 37 Microbiology – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 38 Microbiology – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 39 Microbiology – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 40 Microbiology – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 41 Petroleum Chemistry – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 42 Petroleum Chemistry – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 43 Petroleum Chemistry – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 44 Petroleum Chemistry – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 45 Physics – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 46 Physics – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 47 Physics – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 48 Physics – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 49 Physics with Electronics – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 50 Physics with Electronics – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 51 Physics with Electronics – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 52 Physics with Electronics – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00 53 Software Engineering – 100 Level ₦825,100.00 – 54 Software Engineering – 200 Level – ₦741,000.00 55 Software Engineering – 300 Level – ₦526,500.00 56 Software Engineering – 400 Level – ₦526,500.00 57 Statistics – 100 Level ₦340,350.00 – 58 Statistics – 200 Level – ₦267,000.00 59 Statistics – 300 Level – ₦263,000.00 60 Statistics – 400 Level – ₦263,000.00

Hostel Fees

Al-Hikmah University provides on-campus accommodation for students at affordable rates:

S/N Hostel Description Male Female 1 Igbaja Hostel ₦75,000.00 ₦75,000.00 2 Masari Hostel Igbaja – ₦125,000.00 3 Okojie, Atere Campus – ₦150,000.00 4 Owaish, Deremi, Oladimeji – ₦125,000.00 5 WAMY Hostel ₦125,000.00 – 6 Coommassie Hostel – ₦150,000.00 7 International Hostel ₦200,000.00 ₦250,000.00 8 Surulere Hostel ₦150,000.00 – 9 New Hostel, Atere ₦175,000.00 – 10 Private Hostel I & II – ₦125,000.00 11 Continental Private Hostel, Adewole ₦150,000.00 –

The accommodation fee covers the provision of beds, mattresses, electrical fittings, university security, fire prevention, etc.

How much is the Al-Hikmah University Acceptance Fee?

The Al-Hikmah University acceptance fee for the 2026/2027 academic session is ₦20,000 for undergraduate programmes, ₦30,000 for postgraduate programmes, and ₦50,000 for law programmes. The acceptance fee is non-refundable and must be paid within two weeks of receiving the admission letter. The acceptance fee can be paid online or offline, as explained below.

How to Pay Al-Hikmah University School Fees Online

To pay Al-Hikmah University school fees online, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the university’s official website at www.alhikmah.edu.ng and click on the student portal.

and click on the student portal. Log in with your matriculation number and password, and click on the payment link.

Select the type of fee you want to pay (school fee, acceptance fee, or hostel fee) and the mode of payment (bank or card).

If you choose bank payment, you will be given a payment reference number and a list of banks that you can pay to. Print out the payment slip and take it to any of the designated banks to make your payment. You will be given a confirmation slip after your payment.

If you choose card payment, you will be redirected to a secure payment platform where you can enter your card details and make your payment. You will be given a confirmation slip after your payment.

After making your payment, log in to the student portal again and click on the confirmation link. Enter your payment reference number or transaction ID and click on confirm. You will be given a receipt after your confirmation.

How to Pay Al-Hikmah University School Fees Offline

To pay Al-Hikmah University school fees offline, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the university’s bursary office and obtain a payment invoice for the type of fee you want to pay (school fee, acceptance fee, or hostel fee).

Take the payment invoice to any of the designated banks and make your payment. You will be given a teller after your payment.

Return to the bursary office and submit your teller and payment invoice. You will be given a receipt after your submission.

Wrapping Up

I hope this detailed article gives you a comprehensive overview of the Al-Hikmah University school fees structure for the 2026/2027 academic session. The fees payable include acceptance fee, tuition fees (which varies based on programme), accommodation fees, and other charges. And, as stated earlier in the post, the Al-Hikmah University school fees for 2026/2027 range from ₦176,550 to ₦1,362,500 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦106,500 to ₦1,082,000 per session, depending on the level.

Al-Hikmah University remains committed to making quality education accessible and affordable for all students. The flexible payment structure and available scholarships/discounts make the university a great choice.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Al-Hikmah University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!