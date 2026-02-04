School Fees

Al-Hikmah University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

Al-Hikmah University School Fees
Al-Hikmah University School Fees

Al-Hikmah University School Fees: As an aspiring student looking to gain admission into Al-Hikmah University, one of the most important things you need to know is the school fees structure. With the right information, you can plan your finances and make an informed decision about pursuing your degree at Al-Hikmah University. This comprehensive guide provides all the details on tuition fees, acceptance fees, accommodation fees, and available payment options at Al-Hikmah University.

Table Of Contents

Overview of Al-Hikmah University

Al-Hikmah University is the first Islamic faith-based university in West Africa. Since its establishment in 2005, the university has lived up to its motto of “Knowledge, Worship, Service” by producing graduates equipped with both moral uprightness and intellectual competence.

The university runs programmes across 6 faculties – Education, Humanities, Management Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and Law. With approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC), Al-Hikmah University offers academic programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The university prides itself on having a serene environment, good hostel accommodations, quality lecture materials, and affordable fees. These make Al-Hikmah University a choice destination for students looking for both affordable and quality higher education.

Al-Hikmah University School Fees Schedule

Al-Hikmah University school fees schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session has been published online by the school management. The Al-Hikmah University school fees range from vary by program, level, and study mode. Tuition covers classes, exams, library, labs, medical care, sports and other charges. Additional costs like acceptance fee, housing and optional fees are not included. All fees are subject to change without notice.

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for 2026/2027 range from ₦176,550 to ₦1,362,500 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦106,500 to ₦1,082,000 per session, depending on the level.

School Fees for Faculty of Agriculture

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Agriculture is ₦176,550 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦106,500 to ₦261,500 per session, depending on the level.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/NProgramme/LevelNew StudentReturning Student
1Agriculture – 100 Level₦176,550.00
2Agriculture – 200 Level₦161,000.00
3Agriculture – 300 Level₦106,500.00
4Agriculture – 400 Level₦261,500.00
5Agriculture – 500 Level₦261,500.00

School Fees for Faculty of Education

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Education range from ₦326,700 to ₦825,100 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦206,500 to ₦741,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/NProgramme/LevelNew StudentReturning Student
1Accounting Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
2Accounting Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
3Accounting Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
4Accounting Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
5Arabic Education – 100 Level₦340,350.00
6Arabic Education – 200 Level₦267,000.00
7Arabic Education – 300 Level₦206,500.00
8Arabic Education – 400 Level₦206,500.00
9Biology Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
10Biology Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
11Biology Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
12Biology Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
13Business Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
14Business Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
15Business Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
16Business Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
17Chemistry Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
18Chemistry Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
19Chemistry Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
20Chemistry Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
21Computer Science Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
22Computer Science Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
23Computer Science Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
24Computer Science Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
25Economics Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
26Economics Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
27Economics Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
28Economics Education – 200 Level₦253,000.00
29Educational Guidance and Counselling – 100 Level₦326,700.00
30Educational Guidance and Counselling – 200 Level₦254,000.00
31Educational Guidance and Counselling – 300 Level₦253,000.00
32Educational Guidance and Counselling – 400 Level₦253,000.00
33Educational Management – 100 Level₦326,700.00
34Educational Management – 200 Level₦254,000.00
35Educational Management – 300 Level₦253,000.00
36Educational Management – 400 Level₦253,000.00
37Educational Technology – 100 Level₦326,700.00
38Educational Technology – 200 Level₦254,000.00
39Educational Technology – 300 Level₦253,000.00
40Educational Technology – 400 Level₦253,000.00
41English Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
42English Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
43English Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
44English Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
45Islamic Studies Education – 100 Level₦340,350.00
46Islamic Studies Education – 200 Level₦267,000.00
47Islamic Studies Education – 300 Level₦206,500.00
48Islamic Studies Education – 400 Level₦206,500.00
49Library and Information Science – 100 Level₦825,100.00
50Library and Information Science – 200 Level₦741,000.00
51Library and Information Science – 300 Level₦526,500.00
52Library and Information Science – 400 Level₦526,500.00
53Mathematics Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
54Mathematics Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
55Mathematics Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
56Mathematics Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
57Physics Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
58Physics Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
59Physics Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
60Physics Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
61Political Science Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
62Political Science Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
63Political Science Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
64Political Science Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00
65Social Studies Education – 100 Level₦326,700.00
66Social Studies Education – 200 Level₦254,000.00
67Social Studies Education – 300 Level₦253,000.00
68Social Studies Education – 400 Level₦253,000.00

School Fees for Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences range from ₦340,350 to ₦810,800 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦206,500 to ₦728,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/NProgramme/LevelNew StudentReturning Student
1Arabic – 100 Level₦340,350.00
2Arabic – 200 Level₦267,000.00
3Arabic – 300 Level₦206,500.00
4Arabic – 400 Level₦206,500.00
5English – 100 Level₦340,350.00
6English – 200 Level₦267,000.00
7English – 300 Level₦263,000.00
8English – 400 Level₦263,000.00
9History and International Relations – 100 Level₦810,800.00
10History and International Relations – 200 Level₦728,000.00
11History and International Relations – 300 Level₦516,000.00
12History and International Relations – 400 Level₦516,000.00
13Islamic Studies – 100 Level₦340,350.00
14Islamic Studies – 200 Level₦267,000.00
15Islamic Studies – 300 Level₦206,500.00
16Islamic Studies – 400 Level₦206,500.00
17Mass Communication – 100 Level₦810,800.00
18Mass Communication – 200 Level₦728,000.00
19Mass Communication – 300 Level₦516,000.00
20Mass Communication – 400 Level₦516,000.00
21Political Science and Conflict Resolution – New₦810,800.00
22Political Science and Conflict Resolution – 200 Level₦728,000.00
23Political Science and Conflict Resolution – 300 Level₦516,000.00
24Political Science and Conflict Resolution – 400 Level₦516,000.00
25Public Administration – 100 Level₦810,800.00
26Public Administration – 200 Level₦728,000.00
27Public Administration – 300 Level₦516,000.00
28Public Administration – 400 Level₦516,000.00
29Sociology and Criminology – 100 Level₦810,800.00
30Sociology and Criminology – 200 Level₦728,000.00
31Sociology and Criminology – 300 Level₦516,000.00
32Sociology and Criminology – 400 Level₦516,000.00

School Fees for Faculty of Law

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Law is ₦1,326,500 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦799,500 to ₦1,082,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/NProgramme/LevelNew StudentReturning Student
1Common and Islamic Law – 100 Level₦1,362,500.00
2Common and Islamic Law – 200 Level₦1,082,000.00
3Common and Islamic Law – 300 Level₦799,500.00
4Common and Islamic Law – 400 Level₦799,500.00
5Common and Islamic Law – 500 Level₦799,500.00
6Common Law – 100 Level₦1,362,500.00
7Common Law – 200 Level₦1,082,000.00
8Common Law – 300 Level₦799,500.00
9Common Law – 400 Level₦799,500.00
10Common Law – 500 Level₦799,500.00

School Fees for Faculty of Management Sciences

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Management Sciences range from ₦810,800 to ₦825,100 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦516,000 to ₦741,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/NProgramme/LevelNew Student Returning Student
1Accounting – 100 Level₦825,100.00
2Accounting – 200 Level₦741,000.00
3Accounting – 300 Level₦526,500.00
4Accounting – 400 Level₦526,500.00
5Business Administration – 100 Level₦810,800.00
6Business Administration – 200 Level₦728,000.00
7Business Administration – 300 Level₦516,000.00
8Business Administration – 400 Level₦516,000.00
9Economics – 100 Level₦825,100.00
10Economics – 200 Level₦741,000.00
11Economics – 300 Level₦526,500.00
12Economics – 400 Level₦526,500.00
13Finance – 100 Level₦810,800.00
14Finance – 200 Level₦728,000.00
15Finance – 300 Level₦516,000.00
16Finance – 400 Level₦516,000.00

School Fees for Faculty of Health Sciences

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Health Sciences ranges from ₦340,350 to ₦1,248,750 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦263,000 to ₦991,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/NProgramme/LevelNew StudentReturning Student
1Human Anatomy – 100 Level₦340,350.00
2Human Anatomy – 200 Level₦267,000.00
3Human Anatomy – 300 Level₦263,000.00
4Human Anatomy – 400 Level₦263,000.00
5Human Physiology – 100 Level₦340,350.00
6Human Physiology – 200 Level₦267,000.00
7Human Physiology – 300 Level₦263,000.00
8Human Physiology – 400 Level₦263,000.00
9Medical Laboratory Science – 100 Level₦1,248,750.00
10Medical Laboratory Science – 200 Level₦991,000.00
11Medical Laboratory Science – 300 Level₦876,500.00
12Medical Laboratory Science – 400 Level₦926,500.00
13Medical Laboratory Science – 500 Level₦976,500.00
14Nursing Science – 100 Level₦1,248,750.00
15Nursing Science – 200 Level₦991,000.00
16Nursing Science – 300 Level₦826,500.00
17Nursing Science – 400 Level₦926,500.00
18Nursing Science – 500 Level₦926,500.00
19Public Health – 100 Level₦1,092,500.00
20Public Health – 200 Level₦866,000.00
21Public Health – 300 Level₦726,500.00
22Public Health – 400 Level₦776,500.00

School Fees for Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

The Al-Hikmah University school fees for the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences range from ₦340,350 to ₦825,100 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦263,000 to ₦741,000 per session, depending on the level and course of study.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each level and department:

S/NProgramme/LevelNew StudentReturning Student
1Biochemistry – 100 Level₦825,100.00
2Biochemistry – 200 Level₦741,000.00
3Biochemistry – 300 Level₦526,500.00
4Biochemistry – 400 Level₦526,500.00
5Biology – 100 Level₦340,350.00
6Biology – 200 Level₦267,000.00
7Biology – 300 Level₦263,000.00
8Biology – 400 Level₦263,000.00
9Computer Science – 100 Level₦825,100.00
10Computer Science – 200 Level₦741,000.00
11Computer Science – 300 Level₦526,500.00
12Computer Science – 400 Level₦526,500.00
13Cyber Security – 100 Level₦825,100.00
14Cyber Security – 200 Level₦741,000.00
15Cyber Security – 300 Level₦526,500.00
16Cyber Security – 400 Level₦526,500.00
17Geology – 100 Level₦825,100.00
18Geology – 200 Level₦741,000.00
19Geology – 300 Level₦526,500.00
20Geology – 400 Level₦526,500.00
21Industrial Chemistry – 100 Level₦340,350.00
22Industrial Chemistry – 200 Level₦267,000.00
23Industrial Chemistry – 300 Level₦263,000.00
24Industrial Chemistry – 400 Level₦263,000.00
25Industrial Mathematics – 100 Level₦340,350.00
26Industrial Mathematics – 200 Level₦267,000.00
27Industrial Mathematics – 300 Level₦263,000.00
28Industrial Mathematics – 400 Level₦263,000.00
29Information Systems – 100 Level₦825,100.00
30Information Systems – 200 Level₦741,000.00
31Information Systems – 300 Level₦526,500.00
32Information Systems – 400 Level₦526,500.00
33Mathematics – 100 Level₦340,350.00
34Mathematics – 200 Level₦267,000.00
35Mathematics – 300 Level₦263,000.00
36Mathematics – 400 Level₦263,000.00
37Microbiology – 100 Level₦825,100.00
38Microbiology – 200 Level₦741,000.00
39Microbiology – 300 Level₦526,500.00
40Microbiology – 400 Level₦526,500.00
41Petroleum Chemistry – 100 Level₦340,350.00
42Petroleum Chemistry – 200 Level₦267,000.00
43Petroleum Chemistry – 300 Level₦263,000.00
44Petroleum Chemistry – 400 Level₦263,000.00
45Physics – 100 Level₦340,350.00
46Physics – 200 Level₦267,000.00
47Physics – 300 Level₦263,000.00
48Physics – 400 Level₦263,000.00
49Physics with Electronics – 100 Level₦340,350.00
50Physics with Electronics – 200 Level₦267,000.00
51Physics with Electronics – 300 Level₦263,000.00
52Physics with Electronics – 400 Level₦263,000.00
53Software Engineering – 100 Level₦825,100.00
54Software Engineering – 200 Level₦741,000.00
55Software Engineering – 300 Level₦526,500.00
56Software Engineering – 400 Level₦526,500.00
57Statistics – 100 Level₦340,350.00
58Statistics – 200 Level₦267,000.00
59Statistics – 300 Level₦263,000.00
60Statistics – 400 Level₦263,000.00

Hostel Fees

Al-Hikmah University provides on-campus accommodation for students at affordable rates:

S/NHostel DescriptionMaleFemale
1Igbaja Hostel₦75,000.00₦75,000.00
2Masari Hostel Igbaja₦125,000.00
3Okojie, Atere Campus₦150,000.00
4Owaish, Deremi, Oladimeji₦125,000.00
5WAMY Hostel₦125,000.00
6Coommassie Hostel₦150,000.00
7International Hostel₦200,000.00₦250,000.00
8Surulere Hostel₦150,000.00
9New Hostel, Atere₦175,000.00
10Private Hostel I & II₦125,000.00
11Continental Private Hostel, Adewole₦150,000.00

The accommodation fee covers the provision of beds, mattresses, electrical fittings, university security, fire prevention, etc.

How much is the Al-Hikmah University Acceptance Fee?

The Al-Hikmah University acceptance fee for the 2026/2027 academic session is ₦20,000 for undergraduate programmes, ₦30,000 for postgraduate programmes, and ₦50,000 for law programmes. The acceptance fee is non-refundable and must be paid within two weeks of receiving the admission letter. The acceptance fee can be paid online or offline, as explained below.

How to Pay Al-Hikmah University School Fees Online

To pay Al-Hikmah University school fees online, candidates must follow these steps:

  • Visit the university’s official website at www.alhikmah.edu.ng and click on the student portal.
  • Log in with your matriculation number and password, and click on the payment link.
  • Select the type of fee you want to pay (school fee, acceptance fee, or hostel fee) and the mode of payment (bank or card).
  • If you choose bank payment, you will be given a payment reference number and a list of banks that you can pay to. Print out the payment slip and take it to any of the designated banks to make your payment. You will be given a confirmation slip after your payment.
  • If you choose card payment, you will be redirected to a secure payment platform where you can enter your card details and make your payment. You will be given a confirmation slip after your payment.
  • After making your payment, log in to the student portal again and click on the confirmation link. Enter your payment reference number or transaction ID and click on confirm. You will be given a receipt after your confirmation.

How to Pay Al-Hikmah University School Fees Offline

To pay Al-Hikmah University school fees offline, candidates must follow these steps:

  • Visit the university’s bursary office and obtain a payment invoice for the type of fee you want to pay (school fee, acceptance fee, or hostel fee).
  • Take the payment invoice to any of the designated banks and make your payment. You will be given a teller after your payment.
  • Return to the bursary office and submit your teller and payment invoice. You will be given a receipt after your submission.

Wrapping Up

I hope this detailed article gives you a comprehensive overview of the Al-Hikmah University school fees structure for the 2026/2027 academic session. The fees payable include acceptance fee, tuition fees (which varies based on programme), accommodation fees, and other charges. And, as stated earlier in the post, the Al-Hikmah University school fees for 2026/2027 range from ₦176,550 to ₦1,362,500 per session for new students, while returning students’ school fees range from ₦106,500 to ₦1,082,000 per session, depending on the level.

Al-Hikmah University remains committed to making quality education accessible and affordable for all students. The flexible payment structure and available scholarships/discounts make the university a great choice.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Al-Hikmah University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

5 Reviews
  • Avatar of SherifatSherifat says:

    Cut off mark for nursing 2025/2026 academic session

    Reply
  • Avatar of Ummita GanaUmmita Gana says:

    How much would a transfer student in to 400lvl law pays at Alhikmah university

    Reply
    • Avatar of PrepsNGPrepsNG says:

      I’ll advice you to contact the university bursary for an exact quote. Law fees are typically ₦800k+/year plus other charges.

      Reply
  • Avatar of Yakub soburYakub sobur says:

    Does this school fees included Acceptance fees

    Reply
    • Avatar of PrepsNGPrepsNG says:

      No, it doesn’t

      Reply

