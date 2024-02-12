UNIZIK Admission Requirements for 2024/2025 Academic Session

UNIZIK Admission Requirements: The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) is one of Nigeria’s leading federal universities and a top choice for many students seeking quality tertiary education. As admission for the 2024/2025 academic session commences, prospective UNIZIK students must understand their desired programs’ admission requirements.

This blog provides a comprehensive overview of UNIZIK’s admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session, including qualifications, documents, cut-off marks, and more.

Overview of UNIZIK

UNIZIK was established in 1991 and has grown into one of Nigeria’s best universities with a reputation for academic excellence and quality education. The university runs a multi-campus system with campuses in Awka, Nnewi and Ituku-Ozalla.

Telegram Channel Join Now

UNIZIK Admission Requirements

UNIZIK conducts its admission exercise for full-time programs yearly with new and returning students admitted into different undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs under various faculties. Admission is conducted based on guidelines set by the University Senate and national policies. It involves sitting for UTME/DE examinations, post-UTME screening, and direct entry screening. Only candidates who satisfy the admission requirements will be offered provisional admission. Practice with our Free UNIZIK Post UTME Past Questions and Answers.

UNIZIK offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 10 faculties including:

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Biological Sciences

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Faculty of Social Sciences

Faculty of Health Sciences & Technology

The university boasts of modern infrastructure, highly qualified faculty, and cutting-edge research facilities that provide students with a conducive environment for learning and self-development. Check Out The Complete List of Courses Offered at UNIZIK.

UNIZIK UTME Entry Admission Requirements

To be eligible for admission into UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic session, candidates must meet the following requirements:

1. Five O’level Credits

Prospective students require a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects obtained in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, NABTEB or equivalent. Required subjects include:

Telegram Channel Join Now

English Language

Mathematics

Three subjects relevant to the candidate’s proposed program

2. UTME Subjects

Candidates must sit and obtain the prescribed UTME subjects for their chosen program with a minimum UTME score set by JAMB and the university.

3. Acceptable UTME Subject Combinations

The acceptable UTME subject combinations for admission into UNIZIK include:

Arts, Social Sciences and Law: English Language, Mathematics/Christian Religious Knowledge/Islamic Studies and two Arts subjects

English Language, Mathematics/Christian Religious Knowledge/Islamic Studies and two Arts subjects Sciences: English Language, Mathematics and any two Science subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture, Geography

English Language, Mathematics and any two Science subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture, Geography Engineering and Technology: English Language, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics

English Language, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics Environmental Sciences: English Language, Chemistry, Mathematics and any other Science subject

English Language, Chemistry, Mathematics and any other Science subject Pharmaceutical Sciences: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology

4. Minimum UTME Score

Must have sat for the UTME exam in the year of entry and attained the prescribed cut-off mark (180 and above for all programs except Medicine – 230). See the UNIZIK Cut Off Marks | JAMB and Departmental

5. Post-UTME Screening

In addition to the UTME exam, candidates must undertake and pass the UNIZIK post-UTME screening before admission is granted. The screening tests core subjects at a higher difficulty. Also Check out UNIZIK School Fees Schedule

UNIZIK Direct Entry Admission Requirements

For direct entry admission into year two or three, the criteria are:

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level/NECO for year two entry

Relevant diploma or NCE qualification with at least a lower credit grade.

Minimum of lower credit grade for JUPEB/IJMBE subjects relevant to program of study.

Must have listed UNIZIK as first choice institution when registering for UTME.

Must pass screening and departmental requirements.

UNIZIK JUPEB Admission Requirements

Telegram Channel Join Now

Here are the key requirements for the UNIZIK JUPEB preliminary program:

1. Minimum of 5 Credits in O’level Results

You must have a minimum of 5 O’level credit passes including English and Mathematics to qualify for UNIZIK JUPEB.

2. UTME Subject Pre-requisite

Specific O’level subject requirements may apply depending on your course of interest. You must also have obtained the UTME requirement.

3. Age Limit

The age limit for UNIZIK JUPEB is between 16 to 28 years old by the year of entry.

UNIZIK Pre-Degree/Remedial Admission Requirements

To be eligible for UNIZIK pre-degree or remedial programs, you must:

1. Have Up to 2 Sittings in O’level

Have a minimum of 5 credit passes in relevant O’level subjects across not more than 2 exam sittings. Certain courses may require science subjects.

2. Meet Age Requirement

Be between 16 – 25 years old by the year of entry

3. Have Minimum UTME Score

Have the minimum prescribed UTME cut-off mark for your program.

4. Sit for the Program Exam

Take and pass the prescribed pre-degree/remedial screening exam.

UNIZIK Postgraduate Admission Requirements

The requirements for UNIZIK postgraduate programs like Masters and PhD degrees include:

1. Relevant Bachelor’s Degree

Have a relevant Bachelors degree for your proposed program with at least a second-class lower division.

2. National Youth Service Certificate (NYSC)

Provide evidence of completion of the mandatory NYSC program.

3. Requisite CGPA

Possess the specified minimum CGPA requirement for your program, usually a minimum of 3.0/5.0 or 4.0/5.0.

4. UTME Score

Obtain the required postgraduate UTME score for courses like Medicine and Pharmacy.

5. Departmental Requirements

Meet any specific requirements by your proposed department.

6. Provisional Admission

Get a provisional admission letter from the UNIZIK postgraduate school.

UNIZIK Cut-Off Marks

The table below shows the typical cut-off marks candidates need to score for admission into various UNIZIK programs:

Program UTME Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Medicine & Surgery 200-250 60-65% Law 200-250 55-60% Pharmacy 200-250 60-65% Engineering 180-190 50-55% Sciences 190-220 50-55% Social Sciences/Humanities 180-200 50-55% Arts & Education 180-200 50-55%

UNIZIK Admission Documents

To complete your admission application, you will need to submit the following documents:

Birth Certificate/Age Declaration

Secondary School Certificates and Transcripts

UTME Result Slip

Post-UTME Screening Result Slip

Letter of Provisional Admission

The above are the core requirements and qualifications for admission into UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic session. Ensure you meet the prescribed admission criteria if you aspire to study at this prestigious university.

Wrapping Up

We have provided a detailed overview of UNIZIK admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session across undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes.

Prospective students are advised to carefully review the requirements for their desired programmes and seek clarification from school officials where necessary before commencing the application process. Early preparation is key to maximizing your chances of success.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNIZIK Admission Requirements for 2024/2025 Academic Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!