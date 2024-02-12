UNIZIK Admission Requirements for 2024/2025 Academic Session

UNIZIK Admission Requirements: The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) is one of Nigeria’s leading federal universities and a top choice for many students seeking quality tertiary education. As admission for the 2024/2025 academic session commences, prospective UNIZIK students must understand their desired programs’ admission requirements.
This blog provides a comprehensive overview of UNIZIK’s admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session, including qualifications, documents, cut-off marks, and more.
Overview of UNIZIK
UNIZIK was established in 1991 and has grown into one of Nigeria's best universities with a reputation for academic excellence and quality education. The university runs a multi-campus system with campuses in Awka, Nnewi and Ituku-Ozalla.
UNIZIK Admission Requirements
UNIZIK conducts its admission exercise for full-time programs yearly with new and returning students admitted into different undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs under various faculties. Admission is conducted based on guidelines set by the University Senate and national policies. It involves sitting for UTME/DE examinations, post-UTME screening, and direct entry screening. Only candidates who satisfy the admission requirements will be offered provisional admission. Practice with our Free UNIZIK Post UTME Past Questions and Answers.
UNIZIK offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 10 faculties including:
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Biological Sciences
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Faculty of Management Sciences
- Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Faculty of Social Sciences
- Faculty of Health Sciences & Technology
The university boasts of modern infrastructure, highly qualified faculty, and cutting-edge research facilities that provide students with a conducive environment for learning and self-development. Check Out The Complete List of Courses Offered at UNIZIK.
UNIZIK UTME Entry Admission Requirements
To be eligible for admission into UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic session, candidates must meet the following requirements:
1. Five O’level Credits
Prospective students require a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects obtained in not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, NABTEB or equivalent. Required subjects include:
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Three subjects relevant to the candidate’s proposed program
2. UTME Subjects
Candidates must sit and obtain the prescribed UTME subjects for their chosen program with a minimum UTME score set by JAMB and the university.
3. Acceptable UTME Subject Combinations
The acceptable UTME subject combinations for admission into UNIZIK include:
- Arts, Social Sciences and Law: English Language, Mathematics/Christian Religious Knowledge/Islamic Studies and two Arts subjects
- Sciences: English Language, Mathematics and any two Science subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture, Geography
- Engineering and Technology: English Language, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics
- Environmental Sciences: English Language, Chemistry, Mathematics and any other Science subject
- Pharmaceutical Sciences: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology
4. Minimum UTME Score
Must have sat for the UTME exam in the year of entry and attained the prescribed cut-off mark (180 and above for all programs except Medicine – 230). See the UNIZIK Cut Off Marks | JAMB and Departmental
5. Post-UTME Screening
In addition to the UTME exam, candidates must undertake and pass the UNIZIK post-UTME screening before admission is granted. The screening tests core subjects at a higher difficulty. Also Check out UNIZIK School Fees Schedule
UNIZIK Direct Entry Admission Requirements
For direct entry admission into year two or three, the criteria are:
- 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level/NECO for year two entry
- Relevant diploma or NCE qualification with at least a lower credit grade.
- Minimum of lower credit grade for JUPEB/IJMBE subjects relevant to program of study.
- Must have listed UNIZIK as first choice institution when registering for UTME.
- Must pass screening and departmental requirements.
UNIZIK JUPEB Admission Requirements
Here are the key requirements for the UNIZIK JUPEB preliminary program:
1. Minimum of 5 Credits in O’level Results
You must have a minimum of 5 O’level credit passes including English and Mathematics to qualify for UNIZIK JUPEB.
2. UTME Subject Pre-requisite
Specific O’level subject requirements may apply depending on your course of interest. You must also have obtained the UTME requirement.
3. Age Limit
The age limit for UNIZIK JUPEB is between 16 to 28 years old by the year of entry.
UNIZIK Pre-Degree/Remedial Admission Requirements
To be eligible for UNIZIK pre-degree or remedial programs, you must:
1. Have Up to 2 Sittings in O’level
Have a minimum of 5 credit passes in relevant O’level subjects across not more than 2 exam sittings. Certain courses may require science subjects.
2. Meet Age Requirement
Be between 16 – 25 years old by the year of entry
3. Have Minimum UTME Score
Have the minimum prescribed UTME cut-off mark for your program.
4. Sit for the Program Exam
Take and pass the prescribed pre-degree/remedial screening exam.
UNIZIK Postgraduate Admission Requirements
The requirements for UNIZIK postgraduate programs like Masters and PhD degrees include:
1. Relevant Bachelor’s Degree
Have a relevant Bachelors degree for your proposed program with at least a second-class lower division.
2. National Youth Service Certificate (NYSC)
Provide evidence of completion of the mandatory NYSC program.
3. Requisite CGPA
Possess the specified minimum CGPA requirement for your program, usually a minimum of 3.0/5.0 or 4.0/5.0.
4. UTME Score
Obtain the required postgraduate UTME score for courses like Medicine and Pharmacy.
5. Departmental Requirements
Meet any specific requirements by your proposed department.
6. Provisional Admission
Get a provisional admission letter from the UNIZIK postgraduate school.
UNIZIK Cut-Off Marks
The table below shows the typical cut-off marks candidates need to score for admission into various UNIZIK programs:
|Program
|UTME Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Medicine & Surgery
|200-250
|60-65%
|Law
|200-250
|55-60%
|Pharmacy
|200-250
|60-65%
|Engineering
|180-190
|50-55%
|Sciences
|190-220
|50-55%
|Social Sciences/Humanities
|180-200
|50-55%
|Arts & Education
|180-200
|50-55%
UNIZIK Admission Documents
To complete your admission application, you will need to submit the following documents:
- Birth Certificate/Age Declaration
- Secondary School Certificates and Transcripts
- UTME Result Slip
- Post-UTME Screening Result Slip
- Letter of Provisional Admission
The above are the core requirements and qualifications for admission into UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic session. Ensure you meet the prescribed admission criteria if you aspire to study at this prestigious university.
Wrapping Up
We have provided a detailed overview of UNIZIK admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session across undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes.
Prospective students are advised to carefully review the requirements for their desired programmes and seek clarification from school officials where necessary before commencing the application process. Early preparation is key to maximizing your chances of success.
I hope this post has answered all your queries.