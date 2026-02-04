School Fees

Babcock University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need To Know

PrepsNG
Babcock University School Fees
Babcock University School Fees

Babcock University School Fees: Are you interested in attending Babcock University but want to know the school fees before applying? As one of Nigeria’s top private universities, Babcock offers world-class education but at a significant cost. This article provides a detailed breakdown of Babcock University’s tuition and other fees for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Table Of Contents

An Overview of Babcock University

Established in 1959 by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Babcock University offers over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 8 colleges: Law and Security Studies; Health and Medical Sciences; Sciences and Science Education; Management and Social Sciences; Agriculture and Industrial Sciences; Education and Humanities; Public and Applied Health; and Postgraduate Studies.

As a faith-based private institution, Babcock charges applicable tuition and boarding fees, which are reviewed annually and published online as well as provided to students directly. The fees are structured to enhance the university’s ability to continually provide top-notch facilities, resources, staff and student experience.

Also, Check Out the Babcock University Admission Requirements for 2026/2027

Babcock University School Fees Breakdown

The management of Babcock University recently published the approved school fees schedule for new and returning students in the 2026/2027 academic session.

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the key components that make up Babcock University fees per session:

Babcock University School Fees for 100 Level Students

Backcock University School Fees for 100-level students range from ₦625,413 to  ₦1,539,990 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken in 100 level.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each faculty and department:

ProgramFull Year1ST Semesterester
Accounting₦989,449₦504,125
Agriculture₦904,129₦462,757
Anatomy₦961,009₦488,582
Architecture₦977,500₦586,500
Banking & Finance₦961,009₦488,582
Biochemistry₦961,009₦488,582
Business Administration₦961,009₦488,582
Civil Engineering₦989,449₦593,669
Computer Engineering₦989,449₦593,669
Computer Information System₦989,449₦504,125
Computer Science₦989,449₦504,125
Computer Technology₦989,449₦504,125
Economics₦961,009₦488,582
Education Programs₦625,413₦310,860
Electrical Electronics₦989,449₦593,669
English Studies/French/Music₦932,569₦473,038
Estate Management₦977,500₦586,500
History & International Rel.₦904,129₦457,495
Information Resource Mgmt.₦932,569₦473,038
Information Technology₦982,449₦504,125
International Law & Diploma₦932,569₦473,038
Law₦1,539,990₦873,994
Marketing₦961,009₦488,582
Mass Communication₦961,009₦488,582
Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics₦904,129₦462,757
Mechanical Engineering₦989,449₦593,669
Medical Laboratory₦989,449₦504,125
Microbiology₦961,009₦488,582
Nursing Science₦989,449₦504,125
Nutrition & Dietetics₦904,129₦457,495
Physiology₦961,009₦488,582
Political Science₦932,569₦473,038
Public Administration₦932,569₦473,038
Public Health/Social Works₦932,569₦473,038
Software Engineering₦989,449₦504,125
Theology₦875,687₦441,952

So in total, a newly admitted Babcock undergraduate will pay approximately ₦625,413 –  ₦1,539,990 to cover their school fees and payments for the first session. This excludes textbooks, supplies and other personal costs.

Also, Check Out the Babcock University Cut Off Marks

Feeding and Accommodation

Feeding OptionsFull Year1ST Semesterester
2 Meals Option₦523,600₦261,800
3 Meals Option₦785,400₦392,700
Accommodation TypeFull Year1ST Semester
Classic₦376,120₦188,060
Premium₦284,080₦142,040
Regular₦228,856₦114,428

Additional Fees

FEE TYPEFull Year1ST Semester
Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees₦158,700₦158,700
Laboratory Fees₦39,000₦39,000
IT Certification₦41,400
Graduation, Alumni Fees₦47,880₦47,880
E-Payment Course₦15,000
Fraud Audit Course₦35,000
Teaching Practice Fee₦35,000
Miscellaneous₦211,840₦193,810

Note:

  • All laboratory-based courses attract an additional laboratory fee of ₦50,000 per session.
  • The fees exclude accommodation, feeding, and other miscellaneous charges.
  • Fees may vary slightly from year to year.

Babcock University School Fees for 200-300 Level Students

Backcock University School Fees for 200-300 level students range from ₦525,413 to  ₦1,439,990 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken in 200 to 300 level.

The school fees for returning 200-300 level students at Babcock University in the 2026/2027 academic session are slightly lower than for first-year students, since they have already paid one-time fees like the acceptance and IT certification fees. The total fees vary based on the program of study, chosen meal plan, and housing option. In this section, we will provide a detailed breakdown of the fee structure for 200-300 level students for the upcoming academic session.

PROGRAMFull Year1ST Semester
Accounting₦889,449₦454,125
Agriculture₦804,129₦412,757
Anatomy₦861,009₦438,582
Banking & Finance₦861,009₦438,582
Biochemistry₦861,009₦438,582
Business Administration₦861,009₦438,582
Civil Engineering₦889,449₦593,669
Computer Engineering₦889,449₦593,669
Computer Information System₦889,449₦504,125
Computer Science₦889,449₦504,125
Computer Technology₦889,449₦504,125
Economics₦861,009₦488,582
Education Programs₦525,413₦260,860
Electrical Electronics₦889,449₦593,669
English Studies/French/Music₦832,569₦423,038
Estate Management₦877,500₦586,500
History & International Rel.₦804,129₦407,495
Information Resource Mgmt.₦832,569₦423,038
Information Technology₦882,449₦454,125
International Law & Diploma.₦832,569₦₦423,038
Law₦1,439,990823,994
Marketing₦861,009₦438,582
Mass Communication₦861,009₦438,582
Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics₦804,129₦412,757
Mechanical Engineering₦889,449₦593,669
Medical Laboratory₦889,449₦504,125
Microbiology₦861,009₦438,582
Nursing Science₦889,449₦504,125
Nutrition & Dietetics₦804,129₦457,495
Physiology₦861,009₦488,582
Political Science₦832,569₦473,038
Public Administration₦832,569₦473,038
Public Health/Social Works₦832,569₦473,038
Software Engineering₦889,449₦504,125
Theology₦775,687₦391,952

Feeding and Accommodation

Feeding OptionsFull Year1ST Semester
2 Meals Option₦523,600₦261,800
3 Meals Option₦785,400₦392,700
Accommodation TypeFull Year1ST Semester
Classic₦376,120₦188,060
Premium₦284,080₦142,040
Regular₦228,856₦114,428

Additional Fees

Fee TypeFull Year1ST Semester
Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees₦158,700₦158,700
Laboratory Fees₦39,000₦39,000
IT Certification₦41,400
Graduation, Alumni Fees₦47,880₦47,880
E-Payment Course₦15,000
Fraud Audit Course₦35,000
Teaching Practice Fee₦35,000
Miscellaneous₦211,840₦193,810
Note:

  • All laboratory-based courses attract an additional laboratory fee of ₦50,000 per session.
  • The fees exclude accommodation, feeding, and other miscellaneous charges.
  • Fees may vary slightly from year to year.

Babcock University School Fees for 400-500 Level

Backcock University School Fees for 400 – 500 level students range from ₦438,779 to  ₦1,142,300 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken at 400 to 500 level.

Having completed most of their program requirements, these students are focused on finishing remaining courses, completing capstone projects, and meeting graduation requirements. The school fees for 400-500 level students in the 2026/2027 academic session are the lowest among undergraduates since they have already paid the majority of required university fees over previous years. This section provides a detailed breakdown of the fee structure for 400-500 level students for the upcoming academic session.

ProgramFull Year1ST Semester
Accounting₦718,807₦392,843
Agriculture₦653,176₦356,974
Anatomy₦696,930₦380,887
Banking & Finance₦696,930₦380,887
Biochemistry₦696,930₦380,887
Business Administration₦696,930₦380,887
Civil Engineering
Computer Engineering
Computer Information System₦718,807₦392,843
Computer Science₦718,807₦392,843
Computer Technology₦718,807₦392,843
Economics₦696,930₦380,887
Education Programs₦438,779₦239,802
Electrical Electronics
English Studies/French/Music₦675,053₦368,931
Estate Management
History & International Rel.₦653,176₦356,974
Information Resource Mgmt.₦675,053₦368,931
Information Technology₦718,807₦392,843
International Law & Diploma.₦675,053₦368,931
Law₦1,142,300₦645,380
Marketing₦696,930₦380,887
Mass Communication₦696,930₦380,887
Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics₦653,176₦356,974
Mechanical Engineering
Medical Laboratory₦718,807₦392,843
Microbiology₦696,930₦380,887
Nursing Science₦718,807₦392,843
Nutrition & Dietetics₦653,176₦356,974
Physiology₦696,930₦380,887
Political Science₦675,053₦368,931
Public Administration₦675,053₦368,931
Public Health/Social Works₦675,053₦368,931
Software Engineering₦675,053₦368,931
Theology₦718,807₦392,843

Feeding and Accommodation

Feeding OptionsFull Year1ST Semester
2 Meals Option₦523,600₦261,800
3 Meals Option₦785,400₦392,700
Accommodation TypeFull Year1ST Semester
Classic₦376,120₦188,060
Premium₦284,080₦142,040
Regular₦228,856₦114,428

Additional Fees

Fee TypeFull Year1ST Semester
Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees₦158,700₦158,700
Laboratory Fees₦39,000₦39,000
IT Certification₦41,400
Graduation, Alumni Fees₦47,880₦47,880
E-Payment Course₦15,000
Fraud Audit Course₦35,000
Teaching Practice Fee₦35,000
Miscellaneous₦211,840₦193,810

Note:

  • All laboratory-based courses attract an additional laboratory fee of ₦50,000 per session.
  • The fees exclude accommodation, feeding, and other miscellaneous charges.
  • Fees may vary slightly from year to year.

Babcock University School Fees for Undergraduate Medical Students 2026/2027

Backcock University School Fees for undergraduate medical students range from ₦4,000,000 to  ₦5,500,000 per session, depending on the level of study.

The school fees for medical students vary depending on the level, accommodation, feeding, and other charges. In this section, we will provide a breakdown of the tuition and fees for medical students at Babcock University for the 2026/2027 academic session.

LevelCategoryFull YearFirst BillSecond Bill
100 levelMedicine₦5,500,000.00₦3,025,000.00₦2,475,000.00
200 – 300 LEVELMedicine₦4,500,000.00₦2,475,000.00₦2,025,000.00
400 – 600 LEVELMedicine₦4,000,000.00₦2,200,000.00₦1,800,000.00

NOTE:

  • Fees are inclusive of accommodation and feeding.

Payment Deadlines and Options

Babcock University fees are due at the start of each semester according to the following schedule:

  • New students – On or before resumption
  • Returning students – At the end of the preceding semester

Payment can be made through bank draft, wire transfer, POS, mobile money transfer or online via the student portal.

The available payment structures are:

  • At least 55% before the first semester
  • Remaining 45% by the end of the end of each session.

Tips for Paying Your Babcock University Fees

Here are some tips to assist with the effective payment of your Babcock University fees:

  • Create a comprehensive budget covering all costs
  • Discuss funding responsibilities with parents/sponsors early
  • Take advantage of early payment discounts and multi-student waivers
  • Explore scholarship opportunities, loans, grants and work-study options
  • Consider having a legal guardian within Nigeria so they can make payments on your behalf
  • Set payment reminders to avoid missing deadlines and penalties
  • Contact the school bursary for available flexibility if facing challenges

With proper planning, you can successfully manage your Babcock University expenses.

Frequently Asked Questions on Babcock University School Fees

Here are answers to some common questions about Babcock University fees:

How much is Babcock University acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee at Babcock University is ₦1500,000 for undergraduates and is expected to be paid at the beginning of the first semester of 100 level.

Does Babcock give refunds if a student withdraws mid-session?

Babcock has a firm no-refunds policy once students register for an academic session.

How can parents abroad make payments easily?

International bank transfers, credit card payments, authorized proxies, and mobile money channels help facilitate payment.

Can I negotiate the tuition fees if I get admission?

No, the published fees are fixed standard rates and cannot be negotiated.

Wrapping Up

I hope this detailed article gives you insight into the official Babcock University school fees schedule and structure to enable you to adequately plan your finances before enrolling as an undergraduate or postgraduate student for the 2026/2027 academic session. Kindly reach out to the admissions department for any other questions. I wish you the very best in your studies at Babcock University!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Babcock University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them.

1 Review
  • Avatar of Olusegun TaiwoOlusegun Taiwo says:

    Thanks for the good work and quality of information you are providing. This is brilliant, helpful, and impactful. Please can you share and send to my email the Post UME past exam questions for Babcock University for my son? Many thanks for your unwavering support.

    Reply

Leave a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

