Babcock University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need To Know

Babcock University School Fees: Are you interested in attending Babcock University but want to know the school fees before applying? As one of Nigeria’s top private universities, Babcock offers world-class education but at a significant cost. This article provides a detailed breakdown of Babcock University’s tuition and other fees for the 2026/2027 academic session.

An Overview of Babcock University

Established in 1959 by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Babcock University offers over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 8 colleges: Law and Security Studies; Health and Medical Sciences; Sciences and Science Education; Management and Social Sciences; Agriculture and Industrial Sciences; Education and Humanities; Public and Applied Health; and Postgraduate Studies.

As a faith-based private institution, Babcock charges applicable tuition and boarding fees, which are reviewed annually and published online as well as provided to students directly. The fees are structured to enhance the university’s ability to continually provide top-notch facilities, resources, staff and student experience.

Babcock University School Fees Breakdown

The management of Babcock University recently published the approved school fees schedule for new and returning students in the 2026/2027 academic session.

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the key components that make up Babcock University fees per session:

Babcock University School Fees for 100 Level Students

Backcock University School Fees for 100-level students range from ₦625,413 to ₦1,539,990 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken in 100 level.

The table below shows the tuition fees for each faculty and department:

Program Full Year 1ST Semesterester Accounting ₦989,449 ₦504,125 Agriculture ₦904,129 ₦462,757 Anatomy ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Architecture ₦977,500 ₦586,500 Banking & Finance ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Biochemistry ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Business Administration ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Civil Engineering ₦989,449 ₦593,669 Computer Engineering ₦989,449 ₦593,669 Computer Information System ₦989,449 ₦504,125 Computer Science ₦989,449 ₦504,125 Computer Technology ₦989,449 ₦504,125 Economics ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Education Programs ₦625,413 ₦310,860 Electrical Electronics ₦989,449 ₦593,669 English Studies/French/Music ₦932,569 ₦473,038 Estate Management ₦977,500 ₦586,500 History & International Rel. ₦904,129 ₦457,495 Information Resource Mgmt. ₦932,569 ₦473,038 Information Technology ₦982,449 ₦504,125 International Law & Diploma ₦932,569 ₦473,038 Law ₦1,539,990 ₦873,994 Marketing ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Mass Communication ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics ₦904,129 ₦462,757 Mechanical Engineering ₦989,449 ₦593,669 Medical Laboratory ₦989,449 ₦504,125 Microbiology ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Nursing Science ₦989,449 ₦504,125 Nutrition & Dietetics ₦904,129 ₦457,495 Physiology ₦961,009 ₦488,582 Political Science ₦932,569 ₦473,038 Public Administration ₦932,569 ₦473,038 Public Health/Social Works ₦932,569 ₦473,038 Software Engineering ₦989,449 ₦504,125 Theology ₦875,687 ₦441,952

So in total, a newly admitted Babcock undergraduate will pay approximately ₦625,413 – ₦1,539,990 to cover their school fees and payments for the first session. This excludes textbooks, supplies and other personal costs.

Feeding and Accommodation

Feeding Options Full Year 1ST Semesterester 2 Meals Option ₦523,600 ₦261,800 3 Meals Option ₦785,400 ₦392,700

Accommodation Type Full Year 1ST Semester Classic ₦376,120 ₦188,060 Premium ₦284,080 ₦142,040 Regular ₦228,856 ₦114,428

Additional Fees

FEE TYPE Full Year 1ST Semester Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees ₦158,700 ₦158,700 Laboratory Fees ₦39,000 ₦39,000 IT Certification ₦41,400 – Graduation, Alumni Fees ₦47,880 ₦47,880 E-Payment Course – ₦15,000 Fraud Audit Course – ₦35,000 Teaching Practice Fee – ₦35,000 Miscellaneous ₦211,840 ₦193,810

Note:

All laboratory-based courses attract an additional laboratory fee of ₦50,000 per session.

The fees exclude accommodation, feeding, and other miscellaneous charges.

Fees may vary slightly from year to year.

Babcock University School Fees for 200-300 Level Students

Backcock University School Fees for 200-300 level students range from ₦525,413 to ₦1,439,990 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken in 200 to 300 level.

The school fees for returning 200-300 level students at Babcock University in the 2026/2027 academic session are slightly lower than for first-year students, since they have already paid one-time fees like the acceptance and IT certification fees. The total fees vary based on the program of study, chosen meal plan, and housing option. In this section, we will provide a detailed breakdown of the fee structure for 200-300 level students for the upcoming academic session.

PROGRAM Full Year 1ST Semester Accounting ₦889,449 ₦454,125 Agriculture ₦804,129 ₦412,757 Anatomy ₦861,009 ₦438,582 Banking & Finance ₦861,009 ₦438,582 Biochemistry ₦861,009 ₦438,582 Business Administration ₦861,009 ₦438,582 Civil Engineering ₦889,449 ₦593,669 Computer Engineering ₦889,449 ₦593,669 Computer Information System ₦889,449 ₦504,125 Computer Science ₦889,449 ₦504,125 Computer Technology ₦889,449 ₦504,125 Economics ₦861,009 ₦488,582 Education Programs ₦525,413 ₦260,860 Electrical Electronics ₦889,449 ₦593,669 English Studies/French/Music ₦832,569 ₦423,038 Estate Management ₦877,500 ₦586,500 History & International Rel. ₦804,129 ₦407,495 Information Resource Mgmt. ₦832,569 ₦423,038 Information Technology ₦882,449 ₦454,125 International Law & Diploma. ₦832,569 ₦₦423,038 Law ₦1,439,990 823,994 Marketing ₦861,009 ₦438,582 Mass Communication ₦861,009 ₦438,582 Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics ₦804,129 ₦412,757 Mechanical Engineering ₦889,449 ₦593,669 Medical Laboratory ₦889,449 ₦504,125 Microbiology ₦861,009 ₦438,582 Nursing Science ₦889,449 ₦504,125 Nutrition & Dietetics ₦804,129 ₦457,495 Physiology ₦861,009 ₦488,582 Political Science ₦832,569 ₦473,038 Public Administration ₦832,569 ₦473,038 Public Health/Social Works ₦832,569 ₦473,038 Software Engineering ₦889,449 ₦504,125 Theology ₦775,687 ₦391,952

Feeding and Accommodation

Feeding Options Full Year 1ST Semester 2 Meals Option ₦523,600 ₦261,800 3 Meals Option ₦785,400 ₦392,700

Accommodation Type Full Year 1ST Semester Classic ₦376,120 ₦188,060 Premium ₦284,080 ₦142,040 Regular ₦228,856 ₦114,428

Additional Fees

Fee Type Full Year 1ST Semester Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees ₦158,700 ₦158,700 Laboratory Fees ₦39,000 ₦39,000 IT Certification ₦41,400 – Graduation, Alumni Fees ₦47,880 ₦47,880 E-Payment Course – ₦15,000 Fraud Audit Course – ₦35,000 Teaching Practice Fee – ₦35,000 Miscellaneous ₦211,840 ₦193,810

Note:

Babcock University School Fees for 400-500 Level

Backcock University School Fees for 400 – 500 level students range from ₦438,779 to ₦1,142,300 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken at 400 to 500 level.

Having completed most of their program requirements, these students are focused on finishing remaining courses, completing capstone projects, and meeting graduation requirements. The school fees for 400-500 level students in the 2026/2027 academic session are the lowest among undergraduates since they have already paid the majority of required university fees over previous years. This section provides a detailed breakdown of the fee structure for 400-500 level students for the upcoming academic session.

Program Full Year 1ST Semester Accounting ₦718,807 ₦392,843 Agriculture ₦653,176 ₦356,974 Anatomy ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Banking & Finance ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Biochemistry ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Business Administration ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Civil Engineering – – Computer Engineering – – Computer Information System ₦718,807 ₦392,843 Computer Science ₦718,807 ₦392,843 Computer Technology ₦718,807 ₦392,843 Economics ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Education Programs ₦438,779 ₦239,802 Electrical Electronics – – English Studies/French/Music ₦675,053 ₦368,931 Estate Management – – History & International Rel. ₦653,176 ₦356,974 Information Resource Mgmt. ₦675,053 ₦368,931 Information Technology ₦718,807 ₦392,843 International Law & Diploma. ₦675,053 ₦368,931 Law ₦1,142,300 ₦645,380 Marketing ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Mass Communication ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics ₦653,176 ₦356,974 Mechanical Engineering – – Medical Laboratory ₦718,807 ₦392,843 Microbiology ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Nursing Science ₦718,807 ₦392,843 Nutrition & Dietetics ₦653,176 ₦356,974 Physiology ₦696,930 ₦380,887 Political Science ₦675,053 ₦368,931 Public Administration ₦675,053 ₦368,931 Public Health/Social Works ₦675,053 ₦368,931 Software Engineering ₦675,053 ₦368,931 Theology ₦718,807 ₦392,843

Feeding and Accommodation

Feeding Options Full Year 1ST Semester 2 Meals Option ₦523,600 ₦261,800 3 Meals Option ₦785,400 ₦392,700

Accommodation Type Full Year 1ST Semester Classic ₦376,120 ₦188,060 Premium ₦284,080 ₦142,040 Regular ₦228,856 ₦114,428

Additional Fees

Fee Type Full Year 1ST Semester Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees ₦158,700 ₦158,700 Laboratory Fees ₦39,000 ₦39,000 IT Certification ₦41,400 – Graduation, Alumni Fees ₦47,880 ₦47,880 E-Payment Course – ₦15,000 Fraud Audit Course – ₦35,000 Teaching Practice Fee – ₦35,000 Miscellaneous ₦211,840 ₦193,810

Note:

Babcock University School Fees for Undergraduate Medical Students 2026/2027

Backcock University School Fees for undergraduate medical students range from ₦4,000,000 to ₦5,500,000 per session, depending on the level of study.

The school fees for medical students vary depending on the level, accommodation, feeding, and other charges. In this section, we will provide a breakdown of the tuition and fees for medical students at Babcock University for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Level Category Full Year First Bill Second Bill 100 level Medicine ₦5,500,000.00 ₦3,025,000.00 ₦2,475,000.00 200 – 300 LEVEL Medicine ₦4,500,000.00 ₦2,475,000.00 ₦2,025,000.00 400 – 600 LEVEL Medicine ₦4,000,000.00 ₦2,200,000.00 ₦1,800,000.00

NOTE:

Fees are inclusive of accommodation and feeding.

Payment Deadlines and Options

Babcock University fees are due at the start of each semester according to the following schedule:

New students – On or before resumption

Returning students – At the end of the preceding semester

Payment can be made through bank draft, wire transfer, POS, mobile money transfer or online via the student portal.

The available payment structures are:

At least 55% before the first semester

Remaining 45% by the end of the end of each session.

Tips for Paying Your Babcock University Fees

Here are some tips to assist with the effective payment of your Babcock University fees:

Create a comprehensive budget covering all costs

Discuss funding responsibilities with parents/sponsors early

Take advantage of early payment discounts and multi-student waivers

Explore scholarship opportunities, loans, grants and work-study options

Consider having a legal guardian within Nigeria so they can make payments on your behalf

Set payment reminders to avoid missing deadlines and penalties

Contact the school bursary for available flexibility if facing challenges

With proper planning, you can successfully manage your Babcock University expenses.

Frequently Asked Questions on Babcock University School Fees

Here are answers to some common questions about Babcock University fees:

How much is Babcock University acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee at Babcock University is ₦1500,000 for undergraduates and is expected to be paid at the beginning of the first semester of 100 level.

Does Babcock give refunds if a student withdraws mid-session?

Babcock has a firm no-refunds policy once students register for an academic session.

How can parents abroad make payments easily?

International bank transfers, credit card payments, authorized proxies, and mobile money channels help facilitate payment.

Can I negotiate the tuition fees if I get admission?

No, the published fees are fixed standard rates and cannot be negotiated.

Wrapping Up

I hope this detailed article gives you insight into the official Babcock University school fees schedule and structure to enable you to adequately plan your finances before enrolling as an undergraduate or postgraduate student for the 2026/2027 academic session. Kindly reach out to the admissions department for any other questions. I wish you the very best in your studies at Babcock University!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Babcock University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!