Babcock University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need To Know

Babcock University School Fees: Are you interested in attending Babcock University but want to know the school fees before applying? As one of Nigeria’s top private universities, Babcock offers world-class education but at a significant cost. This article provides a detailed breakdown of Babcock University’s tuition and other fees for the 2026/2027 academic session.
- An Overview of Babcock University
- Babcock University School Fees Breakdown
- Babcock University School Fees for 100 Level Students
- Babcock University School Fees for 200-300 Level Students
- Babcock University School Fees for 400-500 Level
- Babcock University School Fees for Undergraduate Medical Students /
- Payment Deadlines and Options
- Tips for Paying Your Babcock University Fees
- Frequently Asked Questions on Babcock University School Fees
- Wrapping Up
An Overview of Babcock University
Established in 1959 by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Babcock University offers over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 8 colleges: Law and Security Studies; Health and Medical Sciences; Sciences and Science Education; Management and Social Sciences; Agriculture and Industrial Sciences; Education and Humanities; Public and Applied Health; and Postgraduate Studies.
As a faith-based private institution, Babcock charges applicable tuition and boarding fees, which are reviewed annually and published online as well as provided to students directly. The fees are structured to enhance the university’s ability to continually provide top-notch facilities, resources, staff and student experience.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Also, Check Out the Babcock University Admission Requirements for 2026/2027
Babcock University School Fees Breakdown
The management of Babcock University recently published the approved school fees schedule for new and returning students in the 2026/2027 academic session.
In this section, we provide a breakdown of the key components that make up Babcock University fees per session:
Babcock University School Fees for 100 Level Students
Backcock University School Fees for 100-level students range from ₦625,413 to ₦1,539,990 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken in 100 level.
The table below shows the tuition fees for each faculty and department:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
|Program
|Full Year
|1ST Semesterester
|Accounting
|₦989,449
|₦504,125
|Agriculture
|₦904,129
|₦462,757
|Anatomy
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Architecture
|₦977,500
|₦586,500
|Banking & Finance
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Biochemistry
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Business Administration
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Civil Engineering
|₦989,449
|₦593,669
|Computer Engineering
|₦989,449
|₦593,669
|Computer Information System
|₦989,449
|₦504,125
|Computer Science
|₦989,449
|₦504,125
|Computer Technology
|₦989,449
|₦504,125
|Economics
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Education Programs
|₦625,413
|₦310,860
|Electrical Electronics
|₦989,449
|₦593,669
|English Studies/French/Music
|₦932,569
|₦473,038
|Estate Management
|₦977,500
|₦586,500
|History & International Rel.
|₦904,129
|₦457,495
|Information Resource Mgmt.
|₦932,569
|₦473,038
|Information Technology
|₦982,449
|₦504,125
|International Law & Diploma
|₦932,569
|₦473,038
|Law
|₦1,539,990
|₦873,994
|Marketing
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Mass Communication
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics
|₦904,129
|₦462,757
|Mechanical Engineering
|₦989,449
|₦593,669
|Medical Laboratory
|₦989,449
|₦504,125
|Microbiology
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Nursing Science
|₦989,449
|₦504,125
|Nutrition & Dietetics
|₦904,129
|₦457,495
|Physiology
|₦961,009
|₦488,582
|Political Science
|₦932,569
|₦473,038
|Public Administration
|₦932,569
|₦473,038
|Public Health/Social Works
|₦932,569
|₦473,038
|Software Engineering
|₦989,449
|₦504,125
|Theology
|₦875,687
|₦441,952
So in total, a newly admitted Babcock undergraduate will pay approximately ₦625,413 – ₦1,539,990 to cover their school fees and payments for the first session. This excludes textbooks, supplies and other personal costs.
Also, Check Out the Babcock University Cut Off Marks
Feeding and Accommodation
|Feeding Options
|Full Year
|1ST Semesterester
|2 Meals Option
|₦523,600
|₦261,800
|3 Meals Option
|₦785,400
|₦392,700
|Accommodation Type
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|Classic
|₦376,120
|₦188,060
|Premium
|₦284,080
|₦142,040
|Regular
|₦228,856
|₦114,428
Additional Fees
|FEE TYPE
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees
|₦158,700
|₦158,700
|Laboratory Fees
|₦39,000
|₦39,000
|IT Certification
|₦41,400
|–
|Graduation, Alumni Fees
|₦47,880
|₦47,880
|E-Payment Course
|–
|₦15,000
|Fraud Audit Course
|–
|₦35,000
|Teaching Practice Fee
|–
|₦35,000
|Miscellaneous
|₦211,840
|₦193,810
Note:
- All laboratory-based courses attract an additional laboratory fee of ₦50,000 per session.
- The fees exclude accommodation, feeding, and other miscellaneous charges.
- Fees may vary slightly from year to year.
Babcock University School Fees for 200-300 Level Students
Backcock University School Fees for 200-300 level students range from ₦525,413 to ₦1,439,990 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken in 200 to 300 level.
The school fees for returning 200-300 level students at Babcock University in the 2026/2027 academic session are slightly lower than for first-year students, since they have already paid one-time fees like the acceptance and IT certification fees. The total fees vary based on the program of study, chosen meal plan, and housing option. In this section, we will provide a detailed breakdown of the fee structure for 200-300 level students for the upcoming academic session.
|PROGRAM
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|Accounting
|₦889,449
|₦454,125
|Agriculture
|₦804,129
|₦412,757
|Anatomy
|₦861,009
|₦438,582
|Banking & Finance
|₦861,009
|₦438,582
|Biochemistry
|₦861,009
|₦438,582
|Business Administration
|₦861,009
|₦438,582
|Civil Engineering
|₦889,449
|₦593,669
|Computer Engineering
|₦889,449
|₦593,669
|Computer Information System
|₦889,449
|₦504,125
|Computer Science
|₦889,449
|₦504,125
|Computer Technology
|₦889,449
|₦504,125
|Economics
|₦861,009
|₦488,582
|Education Programs
|₦525,413
|₦260,860
|Electrical Electronics
|₦889,449
|₦593,669
|English Studies/French/Music
|₦832,569
|₦423,038
|Estate Management
|₦877,500
|₦586,500
|History & International Rel.
|₦804,129
|₦407,495
|Information Resource Mgmt.
|₦832,569
|₦423,038
|Information Technology
|₦882,449
|₦454,125
|International Law & Diploma.
|₦832,569
|₦₦423,038
|Law
|₦1,439,990
|823,994
|Marketing
|₦861,009
|₦438,582
|Mass Communication
|₦861,009
|₦438,582
|Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics
|₦804,129
|₦412,757
|Mechanical Engineering
|₦889,449
|₦593,669
|Medical Laboratory
|₦889,449
|₦504,125
|Microbiology
|₦861,009
|₦438,582
|Nursing Science
|₦889,449
|₦504,125
|Nutrition & Dietetics
|₦804,129
|₦457,495
|Physiology
|₦861,009
|₦488,582
|Political Science
|₦832,569
|₦473,038
|Public Administration
|₦832,569
|₦473,038
|Public Health/Social Works
|₦832,569
|₦473,038
|Software Engineering
|₦889,449
|₦504,125
|Theology
|₦775,687
|₦391,952
Feeding and Accommodation
|Feeding Options
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|2 Meals Option
|₦523,600
|₦261,800
|3 Meals Option
|₦785,400
|₦392,700
|Accommodation Type
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|Classic
|₦376,120
|₦188,060
|Premium
|₦284,080
|₦142,040
|Regular
|₦228,856
|₦114,428
Additional Fees
|Fee Type
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees
|₦158,700
|₦158,700
|Laboratory Fees
|₦39,000
|₦39,000
|IT Certification
|₦41,400
|–
|Graduation, Alumni Fees
|₦47,880
|₦47,880
|E-Payment Course
|–
|₦15,000
|Fraud Audit Course
|–
|₦35,000
|Teaching Practice Fee
|–
|₦35,000
|Miscellaneous
|₦211,840
|₦193,810
Note:
- All laboratory-based courses attract an additional laboratory fee of ₦50,000 per session.
- The fees exclude accommodation, feeding, and other miscellaneous charges.
- Fees may vary slightly from year to year.
Babcock University School Fees for 400-500 Level
Backcock University School Fees for 400 – 500 level students range from ₦438,779 to ₦1,142,300 per session, depending on the course of study. This covers the cost of all compulsory courses to be taken at 400 to 500 level.
Having completed most of their program requirements, these students are focused on finishing remaining courses, completing capstone projects, and meeting graduation requirements. The school fees for 400-500 level students in the 2026/2027 academic session are the lowest among undergraduates since they have already paid the majority of required university fees over previous years. This section provides a detailed breakdown of the fee structure for 400-500 level students for the upcoming academic session.
|Program
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|Accounting
|₦718,807
|₦392,843
|Agriculture
|₦653,176
|₦356,974
|Anatomy
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Banking & Finance
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Biochemistry
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Business Administration
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Civil Engineering
|–
|–
|Computer Engineering
|–
|–
|Computer Information System
|₦718,807
|₦392,843
|Computer Science
|₦718,807
|₦392,843
|Computer Technology
|₦718,807
|₦392,843
|Economics
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Education Programs
|₦438,779
|₦239,802
|Electrical Electronics
|–
|–
|English Studies/French/Music
|₦675,053
|₦368,931
|Estate Management
|–
|–
|History & International Rel.
|₦653,176
|₦356,974
|Information Resource Mgmt.
|₦675,053
|₦368,931
|Information Technology
|₦718,807
|₦392,843
|International Law & Diploma.
|₦675,053
|₦368,931
|Law
|₦1,142,300
|₦645,380
|Marketing
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Mass Communication
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Maths/Phy/Chem/Electronics
|₦653,176
|₦356,974
|Mechanical Engineering
|–
|–
|Medical Laboratory
|₦718,807
|₦392,843
|Microbiology
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Nursing Science
|₦718,807
|₦392,843
|Nutrition & Dietetics
|₦653,176
|₦356,974
|Physiology
|₦696,930
|₦380,887
|Political Science
|₦675,053
|₦368,931
|Public Administration
|₦675,053
|₦368,931
|Public Health/Social Works
|₦675,053
|₦368,931
|Software Engineering
|₦675,053
|₦368,931
|Theology
|₦718,807
|₦392,843
Feeding and Accommodation
|Feeding Options
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|2 Meals Option
|₦523,600
|₦261,800
|3 Meals Option
|₦785,400
|₦392,700
|Accommodation Type
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|Classic
|₦376,120
|₦188,060
|Premium
|₦284,080
|₦142,040
|Regular
|₦228,856
|₦114,428
Additional Fees
|Fee Type
|Full Year
|1ST Semester
|Clinical/Prog Enhancement Fees
|₦158,700
|₦158,700
|Laboratory Fees
|₦39,000
|₦39,000
|IT Certification
|₦41,400
|–
|Graduation, Alumni Fees
|₦47,880
|₦47,880
|E-Payment Course
|–
|₦15,000
|Fraud Audit Course
|–
|₦35,000
|Teaching Practice Fee
|–
|₦35,000
|Miscellaneous
|₦211,840
|₦193,810
Note:
- All laboratory-based courses attract an additional laboratory fee of ₦50,000 per session.
- The fees exclude accommodation, feeding, and other miscellaneous charges.
- Fees may vary slightly from year to year.
Babcock University School Fees for Undergraduate Medical Students 2026/2027
Backcock University School Fees for undergraduate medical students range from ₦4,000,000 to ₦5,500,000 per session, depending on the level of study.
The school fees for medical students vary depending on the level, accommodation, feeding, and other charges. In this section, we will provide a breakdown of the tuition and fees for medical students at Babcock University for the 2026/2027 academic session.
|Level
|Category
|Full Year
|First Bill
|Second Bill
|100 level
|Medicine
|₦5,500,000.00
|₦3,025,000.00
|₦2,475,000.00
|200 – 300 LEVEL
|Medicine
|₦4,500,000.00
|₦2,475,000.00
|₦2,025,000.00
|400 – 600 LEVEL
|Medicine
|₦4,000,000.00
|₦2,200,000.00
|₦1,800,000.00
NOTE:
- Fees are inclusive of accommodation and feeding.
Payment Deadlines and Options
Babcock University fees are due at the start of each semester according to the following schedule:
- New students – On or before resumption
- Returning students – At the end of the preceding semester
Payment can be made through bank draft, wire transfer, POS, mobile money transfer or online via the student portal.
The available payment structures are:
- At least 55% before the first semester
- Remaining 45% by the end of the end of each session.
Tips for Paying Your Babcock University Fees
Here are some tips to assist with the effective payment of your Babcock University fees:
- Create a comprehensive budget covering all costs
- Discuss funding responsibilities with parents/sponsors early
- Take advantage of early payment discounts and multi-student waivers
- Explore scholarship opportunities, loans, grants and work-study options
- Consider having a legal guardian within Nigeria so they can make payments on your behalf
- Set payment reminders to avoid missing deadlines and penalties
- Contact the school bursary for available flexibility if facing challenges
With proper planning, you can successfully manage your Babcock University expenses.
Frequently Asked Questions on Babcock University School Fees
Here are answers to some common questions about Babcock University fees:
How much is Babcock University acceptance fee?
The acceptance fee at Babcock University is ₦1500,000 for undergraduates and is expected to be paid at the beginning of the first semester of 100 level.
Does Babcock give refunds if a student withdraws mid-session?
Babcock has a firm no-refunds policy once students register for an academic session.
How can parents abroad make payments easily?
International bank transfers, credit card payments, authorized proxies, and mobile money channels help facilitate payment.
Can I negotiate the tuition fees if I get admission?
No, the published fees are fixed standard rates and cannot be negotiated.
Wrapping Up
I hope this detailed article gives you insight into the official Babcock University school fees schedule and structure to enable you to adequately plan your finances before enrolling as an undergraduate or postgraduate student for the 2026/2027 academic session. Kindly reach out to the admissions department for any other questions. I wish you the very best in your studies at Babcock University!
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Babcock University School Fees 2026/2027: Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!
Thanks for the good work and quality of information you are providing. This is brilliant, helpful, and impactful. Please can you share and send to my email the Post UME past exam questions for Babcock University for my son? Many thanks for your unwavering support.