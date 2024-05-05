Pan-Atlantic University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

Pan-Atlantic University School Fees: The Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) has announced the school fees schedule for new and returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session. Prospective students should read this article to learn about Pan-Atlantic University School fees.

Please keep in mind that this is the total fee for each student and that this information is usually updated regularly by the school. This article will be updated with any changes to Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) fees for the first and second semesters.

Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) School Fees Schedule

School Course Year I Year II Year III Year IV Year V School of Management and Social Sciences (SMSS) Accounting N3,989,100 N3,656,675 N3,364,141 N3,217,907 N/A Business Administration N3,989,100 N3,656,675 N3,364,141 N3,217,907 N/A Economics N3,989,100 N3,656,675 N3,364,141 N3,217,907 N/A Finance N3,989,100 N3,656,675 N3,364,141 N3,217,907 N/A School of Media and Communication (SMC) Mass Communication N4,223,662.50 N4,040,025 N3,716,823 N3,568,944.50 N/A Information Science and Media Studies N4,303,731.25 N4,116,612.50 N3,787,283.50 N3,639,152 N/A Film and Multimedia Studies N4,223,662.50 N4,040,025 N3,716,823 N3,568,944.50 N/A School of Science and Technology (SST) Computer Science N4,309,188 N4,121,832 N3,646,236 N3,498,737 N/A Software Engineering N4,309,188 N4,121,832 N3,646,236 N3,498,737 N/A Mechanical Engineering (Year V starting soon) N4,254,096 N4,254,096 N4,076,842 N3,913,277.50 N/A Electrical/Electronics Engineering N4,254,096 N4,254,096 N4,076,842 N3,913,277.50 IN VIEW Mechatronics N4,447,464 IN VIEW IN VIEW IN VIEW IN VIEW See also Bowen University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Fee Payment Structure

Students who have been admitted via Direct Entry are to pay the same amount as their classmates

An acceptance fee of ₦250,000 is to be paid on admission. This non-refundable sum will form part of the first semester’s fees. This is applicable to first-year students and students who have just been admitted via Direct Entry

The tuition fee is payable in two equal installments before the beginning of each semester.

PAN-ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY’S PAYMENT PROCEDURE

We are happy to inform you that the Pan-Atlantic University has opened up easier and more convenient ways to pay tuition fees and other levies. You can now make hassle-free payments at designated banks listed at the bottom of this manual using CollegePay. You can also use the Quickteller platform to process your payments in the comfort of your home, office or anywhere else using your laptop, PC or mobile device. Below is a step-by-step process on how you can make payments using CollegePay and Quickteller.

1. PAYMENTS AT COLLEGEPAY (BANK BRANCH)

STEP 1: Parent/guardian/student goes to a bank branch to pay tuition fees and other levies to Pan-Atlantic University. NB: Please note that for cheque/bank draft payments, it is advisable to visit the bank branch upon which the cheque/bank draft is drawn (i.e. payee bank)

STEP 2: Parent/guardian/student fills out the deposit slip, enters the student’s name on the depositor’s slip, his invoice number (quoted on the invoice sent to the student, e.g. SAJ/2016/0000), and the amount you want to pay. NOTE: Invoice numbers can be fetched from the Parent and/or Student portal on sims.pau.edu.ng or from the automated email sent to the students.

STEP 3: Collect an e-receipt for reference from the teller NOTE: Please note that your transaction is incomplete without your receipt so ensure you collect it before leaving the bank.

PAYMENTS CAN BE MADE AT ANY BRANCH OF THE FOLLOWING BANKS:

Diamond Bank Plc Fidelity Bank Plc First Bank of Nigeria Plc First City Monument Bank Keystone Bank Ltd Skye Sterling UBA Unity Bank Plc Wema Zenith Bank International

2. PAYMENTS USING QUICKTELLER

STEP 1: Go to quickteller.com and search for Pan-Atlantic University, as shown below

STEP 2: Enter the following details correctly:

Your ward’s invoice number (Compulsory)

Email address (Compulsory)

Phone number (Not compulsory)

The amount you want to pay (Compulsory)

NOTE:

Amount must be greater than zero otherwise, an error message “Amount is not Valid” will be displayed.

Please ensure the SAJ in the invoice is entered in uppercase (SAJ/2016/0000 not saj/2016/0000).

sims.pau.edu.ng or from the automated email sent to the students. Invoice numbers can be fetched from the Parent and/or Student portal onor from the automated email sent to the students.

STEP 3: Ensure all fields have been correctly filled out, as shown below and click Continue

STEP 4: Please ensure the form has been completed with the customer’s name, amount and convenience fee displayed. Then click on Pay.

STEP 5: After entering the card number, month, year and CVC as shown below, please click Pay. If the payment is successful; you will get the message, “Transaction successful”.

