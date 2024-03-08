Courses

List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University 2024/2025

List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University
List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University

List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University: Are you looking for a reputable university to pursue your academic goals? Do you want to know the list of accredited courses at JPTS University for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this blog post, we will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision about your future studies at JPTS University .

Overview of JPTS University

JPTS University is one of the leading private universities in Nigeria, with a vision to provide quality education that is relevant, innovative and impactful. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of study, such as engineering, law, medicine, business, education, arts, and social sciences. The university also has a vibrant research culture and a strong commitment to community service.

Also, Check Out JPTS University School Fees

The university is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body for higher education in Nigeria. The NUC periodically reviews the academic standards and quality assurance of the university and its programmes. The accreditation status of each programme indicates the level of compliance with the NUC’s minimum academic benchmarks and criteria.

JPTS University Accreditations and Partnerships

Accreditations and Approvals:

  1. Accredited by the Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria.
  2. Recognized by the Accreditation Service for International Colleges and Universities (ASIC).
  3. Certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001:2008).
  4. Accredited by the International Institute of Risk & Safety Management (IIRSM) in the United Kingdom.
  5. Approved by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Partnerships and Memberships:

  1. Collaborative partnership with CASS Europe and South American University.
  2. Membership in the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).
  3. Membership in the American Association of Petroleum Explorationists.
  4. Affiliation with the Nigeria Institute of Training & Development (NITAD).
  5. Membership in the Oil & Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN).
  6. Affiliation with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA, USA).
  7. Membership in the American Welding Society (AWS, USA).
List of Accredited Courses Offered at JPTS University

The following is the list of accredited courses at JPTS University for the 2024/2025 academic session, along with their accreditation status, duration, admission requirements, and tuition fees.

1. Oil and Gas

COURSE TITLEDURATION
Refinery Operations and Management24 PDH
Drilling and Offshore Operations Certification24 PDH
Petroleum Product Marketing12 PDH
Oil and Gas Specialist Course24 PDH
Pipeline & Petroleum Logistics24 PDH
Shipping and Petroleum Management24 PDH
Deport and Terminal Managers Course24 PDH

2. Engineering and Technical

COURSE TITLEDURATION
Maintenance & Corrosion Technology Course24 PDH
Facility Management and Maintenace Certificate24 PDH
Electrical Installation and Industrial Wiring3 Months
Pipeline & Vessel Welding3 Months
Auto Mechatronics Engineering3 Months
HVAC3 Months
Crane Operations & Maintenance30 PDH
Forklift Operations40 PDH
Industrial Plumbing & Pipefittings3 Months
Industrial Scaffolding3 Months
Building Technology3 Months
Instrumentation and Control Certification3 Months

3. Safety and Environment

COURSE TITLEDURATION
Onshore Offshore HSE (Level II) Certification16 PDH
HSE (Level II) Supervision Certification20 PDH
Corporate Safety Certification16 PDH
EIA/EMS (ISO 14001)16 PDH
Advanced Safety Managers Certification20 PDH
Environment Toxicology20 PDH
Fire Safety Course10 PDH
Emergency Management & Confined Space Entry10 PDH
Basic Offshore Safety Induction & Emergency Training30 PDH
STWC 98 (Maritime Mandatory)30 PDH
Certified Security Officers Course20 PDH
Port Facility Security Officers Course (PFSO)30 PDH
Aviation Safety Course20 PDH
Food Safety Course20 PDH
HACCP, HAZOP & Process Safety Course20 PDH
RIG Safety & RIG Pass16 PDH
Helicopter Underwater Escape Training30 PDH
First Aid & CPR Certification16 PDH
Basic Paramedics & AED20 PDH
Swim Test I.D10 PDH
Certified Risk Assessor Certification16 PDH
NEBOSH IGC30 PDH

4. ICT and Software

COURSE TITLEDURATION
Oil and Gas Softskills (HYSIS & PDMS)60 PDH
Reservoir Simulation (ECLIPSE, PETRA)60 PDH
Cloud Technology3 Months
Certified Information Security Professionals Certification3 Months
Information Technology Management Certification3 Months
Network Engineer Certification3 Months
Software Development Programme3 Months
System Analyst Certification3 Months
5. Management

COURSE TITLEDURATION
Project Management16 PDH
Conflict Management and Peace Resolution16 PDH
Certified System Auditors Certification24 PDH
Quality Assurance and Control16 PDH
Management Information System16 PDH
Human Resources Managers Certification16 PDH
Forensic Accounting Certification16 PDH
International Negotiation Certification16 PDH
Change Management16 PDH
Customer Care Professionals Certification16 PDH
Transport and Logistics Chain Management24 PDH
Certified Public Relations Certification16 PDH
IFRS Certification30 PDH
Contract & Procurement Management24 PDH

JPTS University Masters Degree (MSc) Programs

Here is the list of accredited Masters degree programs available at JPTS University across the different faculties. Each of the courses below runs for 12 months (1 year)

  1. Accounting & Finance
  2. Accounting & Management Science
  3. Biochemistry
  4. Business Administration
  5. Chemical Engineering
  6. Civil Engineering
  7. Computer Science & Software Engineering
  8. Education Planning & Management
  9. Environmental & Petroleum Technology Management
  10. Estate Management
  11. Geography & Regional Planning
  12. Geology
  13. Hospitality Management
  14. Human Resources Management
  15. Industrial Maintenance Engineering
  16. Information Technology Management
  17. International Relations & Diplomacy
  18. Mechanical Engineering
  19. Media & Mass Communication Management
  20. Medical Laboratory Management
  21. Medical Microbiology
  22. Occupational Health & Safety Management
  23. Oil & Gas Management
  24. Project & Construction Management
  25. Public Health

JPTS University BSc Degree Courses

Here is the list of accredited BSc degree programs available at JPTS University across the different faculties:

Each of the courses below runs for 36 months (3 years)

  1. Accounting & Finance
  2. Biochemistry
  3. Business Administration
  4. Chemical Engineering
  5. Civil Engineering
  6. Computer Engineering
  7. Computer Science & Software Engineering
  8. Economics
  9. Education Planning & Management
  10. Electrical Engineering
  11. Environmental Management
  12. Estate Management
  13. Geography & Regional Planning
  14. Geology
  15. Guidance & Counselling
  16. Health Care Management
  17. Health Education
  18. Hospitality Management
  19. Human Resourced Management
  20. Industrial Maintenance Engineering
  21. Information Technology Management
  22. International Relations & Diplomacy
  23. Mechanical Engineering
  24. Media & Mass Communication Management
  25. Medical Laboratory Technology
  26. Medical Microbiology
  27. MICROBIOLOGY
  28. Nursing (Foreign)
  29. Occupational Health & Safety Management
  30. Oil & Gas Management
  31. Project & Construction Management
  32. Public Health
  33. Theater Arts.
Frequently Asked Questions on JPTS University’s Programs

Here are some common FAQs on courses offered at JPTS University:

Which faculties offer undergraduate programs at JPTS?

JPTS has 6 faculties offering bachelor’s degree courses – Arts, Business, Education, Computing, Health Sciences and Engineering.

What is the duration of undergraduate degree programs at JPTS?

The duration for full-time bachelor’s degree programs is 3 years. 4 years for programs like Pharmacy and Nursing.

Does JPTS University offer online degree programs?

Yes, JPTS offers select bachelor’s and master’s degree courses in online mode spanning 3-4 years through virtual learning.

What are the postgraduate courses available at JPTS University?

Postgraduate courses include Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s degrees, and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs across disciplines.

What is the application procedure for a Master’s program at JPTS?

Master’s applicants must complete admission forms, meet entry criteria, submit supporting documents and attend interviews if shortlisted.

How can I get the full list of courses offered at JPTS University?

The comprehensive list of accredited certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate courses is available on the official JPTS University website.

Wrapping Up

JPTS University offers a wide range of accredited programs across undergraduate, postgraduate and professional qualification levels. By outlining the approved courses available, this guide will help prospective students identify the right program matching their academic goals and career aspirations. I wish all applicants success in their learning journey!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

