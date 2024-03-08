List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University 2024/2025

List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University: Are you looking for a reputable university to pursue your academic goals? Do you want to know the list of accredited courses at JPTS University for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this blog post, we will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision about your future studies at JPTS University.
Overview of JPTS University
JPTS University is one of the leading private universities in Nigeria, with a vision to provide quality education that is relevant, innovative and impactful. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of study, such as engineering, law, medicine, business, education, arts, and social sciences. The university also has a vibrant research culture and a strong commitment to community service.
The university is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body for higher education in Nigeria. The NUC periodically reviews the academic standards and quality assurance of the university and its programmes. The accreditation status of each programme indicates the level of compliance with the NUC’s minimum academic benchmarks and criteria.
JPTS University Accreditations and Partnerships
Accreditations and Approvals:
- Accredited by the Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria.
- Recognized by the Accreditation Service for International Colleges and Universities (ASIC).
- Certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001:2008).
- Accredited by the International Institute of Risk & Safety Management (IIRSM) in the United Kingdom.
- Approved by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).
Partnerships and Memberships:
- Collaborative partnership with CASS Europe and South American University.
- Membership in the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).
- Membership in the American Association of Petroleum Explorationists.
- Affiliation with the Nigeria Institute of Training & Development (NITAD).
- Membership in the Oil & Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN).
- Affiliation with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA, USA).
- Membership in the American Welding Society (AWS, USA).
List of Accredited Courses Offered at JPTS University
The following is the list of accredited courses at JPTS University for the 2024/2025 academic session, along with their accreditation status, duration, admission requirements, and tuition fees.
1. Oil and Gas
|COURSE TITLE
|DURATION
|Refinery Operations and Management
|24 PDH
|Drilling and Offshore Operations Certification
|24 PDH
|Petroleum Product Marketing
|12 PDH
|Oil and Gas Specialist Course
|24 PDH
|Pipeline & Petroleum Logistics
|24 PDH
|Shipping and Petroleum Management
|24 PDH
|Deport and Terminal Managers Course
|24 PDH
2. Engineering and Technical
|COURSE TITLE
|DURATION
|Maintenance & Corrosion Technology Course
|24 PDH
|Facility Management and Maintenace Certificate
|24 PDH
|Electrical Installation and Industrial Wiring
|3 Months
|Pipeline & Vessel Welding
|3 Months
|Auto Mechatronics Engineering
|3 Months
|HVAC
|3 Months
|Crane Operations & Maintenance
|30 PDH
|Forklift Operations
|40 PDH
|Industrial Plumbing & Pipefittings
|3 Months
|Industrial Scaffolding
|3 Months
|Building Technology
|3 Months
|Instrumentation and Control Certification
|3 Months
3. Safety and Environment
|COURSE TITLE
|DURATION
|Onshore Offshore HSE (Level II) Certification
|16 PDH
|HSE (Level II) Supervision Certification
|20 PDH
|Corporate Safety Certification
|16 PDH
|EIA/EMS (ISO 14001)
|16 PDH
|Advanced Safety Managers Certification
|20 PDH
|Environment Toxicology
|20 PDH
|Fire Safety Course
|10 PDH
|Emergency Management & Confined Space Entry
|10 PDH
|Basic Offshore Safety Induction & Emergency Training
|30 PDH
|STWC 98 (Maritime Mandatory)
|30 PDH
|Certified Security Officers Course
|20 PDH
|Port Facility Security Officers Course (PFSO)
|30 PDH
|Aviation Safety Course
|20 PDH
|Food Safety Course
|20 PDH
|HACCP, HAZOP & Process Safety Course
|20 PDH
|RIG Safety & RIG Pass
|16 PDH
|Helicopter Underwater Escape Training
|30 PDH
|First Aid & CPR Certification
|16 PDH
|Basic Paramedics & AED
|20 PDH
|Swim Test I.D
|10 PDH
|Certified Risk Assessor Certification
|16 PDH
|NEBOSH IGC
|30 PDH
4. ICT and Software
|COURSE TITLE
|DURATION
|Oil and Gas Softskills (HYSIS & PDMS)
|60 PDH
|Reservoir Simulation (ECLIPSE, PETRA)
|60 PDH
|Cloud Technology
|3 Months
|Certified Information Security Professionals Certification
|3 Months
|Information Technology Management Certification
|3 Months
|Network Engineer Certification
|3 Months
|Software Development Programme
|3 Months
|System Analyst Certification
|3 Months
5. Management
|COURSE TITLE
|DURATION
|Project Management
|16 PDH
|Conflict Management and Peace Resolution
|16 PDH
|Certified System Auditors Certification
|24 PDH
|Quality Assurance and Control
|16 PDH
|Management Information System
|16 PDH
|Human Resources Managers Certification
|16 PDH
|Forensic Accounting Certification
|16 PDH
|International Negotiation Certification
|16 PDH
|Change Management
|16 PDH
|Customer Care Professionals Certification
|16 PDH
|Transport and Logistics Chain Management
|24 PDH
|Certified Public Relations Certification
|16 PDH
|IFRS Certification
|30 PDH
|Contract & Procurement Management
|24 PDH
JPTS University Masters Degree (MSc) Programs
Here is the list of accredited Masters degree programs available at JPTS University across the different faculties. Each of the courses below runs for 12 months (1 year)
- Accounting & Finance
- Accounting & Management Science
- Biochemistry
- Business Administration
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Science & Software Engineering
- Education Planning & Management
- Environmental & Petroleum Technology Management
- Estate Management
- Geography & Regional Planning
- Geology
- Hospitality Management
- Human Resources Management
- Industrial Maintenance Engineering
- Information Technology Management
- International Relations & Diplomacy
- Mechanical Engineering
- Media & Mass Communication Management
- Medical Laboratory Management
- Medical Microbiology
- Occupational Health & Safety Management
- Oil & Gas Management
- Project & Construction Management
- Public Health
JPTS University BSc Degree Courses
Here is the list of accredited BSc degree programs available at JPTS University across the different faculties:
Each of the courses below runs for 36 months (3 years)
- Accounting & Finance
- Biochemistry
- Business Administration
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Computer Science & Software Engineering
- Economics
- Education Planning & Management
- Electrical Engineering
- Environmental Management
- Estate Management
- Geography & Regional Planning
- Geology
- Guidance & Counselling
- Health Care Management
- Health Education
- Hospitality Management
- Human Resourced Management
- Industrial Maintenance Engineering
- Information Technology Management
- International Relations & Diplomacy
- Mechanical Engineering
- Media & Mass Communication Management
- Medical Laboratory Technology
- Medical Microbiology
- MICROBIOLOGY
- Nursing (Foreign)
- Occupational Health & Safety Management
- Oil & Gas Management
- Project & Construction Management
- Public Health
- Theater Arts.
Frequently Asked Questions on JPTS University’s Programs
Here are some common FAQs on courses offered at JPTS University:
Which faculties offer undergraduate programs at JPTS?
JPTS has 6 faculties offering bachelor’s degree courses – Arts, Business, Education, Computing, Health Sciences and Engineering.
What is the duration of undergraduate degree programs at JPTS?
The duration for full-time bachelor’s degree programs is 3 years. 4 years for programs like Pharmacy and Nursing.
Does JPTS University offer online degree programs?
Yes, JPTS offers select bachelor’s and master’s degree courses in online mode spanning 3-4 years through virtual learning.
What are the postgraduate courses available at JPTS University?
Postgraduate courses include Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s degrees, and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs across disciplines.
What is the application procedure for a Master’s program at JPTS?
Master’s applicants must complete admission forms, meet entry criteria, submit supporting documents and attend interviews if shortlisted.
How can I get the full list of courses offered at JPTS University?
The comprehensive list of accredited certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate courses is available on the official JPTS University website.
Wrapping Up
JPTS University offers a wide range of accredited programs across undergraduate, postgraduate and professional qualification levels. By outlining the approved courses available, this guide will help prospective students identify the right program matching their academic goals and career aspirations. I wish all applicants success in their learning journey!
