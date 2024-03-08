List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University 2024/2025

List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University: Are you looking for a reputable university to pursue your academic goals? Do you want to know the list of accredited courses at JPTS University for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this blog post, we will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision about your future studies at JPTS University .

Overview of JPTS University

JPTS University is one of the leading private universities in Nigeria, with a vision to provide quality education that is relevant, innovative and impactful. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of study, such as engineering, law, medicine, business, education, arts, and social sciences. The university also has a vibrant research culture and a strong commitment to community service.

Also, Check Out JPTS University School Fees

The university is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body for higher education in Nigeria. The NUC periodically reviews the academic standards and quality assurance of the university and its programmes. The accreditation status of each programme indicates the level of compliance with the NUC’s minimum academic benchmarks and criteria.

JPTS University Accreditations and Partnerships

Accreditations and Approvals:

Accredited by the Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria. Recognized by the Accreditation Service for International Colleges and Universities (ASIC). Certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001:2008). Accredited by the International Institute of Risk & Safety Management (IIRSM) in the United Kingdom. Approved by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Partnerships and Memberships:

Collaborative partnership with CASS Europe and South American University. Membership in the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE). Membership in the American Association of Petroleum Explorationists. Affiliation with the Nigeria Institute of Training & Development (NITAD). Membership in the Oil & Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN). Affiliation with the International Facility Management Association (IFMA, USA). Membership in the American Welding Society (AWS, USA).

List of Accredited Courses Offered at JPTS University

The following is the list of accredited courses at JPTS University for the 2024/2025 academic session, along with their accreditation status, duration, admission requirements, and tuition fees.

1. Oil and Gas

COURSE TITLE DURATION Refinery Operations and Management 24 PDH Drilling and Offshore Operations Certification 24 PDH Petroleum Product Marketing 12 PDH Oil and Gas Specialist Course 24 PDH Pipeline & Petroleum Logistics 24 PDH Shipping and Petroleum Management 24 PDH Deport and Terminal Managers Course 24 PDH

2. Engineering and Technical

COURSE TITLE DURATION Maintenance & Corrosion Technology Course 24 PDH Facility Management and Maintenace Certificate 24 PDH Electrical Installation and Industrial Wiring 3 Months Pipeline & Vessel Welding 3 Months Auto Mechatronics Engineering 3 Months HVAC 3 Months Crane Operations & Maintenance 30 PDH Forklift Operations 40 PDH Industrial Plumbing & Pipefittings 3 Months Industrial Scaffolding 3 Months Building Technology 3 Months Instrumentation and Control Certification 3 Months

3. Safety and Environment

COURSE TITLE DURATION Onshore Offshore HSE (Level II) Certification 16 PDH HSE (Level II) Supervision Certification 20 PDH Corporate Safety Certification 16 PDH EIA/EMS (ISO 14001) 16 PDH Advanced Safety Managers Certification 20 PDH Environment Toxicology 20 PDH Fire Safety Course 10 PDH Emergency Management & Confined Space Entry 10 PDH Basic Offshore Safety Induction & Emergency Training 30 PDH STWC 98 (Maritime Mandatory) 30 PDH Certified Security Officers Course 20 PDH Port Facility Security Officers Course (PFSO) 30 PDH Aviation Safety Course 20 PDH Food Safety Course 20 PDH HACCP, HAZOP & Process Safety Course 20 PDH RIG Safety & RIG Pass 16 PDH Helicopter Underwater Escape Training 30 PDH First Aid & CPR Certification 16 PDH Basic Paramedics & AED 20 PDH Swim Test I.D 10 PDH Certified Risk Assessor Certification 16 PDH NEBOSH IGC 30 PDH

4. ICT and Software

COURSE TITLE DURATION Oil and Gas Softskills (HYSIS & PDMS) 60 PDH Reservoir Simulation (ECLIPSE, PETRA) 60 PDH Cloud Technology 3 Months Certified Information Security Professionals Certification 3 Months Information Technology Management Certification 3 Months Network Engineer Certification 3 Months Software Development Programme 3 Months System Analyst Certification 3 Months

5. Management

COURSE TITLE DURATION Project Management 16 PDH Conflict Management and Peace Resolution 16 PDH Certified System Auditors Certification 24 PDH Quality Assurance and Control 16 PDH Management Information System 16 PDH Human Resources Managers Certification 16 PDH Forensic Accounting Certification 16 PDH International Negotiation Certification 16 PDH Change Management 16 PDH Customer Care Professionals Certification 16 PDH Transport and Logistics Chain Management 24 PDH Certified Public Relations Certification 16 PDH IFRS Certification 30 PDH Contract & Procurement Management 24 PDH

JPTS University Masters Degree (MSc) Programs

Here is the list of accredited Masters degree programs available at JPTS University across the different faculties. Each of the courses below runs for 12 months (1 year)

Accounting & Finance Accounting & Management Science Biochemistry Business Administration Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Computer Science & Software Engineering Education Planning & Management Environmental & Petroleum Technology Management Estate Management Geography & Regional Planning Geology Hospitality Management Human Resources Management Industrial Maintenance Engineering Information Technology Management International Relations & Diplomacy Mechanical Engineering Media & Mass Communication Management Medical Laboratory Management Medical Microbiology Occupational Health & Safety Management Oil & Gas Management Project & Construction Management Public Health

JPTS University BSc Degree Courses

Here is the list of accredited BSc degree programs available at JPTS University across the different faculties:

Each of the courses below runs for 36 months (3 years)

Accounting & Finance Biochemistry Business Administration Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Computer Engineering Computer Science & Software Engineering Economics Education Planning & Management Electrical Engineering Environmental Management Estate Management Geography & Regional Planning Geology Guidance & Counselling Health Care Management Health Education Hospitality Management Human Resourced Management Industrial Maintenance Engineering Information Technology Management International Relations & Diplomacy Mechanical Engineering Media & Mass Communication Management Medical Laboratory Technology Medical Microbiology MICROBIOLOGY Nursing (Foreign) Occupational Health & Safety Management Oil & Gas Management Project & Construction Management Public Health Theater Arts.

Frequently Asked Questions on JPTS University’s Programs

Here are some common FAQs on courses offered at JPTS University:

Which faculties offer undergraduate programs at JPTS?

JPTS has 6 faculties offering bachelor’s degree courses – Arts, Business, Education, Computing, Health Sciences and Engineering.

What is the duration of undergraduate degree programs at JPTS?

The duration for full-time bachelor’s degree programs is 3 years. 4 years for programs like Pharmacy and Nursing.

Does JPTS University offer online degree programs?

Yes, JPTS offers select bachelor’s and master’s degree courses in online mode spanning 3-4 years through virtual learning.

What are the postgraduate courses available at JPTS University?

Postgraduate courses include Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s degrees, and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs across disciplines.

What is the application procedure for a Master’s program at JPTS?

Master’s applicants must complete admission forms, meet entry criteria, submit supporting documents and attend interviews if shortlisted.

How can I get the full list of courses offered at JPTS University?

The comprehensive list of accredited certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate courses is available on the official JPTS University website.

Wrapping Up

JPTS University offers a wide range of accredited programs across undergraduate, postgraduate and professional qualification levels. By outlining the approved courses available, this guide will help prospective students identify the right program matching their academic goals and career aspirations. I wish all applicants success in their learning journey!

I hope this post has answered all your queries.