Wigwe University School Fees For All Courses 2024/2025

Wigwe University School Fees For All Courses: Are you considering enrolling at Wigwe University, a distinguished private institution known for its prestige and innovation in Nigeria? Are you curious about the costs associated with pursuing your desired course at this forward-thinking university? If so, you’re in the right place.

In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about the school fees of Wigwe University for the 2024/2025 academic session. We will also give you some tips on how to pay your fees and access financial aid opportunities.

Wigwe University School Fees Breakdown

The Wigwe University school fees for fresh students ranges from $12,000 to $15,000 depending on the course of study and department. Note: Nigerian students will have the option to pay in Naira at the current USD rate.

Telegram Channel Join Now

Wigwe University’s school fees vary based on the chosen course and college. The fees cover tuition, books, laboratory supplies, e-learning resources, health insurance, student association memberships, activities, and facilities maintenance. Accommodation fees are separate.

Also, Check Out the Courses Offered at Wigwe University

Here is a breakdown of the school fees for each college and course for the 2024/2025 academic session, based on the information from the university’s website:

College of Science and Computing

The College of Science and Computing offers courses that explore the perfect synergy of science and technology. The courses are designed to prepare students for careers in data science, information and communications technology, cybersecurity, physics, chemistry, environmental science, computer science, software engineering, and robotics. The school fees for each course are:

Tuition $12,500 Books, Laboratory Supplies & Consumables, Personal protective equipment, Project Lab Resources $1,300 E-learning Resources $400 Health Insurance $250 Student Membership of Professional Associations $100 Student Activities $100 Facilities Maintenance $350 Total $15,000 See also FUTA School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

College of Engineering

The College of Engineering offers courses that foster innovation and creativity in engineering and technology. The courses are designed to prepare students for careers in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, biomedical engineering, and petroleum engineering. The school fees for the college are:

Telegram Channel Join Now

Tuition $12,500 Books, Laboratory Supplies & Consumables, Personal protective equipment, Project Lab Resources $1,300 E-learning Resources $400 Health Insurance $250 Student Membership of Professional Associations $100 Student Activities $100 Facilities Maintenance $350 Total $15,000

Also, Check Out the Wigwe University Admission Requirements

College of Arts

The College of Arts offers courses that nurture creativity and expression in arts and humanities. The courses are designed to prepare students for careers in music, drama, fine arts, literature, languages, and history. The school fees for each the college are:

Tuition $10,000 Books, Laboratory Supplies & Consumables, Personal protective equipment, Project Lab Resources $1,000 E-learning Resources $400 Health Insurance $250 Student Membership of Professional Associations $100 Student Activities $50 Facilities Maintenance $200 Total $12,000

College of Management and Social Sciences

The College of Management and Social Sciences offers courses that foster excellence and leadership in management and social sciences. The courses are designed to prepare students for careers in business, economics, accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, psychology, sociology, and political science. The school fees for the college are:

Tuition $12,500 Books, Laboratory Supplies & Consumables, Personal protective equipment, Project Lab Resources $1,300 E-learning Resources $400 Health Insurance $250 Student Membership of Professional Associations $100 Student Activities $100 Facilities Maintenance $350 Total $15,000

College of Allied Health

The College of Allied Health offers courses that foster excellence and leadership in allied health professions. The courses are designed to prepare students for careers in nursing, pharmacy, medical laboratory science, radiography, physiotherapy, and public health. The school fees for each course are:

See also Azman University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025 Tuition $12,500 Books, Laboratory Supplies & Consumables, Personal protective equipment, Project Lab Resources $1,300 E-learning Resources $400 Health Insurance $250 Student Membership of Professional Associations $100 Student Activities $100 Facilities Maintenance $350 Total $15,000

Additional Charges

When budgeting your total higher education costs at Wigwe University, also account for:

Accommodation Fee Luxury Single Bedroom Apartment Plan ₦1,000,000 / Per Month Premium One En-Suite Bedroom Plan ₦3,845,000 / Per Session Classic 1 Plan ₦3,707,000 / Per Session Classic 2 Plan ₦3,500,000 / Per Session

Telegram Channel Join Now

Important Note

The fees provided are accurate as of the publication date but are subject to potential changes.

Nigerian students have the choice to pay in Naira based on the current exchange rate.

Foreign students are required to make payments in USD.

How to Pay Wigwe University School Fees

To ensure a smooth payment process, follow these steps:

Step 1:

Visit the university’s website at wigweuniversity.edu.ng and select the “Payments” tab. Here, you’ll find comprehensive information about payment methods and associated deadlines.

Step 2:

Choose your preferred payment method, which can either be online or offline. For online transactions, utilize your debit or credit card, or link your bank account. If opting for offline payment, generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number and make the payment at any designated bank branch.

Step 3:

Confirm your payment by inputting the necessary details and uploading the payment receipt on the website. Following a successful transaction, you’ll receive a confirmation email along with a unique payment reference number.

Step 4:

Print a copy of your payment confirmation and receipt, keeping them securely for future reference. Additionally, expect an email notification detailing the date, time, and venue of the registration and orientation, which you must attend to complete your admission process.

Why Choose Wigwe University?

Wigwe University stands out as a hub of learning, where excellence and innovation thrive. Here are compelling reasons to consider studying at Wigwe University:

World-Class Curriculum

Benefit from internationally standardized courses developed in collaboration with prestigious institutions like Harvard University, MIT, Stanford University, and more. The curriculum is meticulously designed to equip students with the skills needed to excel globally in their chosen fields.

Distinguished Faculty

Experience learning from a team of highly qualified faculty members who not only teach but also mentor, conduct research, innovate, and inspire students to reach their full potential.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

Access cutting-edge facilities fostering creativity and innovation, including modern classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, libraries, studios, auditoriums, sports facilities, and accommodation.

Extracurricular Activities

Engage in diverse extracurricular activities like the Student Union, Debate Club, Music Club, Drama Club, Entrepreneurship Club, Sports Club, Leadership Program, Mentorship Program, and Exchange Program to enrich personal and professional development.

Scholarships and Financial Aid

Wigwe University values academic excellence and leadership potential, offering various scholarships such as the Wigwe Merit Scholarship, Wigwe Leadership Scholarship, Wigwe Need-Based Scholarship, Wigwe Alumni Scholarship, and Wigwe External Scholarship.

Wrapping Up

We hope that this article has given you a comprehensive overview of the Wigwe University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session. We also hope that you have found the payment methods and financial aid opportunities that suit your needs and budget.

Wigwe University is not just an institution; it’s a transformative experience. Join us for a quality education, engaging with the best faculty, accessing top-notch facilities, and participating in enriching activities. Develop your skills, talents, and leadership potential, making a positive impact on society and the world.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Wigwe University School Fees For All Courses 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!