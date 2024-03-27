Benue State University School Fees for 2024/2025 Academic Session

Benue State University School Fees: Benue State University (BSU) is a renowned public university located in the city of Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria. Established in 1992, BSU offers a wide range of academic programs across disciplines through its various faculties and departments. The university is overseen by the Benue State government and accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

With a student population exceeding 35,000, BSU provides an enabling environment for learning and development. If you seek admission into this prestigious Nigerian university, it is important to understand the applicable school fees and charges for the 2023/2024 academic year beforehand.

In this blog post, we provide a definitive guide to BSU school fees structure to inform prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students. Relevant tips are also outlined to improve your chances of gaining admission.

Benue State University School Fees 2023/2024

The school fees at Benue State University vary depending on the course of study, level of study, and indigenous status. However, the general school fees for undergraduate students is approximately ₦46,900 for indigenes and ₦69,800 for non-indigenes.

The fees indicated cover tuition, registration, examinations, library access, sports activities, ICT services, and other central academic charges. Costs like accommodation, acceptance, departmental requirements, faculty prerequisites, amongst sundry expenses are exclusive.

It is important to note that the Benue State University management reserves the right to review the fees upwardly without prior notice subject to current economic dynamics.

Benue State University School Fees for Fresh Undergraduate Students

Fresh students admitted to pursue their first degree at Benue State University are categorized as “freshers”. Due to additional one-time payments, freshers generally pay higher fees compared to their seniors. Some of these extra fees charged only during the first year include:

Acceptance fee upon admission

Departmental registration

Faculty registration -Identity card charges

Additionally, tuition fees are prescribed differently based on the program of study. Thus, an aggregate of the base fee plus additional charges apply to freshers.

See a breakdown of indicative school fees for BSU fresh undergraduates in the 2023/2024 session according to course of study and indigenous status below:

Course of Study Indigenes Non-Indigenes Arts & Education ₦66,100 ₦119,100 Law ₦70,100 ₦123,100 Sciences, Social Sciences, Management Sciences & Environmental Sciences ₦67,900 ₦120,900 Medicine & Surgery ₦92,900 ₦145,900 Nursing ₦92,900 ₦145,900 Pharmacy ₦92,900 ₦145,900

Benue State University School Fees for Returning Undergraduate Students

For undergraduates in 200 level and above, lower fees apply since certain freshman charges become redundant. Thus, the baseline tuition fee according to course of study mainly accounts for estimated school fees.

See an overview of indicative school fees payable by returning BSU undergraduates during the 2023/2024 academic session based on discipline and indigenous status:

Course of Study Indigenes Non-Indigenes Arts & Education ₦46,200 ₦77,600 Law ₦50,200 ₦81,600 Sciences, Social Sciences, Management Sciences & Environmental Sciences ₦47,900 ₦79,300 Medicine & Surgery ₦72,900 ₦104,300 Nursing ₦72,900 ₦104,300 Pharmacy ₦72,900 ₦104,300

Benue State University School Fees for Postgraduate Students

Postgraduate students at Benue State University also pay prescribed school fees based on their program of study and degree level being pursued.

The school fees for BSU postgraduates cover similar components like their undergraduate counterparts – tuition, registration, exams, library, etc.

See a breakdown of for the BSU postgraduate school fees for both Nigeria and International Students in the 2023/2024 academic session based on discipline and study level:

Program Status Tuition Fee Bench Fee/Fieldwork Accommodation (Optional) Conference Fees Medical Assurance Total per session M.Sc. Bio-Statistics Indigenes (NGN) ₦110,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦131,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Fish Processing & Preservation Technology Indigenes (NGN) ₦110,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦131,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Fish Post-Harvest Technology Indigenes (NGN) ₦110,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦131,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Post-Harvest Management Indigenes (NGN) ₦110,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦131,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Post-harvest Physiology and Management of Crops Indigenes (NGN) ₦110,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦131,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Analytical/Environmental Chemistry Indigenes (NGN) ₦110,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦131,040.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Food Chemistry Indigenes (NGN) 110,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 131,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Food Processing Technology Indigenes (NGN) 110,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 131,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Food Science & Technology Indigenes (NGN) 110,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 131,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Food Physics Indigenes (NGN) 110,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 131,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Radiation and Medical Physics Indigenes (NGN) 110,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 131,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Post-Harvest Engineering & Technology Indigenes (NGN) 110,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 210,040.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 131,040.00 100,000.00 – – – 231,040.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Food Economics Indigenes (NGN) 140,110.00 100,000.00 – – – 240,110.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 186,060.00 100,000.00 – – – 286,060.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 Food Supply Economics (M.FSE) Indigenes (NGN) 140,110.00 100,000.00 – – – 240,110.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 186,060.00 100,000.00 – – – 286,060.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 M.Sc. Extension. & Rural Sociology Indigenes (NGN) 140,110.00 100,000.00 – – – 240,110.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 186,060.00 100,000.00 – – – 286,060.00 International Students ($) 1800.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 – 300.00 3400 – 4100 PhD Analytical/Environmental Chemistry Indigenes (NGN) 139,650.00 100,000.00 – – – 239,650.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 188,160.00 100,000.00 – – – 288,160.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 Ph.D. Fish Post-Harvest Technology Indigenes (NGN) 139,650.00 100,000.00 – – – 239,650.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 188,160.00 100,000.00 – – – 288,160.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 PhD Fish Processing and Preservation Technology Indigenes (NGN) 139,650.00 100,000.00 – – – 239,650.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) 188,160.00 100,000.00 – – – 288,160.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 PhD Food Chemistry Indigenes (NGN) ₦139,650.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 239,650.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦188,160.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 288,160.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 Ph.D. Food Packaging and Marketing Indigenes (NGN) ₦139,650.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 239,650.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦188,160.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 288,160.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 Ph.D. Food Processing Technology Indigenes (NGN) ₦139,650.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 239,650.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦188,160.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 288,160.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 Ph.D. Food Science & Technology Indigenes (NGN) ₦139,650.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 239,650.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦188,160.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 288,160.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 Ph.D. Post-harvest Physiology & Management of Crops Indigenes (NGN) ₦139,650.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 239,650.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦188,160.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 288,160.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 Ph.D. Extension & Rural Sociology Indigenes (NGN) ₦178,110.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 278,110.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦205,655.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 305,655.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 Ph.D. Radiation and Medical Physics Indigenes (NGN) ₦178,110.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 278,110.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦205,655.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 305,655.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000 Ph.D. Food Economics Indigenes (NGN) ₦111,110.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 211,110.00 Non-Indigenes (NGN) ₦161,700.00 ₦100,000.00 – – – 261,700.00 International Students ($) 2000.00 500.00 800.00 – 1500.00 2700.00 300.00 6300 – 7000

Overview of Other Associated Fees

In addition to the main school fees at BSU, students may be required to pay some additional charges including:

₦15,000 Acceptance fee (one-time)

₦5,000 – ₦10,000 Departmental charges (one-time)

₦5,000 – ₦10,000 Faculty dues (one-time)

₦10,000 Hostel accommodation (annual)

₦5,000 Caution deposit fee (refundable)

₦10,000 Infrastructure development levy (annual)

₦2,000 Identity card fee (one-time)

₦2,000 Matriculation ceremony fee (one-time)

₦2,000 Freshers orientation fee (one-time)

₦10,000 Final year research project fee (one-time)

₦10,000 Local academic transcript fee (graduates only)

₦20,000 International academic transcript fee (graduates only)

The above fees may apply based on specific conditions to respective students.

How Much is Benue State University Acceptance Fee?

The acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic session is ₦15,000 (Fifteen thousand naira) for all courses and all students, regardless of their indigenous status. The acceptance fee must be paid before the deadline, otherwise the admission offer may be withdrawn.

Note: The acceptance fee is part of the school fees and it is non-refundable and non-transferable.

How to Pay Benue State University School Fees

Paying your prescribed school fees is mandatory for every student seeking to secure admission or continue studies at Benue State University (BSU). Proper understanding of the payment options, processes, and key tips can ensure a smooth fee payment experience.

Payment Options

There are four payment options that you can use to pay your Benue State University school fees. These are:

Online Payment: Make your school fee payments swiftly and conveniently using the BSU e-payment platform online. This option allows you to pay from anywhere and at any time, using your debit card or bank account. Enjoy the benefit of instant confirmation and receipt of your payment. Bank Payment: Opt for the widely accessible bank payment option by settling your school fees at any branch of a commercial bank in Nigeria. Pay with ease using cash or cheque, and obtain a payment teller as evidence of your transaction. ATM Payment: Make use of the Quickteller-supported ATM terminals to pay your school fees efficiently. This fast and convenient option enables payment with your ATM card, and you will receive a transaction reference number as proof of your payment. Bursary Payment: While the least preferred option, you can visit the BSU Bursary on campus to pay your school fees. Keep in mind that this may involve dealing with queues and potential delays. Be sure to present your admission letter and other necessary documents as proof of your identity.

Regardless of channel, the prescribed school fees must be paid appropriately before designated deadlines.

Step-by-Step Payment Procedure

To successfully pay your BSU school fees, follow this procedure:

Visit the BSU website and click on the “Admissions” tab. Select the “School Fees Payment” option and enter your registration/application number and the academic session for which you are making the payment. Choose the semester and the payment option that you want to use and generate a payment reference number. Proceed to make the payment using your preferred payment option, following the instructions on the screen or on the payment slip. Return to the BSU website and click on the “Admissions” tab. Select the “School Fees Receipt” option and enter your payment reference number and the academic session for which you made the payment. Print out your school fees receipt and keep it safe for future reference.

Vital Payment Tips

To avoid any problems or errors when paying your Benue State University school fees, you should follow these tips:

Early Payment: Ensure timely settlement of your school fees, well before the deadline, to steer clear of penalties or jeopardizing your admission status. Adherence to University Specifications: Pay your school fees in accordance with the specified amount and mode outlined by the university to prevent any discrepancies or disputes. Verification of Payment Details: Thoroughly verify your payment details and confirm your payment status to avoid errors or potential fraudulent activities. Safekeeping of Documents: Safeguard your payment receipt and other relevant documents to prevent any loss or damage that may impact your records. Seek Assistance When Needed: In case of issues or if you require assistance, don’t hesitate to contact the BSU Bursary or the Admission Office for guidance and resolution.

We trust you now have clearer insight on how to seamlessly pay your BSU school fees. You can reach out to us for any other queries.

Wrapping Up

I hope this breakdown gives you a firm grasp of the Benue State University school fees structure for the 2023/2024 academic session. While the fees may seem considerable, BSU remains one of Nigeria’s most cost-effective universities judging by quality of education and living costs in Makurdi town.

If funding your education seems daunting, there are avenues to apply for scholarships or education loans. Also engage in part-time entrepreneurial activities on campus to generate extra income.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Benue State University School Fees for 2024/2025 Academic Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!