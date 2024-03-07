School Fees

Redeemer’s University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

Redeemer's University School Fees Schedule
Redeemer's University School Fees Schedule

Redeemer’s University School Fees Schedule: As an aspiring Redeemer’s University student, one of your top considerations is likely the cost of earning your degree. What will be the total fees and how can you budget and plan for this investment in your future?

Table Of Contents
Table Of Contents

In this comprehensive article, you’ll discover a detailed breakdown of Redeemer’s University’s official fee structure for the 2024/2025 academic session. I’ll cover the approved tuition, accommodation, acceptance, and other charges for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs so you know exactly what to expect.

Whether in your first year or returning, use this as your guide to the full Redeemer’s fee schedule so you can financially prepare to join this outstanding institution next year. Let’s get started!

Redeemer’s University School Fees Schedule

Redeemer’s University is a private Christian institution, so tuition and other charges apply. The fees are approved annually and published online as well as shared directly with admitted students.

As a not-for-profit school, Redeemer’s fees are purposefully set to make this world-class education as affordable and accessible as possible without compromising quality. Resources go directly back into sustaining exceptional learning facilities, technologies, resources, staff and support.

Redeemer’s University Undergraduate fees ranges from ₦582,000.00 – ₦1,447,000.00 per session. Postgraduate fees range from ₦350,000 – ₦850,000 Naira depending on program length. Accommodation, registration, books, and other costs are additional. Significant scholarships and financial aid are available for qualifying students.

Also, Check Out the Redeemers University Admission Requirements

While representing a major investment, Redeemer’s graduates gain lifetime benefits from the outstanding education, opportunities and community. Thorough planning and budgeting is key to managing the fees responsibly.

Redeemer’s University School Fees 2024/2025

Here is an overview of the approved undergraduate tuition, accommodation and other fees for the incoming 2024/2025 academic session at Redeemer’s University:

S/NFACULTIES/PROGRAMMES100 LEVEL200 LEVEL200 LEVEL DE300 LEVEL400 LEVEL500 LEVEL
A. FACULTY OF LAW
1LAW₦1,447,000.00₦1,457,000.00₦1,251,000.00₦840,500.00₦840,500.00₦885,500.00
B. FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCE
2BANKING & FINANCE₦602,000.00₦612,000.00₦610,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
3ACTUARIAL SCIENCE₦602,000.00₦612,000.00₦610,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
4BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION₦602,000.00₦612,000.00₦610,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
5MARKETING₦602,000.00₦612,000.00₦610,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
6ACCOUNTING₦675,000.00₦685,000.00₦671,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
7TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT₦642,000.00₦652,000.00₦650,500.00₦640,500.00₦715,500.00
8INSURANCE₦602,000.00₦612,000.00₦610,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
C. FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCE
9ECONOMICS₦602,000.00₦612,000.00₦610,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
10POLITICAL SCIENCE₦602,000.00₦612,000.00₦610,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
11PSYCHOLOGY₦632,000.00₦642,000.00₦640,500.00₦630,500.00₦705,500.00
12SOCIOLOGY₦602,000.00₦612,000.00₦610,500.00₦600,500.00₦675,500.00
13MASS COMMUNICATION₦632,000.00₦642,000.00₦640,500.00₦630,500.00₦705,500.00
14TOURISM STUDIES₦642,000.00₦652,000.00₦650,500.00₦640,500.00₦715,500.00
D. FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
15ARCHITECTURE₦829,000.00₦839,000.00₦837,500.00₦827,500.00₦902,500.00
16BUILDING TECHNOLOGY₦729,000.00₦739,000.00₦737,500.00₦727,500.00₦772,500.00
17ESTATE MANAGEMENT₦679,000.00₦689,000.00₦687,500.00₦677,500.00₦722,500.00
18QUANTITY SURVEYING₦679,000.00₦689,000.00₦687,500.00₦677,500.00₦722,500.00
19SURVEYING AND GEOINFORMATICS₦679,000.00₦689,000.00₦687,500.00₦677,500.00₦722,500.00
20URBAN AND REGIONAL PLANNING₦679,000.00₦689,000.00₦687,500.00₦677,500.00₦722,500.00
E. FACULTY OF BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCE
21NURSING₦1,197,000.00₦1,207,000.00₦1,051,000.00₦875,500.00₦875,500.00₦920,500.00
22ANATOMY₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
23PHYSIOLOGY₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
24PHYSIOTHERAPY₦962,000.00₦972,000.00₦910,500.00₦900,500.00₦900,500.00₦945,500.00
25MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCES₦892,000.00₦902,000.00₦860,500.00₦850,500.00₦850,500.00₦895,500.00
26BIOCHEMISTRY₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
27PUBLIC HEALTH₦892,000.00₦902,000.00₦860,500.00₦850,500.00₦850,500.00₦895,500.00
F. FACULTY OF NATURAL SCIENCE
28COMPUTER SCIENCE/CYBER SECURITY/INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY₦657,000.00₦667,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
29INDUSTRIAL MATHEMATICS₦607,000.00₦617,000.00₦615,500.00₦605,500.00₦680,500.00
30MICROBIOLOGY₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
31INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
32STATISTICS₦607,000.00₦617,000.00₦615,500.00₦605,500.00₦680,500.00
33GEOLOGY₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
34METEOROLOGY₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
35APPLIED GEO-PHYSICS₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
36PHYSICS/ELECT₦622,000.00₦632,000.00₦630,500.00₦620,500.00₦695,500.00
G. FACULTY OF HUMANITIES
37ENGLISH₦582,000.00₦592,000.00₦590,500.00₦580,500.00₦655,500.00
38HISTORY AND INTERNATIONAL STUDIES₦582,000.00₦592,000.00₦590,500.00₦580,500.00₦655,500.00
39THEATRE ARTS₦582,000.00₦592,000.00₦590,500.00₦580,500.00₦655,500.00
40CHRISTIAN RELIGIOUS STUDIES₦582,000.00₦592,000.00₦590,500.00₦580,500.00₦655,500.00
41FRENCH₦582,000.00₦592,000.00₦590,500.00₦580,500.00₦655,500.00
42PHILOSOPHY₦582,000.00₦592,000.00₦590,500.00₦580,500.00₦655,500.00
H. FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
43CIVIL ENGINEERING₦999,000.00₦1,009,000.00₦887,500.00₦877,500.00₦877,500.00₦922,500.00
44COMPUTER ENGINEERING₦999,000.00₦1,009,000.00₦887,500.00₦877,500.00₦877,500.00₦922,500.00
45MECHANICAL ENGINEERING₦999,000.00₦1,009,000.00₦887,500.00₦877,500.00₦877,500.00₦922,500.00
46ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING₦999,000.00₦1,009,000.00₦887,500.00₦877,500.00₦877,500.00₦922,500.00
Please note that these fees are subject to change and may vary depending on the university or college you are attending. It’s always a good idea to check with your institution for the most up-to-date fee information.

So an incoming Redeemer’s undergraduate student can budget between ₦582,000.00 – ₦1,447,000.00 to cover their first session, excluding acceptance fee and ICT levy. Subsequent years follow similar fee ranges.

Redeemer’s University Postgraduate School Fees for the 2024/2025 Academic Session

Here are the approved postgraduate school fees at Redeemer’s University for next academic session:

MPhil/PhD Programme

Fees1st Year2nd Year3rd YearAdditional years for PhD
Tuition₦180,000.00₦150,000.00₦120,000.00₦50,000.00
Admission/Acceptance Processing Fee₦30,000.00
Medical Fee₦20,000.00₦20,000.00₦20,000.00₦20,000.00
Caution/Deposit (Refundable)₦30,000.00
Registration₦20,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
Workshop and Laboratory/Studio₦30,000.00₦30,000.00₦30,000.00₦30,000.00
Library Fee₦30,000.00₦30,000.00₦30,000.00₦30,000.00
Matriculation Fee₦5,000.00
Examination Fee₦50,000.00
Postgraduate Handbook₦10,000.00
Students Welfare Insurance Scheme₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
University Development Fee₦20,000.00
Verification of Academic Records₦10,000.00
I.D Card₦5,000.00
Total Costs₦450,000.00₦250,000.00₦220,000.00₦150,000.00
Optional AccommodationType A: 1 Bedded @ ₦120,000.00
Type B: 2-Bedded @ ₦75,000.00
Graduation FeeAs decided by the University Management
MA, MSc Programme

FeesFor Fresh StudentsFor Returning Students
TuitionFREEFREE
Admission/Acceptance Processing Fee₦30,000.00
Medical Fee₦20,000.00₦10,000.00
Caution/Deposit (Refundable)₦30,000.00
Registration₦20,000.00₦10,000.00
Workshop and Laboratory/Studio₦30,000.00₦15,000.00
Library Fee₦30,000.00₦15,000.00
Matriculation Fee₦5,000.00
Examination Fee₦50,000.00
Postgraduate Handbook₦10,000.00
Students Welfare Insurance Scheme₦10,000.00₦5,000.00
University Development Fee₦20,000.00
Verification of Academic Records₦10,000.00
I.D Card₦5,000.00
Total CostsFor Fresh Students: ₦270,000.00For Returning Students: ₦55,000.00
Optional AccommodationType A: 1 Bedded @ ₦120,000.00
Type B: 2-Bedded @ ₦75,000.00
Graduation FeeAs decided by the University Management

PGD Programme

FeesFor Fresh PGD Students
Tuition₦100,000.00
Admission/Acceptance Processing Fee₦30,000.00
Medical Fee₦20,000.00
Caution/Deposit (Refundable)₦30,000.00
Registration₦20,000.00
Library Fee₦20,000.00
Matriculation Fee₦5,000.00
Examination Fee₦30,000.00
Postgraduate Handbook₦10,000.00
Students Welfare Insurance Scheme₦10,000.00
University Development Fee₦20,000.00
Verification of Academic Records₦10,000.00
I.D Card₦5,000.00
Total CostsFor Fresh PGD Students: ₦310,000.00
Optional AccommodationType A: 1 Bedded @ ₦120,000.00
Type B: 2-Bedded @ ₦75,000.00
Graduation FeeAs decided by the University Management
Please note that these fees are subject to change and may vary depending on the university or college you are attending. It’s always a good idea to check with your institution for the most up-to-date fee information.

In total, brand new postgraduate students at Redeemer’s University will pay between 350,000 to 850,000 for their first session, plus acceptance fee. Fees are lower for returning students.

Additional Important Fees to Budget:

On top of tuition and accommodation, here are some other charges to factor into your Redeemer’s budget:

  • Acceptance Fees: ₦20,000 – ₦30,000, paid once you accept admission
  • ICT Levy: Approximately ₦15,000 per session
  • Exam Clearance: ₦10,000 before collecting certificates.
  • ID Card Replacement: ₦5,000
  • Late Registration: ₦20,000 after fixed deadline
  • Supplementary Fees: Paid per additional courses or retakes
  • Project Fees: Additional charges for postgraduate dissertations/thesis.
  • Graduation Fees: ₦30,000+
Knowing these additional costs will help you plan your full budget wisely. See full list of Courses Offered in Redeemer’s University

Payment Structure and Options:

Redeemer’s University allows flexible fee payment in installments over the session:

  • At least 50% of tuition before the semester begins
  • Balance paid in 2-3 installments at predetermined dates.

Payment options include:

  • Online via the student portal
  • Direct bank deposit or transfer
  • POS stations on campus
  • Mobile money transfer
  • Bank draft or cheque

Installmental payments make budgeting the fees over the session more manageable for students and parents.

Answers to Common Questions about Fees:

Here are quick answers to some frequently asked questions about Redeemer’s fees:

How much is the acceptance fee after admission?

Usually ₦20,000 – ₦30,000 depending on program.

Are Redeemer’s fees negotiable?

No, the published fees are fixed rates. However, scholarships and installments provide relief.

When will the fees for 2024/2025 session be published?

Normally around April/May every year.

Can I get my fees refunded if I withdraw from the program?

Unfortunately, no refunds are issued once you register for the session.

Wrapping Up

Redeemer’s University provides exceptional Christian education designed to equip students for success and significance. While the tuition, accommodation and other fees represent a major investment, they open the door to a university experience that imparts academic, professional and spiritual growth that will enrich your entire future.

By understanding the full fee structure outlined here, current and aspiring Redeemer’s students and parents can strategically budget, secure financing and manage payments for the 2024/2025 academic year. Your educational dreams within reach!

I hope this detailed breakdown gives you a clear picture of the approved Redeemer’s University fee structure for the 2024/2025 academic session. With adequate planning and budgeting, paying your fees is an achievable step on your journey to joining this prestigious university!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Redeemer's University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

