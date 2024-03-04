FUPRE School Fees Schedule 2024/2025 | Everything You Need To Know

FUPRE School Fees Schedule: Are you a prospective student of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE)? Do you want to know how much you will pay as school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then this post is for you.

This post provides a detailed breakdown of the FUPRE school fees structure and payment guidelines for new and returning undergraduate students in the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of FUPRE School Fees

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) is a specialized university in Nigeria focused on training manpower for the oil and gas sector. FUPRE is located in Effurun, Delta State and was established in 2007. As a federal university, FUPRE school fees are subsidized and reviewed periodically.

The university has the following colleges offering academic programs tailored to the oil and gas industry:

College of Science

College of Technology

College of Engineering

College of Environmental Studies

College of Business & Management Studies

College of Arts, Social & Management Sciences

FUPRE runs an academic calendar divided into two semesters and short summer sessions. School fees are paid per session with discounts for early payment.

How much is FUPRE school fees?

The current FUPRE School Fees range from ₦122,500 to ₦218,500 for new students and ₦49,550 to ₦136,000 for returning students. See more details below

FUPRE School Fees for New Students

If you are a new student who has just been admitted into FUPRE for the 2024/2025 academic session, then you will have to pay the following school fees; Below is an overview of the approved FUPRE school fees for new and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic session:

Fee Categories New Students (Naira) Proposed for New Students (Naira) National Health Insurance (TSHIP) 2,000.00 2,000.00 Verification of Certificate 12,000.00 15,000.00 Registration Fee 5,000.00 10,000.00 Examination Fee 6,000.00 10,000.00 Endowment 10,000.00 15,000.00 ID Card 1,000.00 5,000.00 Sports 5,000.00 6,000.00 Medical Charges 3,000.00 6,000.00 Matriculation & Orientation 10,000.00 15,000.00 Library 6,000.00 20,000.00 Medical Screening 5,000.00 10,000.00 Caution Deposit 20,000.00 20,000.00 Science/Laboratory Practical Levy 10,000.00 20,000.00 ICT 5,000.00 10,000.00 Utility (Power, Water etc) 10,000.00 35,000.00 Facility Maintenance 10,000.00 17,000.00 Student Welfare Insurance Scheme (SWIS) 2,500.00 2,500.00 Sub Total 122,500.00 218,500.00 See also Al-Hikmah University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

FUPRE School Fees for Returning Students

If you are a returning student who has already completed at least one session at FUPRE, then you will have to pay the following school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session:

Below is an overview of the approved FUPRE school fees for returning students in the 2024/2025 academic session:

Fee Categories Returning Students (Naira) Proposed for Returning Students (Naira) National Health Insurance (TSHIP) 2,000.00 2,000.00 Verification of Certificate – – Registration Fee 4,000.00 10,000.00 Examination Fee 5,000.00 10,000.00 Endowment 10,000.00 15,000.00 ID Card 1,000.00 5,000.00 Sports 2,000.00 6,000.00 Medical Charges 2,000.00 6,000.00 Matriculation & Orientation – – Library 3,050.00 10,000.00 Medical Screening – – Caution Deposit – – Science/Laboratory Practical Levy 5,000.00 10,000.00 ICT 3,000.00 10,000.00 Utility (Power, Water etc) 10,000.00 35,000.00 Facility Maintenance – 15,000.00 Student Welfare Insurance Scheme (SWIS) 2,500.00 2,500.00 Sub Total 49,550.00 136,500.00

Additional Fees

Acceptance Fee is ₦85,000.00.

Field Trip (Environmental Sciences 200 Level and Geology/Geo-Physics 100 to 400 Level, Petroleum Students 100 Level): ₦25,000.00 to ₦15,000.00

Accommodation (Optional) is ₦55,000.00.

Medical Charges are ₦5,000.00 for all students.

Acceptance Fee for Fresh Students

The acceptance fee for FUPRE is ₦85,000 for all programmes and faculties. Upon admission, all new undergraduate students at FUPRE must pay a mandatory one-time acceptance fee of ₦85,000 within a stipulated deadline to confirm their admission. This payment is non-refundable.

Failure to pay the acceptance fee before the deadline can lead to the cancellation of the admission offer.

Deadline for Payment of FUPRE School Fees

The deadline for payment of FUPRE school fees is:

Fresh students: Within 2 weeks of admission offer

Returning students: Before resumption of new academic session

All students must endeavor to clear outstanding fees before the stipulated deadlines.

How to pay FUPRE school fees?

To pay your FUPRE school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the FUPRE website at https://fupre.edu.ng

Log in with your JAMB registration number and password

Click on “ Pay School Fees ” under the “ Student ” menu

” under the “ ” menu Select your level and session

Generate an invoice and print it out

Pay the invoice amount at any designated bank or online using your ATM card

Return to the FUPRE website and confirm your payment

Print out your payment receipt and keep it safe

You can also pay your FUPRE school fees online using your debit card or internet banking. To do this, you need to follow these steps:

Visit the university’s website at www.fupre.edu.ng and click on “ Student Portal “.

and click on “ “. Log in with your matriculation number and password.

Click on “ Pay School Fees ” and select your level and programme of study.

” and select your level and programme of study. Generate an invoice and click on “ Pay Online “.

“. Choose your preferred payment method and enter your card details or bank account details.

Confirm your payment and print out your receipt.

You are advised to pay your FUPRE school fees on time to avoid late payment penalty or loss of admission. The deadline for payment of FUPRE school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session is yet to be announced by the university management. However, you should check the university’s website regularly for updates.

Payment Methods for FUPRE School Fees

The available channels for students to pay their school fees at FUPRE are:

Direct bank deposits at any commercial bank

POS payments on campus

Remita online payments

Quickteller online payments

Mobile money transfers

Bank transfers to official FUPRE bank accounts

After payment, students should upload evidence on the student portal for record purposes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is the deadline for FUPRE school fees payment?

A: The deadline for FUPRE school fees payment for the 2024/2025 academic session is yet to be announced by the management of the university. However, it is advisable to pay your school fees as early as possible to avoid late payment charges or denial of access to online services.

Q: How much is the acceptance fee for fresh FUPRE students?

A: All fresh FUPRE students are required to pay a one-time acceptance fee of ₦85,000 within the stipulated deadline to confirm their admission.

Q: What is the average tuition fee for engineering programs at FUPRE?

A: For engineering programs, the average tuition fees for fresh students is ₦250,000 while returning students pay ₦150,000 on average per session.

Q: Can I pay my FUPRE school fees in installments?

A: No, you cannot pay your FUPRE school fees in installments. You are required to pay the full amount of your school fees at once before the commencement of the academic session.

Q: What are the penalties for late payment of FUPRE school fees?

A: The penalties for late payment of FUPRE school fees are as follows:

A late payment charge of ₦2,000 per week

Denial of access to online services such as course registration, examination results, etc.

Exclusion from academic activities such as lectures, tests, assignments, etc.

Disqualification from sitting for examinations

Withdrawal of admission

Q: Can I get a refund of my FUPRE school fees if I withdraw from the university?

A: No, you cannot get a refund of your FUPRE school fees if you withdraw from the university. The school fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

A: You can contact FUPRE for more information on school fees by using any of the following channels:

Phone: +234 703 742 2120, +234 803 740 2070

Email: info@fupre.edu.ng

Address: Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, P.M.B. 1221, Effurun, Delta State, Nigeria

Wrapping Up

Meeting the stipulated FUPRE school fees payment deadlines is mandatory for every student. Fresh students must adequately budget for acceptance fee, tuition, accommodation, and other charges.

For continuing FUPRE students, tuition fees may be reduced slightly after the first year but all outstanding payments must still be cleared before the set deadlines. Students facing constraints can discuss installment payment plans with management.

