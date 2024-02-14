Complete List of Courses Offered at AFIT for 2024/2025 Session

Complete List of Courses Offered at AFIT: The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) offers a wide range of graduate and professional continuing education courses focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. For the 2024/2025 academic session, AFIT will be providing both resident and distance learning programs across its four schools – the Graduate School of Engineering and Management (EN), the School of Systems and Logistics (LS), the Civil Engineer School (CE), and the School of Strategic Force Studies (SF).
In this comprehensive article, we provide the complete list and overview of all courses offered at AFIT for the 2024/2025 academic session.
Overview of AFIT
Established in 1985, AFIT operates under the Nigerian Air Force to provide specialist training in aerospace technology, aviation management and related fields.
AFIT offers undergraduate B.Eng degrees, postgraduate diplomas and MSc/M.Eng degrees. Graduates can work within the Air Force or civilian aviation organizations.
AFIT has full accreditation from the National Universities Commission. Academic activities run at the main campus in Kaduna and affiliate campuses across Nigeria.
List of Undergraduate Degree Courses Offered at AFIT
AFIT offers undergraduate programmes leading to the award of Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) degrees across the following fields:
1. Aeronautical Engineering
Major focus areas include aerodynamics, aircraft design, propulsion, structural analysis, avionics and aerospace systems.
2. Avionics Engineering
Covers areas like aircraft electronics, instrumentation, satcom systems, radar systems, automation and aircraft maintenance.
3. Aircraft Maintenance Engineering
Training in aircraft maintenance procedures, power plants, airframe structures, aviation safety standards and quality assurance.
4. Air Traffic Management
Includes topics like air traffic control, navigation systems, aerodrome operations, meteorology and airspace management.
5. Air Transport Management
Covers air transport system, airline operations, logistics, airport economics, freight management and aviation law/policy.
6. Telecommunications Engineering
Focus on telecom systems design, satellite communications, radars, wireless networks, fibre optics, and information security.
7. Air Force Administration
Includes aerospace management, leadership, military law, human resource management, budgeting and public administration.
8. Logistics & Supply Chain Management
Covers inventory control, procurement, distribution, transportation, warehousing, and supply chain optimization.
9. Information & Cyber Security
Focus on data protection, cybersecurity threats, cybercrime investigation, forensic analysis, and related technologies.
List of Postgraduate Courses Offered at AFIT
AFIT offers postgraduate programmes leading to Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master of Engineering (M.Eng) and Master of Science (M.Sc) qualifications in fields like:
- Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering
- Master of Science in Astronautical Engineering
- Master of Science in Computer Engineering
- Master of Science in Electrical Engineering
- Master of Science in Engineering Management
- Master of Science in Applied Mathematics
- Master of Science in Operations Research
- Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering
- Master of Science in Physics
- Master of Science in Computer Science
- Master of Science in Cyber Operations
- Master of Science in Systems Engineering
- Master of Science in Cost Analysis
- Master of Science in Applied Systems Engineering
The Master’s programs are typically 2 years long for full-time students. Students take core courses in their chosen major area as well as electives to customize their curriculum. A thesis is required to graduate.
Doctoral Degrees
AFIT offers doctoral degrees leading to the PhD qualification in select fields:
- Doctor of Philosophy in Aeronautical Engineering
- Doctor of Philosophy in Astronautical Engineering
- Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering
- Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Engineering
- Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Physics
- Doctor of Philosophy in Nuclear Engineering
- Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Mathematics
The doctoral programs take 3-5 years to complete with rigorous research requirements. Students work under the guidance of a research advisor to make novel contributions in their field through a dissertation project.
Short Professional Courses Offered at AFIT
AFIT also offers short continuing education courses focused on specific aspects of aviation and aerospace. These include:
- Aircraft Accident Investigation
- Aviation Management
- Air Force Leadership & Command
- Aviation Safety and Quality Assurance
- Aerodrome Operations
- Air Navigation Aids Maintenance
- Avionics Systems Maintenance
- Strategic Air Force Operations
- Helicopter Maintenance Procedures
- Satellite Communications
Graduate Certificate Programs
In addition to degree programs, AFIT also offers Graduate Certificate programs lasting 9-12 months. These are focused courses of study allowing students to gain expertise in a specific domain.
Graduate Certificates available for 2024/2025:
- Cost Capability Analysis
- Cyber Operations
- Data Science
- Applied Systems Engineering
- Test and Evaluation
- Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis
The certificate programs provide a flexible way to gain targeted knowledge without committing to a full Master’s degree. Students take 15-21 credit hours of courses.
Professional Continuing Education Courses
AFIT’s Professional Continuing Education (PCE) offers short courses ranging from 1 day to 6 weeks in length. These courses are designed to provide concentrated learning opportunities for practicing engineers, analysts, and other specialists.
Some of the PCE courses offered for 2024/2025 include:
Engineering Courses
- Introduction to Aircraft Structural Loads
- Wind Tunnel Testing Fundamentals
- Fatigue of Structures
- Introduction to Composite Materials
- Fracture Mechanics Fundamentals
- Laser Engineering
- Advanced Turbofan Engine Technology
Physics Courses
- Detector and Sensor Physics
- Physics of Directed Energy Weapons
- Radiation Effects on Electronics
- Nuclear Weapon Effects
- Radio Frequency Propagation
Space Systems Courses
- Small Spacecraft Engineering
- Launch Vehicle Design
- Space Mission Design
- Spacecraft GN&C and Orbital Mechanics
- Space Domain Awareness
Information Technology Courses
- Cybersecurity Fundamentals
- Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering
- Cyber Vulnerability Assessment
- Big Data Management and Analysis
- High Performance Computing
Systems Engineering Courses
- Aerospace System Engineering Principles
- Risk Management Framework and Analysis
- Reliability and Maintainability Engineering
- Data-Driven Modeling Simulation
- Decision Analysis
This is just a small sample of the wide range of PCE courses offered at AFIT per year. These short courses are open to active military and DoD civilian employees looking to advance their skills.
Course Schedule and Registration
AFIT has a unique academic calendar with three sessions per year:
- Spring Quarter: January to March
- Summer Quarter: April to June
- Fall Quarter: July to September
New students can enroll to begin in any of the three quarters. Course listings are typically available 6-12 months in advance of the registration date.
The current course schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session can be found on the AFIT website. Registration for new and returning students opens 60 days prior to the start of each quarter.
Military officers wishing to attend AFIT will need endorsement from their career field manager and must apply through official channels. Civilian employees can enroll directly after obtaining supervisor approval.
Contact the AFIT Registrar’s office for more details on the application process. Tuition assistance is available for eligible military and civilian students.
Entry Requirements for AFIT Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes
To gain admission into any programme at AFIT, prospective candidates must:
- Have a minimum of 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels including English, Mathematics and other relevant science subjects
- Meet prescribed UTME/Direct Entry cut-off marks for chosen programme
- Complete a medical examination and fitness test
- Pass a competitive oral interview session
- Have requisite academic qualification – B.Sc/B.Eng for PGD/Masters; SSCE/A’ Levels/ND for B.Eng
See the full AFIT Admission Requirements Here
Wrapping Up
AFIT offers quality and specialized academic programmes tailored to producing top-notch graduates for Nigeria’s aviation industry and Air Force. Interested applicants should ensure they understand the admission requirements before applying to their desired AFIT courses.
