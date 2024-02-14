Complete List of Courses Offered at AFIT for 2024/2025 Session

Complete List of Courses Offered at AFIT: The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) offers a wide range of graduate and professional continuing education courses focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. For the 2024/2025 academic session, AFIT will be providing both resident and distance learning programs across its four schools – the Graduate School of Engineering and Management (EN), the School of Systems and Logistics (LS), the Civil Engineer School (CE), and the School of Strategic Force Studies (SF).

In this comprehensive article, we provide the complete list and overview of all courses offered at AFIT for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of AFIT

Established in 1985, AFIT operates under the Nigerian Air Force to provide specialist training in aerospace technology, aviation management and related fields.

AFIT offers undergraduate B.Eng degrees, postgraduate diplomas and MSc/M.Eng degrees. Graduates can work within the Air Force or civilian aviation organizations.

AFIT has full accreditation from the National Universities Commission. Academic activities run at the main campus in Kaduna and affiliate campuses across Nigeria.

List of Undergraduate Degree Courses Offered at AFIT

AFIT offers undergraduate programmes leading to the award of Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) degrees across the following fields:

1. Aeronautical Engineering

Major focus areas include aerodynamics, aircraft design, propulsion, structural analysis, avionics and aerospace systems.

2. Avionics Engineering

Covers areas like aircraft electronics, instrumentation, satcom systems, radar systems, automation and aircraft maintenance.

3. Aircraft Maintenance Engineering

Training in aircraft maintenance procedures, power plants, airframe structures, aviation safety standards and quality assurance.

4. Air Traffic Management

Includes topics like air traffic control, navigation systems, aerodrome operations, meteorology and airspace management.

5. Air Transport Management

Covers air transport system, airline operations, logistics, airport economics, freight management and aviation law/policy.

6. Telecommunications Engineering

Focus on telecom systems design, satellite communications, radars, wireless networks, fibre optics, and information security.

7. Air Force Administration

Includes aerospace management, leadership, military law, human resource management, budgeting and public administration.

8. Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Covers inventory control, procurement, distribution, transportation, warehousing, and supply chain optimization.

9. Information & Cyber Security

Focus on data protection, cybersecurity threats, cybercrime investigation, forensic analysis, and related technologies.

List of Postgraduate Courses Offered at AFIT

AFIT offers postgraduate programmes leading to Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master of Engineering (M.Eng) and Master of Science (M.Sc) qualifications in fields like:

Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering

Master of Science in Astronautical Engineering

Master of Science in Computer Engineering

Master of Science in Electrical Engineering

Master of Science in Engineering Management

Master of Science in Applied Mathematics

Master of Science in Operations Research

Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering

Master of Science in Physics

Master of Science in Computer Science

Master of Science in Cyber Operations

Master of Science in Systems Engineering

Master of Science in Cost Analysis

Master of Science in Applied Systems Engineering

The Master’s programs are typically 2 years long for full-time students. Students take core courses in their chosen major area as well as electives to customize their curriculum. A thesis is required to graduate.

Doctoral Degrees

AFIT offers doctoral degrees leading to the PhD qualification in select fields:

Doctor of Philosophy in Aeronautical Engineering

Doctor of Philosophy in Astronautical Engineering

Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering

Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Engineering

Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Physics

Doctor of Philosophy in Nuclear Engineering

Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Mathematics

The doctoral programs take 3-5 years to complete with rigorous research requirements. Students work under the guidance of a research advisor to make novel contributions in their field through a dissertation project.

Short Professional Courses Offered at AFIT

AFIT also offers short continuing education courses focused on specific aspects of aviation and aerospace. These include:

Aircraft Accident Investigation

Aviation Management

Air Force Leadership & Command

Aviation Safety and Quality Assurance

Aerodrome Operations

Air Navigation Aids Maintenance

Avionics Systems Maintenance

Strategic Air Force Operations

Helicopter Maintenance Procedures

Satellite Communications

Graduate Certificate Programs

In addition to degree programs, AFIT also offers Graduate Certificate programs lasting 9-12 months. These are focused courses of study allowing students to gain expertise in a specific domain.

Graduate Certificates available for 2024/2025:

Cost Capability Analysis

Cyber Operations

Data Science

Applied Systems Engineering

Test and Evaluation

Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis

The certificate programs provide a flexible way to gain targeted knowledge without committing to a full Master’s degree. Students take 15-21 credit hours of courses.

Professional Continuing Education Courses

AFIT’s Professional Continuing Education (PCE) offers short courses ranging from 1 day to 6 weeks in length. These courses are designed to provide concentrated learning opportunities for practicing engineers, analysts, and other specialists.

Some of the PCE courses offered for 2024/2025 include:

Engineering Courses

Introduction to Aircraft Structural Loads

Wind Tunnel Testing Fundamentals

Fatigue of Structures

Introduction to Composite Materials

Fracture Mechanics Fundamentals

Laser Engineering

Advanced Turbofan Engine Technology

Physics Courses

Detector and Sensor Physics

Physics of Directed Energy Weapons

Radiation Effects on Electronics

Nuclear Weapon Effects

Radio Frequency Propagation

Space Systems Courses

Small Spacecraft Engineering

Launch Vehicle Design

Space Mission Design

Spacecraft GN&C and Orbital Mechanics

Space Domain Awareness

Information Technology Courses

Cybersecurity Fundamentals

Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering

Cyber Vulnerability Assessment

Big Data Management and Analysis

High Performance Computing

Systems Engineering Courses

Aerospace System Engineering Principles

Risk Management Framework and Analysis

Reliability and Maintainability Engineering

Data-Driven Modeling Simulation

Decision Analysis

This is just a small sample of the wide range of PCE courses offered at AFIT per year. These short courses are open to active military and DoD civilian employees looking to advance their skills.

Course Schedule and Registration

AFIT has a unique academic calendar with three sessions per year:

Spring Quarter: January to March

Summer Quarter: April to June

Fall Quarter: July to September

New students can enroll to begin in any of the three quarters. Course listings are typically available 6-12 months in advance of the registration date.

The current course schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session can be found on the AFIT website. Registration for new and returning students opens 60 days prior to the start of each quarter.

Military officers wishing to attend AFIT will need endorsement from their career field manager and must apply through official channels. Civilian employees can enroll directly after obtaining supervisor approval.

Contact the AFIT Registrar’s office for more details on the application process. Tuition assistance is available for eligible military and civilian students.

Entry Requirements for AFIT Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes

To gain admission into any programme at AFIT, prospective candidates must:

Have a minimum of 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels including English, Mathematics and other relevant science subjects

Meet prescribed UTME/Direct Entry cut-off marks for chosen programme

Complete a medical examination and fitness test

Pass a competitive oral interview session

Have requisite academic qualification – B.Sc/B.Eng for PGD/Masters; SSCE/A’ Levels/ND for B.Eng

Wrapping Up

AFIT offers quality and specialized academic programmes tailored to producing top-notch graduates for Nigeria’s aviation industry and Air Force. Interested applicants should ensure they understand the admission requirements before applying to their desired AFIT courses.

