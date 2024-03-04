Yobe State University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025 | Undergraduate & Postgraduate Fees

Yobe State University School Fees Schedule: Are you thinking about joining Yobe State University (YSU) for the upcoming 2024/2025 academic session? If you are, you’re probably wondering about the school fees and other expenses you’ll need to plan for. Here, we’ll provide you with all the necessary information concerning the Yobe State University School fees schedule for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Moreover, we’ll share some valuable tips on handling fee payments and effectively managing your finances while pursuing your studies as a student.

Overview of Yobe State University

Established in 2006, Yobe State University aims to provide affordable, high-quality tertiary education geared towards driving development and opportunities in Yobe State and beyond. The school has continued to develop excellent academic programs and research centers focused on relevant courses and initiatives connected to the economic, social, and technological growth of northern Nigeria.

As a state government-owned institution, YSU receives subventions and financial support that enable significant subsidies in school fees payable by students compared to private universities. This helps fulfill the mission of providing access to quality higher education for students from Yobe and other northern states who may be unable to afford high fee costs.

Yobe State University School Fees for Undergraduate Students

The Yobe State University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session range from ₦39,250 to ₦52,250 for new students while returning students are expected to pay around ₦36,250 to ₦49,250 per session. However, the school fees may vary depending on the faculty and the course of study. The table below provides a summary of the YSU school fees for both fresh and returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

YSU School Fees for Fresh Students (100 Level)

YSU School Fees for Returning Students

Fee Sciences Soc. Sci./ Art/Edu. Law Medical College Registration ₦16,000.00 ₦16,000.00 ₦21,000.00 ₦22,000.00 Examination ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 Result verification ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 Library ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 Medical ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 Caution deposit ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 Sport ₦750.00 ₦750.00 ₦750.00 ₦750.00 Union ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 Utility ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ICT ₦3,500.00 ₦3,500.00 ₦3,500.00 ₦3,500.00 Faculty Registration ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 Departmental Reg. ₦1,500.00 ₦1,500.00 ₦1,500.00 ₦1,500.00 GST ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 Laboratory ₦5,000.00 – – ₦7,000.00 Moot Court – – – ₦2,500.00 Special/Public Lectures ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 Total ₦41,250.00 ₦36,250.00 ₦43,750.00 ₦49,250.00

YSU School Fees for College of Medical Science

For the 2024/2025 academic session, incoming and returning students in the medicine, nursing, medical lab science, and anatomy departments can expect school fees ranging from ₦49,250 to ₦52,250 for fresh medical students, while returning medical students school fees range from ₦46,250 to ₦49,250 per session. This covers tuition, lab practicals, facility maintenance costs, identity cards, registration paperwork, and other compulsory payments.

YSU New Medical Students School Fees

S/N Fee MBBS Physiotherapy Anatomy Physiology 1 Registration ₦21,000.00 ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 2 Examination ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 3 Result verification ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 4 Students Handbook ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 5 Library ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 6 Medicals ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 7 Identity card ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 8 Caution deposit ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 9 Sport ₦750.00 ₦750.00 ₦750.00 ₦750.00 10 Union ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 ₦500.00 11 Utility ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 12 Acceptance ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 13 ICT ₦3,500.00 ₦3,500.00 ₦3,500.00 ₦3,500.00 14 Faculty Registration ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 15 Departmental Reg. ₦1,500.00 ₦1,500.00 ₦1,500.00 ₦1,500.00 16 GST ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 17 Laboratory ₦7,000.00 ₦6,000.00 ₦6,000.00 ₦6,000.00 Total ₦52,250.00 ₦50,250.00 ₦49,250.00 ₦49,250.00

Other Charges:

Accommodation: ₦6,000

Non-Indigene Tuition fee (Med. Coll.): ₦45,000

Subsidiary course: ₦200

Late Registration: ₦5,000

YSU Returning Medical Students School Fees

Summary of Yobe State University School Fees for Undergraduate Students

As stated above, the total YSU School fees for new students range from ₦39,250 for those studying social sciences, arts, and education to ₦52,250 for students in the medical college. Meanwhile, returning students face fees ranging from ₦36,250 for social sciences, arts, and education to ₦49,250 for medical college students.

It’s essential to note that these fees exclude the following additional charges:

Non-Indigene Tuition fee (Science/Arts) = ₦30,000

Non-Indigene Tuition fee (Law) = ₦35,000

Non-Indigene Tuition fee (Medical College) = ₦45,000

Accommodation = ₦6,000

Subsidiary course = ₦200

Late Registration = ₦5,000

Field trip = ₦7,000 (Geography, Geology, Biology, Ed. Geography, and History students only)

Additionally, non-indigenous students will be required to pay an additional tuition fee depending on your faculty. Accommodation expenses, if needed, must be covered separately. Late registration will result in a penalty fee, and participation in subsidiary courses or field trips will also involve additional charges.

Yobe State University School Fees for Postgraduate Students

The YSU school fees for postgraduate students also vary depending on the programme and the level of study. The table below shows the breakdown of the fees for fresh and returning students for the 2024/2025 session.

As you can see, the total fees for fresh postgraduate students range from ₦50,250 for PGD students to ₦80,250 for Ph.D. students, while the total fees for returning postgraduate students range from ₦45,250 for PGD students to ₦75,250 for Ph.D. students.

Note that these fees do not include the following:

Non-Indigene Tuition fee (PGD) = ₦40,000

Non-Indigene Tuition fee (M.Sc./MBA/MPA) = ₦50,000

Non-Indigene Tuition fee (Ph.D.) = ₦60,000

Accommodation = ₦10,000

Late Registration = ₦10,000

Field trip = ₦10,000 (Agriculture, Geography, and Geology students only)

How to Pay YSU School Fees Online

The YSU school fees can be paid online through the university’s portal. The steps are as follows:

Visit the YSU portal at ysu.edu.ng .

. Log in with your username and password.

Click on the “ Pay Fees ” tab and select your level and programme.

” tab and select your level and programme. Generate an invoice and print it out.

Take the invoice to any bank that accepts Remita payments and make the payment.

Return to the portal and confirm your payment by entering the Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number.

Print out your payment receipt and keep it safe.

Wrapping Up

We hope this breakdown gives you more clarity about what to expect with Yobe State University school fees for the coming 2024/2025 academic session. Cost should not be the only determining factor in deciding where to study, but having this reference allows you to plan ahead and make an informed choice that fits within your existing budget.

With this comprehensive overview of Yobe State University school fees per faculty and degree program, you can effectively plan your budget and funding for the 2024/2025 academic session. I wish you the very best!

