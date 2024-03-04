Tansian University School Fees 2024/2025 | All You Need To Know

Tansian University, TANU School Fees: Are you interested in studying at Tansian University (TANU), one of the leading private universities in Nigeria? Do you want to know how much it costs to study at TANU and what are the benefits of choosing this institution? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this blog post, I will provide you with a comprehensive guide on Tansian University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, as well as other relevant information that will help you make an informed decision.

Overview of Tansian University (TANU)

Tansian University (TANU) is a private university located in Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria. It was founded in 2007 by the late Rev. Fr. Prof. John Bosco Akam, a renowned educationist and philanthropist. The university is named after the pioneer African Bishop, His Eminence Dominic Cardinal Ekandem, who was also known as Tansian.

The vision of TANU is to be a world-class university that produces graduates who are intellectually competent, morally sound, and socially responsible. The mission of TANU is to provide quality education that is accessible, affordable, and relevant to the needs of the society. The university offers a variety of academic programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, in fields such as arts, social sciences, management sciences, natural sciences, engineering, education, law, and health sciences.

Tansian University School Fees Schedule

The total fee payable by fresh undergraduate students at Tansian University ranges between ₦160,000 to ₦600,000 per session depending on the program of study.

For those resuming their studies, it is mandatory to clear 50% of the stipulated fees for the new academic session and 100% of any outstanding debts prior to being granted campus access for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Here is an overview of the Tansian University school fees schedule for new and returning undergraduate students in the 2024/2025 academic session:

Detailed Fee Structure by Department

Program Tuition Fee (₦) Accommodation Fee (₦) Sundry Fees (₦) Total Fee (₦) Required 50% Payment (₦) Law ₦600,000 ₦50,000 ₦48,000 ₦698,000 ₦349,000 Nursing ₦400,000 ₦50,000 ₦48,000 ₦498,000 ₦249,000 Philosophy and Education ₦160,000 ₦50,000 ₦48,000 ₦258,000 ₦129,000 Other Programmes ₦250,000 ₦50,000 ₦48,000 ₦348,000 ₦174,000

The table above presents the tuition fees, accommodation fees, sundry fees, total fees, and the required 50% payment for each program.

How to Pay Tansian University School Fees

The process of payment of TANU school fees is outlined below:

New students are to pay full fees for the session during registration.

Returning students pay 60% at start of first semester and 40% at start of second semester.

School fees are paid into designated bank accounts or through the school portal.

Submit copies of payment evidence at the Bursary for receipt issuance.

Academic registration is only permitted upon fee payment.

Guidelines for Payment: Bank Accounts and Adherence

Tuition Fee Payment Details

For Law and Nursing Students

Bank : Keystone Bank

: Keystone Bank Account Number : 1007244666

: 1007244666 Account Name: Tansian University

For Philosophy, Education, and Other Academic Programmes

Bank : Zenith Bank PLC

: Zenith Bank PLC Account Number : 1211869000

: 1211869000 Account Name: Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia University Fund

Payment Details for Accommodation and Sundry Fees

Accommodation Fee for All Students

Bank : Keystone Bank

: Keystone Bank Account Number : 1007244666

: 1007244666 Account Name: Tansian University

Sundry Fees for All Students

Bank : Keystone Bank

: Keystone Bank Account Number : 1012227706

: 1012227706 Account Name: Tansian University Management Account

Cautionary Note

Payments made into any bank accounts not explicitly stated herein will be considered null and void.

After payment, students should upload evidence on their university portal. The Bursary department is open to discussing flexible payment plans if needed.

Accommodation Options and Costs

Tansian University provides the following hostel accommodation options for students:

4-bed room (standard) – ₦40,000 per session

2-bed room (standard) – ₦50,000 per session

2-bed room (ensuite) – ₦80,000 per session

1-bed room (ensuite) – ₦100,000 per session

New students should indicate their preferred choice while applying for admission.

Payment Deadline for Tansian University School Fees

The deadline for payment of school fees for new and returning students of Tansian University is as follows:

Fresh students – Within 2 weeks of admission offer

Returning students – Before resumption

All students should endeavor to settle all outstanding school fees before the stipulated deadlines per session.

Additional Support and Information

Should you require further clarifications, please don’t hesitate to contact the university directly on the following number: 08033802177. You may visit Tansian University’s Official Fee Webpage for a more in-depth breakdown of the fees.

Wrapping Up

I hope this blog post has given you a clear and comprehensive guide on Tansian University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave them below. I will be happy to answer them as soon as possible.

