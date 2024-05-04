UNIOSUN School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

UNIOSUN School Fees: Are you interested in studying at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), one of the fastest-growing state-owned universities in Nigeria? Do you want to know how much it costs to attend this reputable institution? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need about UNIOSUN school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session. We will also give you some tips on how to pay your fees and manage your finances as a student. By the end of this article, you will have a clear idea of what to expect and how to prepare for your academic journey at UNIOSUN.

Overview of UNIOSUN

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) is a public university located in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, Nigeria. It was established in 2006 by the Osun State Government under the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola. The university has a vision to be a centre of excellence in teaching, research, and service delivery. The university also has a mission to create a unique institution committed to the pursuit of academic innovation, skill-based training, and a tradition of excellence in teaching, research, and community service.

UNIOSUN offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the fields of arts, humanities, social sciences, management sciences, natural sciences, engineering, education, law, agriculture, and health sciences. The university has six campuses across the state, namely: Osogbo, Ikire, Okuku, Ejigbo, Ifetedo, and Ipetu-Ijesa. The university has a reputation for academic excellence, moral discipline, and entrepreneurial development. The university has a student population of over 15,000 and a staff strength of over 1,000.

UNIOSUN is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and has a ranking of 39th among Nigerian universities according to the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities. The university has also won several awards and recognitions, such as the Best State University in Nigeria by the National Universities Commission, the Most Innovative State University in Nigeria by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and the Best ICT-Driven University in Nigeria by the Nigeria Computer Society.

UNIOSUN is committed to providing quality education that is affordable and accessible to all qualified candidates. To achieve this, the university has a flexible and reasonable fee structure that takes into account the economic realities of the country and the welfare of the students and their parents.

UNIOSUN School Fees for Fresh Students

The UNIOSUN school fees for fresh undergraduate students ranges from ₦282,500 to ₦752,500 per session, depending on the level and course of study. Below is a breakdown for each course:

Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences)

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences) students is ₦282,500 per session, including tuition, acceptance fees, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences) students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip – GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦203,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦282,500.00

Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies students is ₦302,500 per session, including tuition, acceptance fee, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip ₦20,000.00 GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦223,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦302,500.00

Tourism

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Tourism students is ₦342,500 per session, including tuition, acceptance fees, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Tourism students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip ₦60,000.00 GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦263,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦342,500.00

Accounting, Business Administration, Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, Cooperative and Rural Development, Public Administration

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration students is ₦327,500 per session, including tuition, acceptance fees, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip ₦20,000.00 GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦248,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦327,500.00

Economics & Political Science

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Economics and Political Science students is ₦307,500 per session, including tuition, acceptance fees, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Economics and Political Science students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip – GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦228,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦307,500.00

All Engineering Courses including Software Engineering

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Engineering students is ₦347,500 per session, including tuition, acceptance fees, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Engineering students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip ₦40,000.00 GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦268,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦347,500.00

Sciences including Anatomy, Physiology, Education Technology, Sci. Ed. Nutrition & Dietetics, Pharmacology, Cyber Security, Env. Ed, Biotechnology, Information Tech., Information Sci. Agriculture

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Cyber Security and other science students is ₦387,500 per session, including tuition, acceptance fees, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Cyber Security and other science students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip ₦40,000.00 GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦308,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦387,500.00

Nursing, Law, Public Health, MLS, SLT, Radiography & Radiation Science

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Nursing, Law, Public Health, MLS, SLT, Radiography & Radiation Science students is ₦387,500 per session, including tuition, acceptance fee, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Nursing, Law, MLS and SLT students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦195,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip ₦40,000.00 GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦308,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦387,500.00

Medicine and Surgery

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Medicine and Surgery students is ₦752,500.00 per session, including tuition, acceptance fees, matriculation and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for fresh Medical students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount Tuition ₦550,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due ₦2,500.00 ICT ₦10,000.00 Library ₦7,500.00 TISHIP ₦5,000.00 Games ₦7,500.00 Examination ₦15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip ₦50,000.00 GNS Course Materials ₦6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Training ₦20,000.00 Sub Total (Tuition, Other Fees) ₦673,500.00 Other Charges Acceptance ₦40,000.00 Medical Test ₦20,000.00 Caution Payment ₦10,000.00 Student Handbook ₦3,000.00 Student Insurance ₦1,000.00 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000.00 Sub Total (Other Charges) ₦79,000.00 Grand Total ₦752,500.00

Note: The above fees are subject to change at any time by the university management. You should always check the official website of the university for the latest information and updates.

UNIOSUN School Fees for 200-Level Students

The UNIOSUN school fees for 200-Level and 300-Level Direct Entry undergraduate students ranges from ₦206,500 to ₦656,500 per session, depending on the level and course of study. Below is a breakdown for each course:

Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences)

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-Level returning Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences) students is ₦206,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences) students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip – GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 206,500.00

Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies students is ₦221,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 15,000.00 GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 221,500.00

Tourism

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Tourism students is ₦266,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200’level Tourism students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 60,000.00 GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 266,500.00

Accounting, Business Administration, Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, Cooperative and Rural Development, Public Admin.

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration students is ₦246,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 15,000.00 GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 246,500.00

Economics & Political Science

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Economics and Political Science students is ₦231,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Economics and Political Science students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 0 GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 231,500.00

All Engineering Courses including Software Engineering

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Engineering students is ₦261,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Engineering students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 30,000.00 GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 261,500.00

Sciences including Anatomy, Physiology, Education technology, Sci. Ed. Nutrition & Dietetics, Pharmacology, Cyber Security, Env. Ed, Biotechnology, Information Tech., Information Sci. Agriculture

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Cyber Security and other science students is ₦261,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Cyber Security and other science students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 30,000.00 GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 261,500.00

Nursing, Law, Public Health, MLS, SLT, Radiography & Radiation Science

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Nursing, Law, Public Health, MLS, SLT, Radiography & Radiation Science students is ₦301,500 per session, including tuition, examination fee, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Nursing, Law, MLS and SLT students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 195,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 30,000.00 GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 301,500.00

Medicine and Surgery

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Medicine and Surgery students is ₦387,500.00 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 200-level Medical students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 550,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 30,000.00 GNS Course Materials 6,000.00 Entrepreneurial Studies 20,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 656,500.00

UNIOSUN School Fees for 300, 400 and 500-Level Students

The UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level undergraduate students ranges from ₦180,500 to ₦630,500 per session, depending on the level and course of study. Below is a breakdown for each course:

Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences)

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences) students is ₦180,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Non-Science (including Arts and Social Sciences) students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 0 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 180,500.00

Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies students is ₦195,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Banking & Finance, Geography & Entrepreneurial Studies students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 15,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 195,500.00

Tourism

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Tourism students is ₦240,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Tourism students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 130,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 60,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 240,500.00

Accounting, Business Administration, Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, Cooperative and Rural Development, Public Admin.

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration students is ₦220,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 15,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 220,500.00

Economics & Political Science

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Economics and Political Science students is ₦205,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Economics and Political Science students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 0 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 205,500.00

All Engineering Courses including Software Engineering

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Engineering students is ₦235,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Engineering students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 30,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 235,500.00

Sciences including Anatomy, Physiology, Education Technology, Sci. Ed. Nutrition & Dietetics, Pharmacology, Cyber Security, Env. Ed, Biotechnology, Information Tech., Information Sci. Agriculture

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Cyber Security and other science students is ₦235,500 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Cyber Security and other science students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 155,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 30,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 235,500.00

Nursing, Law, Public Health, MLS, SLT, Radiography & Radiation Science

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Nursing, Law, Public Health, MLS, SLT, Radiography & Radiation Science students is ₦275,500 per session, including tuition, examination fee, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Nursing, Law, MLS and SLT students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 195,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 30,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 275,500.00

Medicine and Surgery

The Osun State University, UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Medicine and Surgery students is ₦630,500.00 per session, including tuition, examination fees, Library and other important fees.

The table below shows the breakdown of the UNIOSUN school fees for 300, 400 and 500-level Medical students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Type Amount (Naira) Tuition 550,000.00 Faculty/Departmental Due 2,500.00 ICT 10,000.00 Library 8,500.00 TISHIP 5,000.00 Games 8,500.00 Examination 15,000.00 Laboratory/Bench fee/field trip 30,000.00 Student Insurance 1,000.00 Grand Total 630,500.00

UNIOSUN Acceptance Fee

The one-time acceptance fee for undergraduate students at UNIOSUN is ₦40,000 while for postgraduate students it is ₦50,000. This payment confirms provisional admission.

UNIOSUN School Fees Payment Procedure

To pay your UNIOSUN school fees, you will need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the university and log in with your matriculation number and password.

and log in with your matriculation number and password. Click on the “Pay Fees” tab and select the appropriate session and semester.

Generate and print your payment invoice, which will contain your personal details, the amount to be paid, and a unique reference number.

Take the invoice to any of the designated banks and make your payment using the reference number. You can also pay online using your debit or credit card.

After making your payment, return to the website and confirm your payment by entering the reference number and the amount paid.

Print your payment receipt and keep it safe for future reference.

UNIOSUN School Fees Payment Deadline

The deadline for paying your UNIOSUN school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session is Friday, April 23, 2024. You are advised to pay your fees on or before this date to avoid any penalty or late registration. If you fail to pay your fees by the deadline, you will not be allowed to register for courses, attend lectures, write examinations, or access any of the university services. You may also lose your admission if you do not pay your fees for two consecutive sessions.

Tips for Managing UNIOSUN School Fees

Meeting up with the financial obligations of tertiary education in Nigeria can be quite tough for parents and students. Here are some tips to better manage your UNIOSUN school fees:

Apply for scholarships, bursaries or education loans early, where eligible. UNIOSUN offers some scholarships, especially for indigent students.

Work part-time to generate extra income if possible. There are often paid research assistant opportunities.

Rent textbooks rather than buying outright to save costs. Also, buy second-hand books.

Seek sponsorship from extended family members like uncles and aunties.

Start a school fees savings plan right from secondary school to accumulate funds.

Become an on-campus agent for companies to get commissions on sales.

Stay in off-campus hostels which are significantly cheaper than campus hostels.

Avoid wasting money on unnecessary luxuries and focus only on needs.

Register early to access early registration discounts. Late registration attracts fines.

With proper planning and discipline, paying UNIOSUN school fees is very achievable. The key is developing a feasible financial plan and diligently executing it.

Wrapping Up

The Osun State University provides quality tertiary education at relatively affordable rates compared to private universities in Nigeria. This article has provided a detailed breakdown of the school fees at UNIOSUN for fresh and returning undergraduate and postgraduate students in the 2024/2025 academic session.

With tuition fees ranging from ₦282,500 to ₦752,500 depending on the program of study, UNIOSUN offers an attractive option for students looking for value. While the fees are quite reasonable, prospective students should also budget for accommodation, feeding, books, and other costs.

We hope this comprehensive overview gives you greater insight into planning your finances as you consider applying to the Osun State University. The key is to start early, explore scholarships and other funding options, and draw up a feasible budget. We wish you the very best!

