AFIT Admission Requirements 2024/2025: All You Need To Know

AFIT Admission Requirements: The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) is the premium institution that provides aerospace and aviation technology education to Nigeria Air Force personnel and civilians. Gaining admission into AFIT is highly competitive and prospective students must meet the admission requirements.

In this detailed article, we provide a comprehensive overview of AFIT admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session for UTME, Direct Entry, transfer, pre-degree and international applicants.

Overview of AFIT

AFIT was established in 1964 to provide tertiary education and high-level specialised training for personnel of the Nigerian Air Force. Located in Kaduna State, the Institute runs programs under civilian arrangements but maintains its identity as a military academy.

AFIT prioritises admission for children of armed forces personnel but also admits qualified civilian applicants. The admission exercise is highly competitive with only few slots available across the limited undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

AFIT offers a wide range of academic programmes including undergraduate B.Eng degrees, postgraduate diplomas and MSc degrees across diverse aerospace engineering fields like:

Aeronautical Engineering

Avionics Engineering

Aircraft Maintenance Engineering

Air Traffic Management

Air Transport Management

Telecommunications Engineering

Air Force Administration

Air Force Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Air Force Information & Cyber Security

AFIT holds the mandate to train qualified Nigerian Air Force personnel and elite civilian workforce for the aviation industry. Graduates can work within the Air Force or take up roles in the civilian aviation sector. Check Out the AFIT School Fees Schedule

General AFIT Admission Requirements

To be eligible for consideration for any programme at AFIT, all applicants must satisfy the following general entry requirements:

Academic Qualifications

Minimum of 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level/NECO including English, Mathematics plus 3 other subjects relevant to the proposed programme of study

Age Limit

Not above 22 years for those seeking undergraduate admission

Not above 35 years for postgraduate programmes

UTME

This is for secondary school leavers seeking admission into the 5-year ND/HND programs. It involves:

Minimum UTME score of 180 (may vary by program). See the AFIT Cut Off Marks for All Course

Participation in the post-UTME screening exercise .

Direct Entry Qualification

This is for ND, approved IJMB or NCE holders seeking entry into year 2 or 3 of the degree programs. It requires:

ND, IJMB or NCE with at least Upper Credit.

Minimum UTME score of 180.

Satisfying cut-off marks and screening requirements.

Good Physical Fitness

Satisfactory medical examination result

Good Character

No criminal history or misconduct

Interview Performance

Successful passing of oral interview session

In addition, applicants must meet other specific requirements for their desired programmes as outlined in subsequent sections. Check Out the Complete List of Courses Offered at AFIT

AFIT Undergraduate Admission Requirements

To gain undergraduate admission into AFIT, candidates must have:

5 Credits at SSCE/NECO/GCE O’Level:

English Language

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Any other science subject

Acceptable Score in JAMB UTME

Minimum 180 in UTME

Must meet prescribed UTME cut-off mark for chosen programme

Age Limit

Not above 22 years

Good Fitness Level

Must be certified physically and mentally fit

ND Entry for Direct Applicants

At least an Upper Credit grade for direct entry

Interview

Successful interview performance

AFIT Postgraduate Admission Requirements

To be eligible for AFIT’s postgraduate programmes like PGD, M.Eng, M.Sc, candidates must:

Bachelors Degree

Minimum of Second Class Lower degree for PGD, MSc.

Minimum of Second Class Upper degree for PhD.

Relevant work experience for PGD and PhD.

UTME not mandatory but may strengthen candidacy.

Professional Qualifications

HND, MNSE with experience may apply for certain programmes

Age Limit

Not above 35 years

Fitness

Must be certified mentally and physically fit

Interview

Must pass interview session

Priority is given to suitable personnel already serving in the Air Force seeking career improvement.

AFIT Direct Entry Admission Requirements

To apply for direct entry, candidates must:

Relevant ND or HND

At least Upper Credit grade in relevant programme

JAMB UTME

Must meet prescribed departmental UTME cut-off mark

Age Limit

Not above 25 years

Good Health

Must be declared physically and mentally fit

Interview

Successful interview performance

AFIT Remedial Science Programme Admission Requirements

For candidates who do not meet science subject requirements, AFIT offers a 1-year remedial programme to take courses in relevant science subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

To qualify for the remedial programme, candidates must:

SSCE/WASC/GCE Certificates

With credit passes in English and Maths plus maximum of 2 science subjects

Age Limit

Not above 22 years

Health Status

Must be certified physically and mentally fit

Interview

Successful interview performance

AFIT International Students Admission Requirements

For foreign applicants seeking admission into AFIT, the requirements are:

International Passport

Valid passport with minimum 6 months validity

Academic Credentials

Authenticated certificates, transcripts, O’level results etc

English Proficiency

Minimum IELTS score of 5 or TOEFL score of 60

Application Process and Requirements

Priority consideration is given to foreign applicants sponsored by their home countries’ Air Forces or related agencies.

To complete AFIT admission, qualified candidates must:

Purchase and fill the application form online.

Attach documents: Birth certificate, credentials, reference letters etc.

Write post-UTME test if applicable.

Complete interview when invited.

Make acceptance fee payment when offered provisional admission.

Key Application Tips

To boost chances of admission, applicants should:

Carefully fill the application form paying attention to details.

Submit neat and complete supporting documents.

Thoroughly prepare for screening exams and interview.

Check application portal regularly for updates.

Accept offer on time and complete enrollment formalities promptly.

Frequently Asked Questions on AFIT Admission

Here are answers to some common queries about AFIT admission:

Does AFIT require UTME for postgraduate programs?

UTME may be mandatory for some master’s degrees but is often waived for PGD and PhD programs.

What are my chances of admission as a non Air Force candidate?

Admission favours children of Armed Forces personnel but qualified civilians also get admitted based on competitiveness.

Which grades in ND/NCE qualify for AFIT degree admission?

Minimum of Upper Credit in ND/NCE is required for degree programs entry. Outstanding grades boost chances.

How do I check if my documents are complete?

Review checklist on application form and admission portal to ensure all required documents are attached.

What is the average fee for AFIT undergraduate programs?

Estimated annual fee for ND/HND programs is around ₦150,000 – ₦200,000 excluding accommodation and logistics.

Understanding eligibility criteria, subject combinations, screening processes and application tips will enable prospective students submit a strong application for AFIT admission in the 2024/2025 academic year.

We hope this detailed guide provides helpful information about the key AFIT admission requirements into undergraduate, postgraduate, direct entry and other programmes at AFIT for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Prospective students should ensure they understand and meet both the general and programme-specific requirements before applying to boost their chances of admission success.

