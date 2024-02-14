School Fees

AFIT School Fees Schedule 2023/2024 | All You Need To Know

AFIT School Fees Schedule
AFIT School Fees Schedule

AFIT School Fees Schedule: The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) offers world-class aerospace and aviation education to Nigeria Air Force personnel and civilians. Like other tertiary institutions, AFIT charges certain fees and levies to students upon admission.

Table Of Contents
Overview of AFIT School FeesAFIT School Fees Schedule for UndergraduateAFIT School Fees Schedule for ND, Pre-HND, and HND ProgrammesAFIT School Fees Schedule for ND and HND ProgrammesBreakdown of AFIT Postgraduate School Fees /AFIT School Fees for International StudentsPayment Procedure for AFIT School FeesAFIT School Fees Payment TimelinesWrapping Up

In this comprehensive article, we provide detailed information on the AFIT school fees schedule for fresh and returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of AFIT School Fees

The management of AFIT publishes an official fees schedule before the commencement of each academic year after due approval.

The fees structure covers expenses such as:

  • Tuition fees
  • Registration and examination charges
  • Accommodation
  • Feeding
  • Books
  • Utilities
  • Medical care
  • Admin charges

The fees differ based on study level – undergraduate, postgraduate, international students, short professional courses etc. Serving Air Force personnel enjoy subsidized rates.

AFIT School Fees Schedule for Undergraduate

AEROSPACE ENGINEERING

S/NOPAYMENT100 LEVEL200 LEVEL300 LEVEL400 LEVEL500 LEVEL
1TuitionFreeFreeFreeFreeFree
2Acceptance Fee (One Off)₦20,000.00
3Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)₦1,200.00
4Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)₦5,000.00
5Sports/Games₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
6Verification of Entry Qualification₦3,000.00
7Identification Card₦2,000.00
8Examination Fee₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00
9Medical Services₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
10Drug Test₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
11Library Services₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
12Students’ Handbook₦2,000.00
13Specialist Equipment₦22,800.00₦22,800.00₦22,800.00₦22,800.00₦22,800.00
14Student Insurance Policy₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
15I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
16Faculty Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
17Departmental Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
18Student Affairs Charges₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
19Laboratory Coat₦6,500.00
20Laboratory Charges₦5,000.00
21SWEP (200 Level Only)₦10,000.00
22SIWES₦5,000.00
23Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
GRAND TOTAL₦133,500.00₦99,800.00₦89,800.00₦94,800.00₦89,800.00

OTHER ENGINEERING SCHOOL FEES

S/NOPAYMENT100 LEVEL200 LEVEL300 LEVEL400 LEVEL500 LEVEL
1TuitionFreeFreeFreeFreeFree
2Acceptance Fee (One Off)₦20,000.00
3Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)₦1,200.00
4Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)₦5,000.00
5Sports/Games₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
6Verification of Entry Qualification₦3,000.00
7Identification Card₦2,000.00
8Examination Fee₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00
9Medical Services₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
10Drug Test₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
11Library Services₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
12Students’ Handbook₦2,000.00
13Specialist Equipment₦7,800.00₦7,800.00₦7,800.00₦7,800.00₦7,800.00
14Student Insurance Policy₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
15I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
16Faculty Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
17Departmental Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
18Student Affairs Charges₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
19Laboratory Coat₦6,500.00
20Laboratory Charges₦5,000.00
21SWEP (200 Level Only)₦10,000.00
22SIWES₦5,000.00
23Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
GRAND TOTAL₦118,500.00₦84,800.00₦74,800.00₦79,800.00₦74,800.00

Faculty of Ground and Communication Engineering

S/NOPAYMENT100 LEVEL200 LEVEL300 LEVEL400 LEVEL500 LEVEL
1TuitionFreeFreeFreeFreeFree
2Acceptance Fee (One Off)₦20,000.00
3Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)₦1,200.00
4Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)₦5,000.00
5Sports/Games₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
6Verification of Entry Qualification₦3,000.00
7Identification Card₦2,000.00
8Examination Fee₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00
9Medical Services₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
10Drug Test₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
11Library Services₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
12Students’ Handbook₦2,000.00
13Specialist Equipment₦7,800.00₦7,800.00₦7,800.00₦7,800.00₦7,800.00
14Student Insurance Policy₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
15I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
16Faculty Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
17Departmental Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
18Student Affairs Charges₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
19Laboratory Coat₦6,500.00
20Laboratory Charges₦5,000.00
21SWEP (200 Level Only)₦10,000.00
22SIWES₦5,000.00
23Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
GRAND TOTAL₦118,500.00₦84,800.00₦74,800.00₦79,800.00₦74,800.00

Faculty of Computing

S/NOPAYMENT100 LEVEL200 LEVEL300 LEVEL400 LEVEL
1TuitionFreeFreeFreeFree
2Acceptance Fee (One Off)₦20,000.00
3Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)₦1,200.00
4Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)₦5,000.00
5Sports/Games₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
6Verification of Entry Qualification₦3,000.00
7Identification Card₦2,000.00
8Examination Fee₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00
9Medical Services₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
10Drug Test₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
11Library Services₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
12Students’ Handbook₦2,000.00
13Specialist Equipment
14Student Insurance Policy₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
15I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
16Faculty Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
17Departmental Charges₦2,800.00₦2,800.00₦2,800.00₦2,800.00
18Student Affairs Charges₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
19Laboratory Coat₦6,500.00
20Laboratory Charges₦5,000.00
21SIWES₦5,000.00
22Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
GRAND TOTAL₦104,000.00₦66,800.00 ₦71,800.00 ₦66,800.00

Faculty of Sciences

S/NOPAYMENT100 LEVEL200 LEVEL300 LEVEL400 LEVEL
1TuitionFreeFreeFreeFree
2Acceptance Fee (One Off)₦20,000.00
3Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)₦1,200.00
4Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)₦5,000.00
5Sports/Games₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
6Verification of Entry Qualification₦3,000.00
7Identification Card₦2,000.00
8Examination Fee₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦44,000.00₦4,000.00
9Medical Services₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
10Drug Test₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
11Library Services₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
12Students’ Handbook₦2,000.00
13Specialist Equipment
14Student Insurance Policy₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
15I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges₦20,000.00
16Faculty Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
17Departmental Charges₦2,800.00₦2,800.00₦2,800.00₦2,800.00
18Student Affairs Charges₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
19Laboratory Coat₦3,500.00
20Laboratory Charges₦5,000.00₦7,500.00₦7,500.00₦7,500.00
21SIWES₦5,000.00
22Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
GRAND TOTAL₦110,500.00₦74,300.00₦79,300.00₦74,300.00

Faculty of Social and Management Science

S/NOPAYMENT100 LEVEL200 LEVEL300 LEVEL400 LEVEL
1TuitionFreeFreeFreeFree
2Acceptance Fee (One Off)₦20,000.00
3Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)₦1,200.00
4Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)₦5,000.00
5Sports/Games₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
6Verification of Entry Qualification₦3,000.00
7Identification Card₦2,000.00
8Examination Fee₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00
9Medical Services₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
10Drug Test₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
11Library Services₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
12Students’ Handbook₦2,000.00
13Specialist Equipment
14Student Insurance Policy₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
15I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges₦20,000.00
16Faculty Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
17Departmental Charges₦2,800.00₦2,800.00₦2,800.00₦2,800.00
18Student Affairs Charges₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
19Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
GRAND TOTAL₦99,000.00₦66,800.00 ₦66,800.00 ₦66,800.00

AFIT School Fees Schedule for ND, Pre-HND, and HND Programmes

FRESH STUDENTS

S/NOPAYMENTAIRCRAFT ENGINEERINGOTHER ENGINEERINGNON-ENGINEERING
1TuitionFreeFreeFree
2Acceptance Fee₦20,000.00₦20,000.00₦20,000.00
3Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)₦1,200.00₦1,200.00₦1,200.00
4Caution Deposit (Refundable)₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
5Sports/Games₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
6Verification of Entry Qualification₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
7Identification Card₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
8Examination Fee₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00
9Medical Services₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
10Drug Test₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
11Library Services₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
12Students’ Handbook₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
13Specialist Equipment₦13,000.00
14I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
15Faculty Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦2,000.00
16Departmental Charges₦2,800.00₦2,800.00₦2,000.00
17Student Affairs Charges₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
18Laboratory Coat₦6,500.00₦6,500.00         –
19Hostel Accommodation Fee (Not Compulsory)₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
20SIWES (ND 1 Only)₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
GRAND TOTAL₦123,500.00₦110,500.00₦102,200.00

AFIT School Fees Schedule for ND and HND Programmes

RETURNING STUDENTS

S/NOPAYMENTAIRCRAFT ENGINEERINGOTHER ENGINEERINGNON-ENGINEERING
1TuitionFreeFreeFree
2Sports/Games₦5,000.00₦5,000.00₦5,000.00
3Examination Fee₦4,000.00₦4,000.00₦4,000.00
4Medical Services₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
5Drug Test₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦3,000.00
6Library Services₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
7Specialist Equipment₦13,000.00
8Students’ Insurance policy₦1,000.00₦1,000.00₦1,000.00
9I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges₦10,000.00₦10,000.00₦10,000.00
10Faculty Charges₦3,000.00₦3,000.00₦2,000.00
11Departmental Charges₦2,800.00₦2,800.00₦2,000.00
12Student Affairs Charges₦2,000.00₦2,000.00₦2,000.00
13Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)₦25,000.00₦25,000.00₦25,000.00
GRAND TOTAL₦79,800.00₦66,800.00₦65,000.00

Breakdown of AFIT Postgraduate School Fees 2024/2025

Here is a breakdown of the approved postgraduate school fees payable by newly admitted and returning AFIT students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Fresh Postgraduate Students

  • Tuition fees – ₦250,000
  • Accommodation – ₦100,000
  • Feeding – ₦50,000
  • Books – ₦50,000
  • Utilities – ₦30,000
  • Registration – ₦20,000
  • Medicals – ₦15,000
  • Total – ₦515,000

Returning Postgraduate Students

  • Tuition fees – ₦200,000
  • Accommodation – ₦100,000
  • Feeding – ₦50,000
  • Books – ₦30,000
  • Utilities – ₦30,000
  • Medicals – ₦15,000
  • Total – ₦425,000

Payment deadline is a maximum of 2 weeks after resumption each semester.

AFIT School Fees for International Students

Foreign students enrolled into full-time undergraduate or postgraduate degree programmes at AFIT typically pay higher tuition fees within the range of $6,000 to $10,000 per session.

Other charges like accommodation, registration, utilities, and medicals are paid in Naira.

Payment Procedure for AFIT School Fees

The approved payment procedure for settling AFIT school fees includes:

  • Payments are made directly to the AFIT Bursary Department
  • Cash, checks, bank drafts, and wire transfers are acceptable payment modes
  • Evidence of payment is required for registration processes
  • Installment payment may be allowed for students in genuine need on request
  • Serving Air Force personnel may have fees deducted from their salary.

AFIT School Fees Payment Timelines

The school fees payment schedule per semester is as follows:

  • 1st Semester school fees – within 2 weeks of resumption
  • 2nd Semester school fees – within 6 weeks from the start of the second semester

Newly admitted candidates must also pay the prescribed acceptance fee within 2 weeks of the admission offer to confirm their enrollment.

School fees can be paid directly at designated banks through cash deposit slips obtained from the Accounts department. Online payments may also be enabled.

Failure to pay on schedule as stipulated leads to sanctions or forfeiture of studentship. Students having genuine difficulties meeting payment timelines should consult the Accounts department for guidance.

Wrapping Up

We hope this detailed overview provides fresh and returning students with useful insights into the approved AFIT school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Prospective students should factor in these charges as they plan for their finances. Timely payment of fees is crucial to fully gaining access to school services and facilities.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about AFIT School Fees Schedule 2023/2024 | All You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them.

