AFIT School Fees Schedule 2023/2024 | All You Need To Know

AFIT School Fees Schedule: The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) offers world-class aerospace and aviation education to Nigeria Air Force personnel and civilians. Like other tertiary institutions, AFIT charges certain fees and levies to students upon admission.

In this comprehensive article, we provide detailed information on the AFIT school fees schedule for fresh and returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of AFIT School Fees

The management of AFIT publishes an official fees schedule before the commencement of each academic year after due approval.

Telegram Channel Join Now

The fees structure covers expenses such as:

Tuition fees

Registration and examination charges

Accommodation

Feeding

Books

Utilities

Medical care

Admin charges

The fees differ based on study level – undergraduate, postgraduate, international students, short professional courses etc. Serving Air Force personnel enjoy subsidized rates.

Check Out:

AFIT School Fees Schedule for Undergraduate

AEROSPACE ENGINEERING

S/NO PAYMENT 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL 500 LEVEL 1 Tuition Free Free Free Free Free 2 Acceptance Fee (One Off) ₦20,000.00 – – – – 3 Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation) ₦1,200.00 – – – – 4 Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off) ₦5,000.00 – – – – 5 Sports/Games ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 6 Verification of Entry Qualification ₦3,000.00 – – – – 7 Identification Card ₦2,000.00 – – – – 8 Examination Fee ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 9 Medical Services ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 10 Drug Test ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 11 Library Services ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 12 Students’ Handbook ₦2,000.00 – – – – 13 Specialist Equipment ₦22,800.00 ₦22,800.00 ₦22,800.00 ₦22,800.00 ₦22,800.00 14 Student Insurance Policy – ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 15 I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 16 Faculty Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 17 Departmental Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 18 Student Affairs Charges ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 19 Laboratory Coat ₦6,500.00 – – – – 20 Laboratory Charges ₦5,000.00 – – – – 21 SWEP (200 Level Only) – ₦10,000.00 – – – 22 SIWES – – – ₦5,000.00 – 23 Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional) ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 GRAND TOTAL ₦133,500.00 ₦99,800.00 ₦89,800.00 ₦94,800.00 ₦89,800.00

OTHER ENGINEERING SCHOOL FEES

S/NO PAYMENT 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL 500 LEVEL 1 Tuition Free Free Free Free Free 2 Acceptance Fee (One Off) ₦20,000.00 – – – – 3 Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation) ₦1,200.00 – – – – 4 Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off) ₦5,000.00 – – – – 5 Sports/Games ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 6 Verification of Entry Qualification ₦3,000.00 – – – – 7 Identification Card ₦2,000.00 – – – – 8 Examination Fee ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 9 Medical Services ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 10 Drug Test ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 11 Library Services ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 12 Students’ Handbook ₦2,000.00 – – – – 13 Specialist Equipment ₦7,800.00 ₦7,800.00 ₦7,800.00 ₦7,800.00 ₦7,800.00 14 Student Insurance Policy – ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 15 I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 16 Faculty Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 17 Departmental Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 18 Student Affairs Charges ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 19 Laboratory Coat ₦6,500.00 – – – – 20 Laboratory Charges ₦5,000.00 – – – – 21 SWEP (200 Level Only) – ₦10,000.00 – – – 22 SIWES – – – ₦5,000.00 – 23 Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional) ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 GRAND TOTAL ₦118,500.00 ₦84,800.00 ₦74,800.00 ₦79,800.00 ₦74,800.00 See also Al-Ansar University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Faculty of Ground and Communication Engineering

S/NO PAYMENT 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL 500 LEVEL 1 Tuition Free Free Free Free Free 2 Acceptance Fee (One Off) ₦20,000.00 – – – – 3 Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation) ₦1,200.00 – – – – 4 Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off) ₦5,000.00 – – – – 5 Sports/Games ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 6 Verification of Entry Qualification ₦3,000.00 – – – – 7 Identification Card ₦2,000.00 – – – – 8 Examination Fee ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 9 Medical Services ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 10 Drug Test ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 11 Library Services ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 12 Students’ Handbook ₦2,000.00 – – – – 13 Specialist Equipment ₦7,800.00 ₦7,800.00 ₦7,800.00 ₦7,800.00 ₦7,800.00 14 Student Insurance Policy – ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 15 I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 16 Faculty Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 17 Departmental Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 18 Student Affairs Charges ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 19 Laboratory Coat ₦6,500.00 – – – – 20 Laboratory Charges ₦5,000.00 21 SWEP (200 Level Only) – ₦10,000.00 – – – 22 SIWES – – – ₦5,000.00 – 23 Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional) ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 GRAND TOTAL ₦118,500.00 ₦84,800.00 ₦74,800.00 ₦79,800.00 ₦74,800.00

Faculty of Computing

S/NO PAYMENT 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL 1 Tuition Free Free Free Free 2 Acceptance Fee (One Off) ₦20,000.00 – – – 3 Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation) ₦1,200.00 – – – 4 Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off) ₦5,000.00 – – – 5 Sports/Games ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 6 Verification of Entry Qualification ₦3,000.00 – – – 7 Identification Card ₦2,000.00 – – – 8 Examination Fee ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 9 Medical Services ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 10 Drug Test ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 11 Library Services ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 12 Students’ Handbook ₦2,000.00 – – – 13 Specialist Equipment – – – – 14 Student Insurance Policy – ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 15 I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 16 Faculty Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 17 Departmental Charges ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 18 Student Affairs Charges ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 19 Laboratory Coat ₦6,500.00 – – – 20 Laboratory Charges ₦5,000.00 21 SIWES – – ₦5,000.00 22 Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional) ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 GRAND TOTAL ₦104,000.00 ₦66,800.00 ₦71,800.00 ₦66,800.00 See also Clifford University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Faculty of Sciences

S/NO PAYMENT 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL 1 Tuition Free Free Free Free 2 Acceptance Fee (One Off) ₦20,000.00 – – – 3 Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation) ₦1,200.00 – – – 4 Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off) ₦5,000.00 – – – 5 Sports/Games ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 6 Verification of Entry Qualification ₦3,000.00 – – – 7 Identification Card ₦2,000.00 – – – 8 Examination Fee ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦44,000.00 ₦4,000.00 9 Medical Services ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 10 Drug Test ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 11 Library Services ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 12 Students’ Handbook ₦2,000.00 – – – 13 Specialist Equipment – – – – 14 Student Insurance Policy – ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 15 I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges ₦20,000.00 – – – 16 Faculty Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 17 Departmental Charges ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 18 Student Affairs Charges ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 19 Laboratory Coat ₦3,500.00 – – – 20 Laboratory Charges ₦5,000.00 ₦7,500.00 ₦7,500.00 ₦7,500.00 21 SIWES – – ₦5,000.00 22 Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional) ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 GRAND TOTAL ₦110,500.00 ₦74,300.00 ₦79,300.00 ₦74,300.00

Faculty of Social and Management Science

S/NO PAYMENT 100 LEVEL 200 LEVEL 300 LEVEL 400 LEVEL 1 Tuition Free Free Free Free 2 Acceptance Fee (One Off) ₦20,000.00 – – – 3 Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation) ₦1,200.00 – – – 4 Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off) ₦5,000.00 – – – 5 Sports/Games ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 6 Verification of Entry Qualification ₦3,000.00 – – – 7 Identification Card ₦2,000.00 – – – 8 Examination Fee ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 9 Medical Services ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 10 Drug Test ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 11 Library Services ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 12 Students’ Handbook ₦2,000.00 – – – 13 Specialist Equipment – – – – 14 Student Insurance Policy – ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 15 I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges ₦20,000.00 – – – 16 Faculty Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 17 Departmental Charges ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 18 Student Affairs Charges ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 19 Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional) ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 GRAND TOTAL ₦99,000.00 ₦66,800.00 ₦66,800.00 ₦66,800.00

AFIT School Fees Schedule for ND, Pre-HND, and HND Programmes

FRESH STUDENTS

S/NO PAYMENT AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING OTHER ENGINEERING NON-ENGINEERING 1 Tuition Free Free Free 2 Acceptance Fee ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 3 Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation) ₦1,200.00 ₦1,200.00 ₦1,200.00 4 Caution Deposit (Refundable) ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 5 Sports/Games ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 6 Verification of Entry Qualification ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 7 Identification Card ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 8 Examination Fee ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 9 Medical Services ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 10 Drug Test ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 11 Library Services ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 12 Students’ Handbook ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 13 Specialist Equipment ₦13,000.00 – – 14 I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 15 Faculty Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦2,000.00 16 Departmental Charges ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 ₦2,000.00 17 Student Affairs Charges ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 18 Laboratory Coat ₦6,500.00 ₦6,500.00 – 19 Hostel Accommodation Fee (Not Compulsory) ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 20 SIWES (ND 1 Only) ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 GRAND TOTAL ₦123,500.00 ₦110,500.00 ₦102,200.00

AFIT School Fees Schedule for ND and HND Programmes

RETURNING STUDENTS

S/NO PAYMENT AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING OTHER ENGINEERING NON-ENGINEERING 1 Tuition Free Free Free 2 Sports/Games ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 3 Examination Fee ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 ₦4,000.00 4 Medical Services ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 5 Drug Test ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 6 Library Services ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 7 Specialist Equipment ₦13,000.00 – – 8 Students’ Insurance policy ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 ₦1,000.00 9 I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 10 Faculty Charges ₦3,000.00 ₦3,000.00 ₦2,000.00 11 Departmental Charges ₦2,800.00 ₦2,800.00 ₦2,000.00 12 Student Affairs Charges ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 ₦2,000.00 13 Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional) ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦25,000.00 GRAND TOTAL ₦79,800.00 ₦66,800.00 ₦65,000.00 See also YUMSUK School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: All You Need to Know

Breakdown of AFIT Postgraduate School Fees 2024/2025

Here is a breakdown of the approved postgraduate school fees payable by newly admitted and returning AFIT students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Fresh Postgraduate Students

Tuition fees – ₦250,000

Accommodation – ₦100,000

Feeding – ₦50,000

Books – ₦50,000

Utilities – ₦30,000

Registration – ₦20,000

Medicals – ₦15,000

Total – ₦515,000

Returning Postgraduate Students

Tuition fees – ₦200,000

Accommodation – ₦100,000

Feeding – ₦50,000

Books – ₦30,000

Utilities – ₦30,000

Medicals – ₦15,000

Total – ₦425,000

Payment deadline is a maximum of 2 weeks after resumption each semester.

AFIT School Fees for International Students

Foreign students enrolled into full-time undergraduate or postgraduate degree programmes at AFIT typically pay higher tuition fees within the range of $6,000 to $10,000 per session.

Other charges like accommodation, registration, utilities, and medicals are paid in Naira.

Payment Procedure for AFIT School Fees

The approved payment procedure for settling AFIT school fees includes:

Payments are made directly to the AFIT Bursary Department

Cash, checks, bank drafts, and wire transfers are acceptable payment modes

Evidence of payment is required for registration processes

Installment payment may be allowed for students in genuine need on request

Serving Air Force personnel may have fees deducted from their salary.

AFIT School Fees Payment Timelines

Telegram Channel Join Now

The school fees payment schedule per semester is as follows:

1st Semester school fees – within 2 weeks of resumption

2nd Semester school fees – within 6 weeks from the start of the second semester

Newly admitted candidates must also pay the prescribed acceptance fee within 2 weeks of the admission offer to confirm their enrollment.

School fees can be paid directly at designated banks through cash deposit slips obtained from the Accounts department. Online payments may also be enabled.

Failure to pay on schedule as stipulated leads to sanctions or forfeiture of studentship. Students having genuine difficulties meeting payment timelines should consult the Accounts department for guidance.

Wrapping Up

We hope this detailed overview provides fresh and returning students with useful insights into the approved AFIT school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Prospective students should factor in these charges as they plan for their finances. Timely payment of fees is crucial to fully gaining access to school services and facilities.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about AFIT School Fees Schedule 2023/2024 | All You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!