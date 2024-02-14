AFIT School Fees Schedule 2023/2024 | All You Need To Know

AFIT School Fees Schedule: The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) offers world-class aerospace and aviation education to Nigeria Air Force personnel and civilians. Like other tertiary institutions, AFIT charges certain fees and levies to students upon admission.
In this comprehensive article, we provide detailed information on the AFIT school fees schedule for fresh and returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session.
Overview of AFIT School Fees
The management of AFIT publishes an official fees schedule before the commencement of each academic year after due approval.
The fees structure covers expenses such as:
- Tuition fees
- Registration and examination charges
- Accommodation
- Feeding
- Books
- Utilities
- Medical care
- Admin charges
The fees differ based on study level – undergraduate, postgraduate, international students, short professional courses etc. Serving Air Force personnel enjoy subsidized rates.
AFIT School Fees Schedule for Undergraduate
AEROSPACE ENGINEERING
|S/NO
|PAYMENT
|100 LEVEL
|200 LEVEL
|300 LEVEL
|400 LEVEL
|500 LEVEL
|1
|Tuition
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|2
|Acceptance Fee (One Off)
|₦20,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)
|₦1,200.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)
|₦5,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Sports/Games
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|6
|Verification of Entry Qualification
|₦3,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7
|Identification Card
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Examination Fee
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|9
|Medical Services
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|10
|Drug Test
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|11
|Library Services
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|12
|Students’ Handbook
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Specialist Equipment
|₦22,800.00
|₦22,800.00
|₦22,800.00
|₦22,800.00
|₦22,800.00
|14
|Student Insurance Policy
|–
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|15
|I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|16
|Faculty Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|17
|Departmental Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|18
|Student Affairs Charges
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|19
|Laboratory Coat
|₦6,500.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Laboratory Charges
|₦5,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|21
|SWEP (200 Level Only)
|–
|₦10,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|22
|SIWES
|–
|–
|–
|₦5,000.00
|–
|23
|Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|GRAND TOTAL
|₦133,500.00
|₦99,800.00
|₦89,800.00
|₦94,800.00
|₦89,800.00
OTHER ENGINEERING SCHOOL FEES
|S/NO
|PAYMENT
|100 LEVEL
|200 LEVEL
|300 LEVEL
|400 LEVEL
|500 LEVEL
|1
|Tuition
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|2
|Acceptance Fee (One Off)
|₦20,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)
|₦1,200.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)
|₦5,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Sports/Games
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|6
|Verification of Entry Qualification
|₦3,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7
|Identification Card
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Examination Fee
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|9
|Medical Services
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|10
|Drug Test
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|11
|Library Services
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|12
|Students’ Handbook
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Specialist Equipment
|₦7,800.00
|₦7,800.00
|₦7,800.00
|₦7,800.00
|₦7,800.00
|14
|Student Insurance Policy
|–
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|15
|I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|16
|Faculty Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|17
|Departmental Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|18
|Student Affairs Charges
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|19
|Laboratory Coat
|₦6,500.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Laboratory Charges
|₦5,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|21
|SWEP (200 Level Only)
|–
|₦10,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|22
|SIWES
|–
|–
|–
|₦5,000.00
|–
|23
|Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|GRAND TOTAL
|₦118,500.00
|₦84,800.00
|₦74,800.00
|₦79,800.00
|₦74,800.00
Faculty of Ground and Communication Engineering
|S/NO
|PAYMENT
|100 LEVEL
|200 LEVEL
|300 LEVEL
|400 LEVEL
|500 LEVEL
|1
|Tuition
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|2
|Acceptance Fee (One Off)
|₦20,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)
|₦1,200.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)
|₦5,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Sports/Games
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|6
|Verification of Entry Qualification
|₦3,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7
|Identification Card
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Examination Fee
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|9
|Medical Services
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|10
|Drug Test
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|11
|Library Services
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|12
|Students’ Handbook
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Specialist Equipment
|₦7,800.00
|₦7,800.00
|₦7,800.00
|₦7,800.00
|₦7,800.00
|14
|Student Insurance Policy
|–
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|15
|I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|16
|Faculty Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|17
|Departmental Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|18
|Student Affairs Charges
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|19
|Laboratory Coat
|₦6,500.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Laboratory Charges
|₦5,000.00
|21
|SWEP (200 Level Only)
|–
|₦10,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|22
|SIWES
|–
|–
|–
|₦5,000.00
|–
|23
|Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|GRAND TOTAL
|₦118,500.00
|₦84,800.00
|₦74,800.00
|₦79,800.00
|₦74,800.00
Faculty of Computing
|S/NO
|PAYMENT
|100 LEVEL
|200 LEVEL
|300 LEVEL
|400 LEVEL
|1
|Tuition
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|2
|Acceptance Fee (One Off)
|₦20,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|3
|Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)
|₦1,200.00
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)
|₦5,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Sports/Games
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|6
|Verification of Entry Qualification
|₦3,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|7
|Identification Card
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Examination Fee
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|9
|Medical Services
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|10
|Drug Test
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|11
|Library Services
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|12
|Students’ Handbook
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Specialist Equipment
|–
|–
|–
|–
|14
|Student Insurance Policy
|–
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|15
|I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|16
|Faculty Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|17
|Departmental Charges
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|18
|Student Affairs Charges
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|19
|Laboratory Coat
|₦6,500.00
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Laboratory Charges
|₦5,000.00
|21
|SIWES
|–
|–
|₦5,000.00
|22
|Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|GRAND TOTAL
|₦104,000.00
|₦66,800.00
|₦71,800.00
|₦66,800.00
Faculty of Sciences
|S/NO
|PAYMENT
|100 LEVEL
|200 LEVEL
|300 LEVEL
|400 LEVEL
|1
|Tuition
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|2
|Acceptance Fee (One Off)
|₦20,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|3
|Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)
|₦1,200.00
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)
|₦5,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Sports/Games
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|6
|Verification of Entry Qualification
|₦3,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|7
|Identification Card
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Examination Fee
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦44,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|9
|Medical Services
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|10
|Drug Test
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|11
|Library Services
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|12
|Students’ Handbook
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Specialist Equipment
|–
|–
|–
|–
|14
|Student Insurance Policy
|–
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|15
|I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges
|₦20,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|16
|Faculty Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|17
|Departmental Charges
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|18
|Student Affairs Charges
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|19
|Laboratory Coat
|₦3,500.00
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Laboratory Charges
|₦5,000.00
|₦7,500.00
|₦7,500.00
|₦7,500.00
|21
|SIWES
|–
|–
|₦5,000.00
|22
|Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|GRAND TOTAL
|₦110,500.00
|₦74,300.00
|₦79,300.00
|₦74,300.00
Faculty of Social and Management Science
|S/NO
|PAYMENT
|100 LEVEL
|200 LEVEL
|300 LEVEL
|400 LEVEL
|1
|Tuition
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|2
|Acceptance Fee (One Off)
|₦20,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|3
|Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)
|₦1,200.00
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Caution Deposit – Refundable (One Off)
|₦5,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Sports/Games
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|6
|Verification of Entry Qualification
|₦3,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|7
|Identification Card
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Examination Fee
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|9
|Medical Services
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|10
|Drug Test
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|11
|Library Services
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|12
|Students’ Handbook
|₦2,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Specialist Equipment
|–
|–
|–
|–
|14
|Student Insurance Policy
|–
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|15
|I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges
|₦20,000.00
|–
|–
|–
|16
|Faculty Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|17
|Departmental Charges
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|18
|Student Affairs Charges
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|19
|Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|GRAND TOTAL
|₦99,000.00
|₦66,800.00
|₦66,800.00
|₦66,800.00
AFIT School Fees Schedule for ND, Pre-HND, and HND Programmes
FRESH STUDENTS
|S/NO
|PAYMENT
|AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING
|OTHER ENGINEERING
|NON-ENGINEERING
|1
|Tuition
|Free
|Free
|Free
|2
|Acceptance Fee
|₦20,000.00
|₦20,000.00
|₦20,000.00
|3
|Hiring of Academic Gown (Matriculation)
|₦1,200.00
|₦1,200.00
|₦1,200.00
|4
|Caution Deposit (Refundable)
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|5
|Sports/Games
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|6
|Verification of Entry Qualification
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|7
|Identification Card
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|8
|Examination Fee
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|9
|Medical Services
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|10
|Drug Test
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|11
|Library Services
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|12
|Students’ Handbook
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|13
|Specialist Equipment
|₦13,000.00
|–
|–
|14
|I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|15
|Faculty Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|16
|Departmental Charges
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,000.00
|17
|Student Affairs Charges
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|18
|Laboratory Coat
|₦6,500.00
|₦6,500.00
|–
|19
|Hostel Accommodation Fee (Not Compulsory)
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|20
|SIWES (ND 1 Only)
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|GRAND TOTAL
|₦123,500.00
|₦110,500.00
|₦102,200.00
AFIT School Fees Schedule for ND and HND Programmes
RETURNING STUDENTS
|S/NO
|PAYMENT
|AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING
|OTHER ENGINEERING
|NON-ENGINEERING
|1
|Tuition
|Free
|Free
|Free
|2
|Sports/Games
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|₦5,000.00
|3
|Examination Fee
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|₦4,000.00
|4
|Medical Services
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|5
|Drug Test
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|6
|Library Services
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|7
|Specialist Equipment
|₦13,000.00
|–
|–
|8
|Students’ Insurance policy
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|₦1,000.00
|9
|I.C.T Charges/Internet Charges
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|₦10,000.00
|10
|Faculty Charges
|₦3,000.00
|₦3,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|11
|Departmental Charges
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,800.00
|₦2,000.00
|12
|Student Affairs Charges
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|₦2,000.00
|13
|Hostel Accommodation Fee (Optional)
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|₦25,000.00
|GRAND TOTAL
|₦79,800.00
|₦66,800.00
|₦65,000.00
Breakdown of AFIT Postgraduate School Fees 2024/2025
Here is a breakdown of the approved postgraduate school fees payable by newly admitted and returning AFIT students for the 2024/2025 academic session:
Fresh Postgraduate Students
- Tuition fees – ₦250,000
- Accommodation – ₦100,000
- Feeding – ₦50,000
- Books – ₦50,000
- Utilities – ₦30,000
- Registration – ₦20,000
- Medicals – ₦15,000
- Total – ₦515,000
Returning Postgraduate Students
- Tuition fees – ₦200,000
- Accommodation – ₦100,000
- Feeding – ₦50,000
- Books – ₦30,000
- Utilities – ₦30,000
- Medicals – ₦15,000
- Total – ₦425,000
Payment deadline is a maximum of 2 weeks after resumption each semester.
AFIT School Fees for International Students
Foreign students enrolled into full-time undergraduate or postgraduate degree programmes at AFIT typically pay higher tuition fees within the range of $6,000 to $10,000 per session.
Other charges like accommodation, registration, utilities, and medicals are paid in Naira.
Payment Procedure for AFIT School Fees
The approved payment procedure for settling AFIT school fees includes:
- Payments are made directly to the AFIT Bursary Department
- Cash, checks, bank drafts, and wire transfers are acceptable payment modes
- Evidence of payment is required for registration processes
- Installment payment may be allowed for students in genuine need on request
- Serving Air Force personnel may have fees deducted from their salary.
The school fees payment schedule per semester is as follows:
The school fees payment schedule per semester is as follows:
- 1st Semester school fees – within 2 weeks of resumption
- 2nd Semester school fees – within 6 weeks from the start of the second semester
Newly admitted candidates must also pay the prescribed acceptance fee within 2 weeks of the admission offer to confirm their enrollment.
School fees can be paid directly at designated banks through cash deposit slips obtained from the Accounts department. Online payments may also be enabled.
Failure to pay on schedule as stipulated leads to sanctions or forfeiture of studentship. Students having genuine difficulties meeting payment timelines should consult the Accounts department for guidance.
Wrapping Up
We hope this detailed overview provides fresh and returning students with useful insights into the approved AFIT school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session.
Prospective students should factor in these charges as they plan for their finances. Timely payment of fees is crucial to fully gaining access to school services and facilities.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about AFIT School Fees Schedule 2023/2024 | All You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them.