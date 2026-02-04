Clifford University School Fees Schedule 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

Clifford University School Fees: Clifford University is a reputable private Christian university in Nigeria that offers quality education at affordable rates. As admission for the 2026/2027 academic session commences, prospective students are eager to know Clifford University’s approved school fees before applying. This article provides everything you need to know about the breakdown of school fees for all programs at Clifford University.

Overview of Clifford University

Nestled in the town of Ihie in Abia State, Nigeria, Clifford University is a private Christian institution founded in 2013 by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The university was named for Pastor George James Clifford, the British missionary who first introduced the Adventist faith to Nigeria in 1914.

With the goal of providing a holistic, Christ-centered education, Clifford University offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs across disciplines including the arts, education, business, sciences, and theology. The campus prides itself on modern facilities, small class sizes, and a dedicated faculty guiding students through rigorous academic programs. Beyond the classroom, the university emphasizes moral character, spiritual growth, and community service as integral parts of the Clifford experience. From its peaceful rural setting to its commitment to academic excellence and Christian values, Clifford University aims to shape well-rounded graduates equipped to make a positive impact on society.

Overview of Clifford University School Fees

Education at Clifford University is subsidized, allowing many Nigerian youths access to quality tertiary education at reduced and flexible rates compared to most private universities.

At Clifford University, tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic year range from ₦635,000 to ₦1,200,000 per session depending on the course and level of study. Tuition fees cover the costs of instruction, faculty, academic resources, examinations, and access to university facilities.

To give you a detailed breakdown, here are Clifford University’s approved school fees schedules for the 2026/2027 academic session:

Faculty of Science School Fees Computer Science ₦650,000.00 Cyber Security ₦650,000.00 Information System ₦650,000.00 Chemistry ₦650,000.00 Biochemistry ₦650,000.00 Industrial Chemistry ₦650,000.00 Biology ₦650,000.00 Microbiology ₦650,000.00 Mathematics ₦650,000.00 Physics ₦650,000.00

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences School Fees Nursing Science ₦1,200,000.00 Medical Laboratory Science ₦1,200,000.00 Public Health ₦995,000.00 Environmental Health ₦995,000.00

Faculty Of Mgt & Social Science School Fees Business Administration ₦635,000.00 Accounting ₦635,000.00 Economics ₦635,000.00 Banking & Finance ₦635,000.00 Marketing ₦635,000.00 Political Science ₦635,000.00 Public Administration ₦635,000.00 Mass Communication ₦635,000.00 International Relations ₦635,000.00 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management ₦635,000.00 Library & Information Science ₦635,000.00

Faculty of Humanities/Education School Fees History & Diplomatic Studies ₦630,000.00 English Literature ₦630,000.00 English Language ₦630,000.00 Computer Education ₦630,000.00 Guidance & Counselling ₦630,000.00 Christian Religious Studies ₦550,000.00

Faculty Of Law School Fees Law ₦1,200,000.00 Social Justice ₦750,000.00

The above covers the approved tuition fees for all programs at Clifford University for the 2026/2027 academic year, indicating that average fees range from ₦635,000 to ₦1,200,000 for new undergraduate students.

Other Important Fees

1. Acceptance Fees

For 100-level and direct-entry students, Clifford University requires an acceptance fee of ₦50,000. This non-refundable fee serves as the initial payment upon securing admission to the university.

2. Matriculation Fee

New 100-level students at Clifford University are obligated to pay a one-time matriculation fee of ₦25,000. This fee, distinct from regular school fees, is part of the initial registration process. The amount may vary based on the faculty and course of study.

3. Graduation Fee (For Graduating Students Only)

Upon completion of their 400-level courses and meeting graduation eligibility, students at Clifford University are required to pay a one-time graduation fee of ₦75,000. This fee is separate from routine school fees and is exclusive to students about to embark on their graduation journey.

4. Clifford University JUPEB Fee (Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board)

For students enrolled in the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) program during the 2026/2027 academic session, a fee of ₦675,000.00 is applicable. It’s important to note that this fee does not cover additional charges such as acceptance, matriculation, or graduation fees.

Fee Payment Deadline

The deadline for payment of all charges is usually at the end of the registration period as announced for returning students.

Newly admitted candidates given admission letters are expected to pay up semester fees before resumption. Failure to make payment within the stipulated time may lead to your admission offer being forfeited. So take note.

How to Pay Clifford University School Fees

Cash, card, or carrier pigeon – just kidding, but what are my real payment options? The Clifford University school fees can be paid through the following methods:

1. Online Payment

Students can pay their school fees online through the university portal (www.clifforduni.edu.ng ). To pay online, students need to follow the steps below:

Log in to your portal using your matriculation number and password.

Generate an invoice specifying the desired payment amount.

Choose your preferred payment option (card or bank transfer) and follow the provided instructions.

After successful payment, print your receipt and submit it to the bursary department for confirmation.

2. Bank Payment

Students can also pay their school fees through any of the designated banks approved by the university. The banks are:

Zenith Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc

First Bank Plc

UBA Plc

Follow these steps:

Obtain a teller from the bank and provide the necessary details (name, matriculation number, course of study, amount).

Pay the indicated amount and collect your payment slip.

Submit the payment slip to the bursary department for confirmation.

3. Instalment Payment

For those facing financial constraints, Clifford University offers an instalment payment option, allowing payment in two or three parts within the semester. Follow these steps:

Obtain an instalment payment application form from the bursary department or download it from the university website.

Fill in the required details and attach a guarantor’s letter.

Submit the completed form to the bursary department before the payment deadline.

The bursary department will review and either approve or reject the application.

If approved, you’ll receive a payment plan with deadlines for each instalment.

Students should retain receipts and payment confirmations for their records.

Wrapping Up

You now know that average fees at Clifford University ranges from ₦635,000 – ₦1,200,000 depending on your program’s faculty. Additional costs may apply.

Equipped with the right information, you can now make the right financial decisions when applying to study at this reputable institution where academic excellence meets Christian values.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Clifford University School Fees Schedule 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!