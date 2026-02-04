List of Courses Offered in KASU 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

List of Courses Offered in KASU: Kaduna State University (KASU) is one of the best state universities in Nigeria, known for its wide range of academic programs across diverse fields. If you are interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree at KASU, this post will guide you on all the courses offered for the 2026/2027 academic session.

We will provide a comprehensive overview of all undergraduate programs available at KASU along with details like duration, admission requirements, faculties and departments. Read on to learn everything you need to know about courses offered at KASU!

An Introduction to KASU

Kaduna State University is a multi-campus university with its main campus located in Kaduna Central. KASU was established in 2004 to increase access to tertiary education in Kaduna state and surrounding areas.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

The university has 9 faculties, one school, 51 academic departments, and over 70 undergraduate programs. KASU offers academic programs in diverse fields like:

Sciences – Microbiology, Chemistry, Mathematics etc.

Social Sciences – Economics, Sociology, Mass Communication etc.

Environmental Sciences – Architecture, Urban & Regional Planning etc.

Arts & Humanities – English, History, Languages etc.

Agriculture

Engineering

Law

Pharmaceutical Sciences

Medical Sciences

Let’s look at the various faculties and undergraduate programs available at KASU.

What are the Courses Offered in KASU?

KASU offers over 70 undergraduate courses across nine faculties and one school. The faculties are:

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Agriculture

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Medicine

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

Faculty of Law

School of Continuing Education

The courses offered in KASU are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant professional bodies. The courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their chosen fields. The courses are also relevant to the needs and challenges of the society and the global community.

Also, Check Out the Kaduna State University, KASU Postgraduate Courses Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates! WhatsApp Group Join Now Telegram Channel Join Now

Here is a list of the courses offered in KASU for the 2026/2027 academic session:

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts, established in 2005, has been a pioneer in nurturing artistic talent. It comprises the following departments at the Kaduna Campus:

Arabic

Christian Religious Studies

English and Drama

French

History

Islamic Studies

Nigerian Languages and Linguistics

Theatre Arts

Faculty of Agriculture

Another faculty established in 2012, the Faculty of Agriculture focuses on agricultural sciences. It offers the following program:

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Animal Science

Crop Production

Fisheries

Forestry and Wildlife Management

Soil Science

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Established in 2012, the Faculty of Environmental Sciences specializes in environmental management and design. It comprises the following departments:

Architecture

Building

Environmental Management

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Education

Education and Arabic

Education and Biology

Education and Chemistry

Education and Christian Religious Studies

Education and Economics

Education and English Language

Education and French

Education and Geography

Education and Hausa

Education and History

Education and Islamic Studies

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Education and Political Science

Faculty of Medicine

Established in 2008, the College of Medicine at KASU aims to produce highly skilled medical professionals. It offers the following program:

Anatomy

Biochemistry

Community Medicine

Haematology and Blood Transfusion

Human Physiology

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

Medicine and Surgery

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing Science

Pathology and Forensic Medicine

Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy

Radiography

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, founded in 2012, is dedicated to the study of pharmaceuticals and drug development. It comprises the following departments:

Pharmacy

Faculty of Science

Established in 2005, the Faculty of Science is a hub for scientific exploration and innovation. It encompasses the following departments at the Kaduna Campus:

Biochemistry

Biological Sciences

Biotechnology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Geography

Geology

Geophysics

Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Statistics

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences, established in 2005, is a stronghold for social studies and communication. It comprises the following departments at the Kaduna Campus:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Criminology and Security Studies

Economics

Education and Economics

International Studies and Diplomacy

International Relations & Diplomacy

Marketing

Mass Communication

Political Science

Procurement Management

Sociology

Faculty of Law

Law

Civil Law

Commercial Law

International Law and Jurisprudence

Private Law

Public Law

School of Continuing Education

Business Administration

Criminology

Economics

Industrial Relations

Public Administration

Sociology

What is the duration of the courses offered at KASU?

The duration of courses at KASU depends on the level and mode of study. Undergraduate programs typically range from 4-6 years in duration based on the specific course and faculty. Postgraduate programs range from 1-4 years in duration depending on the degree type and mode of study.

What are the career prospects after studying at KASU?

Studying at KASU opens up excellent career opportunities in various fields. Benefits include:

Obtaining a quality, nationally and globally recognized education

Developing transferable skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and leadership

Accessing modern facilities, equipment, and resources to enhance learning

Interacting with renowned experts and professionals for mentoring

Participating in research, innovations, and community service

Gaining a competitive edge in the job market and further studies

Overall, KASU provides a strong foundation for professional success and impact after graduation.

Admission Requirements for Undergraduate Programs at KASU

To get admitted into any undergraduate program at KASU, candidates must:

Have 5 credit passes in SSCE/NECO including English and Mathematics

Write the UTME exam and meet the prescribed cut-off mark

Have acceptable UTME subject combinations relevant to the program of choice

Score up to the departmental cut-off mark for the program after the post-UTME exam

Be within the age limit for the program (usually between 16-35 years)

The admission process at KASU is very competitive. Therefore, it is advisable to exceed the minimum admission requirements in order to stand a good chance of getting selected. See the full KASU Admission Requirements

Wrapping Up

KASU is undoubtedly one of the best choices for quality and affordable undergraduate education in Nigeria. With its wide array of programs under faculties like Sciences, Social Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering and more, you will be spoilt for choice!

Kaduna State University (KASU) stands out as one of Nigeria’s premier universities, providing a diverse range of courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. If you are considering enrolling at KASU for the 2026/2027 academic session, it’s crucial to acquaint yourself with the available courses, admission criteria, program duration, career opportunities, and the application process.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about List of Courses Offered in KASU 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!