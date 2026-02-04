List of Courses Offered in KASU 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

List of Courses Offered in KASU: Kaduna State University (KASU) is one of the best state universities in Nigeria, known for its wide range of academic programs across diverse fields. If you are interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree at KASU, this post will guide you on all the courses offered for the 2026/2027 academic session.
We will provide a comprehensive overview of all undergraduate programs available at KASU along with details like duration, admission requirements, faculties and departments. Read on to learn everything you need to know about courses offered at KASU!
An Introduction to KASU
Kaduna State University is a multi-campus university with its main campus located in Kaduna Central. KASU was established in 2004 to increase access to tertiary education in Kaduna state and surrounding areas.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
The university has 9 faculties, one school, 51 academic departments, and over 70 undergraduate programs. KASU offers academic programs in diverse fields like:
- Sciences – Microbiology, Chemistry, Mathematics etc.
- Social Sciences – Economics, Sociology, Mass Communication etc.
- Environmental Sciences – Architecture, Urban & Regional Planning etc.
- Arts & Humanities – English, History, Languages etc.
- Agriculture
- Engineering
- Law
- Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Medical Sciences
Let’s look at the various faculties and undergraduate programs available at KASU.
What are the Courses Offered in KASU?
KASU offers over 70 undergraduate courses across nine faculties and one school. The faculties are:
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Agriculture
- Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Medicine
- Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Faculty of Science
- Faculty of Social and Management Sciences
- Faculty of Law
- School of Continuing Education
The courses offered in KASU are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant professional bodies. The courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their chosen fields. The courses are also relevant to the needs and challenges of the society and the global community.
Also, Check Out the Kaduna State University, KASU Postgraduate Courses Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Here is a list of the courses offered in KASU for the 2026/2027 academic session:
Faculty of Arts
The Faculty of Arts, established in 2005, has been a pioneer in nurturing artistic talent. It comprises the following departments at the Kaduna Campus:
- Arabic
- Christian Religious Studies
- English and Drama
- French
- History
- Islamic Studies
- Nigerian Languages and Linguistics
- Theatre Arts
Faculty of Agriculture
Another faculty established in 2012, the Faculty of Agriculture focuses on agricultural sciences. It offers the following program:
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Animal Science
- Crop Production
- Fisheries
- Forestry and Wildlife Management
- Soil Science
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
Established in 2012, the Faculty of Environmental Sciences specializes in environmental management and design. It comprises the following departments:
- Architecture
- Building
- Environmental Management
- Estate Management
- Quantity Surveying
- Urban and Regional Planning
Faculty of Education
- Education and Arabic
- Education and Biology
- Education and Chemistry
- Education and Christian Religious Studies
- Education and Economics
- Education and English Language
- Education and French
- Education and Geography
- Education and Hausa
- Education and History
- Education and Islamic Studies
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Education and Political Science
Faculty of Medicine
Established in 2008, the College of Medicine at KASU aims to produce highly skilled medical professionals. It offers the following program:
- Anatomy
- Biochemistry
- Community Medicine
- Haematology and Blood Transfusion
- Human Physiology
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
- Medicine and Surgery
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Nursing Science
- Pathology and Forensic Medicine
- Pharmacology and Therapeutics
- Physiotherapy
- Physiotherapy
- Radiography
Faculty of Pharmaceutical SciencesJoin any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, founded in 2012, is dedicated to the study of pharmaceuticals and drug development. It comprises the following departments:
- Pharmacy
Faculty of Science
Established in 2005, the Faculty of Science is a hub for scientific exploration and innovation. It encompasses the following departments at the Kaduna Campus:
- Biochemistry
- Biological Sciences
- Biotechnology
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Geography
- Geology
- Geophysics
- Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Statistics
Faculty of Social and Management Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences, established in 2005, is a stronghold for social studies and communication. It comprises the following departments at the Kaduna Campus:
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Criminology and Security Studies
- Economics
- Education and Economics
- International Studies and Diplomacy
- International Relations & Diplomacy
- Marketing
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Procurement Management
- Sociology
Faculty of Law
- Law
- Civil Law
- Commercial Law
- International Law and Jurisprudence
- Private Law
- Public Law
School of Continuing Education
- Business Administration
- Criminology
- Economics
- Industrial Relations
- Public Administration
- Sociology
What is the duration of the courses offered at KASU?
The duration of courses at KASU depends on the level and mode of study. Undergraduate programs typically range from 4-6 years in duration based on the specific course and faculty. Postgraduate programs range from 1-4 years in duration depending on the degree type and mode of study.
What are the career prospects after studying at KASU?
Studying at KASU opens up excellent career opportunities in various fields. Benefits include:
- Obtaining a quality, nationally and globally recognized education
- Developing transferable skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and leadership
- Accessing modern facilities, equipment, and resources to enhance learning
- Interacting with renowned experts and professionals for mentoring
- Participating in research, innovations, and community service
- Gaining a competitive edge in the job market and further studies
Overall, KASU provides a strong foundation for professional success and impact after graduation.
Admission Requirements for Undergraduate Programs at KASU
To get admitted into any undergraduate program at KASU, candidates must:
- Have 5 credit passes in SSCE/NECO including English and Mathematics
- Write the UTME exam and meet the prescribed cut-off mark
- Have acceptable UTME subject combinations relevant to the program of choice
- Score up to the departmental cut-off mark for the program after the post-UTME exam
- Be within the age limit for the program (usually between 16-35 years)
The admission process at KASU is very competitive. Therefore, it is advisable to exceed the minimum admission requirements in order to stand a good chance of getting selected. See the full KASU Admission Requirements
Wrapping Up
KASU is undoubtedly one of the best choices for quality and affordable undergraduate education in Nigeria. With its wide array of programs under faculties like Sciences, Social Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering and more, you will be spoilt for choice!
Kaduna State University (KASU) stands out as one of Nigeria’s premier universities, providing a diverse range of courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. If you are considering enrolling at KASU for the 2026/2027 academic session, it’s crucial to acquaint yourself with the available courses, admission criteria, program duration, career opportunities, and the application process.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about List of Courses Offered in KASU 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!
An excellent school