Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU 2024/2025

Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU: Selecting the right courses to study is an important decision that will shape your academic journey and career prospects. As one of the first universities established in Ogun state, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) offers a diverse range of academic programs for students to consider.

In this blog post, we provide a comprehensive overview of all the courses available at OOU for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are applying as an undergraduate or postgraduate student, this guide covers essential details about OOU faculties, departments, and program options to help you make the best choice.

An Overview of Olabisi Onabanjo University

Olabisi Onabanjo University was founded in 1982 as Ogun State University before being renamed in 2001 after Chief (Dr.) Olabisi Onabanjo, whose efforts as the governor of Ogun State led to the founding of the university. OOU is located in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria.

Telegram Channel Join Now

With the motto “Excellence and Integrity”, OOU aims to provide quality education through teaching, research and community service. The university has multiple campuses and colleges, including a College of Medicine at Sagamu. OOU is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across diverse fields. OOU has produced numerous accomplished alumni and continues to be a top choice for students aiming for a high-quality education.

Also, Check Out the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU Cut Off Marks

OOU Admission Requirements

Before applying to OOU, it is essential to understand the admission requirements:

Undergraduate Admission Requirements

5 credits pass at SSCE/GCE O’ Level including English and Mathematics

Senior Secondary School Certificate with credits in relevant subjects

Nigeria Certificate in Education with merits in related subjects

A minimum UTME score as prescribed by JAMB

Successful post-UTME screening

Postgraduate Admission Requirements

Bachelors degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower division for PGD/Masters

Bachelors degree with a minimum of Second Class Upper division for Ph.D.

M.Phil for Ph.D. programs

UTME is not required for postgraduate programs

O’Level requirements may vary for some programs

Also, Check out the Complete OOU Admission Requirements Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates! Telegram Channel Join Now

Meeting these requirements makes you eligible to apply for your desired program at OOU.

Faculties and Departments at OOU

OOU has 10 faculties with various and a total of 53 departments under each faculty. Let’s look at the key faculties and the departments within each:

1. Faculty of Administration

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Public Administration

Secretarial Administration

2. Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture

Agric-extension And Rural Sociology

Agricultural Economics And Farm Management

Agriculture Crop Production

Fisheries, Forestry, And Wildlife

Forestry And Wildlife

Fisheries

Home And Hotel Management

Home Economics

3. Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Music

Linguistics

Christian Religious Studies

English Language

Fine/Applied Arts

French

History And Diplomatic Studies

Islamic Studies

Performing Arts

Philosophy

Yoruba

4. Faculty of Education

Business Education

Education and Christian Religious Studies

Education and Computer Science

Education and Economics

Education and Islamic Studies

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Education and Yoruba

Education Accounting

Education Biology

Education Chemistry

Education English Language

Education French

Education Geography

Education Integrated Science

Education Political Science

Education Social Studies

Guidance and Counselling

Health Education

Nursery and Primary Education

Physical and Health Education

Sports Science

5. Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

6. Faculty of Law

Law

7. Faculty of Pharmacy

Pharmacy

8. Faculty of Science

Anatomy

Applied Zoology

Biochemistry

Chemical Sciences

Chemistry

Computer Science

Geology

Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Physiology

Plant Science

Statistics

9. Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

Economics

Industrial and Labour Relations

Mass Communication

Political Science

Sociology

Transport Planning and Management

10. College of Health Sciences

Medicine and Surgery

Nursing

This covers the 10 faculties and the diverse academic departments under each faculty at OOU. Now let’s look at the exciting programs available across these departments.

Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU | Undergraduate

OOU offers a wide range of bachelor’s degree programs across faculties. Here are some of the major undergraduate courses available at OOU:

Faculty of Administration

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Public Administration

Secretarial Administration

Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture

Agric-extension And Rural Sociology

Agricultural Economics And Farm Management

Agriculture Crop Production

Fisheries, Forestry, And Wildlife

Forestry And Wildlife

Fisheries

Home And Hotel Management

Home Economics

Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Music

Linguistics

Christian Religious Studies

English Language

Fine/Applied Arts

French

History And Diplomatic Studies

Islamic Studies

Performing Arts

Philosophy

Yoruba

Faculty of Education

Business Education

Education and Christian Religious Studies

Education and Computer Science

Education and Economics

Education and Islamic Studies

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Education and Yoruba

Education Accounting

Education and Biology

Education and Chemistry

Education and English Language

Education and French

Education and Geography

Education and History

Education and Integrated Science

Education and Political Science

Education and Social Studies

Guidance and Counselling

Health Education

Nursery and Primary Education

Teacher Education Science

Sport Science

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Architecture

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Geography And Regional Planning

Mechanical Engineering

Transport Planning And Management

Urban And Regional Planning

Faculty of Law/Legal Studies

Civil Law

School of Medical and Health Sciences

Nursing/Nursing Science

Anatomy

Medicine and Surgery

Pharmacology

Pharmacy

Physiology

Faculty of Sciences

Applied Zoology

Biochemistry

Chemical Sciences

Chemistry

Computer Science

Geology

Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Plant Science

Statistics

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Industrial and Labor Relations

Mass Communication

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Also, check out Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) School Fees

OOU Postgraduate Courses

Telegram Channel Join Now

For graduate students, OOU offers various postgraduate diploma, masters and doctorate degree programs. Here is an overview of the key postgraduate courses available at OOU:

Faculty of Arts

P.G. Diploma in Public Relations

P.G. Diploma in International Relations

M.A Christian Studies — New Testament, Old Testament, Church History, Philosophy of Religion, Religious and Social Ethics, African Religion, Christian Theology

M.A. Philosophy — Metaphysics, Epistemology, Ethics, History of Philosophy, African Philosophy, Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Social Sciences

M.A. English Literature

M.A. Islamic Studies

M.A. English Language

M.A Yoruba Literature

M.A French Studies

M.A. History and Diplomatic Studies

Master in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (Professional)

Ph.D. English Language

Ph.D. English Literature

Ph.D. French Studies

Ph.D. History and Diplomatic Studies

Ph.D. Philosophy with options — Metaphysics, Epistemology, Ethics, History of Philosophy, African Philosophy, Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Social Sciences

Faculty of Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Physics

Postgraduate Diploma in Plant Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Zoology

Master in Laboratory Technology (Zoology) Professional

M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Zoology)

M.Sc. Zoology — Fisheries and Hydrobiology, Parasitology, Entomology, Pest Management

Master in Laboratory Technology (Plant Science) Professional

M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Plant Science)

M.Sc. Botany — Taxonomy and Biosystematics, Genetics and Molecular Biology/Plant Breeding, Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, Ethnobotany, Mycology, Bacteriology, Virology, Plant Pathology, Ecology, and Ecophysiology, Bryology

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Chemistry — Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Organic Chemistry

Master in Laboratory Technology (Physics) Professional

M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Physics)

M.Sc. Physics — Solid State Physics, Geophysics, Atmospheric Physics, Health, and Radiation/Nuclear/Atomic Physics

M.Sc. Statistics

M.Sc. Information Science (Academics)

Master in Information Science (Professional)

M.Sc. Mathematics

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Geology — Applied Geophysics, Applied Geochemistry, Hydrogeology/Engineering Geology, Sedimentology/Petroleum Geology, Economic Geology

Ph.D. Chemistry — Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry

Ph.D. Geology — Applied Geophysics, Applied Geochemistry, Hydrogeology/Engineering Geology, Sedimentology/Petroleum Geology, Economic Geology

Ph.D. Statistics

Ph.D. Zoology — Fisheries and Hydrobiology, Parasitology, Entomology, Pest Management

Ph.D. Microbiology

Ph.D. Mathematics

Ph.D. Physics — Solid State Physics, Geophysics, Atmospheric Physics, Health, and Radiation/Nuclear/Atomic Physics

Ph.D. Botany — Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, Ethnobotany, Ecology and Ecophysiology, Bryology

Faculty of Administration and Management Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting

Postgraduate Diploma in Transport Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Finance

M.Sc. Accounting

Master in Transport Studies (MTS) Professional

M.Sc. Transport Studies

Master in Business Administration (MBA) Professional

M.Sc. Business Administration

Master in Banking and Finance (MBF) Professional

Master in Public Administration (MPA) Professional

M.Sc. Public Administration

M.Sc. Finance

Ph.D. Finance

Ph.D. Business Administration

Ph.D. Transport Studies

Faculty of Social Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma in Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Relations

Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial and Labor Relations

Postgraduate Diploma in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing

Master in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing

Master in Industrial Relations and Human Resources Management (Professional)

M.Sc. Industrial Relations and Human Resources Management

M.Sc. Sociology

M.Sc. Geography

M.Sc. Economics

Ph.D. Geography

Ph.D. Economics

Ph.D. Sociology

Faculty of Education Postgraduate Diploma in Education

PGD Diploma in Entrepreneurship Education

M.Ed. Educational Management

M.Ed. Business Education

M.Ed. Language Education

M.Ed. Social Studies Education

M.Ed. Educational Evaluation

M.Ed. Educational Technology

M.Ed. Mathematics Education

M.Ed. Science Education

M.Ed. Educational Foundations — Early Childhood Education

Master in Personnel Psychology (Academics)

Master in Personnel Psychology (MPP) – Professional

Master in Labor and Trade Unionism (Academics)

Master in Labor and Trade Unionism (Professional)

M.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

M.Ed. Physical/Health Education

Ph.D. Health Education and Promotion

Ph.D. Human Kinetics

Ph.D. Applied Psychology

Ph.D. Language Education

Ph.D. Social Studies Education

Ph.D. Science Education

Ph.D. Educational Foundations

Ph.D. Mathematics Education

Ph.D. Educational Technology

Ph.D. Educational Evaluation Faculty of Law Postgraduate Diploma in Law

Master of Laws (LL.M) Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences Postgraduate Diploma in Biochemistry

M.Sc. Chemical Pathology

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Medical Microbiology

M.Sc. Physiology

Ph.D. Medical Microbiology

Ph.D. Biochemistry

Ph.D. Anatomy

Ph.D. Chemical Pathology

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

PGD in Anesthesia

Master Of Public Health (Mph) See also Courses Offered in UNIBEN 2024/2025 | Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Masters Faculty of Agricultural Management and Rural Development Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Extension

Postgraduate Diploma in Home Science and Hospitality Management

M.Sc. Home Science and Hospitality Management (HHM) — Food Science and Technology, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Nutrition and Dietetics, Home Science Management

M.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

M.Sc. Agricultural Economics

M.Sc. Agribusiness and Finance

Ph.D. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

Ph.D. Agribusiness and Farm Management

Ph.D. Agricultural Economics Faculty of Agricultural Production and Renewable Resources Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Production

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Pollution and Natural Resources

Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Production

Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Protection

Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture

Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Science

M.Sc. Soil Science

M.Sc. Crop Production

M.Sc. Plant Breeding

M.Sc. Animal and Poultry Production

M.Sc. Animal Nutrition and Feed Technology

Ph.D. Animal Production

Ph.D. Crop Production Faculty of Pharmacy Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Analysis

M.Sc. Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology

M.Sc. Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry

M.Sc. Pharmacognosy

Ph.D. Pharmacognosy

Ph.D. Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology

Ph.D. Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry

Faculty of Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Master in Energy Technology and Management (Professional) Faculty of Environmental Studies Postgraduate Diploma in Urban and Regional Planning This covers a wide selection of postgraduate diploma, masters, and doctorate programs across diverse fields including arts, sciences, engineering, agriculture, law, education, and more. Factors to Consider When Choosing Courses With so many undergraduate and postgraduate options, choosing the right course at OOU requires careful thought. Here are some tips: Assess your strengths, interests and career goals

Check the admission requirements and durations

Consider the future job or education prospects

Review departmental resources and faculty expertise

Factor in affordability and education loans

Research about alumni placements and reviews

Weigh options like part-time vs full-time study Discuss with academic advisors to make the best course choice aligned with your future plans. Wrapping Up From agriculture to medicine, arts to engineering, Olabisi Onabanjo University offers a spectrum of academic programs for students in Nigeria and beyond. As one of the first-generation universities in the country, OOU continues to advance education through its faculties, departments, research centres, and partnerships. We hope this comprehensive guide provides helpful insights into the undergraduate and postgraduate courses available at OOU. Do extensive research, examine all options, and make an informed course selection that can positively impact your career trajectory. For further inquiries, visit the OOU website or contact the admission office at [info@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng]

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!