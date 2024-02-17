Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU 2024/2025

Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU: Selecting the right courses to study is an important decision that will shape your academic journey and career prospects. As one of the first universities established in Ogun state, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) offers a diverse range of academic programs for students to consider.
In this blog post, we provide a comprehensive overview of all the courses available at OOU for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are applying as an undergraduate or postgraduate student, this guide covers essential details about OOU faculties, departments, and program options to help you make the best choice.
An Overview of Olabisi Onabanjo University
Olabisi Onabanjo University was founded in 1982 as Ogun State University before being renamed in 2001 after Chief (Dr.) Olabisi Onabanjo, whose efforts as the governor of Ogun State led to the founding of the university. OOU is located in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
With the motto “Excellence and Integrity”, OOU aims to provide quality education through teaching, research and community service. The university has multiple campuses and colleges, including a College of Medicine at Sagamu. OOU is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across diverse fields. OOU has produced numerous accomplished alumni and continues to be a top choice for students aiming for a high-quality education.
Also, Check Out the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU Cut Off Marks
OOU Admission Requirements
Before applying to OOU, it is essential to understand the admission requirements:
Undergraduate Admission Requirements
- 5 credits pass at SSCE/GCE O’ Level including English and Mathematics
- Senior Secondary School Certificate with credits in relevant subjects
- Nigeria Certificate in Education with merits in related subjects
- A minimum UTME score as prescribed by JAMB
- Successful post-UTME screening
Postgraduate Admission Requirements
- Bachelors degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower division for PGD/Masters
- Bachelors degree with a minimum of Second Class Upper division for Ph.D.
- M.Phil for Ph.D. programs
- UTME is not required for postgraduate programs
- O’Level requirements may vary for some programs
Also, Check out the Complete OOU Admission Requirements Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Meeting these requirements makes you eligible to apply for your desired program at OOU.
Faculties and Departments at OOU
OOU has 10 faculties with various and a total of 53 departments under each faculty. Let’s look at the key faculties and the departments within each:
1. Faculty of Administration
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Public Administration
- Secretarial Administration
2. Faculty of Agriculture
- Agriculture
- Agric-extension And Rural Sociology
- Agricultural Economics And Farm Management
- Agriculture Crop Production
- Fisheries, Forestry, And Wildlife
- Forestry And Wildlife
- Fisheries
- Home And Hotel Management
- Home Economics
3. Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- Music
- Linguistics
- Christian Religious Studies
- English Language
- Fine/Applied Arts
- French
- History And Diplomatic Studies
- Islamic Studies
- Performing Arts
- Philosophy
- Yoruba
4. Faculty of Education
- Business Education
- Education and Christian Religious Studies
- Education and Computer Science
- Education and Economics
- Education and Islamic Studies
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Education and Yoruba
- Education Accounting
- Education Biology
- Education Chemistry
- Education English Language
- Education French
- Education Geography
- Education Integrated Science
- Education Political Science
- Education Social Studies
- Guidance and Counselling
- Health Education
- Nursery and Primary Education
- Physical and Health Education
- Sports Science
5. Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
6. Faculty of Law
- Law
7. Faculty of Pharmacy
- Pharmacy
8. Faculty of Science
- Anatomy
- Applied Zoology
- Biochemistry
- Chemical Sciences
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Geology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Physiology
- Plant Science
- Statistics
9. Faculty of Social and Management Sciences
- Economics
- Industrial and Labour Relations
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Sociology
- Transport Planning and Management
10. College of Health Sciences
- Medicine and Surgery
- Nursing
This covers the 10 faculties and the diverse academic departments under each faculty at OOU. Now let’s look at the exciting programs available across these departments.
Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU | Undergraduate
OOU offers a wide range of bachelor’s degree programs across faculties. Here are some of the major undergraduate courses available at OOU:
Faculty of Administration
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Public Administration
- Secretarial Administration
Faculty of Agriculture
- Agriculture
- Agric-extension And Rural Sociology
- Agricultural Economics And Farm Management
- Agriculture Crop Production
- Fisheries, Forestry, And Wildlife
- Forestry And Wildlife
- Fisheries
- Home And Hotel Management
- Home Economics
Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- Music
- Linguistics
- Christian Religious Studies
- English Language
- Fine/Applied Arts
- French
- History And Diplomatic Studies
- Islamic Studies
- Performing Arts
- Philosophy
- Yoruba
Faculty of Education
- Business Education
- Education and Christian Religious Studies
- Education and Computer Science
- Education and Economics
- Education and Islamic Studies
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Education and Yoruba
- Education Accounting
- Education and Biology
- Education and Chemistry
- Education and English Language
- Education and French
- Education and Geography
- Education and History
- Education and Integrated Science
- Education and Political Science
- Education and Social Studies
- Guidance and Counselling
- Health Education
- Nursery and Primary Education
- Teacher Education Science
- Sport Science
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
- Architecture
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Geography And Regional Planning
- Mechanical Engineering
- Transport Planning And Management
- Urban And Regional Planning
Faculty of Law/Legal Studies
- Civil Law
School of Medical and Health Sciences
- Nursing/Nursing Science
- Anatomy
- Medicine and Surgery
- Pharmacology
- Pharmacy
- Physiology
Faculty of Sciences
- Applied Zoology
- Biochemistry
- Chemical Sciences
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Geology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Plant Science
- Statistics
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics
- Industrial and Labor Relations
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
Also, check out Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) School Fees
OOU Postgraduate CoursesJoin any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
For graduate students, OOU offers various postgraduate diploma, masters and doctorate degree programs. Here is an overview of the key postgraduate courses available at OOU:
Faculty of Arts
- P.G. Diploma in Public Relations
- P.G. Diploma in International Relations
- M.A Christian Studies — New Testament, Old Testament, Church History, Philosophy of Religion, Religious and Social Ethics, African Religion, Christian Theology
- M.A. Philosophy — Metaphysics, Epistemology, Ethics, History of Philosophy, African Philosophy, Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Social Sciences
- M.A. English Literature
- M.A. Islamic Studies
- M.A. English Language
- M.A Yoruba Literature
- M.A French Studies
- M.A. History and Diplomatic Studies
- Master in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (Professional)
- Ph.D. English Language
- Ph.D. English Literature
- Ph.D. French Studies
- Ph.D. History and Diplomatic Studies
- Ph.D. Philosophy with options — Metaphysics, Epistemology, Ethics, History of Philosophy, African Philosophy, Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Social Sciences
Faculty of Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Physics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Plant Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Zoology
- Master in Laboratory Technology (Zoology) Professional
- M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Zoology)
- M.Sc. Zoology — Fisheries and Hydrobiology, Parasitology, Entomology, Pest Management
- Master in Laboratory Technology (Plant Science) Professional
- M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Plant Science)
- M.Sc. Botany — Taxonomy and Biosystematics, Genetics and Molecular Biology/Plant Breeding, Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, Ethnobotany, Mycology, Bacteriology, Virology, Plant Pathology, Ecology, and Ecophysiology, Bryology
- M.Sc. Computer Science
- M.Sc. Chemistry — Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Organic Chemistry
- Master in Laboratory Technology (Physics) Professional
- M.Sc. Laboratory Technology (Physics)
- M.Sc. Physics — Solid State Physics, Geophysics, Atmospheric Physics, Health, and Radiation/Nuclear/Atomic Physics
- M.Sc. Statistics
- M.Sc. Information Science (Academics)
- Master in Information Science (Professional)
- M.Sc. Mathematics
- M.Sc. Microbiology
- M.Sc. Geology — Applied Geophysics, Applied Geochemistry, Hydrogeology/Engineering Geology, Sedimentology/Petroleum Geology, Economic Geology
- Ph.D. Chemistry — Physical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry
- Ph.D. Geology — Applied Geophysics, Applied Geochemistry, Hydrogeology/Engineering Geology, Sedimentology/Petroleum Geology, Economic Geology
- Ph.D. Statistics
- Ph.D. Zoology — Fisheries and Hydrobiology, Parasitology, Entomology, Pest Management
- Ph.D. Microbiology
- Ph.D. Mathematics
- Ph.D. Physics — Solid State Physics, Geophysics, Atmospheric Physics, Health, and Radiation/Nuclear/Atomic Physics
- Ph.D. Botany — Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, Ethnobotany, Ecology and Ecophysiology, Bryology
Faculty of Administration and Management Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting
- Postgraduate Diploma in Transport Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration
- Postgraduate Diploma in Finance
- M.Sc. Accounting
- Master in Transport Studies (MTS) Professional
- M.Sc. Transport Studies
- Master in Business Administration (MBA) Professional
- M.Sc. Business Administration
- Master in Banking and Finance (MBF) Professional
- Master in Public Administration (MPA) Professional
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- M.Sc. Finance
- Ph.D. Finance
- Ph.D. Business Administration
- Ph.D. Transport Studies
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Postgraduate Diploma in Economics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Relations
- Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial and Labor Relations
- Postgraduate Diploma in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing
- Master in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing
- Master in Industrial Relations and Human Resources Management (Professional)
- M.Sc. Industrial Relations and Human Resources Management
- M.Sc. Sociology
- M.Sc. Geography
- M.Sc. Economics
- Ph.D. Geography
- Ph.D. Economics
- Ph.D. Sociology
Faculty of Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education
- PGD Diploma in Entrepreneurship Education
- M.Ed. Educational Management
- M.Ed. Business Education
- M.Ed. Language Education
- M.Ed. Social Studies Education
- M.Ed. Educational Evaluation
- M.Ed. Educational Technology
- M.Ed. Mathematics Education
- M.Ed. Science Education
- M.Ed. Educational Foundations — Early Childhood Education
- Master in Personnel Psychology (Academics)
- Master in Personnel Psychology (MPP) – Professional
- Master in Labor and Trade Unionism (Academics)
- Master in Labor and Trade Unionism (Professional)
- M.Ed. Guidance and Counselling
- M.Ed. Physical/Health Education
- Ph.D. Health Education and Promotion
- Ph.D. Human Kinetics
- Ph.D. Applied Psychology
- Ph.D. Language Education
- Ph.D. Social Studies Education
- Ph.D. Science Education
- Ph.D. Educational Foundations
- Ph.D. Mathematics Education
- Ph.D. Educational Technology
- Ph.D. Educational Evaluation
Faculty of Law
- Postgraduate Diploma in Law
- Master of Laws (LL.M)
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Postgraduate Diploma in Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Chemical Pathology
- M.Sc. Anatomy
- M.Sc. Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Medical Microbiology
- M.Sc. Physiology
- Ph.D. Medical Microbiology
- Ph.D. Biochemistry
- Ph.D. Anatomy
- Ph.D. Chemical Pathology
- Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- PGD in Anesthesia
- Master Of Public Health (Mph)
Faculty of Agricultural Management and Rural Development
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Economics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Extension
- Postgraduate Diploma in Home Science and Hospitality Management
- M.Sc. Home Science and Hospitality Management (HHM) — Food Science and Technology, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Nutrition and Dietetics, Home Science Management
- M.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology
- M.Sc. Agricultural Economics
- M.Sc. Agribusiness and Finance
- Ph.D. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology
- Ph.D. Agribusiness and Farm Management
- Ph.D. Agricultural Economics
Faculty of Agricultural Production and Renewable Resources
- Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Production
- Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Pollution and Natural Resources
- Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Production
- Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Protection
- Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture
- Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Science
- M.Sc. Soil Science
- M.Sc. Crop Production
- M.Sc. Plant Breeding
- M.Sc. Animal and Poultry Production
- M.Sc. Animal Nutrition and Feed Technology
- Ph.D. Animal Production
- Ph.D. Crop Production
Faculty of Pharmacy
- Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Analysis
- M.Sc. Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology
- M.Sc. Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry
- M.Sc. Pharmacognosy
- Ph.D. Pharmacognosy
- Ph.D. Pharmaceutics & Pharmaceutical Technology
- Ph.D. Pharmaceutical & Medicinal Chemistry
- Faculty of Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
- Master in Energy Technology and Management (Professional)
Faculty of Environmental Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Urban and Regional Planning
This covers a wide selection of postgraduate diploma, masters, and doctorate programs across diverse fields including arts, sciences, engineering, agriculture, law, education, and more.
Factors to Consider When Choosing Courses
With so many undergraduate and postgraduate options, choosing the right course at OOU requires careful thought. Here are some tips:
- Assess your strengths, interests and career goals
- Check the admission requirements and durations
- Consider the future job or education prospects
- Review departmental resources and faculty expertise
- Factor in affordability and education loans
- Research about alumni placements and reviews
- Weigh options like part-time vs full-time study
Discuss with academic advisors to make the best course choice aligned with your future plans.
Wrapping Up
From agriculture to medicine, arts to engineering, Olabisi Onabanjo University offers a spectrum of academic programs for students in Nigeria and beyond.
As one of the first-generation universities in the country, OOU continues to advance education through its faculties, departments, research centres, and partnerships.
We hope this comprehensive guide provides helpful insights into the undergraduate and postgraduate courses available at OOU. Do extensive research, examine all options, and make an informed course selection that can positively impact your career trajectory.
For further inquiries, visit the OOU website or contact the admission office at [info@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng]
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!