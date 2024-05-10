Courses Offered at UNIPORT 2024/2025 | Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Courses Offered at UNIPORT: The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) is a leading federal university in Nigeria with a reputation for academic excellence and research. Established in 1975, UNIPORT has grown into a preferred choice for students seeking quality higher education in Nigeria.

With 12 faculties, UNIPORT provides diverse academic programs for undergraduate and postgraduate students. As the 2024/2025 admission process begins, prospective students are interested in the comprehensive list of courses available at UNIPORT.

In this blog post, we will provide a detailed overview of all the courses offered at UNIPORT for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are looking for arts, social sciences, engineering, sciences or professional degree programs, this guide covers all the options at UNIPORT.

Undergraduate Degree Courses Offered at UNIPORT

UNIPORT offers undergraduate programs across diverse disciplines leading to the award of Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.), Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and more. You can also Download Free UNIPORT Post UTME Past Questions Here

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities is one of the largest faculties at the University of Port Harcourt. It offers a wide range of courses under various departments including:

English and Literary Studies

Linguistics and Communication Studies

Foreign Languages

Philosophy

Religious and Cultural Studies

History and Diplomatic Studies

Some of the major courses under this faculty include:

B.A. English Language

B.A. Linguistics

B.A. French

B.A. History and Diplomacy

B.A. Philosophy

B.A. Theology and Religious Studies

M.A. English Language

M.A. Philosophy

M.A. History and Diplomacy

Ph.D. English Language

Ph.D. History and Diplomacy

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences covers academic programs under two departments – Economics, and Political and Administrative Studies. Below are some of the available programs:

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc Psychology

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Sociology

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Political Science

M.Sc. Public Administration

M.Sc. Sociology

Ph.D. Economics

Ph.D. Political Science

Ph.D. Public Administration

Ph.D. Sociology

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Management Sciences

UNIPORT Faculty of Management Sciences is reputed for providing top-notch business and management education in Nigeria. The faculty houses the following departments/programs:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Management

Marketing

Office and Information Management

Insurance & Risk Management

Popular undergraduate and postgraduate courses include:

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Management

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Office and Information Management

B.Sc Insurance & Risk Management

MBA programs (Accounting, Marketing, Finance, HRM, etc)

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Management

M.Sc. Marketing

Ph.D Accounting

Ph.D Business Administration

Ph.D Management

Ph.D Marketing

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Education

UNIPORT Faculty of Education offers quality teacher education programs. The key departments and courses include:

B.A English Education

B.A French Education

B.A Igbo, Yoruba & Hausa Education

B.Ed. Early Childhood Education

B.Ed. Primary Education Studies

B.Ed. Curriculum and Teaching

B.Ed. Educational Management

B.Ed Mathematics Education

B.Ed Biology Education

B.Ed Physics Education

B.Ed Chemistry Education

B.Ed Integrated Science Education

B.Ed Agricultural Science Education

B.Ed Business Education

B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

B.Ed. Measurement and Evaluation

B.Ed. Science Education

B.Ed. Arts Education

B.Ed. Educational Psychology

M.Ed. programs

Ph.D. Education Management

Ph.D. Curriculum Studies

Ph.D. Guidance and Counselling

Ph.D. Measurement and Evaluation

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering provides world-class engineering programs across various departments including:

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Petroleum and Gas Engineering

Notable courses are:

B.Eng. Civil Engineering

B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

B.Eng Marine Engineering

B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

B.Eng. Petroleum and Gas Engineering

M.Eng. Structural Engineering

M.Eng. Highway and Transportation Engineering

M.Eng. Petroleum Engineering

M.Eng. Electrical Power Systems

M.Eng. Production Engineering

Ph.D. Civil Engineering

Ph.D. Electrical Engineering

Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering

Ph.D. Petroleum and Gas Engineering

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Agriculture

Students interested in agriculture and related fields can consider the following major courses:

B. Agriculture – Animal Science, Crop/Soil Science, Agric Economics, Agric Extension, Fisheries

B. Forestry and Wildlife

B. Agric Economics & Extension

B. Agric Engineering/Technology

M.Sc. Animal Science

M.Sc. Crop Science

M.Sc. Soil Science

M.Sc. Agricultural Economics

M.Sc. Fisheries

M.Sc. Forestry

M.Sc. Wildlife

Ph.D Animal Science

Ph.D Crop Science

Ph.D Soil Science

Ph.D Agric Economics

Ph.D Fisheries

Ph.D Forestry

Ph.D Wildlife

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The courses available at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences include:

B. Urban & Regional Planning

B. Estate Management

B. Architecture

B. Environmental Management & Toxicology

B. Hydrobiology & Fisheries

B.Sc. Geography and Environmental Management

B.Sc. Environmental Biology/Microbiology

B.Sc. Environmental Chemistry

B.Sc. Environmental Physics

M.Sc. Environmental Management

M.Sc. Environmental Chemistry

M.Sc. Environmental Biology

M.Sc. Environmental Physics

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Geography

Ph.D. Environmental Management

Ph.D. Microbiology

Ph.D. Environmental Chemistry

Ph.D. Environmental Biology

Ph.D. Geography

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

MBBS – Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery

BMLS – Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science

B.Sc Nursing Science

B.Sc Dentistry

B.Sc. Pharmacy

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. Physiology

M.Sc. Pharmacology

Ph.D. Anatomy

Ph.D. Physiology

Ph.D. Pharmacology

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences

MBBS

B.Sc Optometry

M.Sc. Human Physiology

M.Sc. Pharmacology

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. Haematology

M.Sc. Chemical Pathology

M.Sc. Community Medicine

M.Sc. Medical Parasitology

M.Sc. Medical Microbiology

Ph.D. programs

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

B.Sc Pharmacy

M.Pharm (Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacognosy)

PGD programs

Ph.D. Pharmaceutics

Ph.D. Pharmaceutical Microbiology

Ph.D. Pharmacology

Ph.D. Clinical Pharmacy

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Dentistry

BDS – Bachelor of Dental Surgery

MDS – Master of Dental Surgery (Orthodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Periodontology, Pedodontics, Restorative Dentistry)

Ph.D. – Doctor of Philosophy in Dentistry

Courses Offered in the Faculty of Law

LLB – Bachelor of Laws

BL – Bachelor of Law

LLM – Master of Laws (Oil & Gas Law, Maritime Law, Environmental Law, Corporate Law, etc)

Ph.D. – Doctor of Philosophy in Law

Postgraduate Degree Programs at UNIPORT

UNIPORT offers diverse postgraduate programs leading to the award of Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master’s, and Doctorate (Ph.D) degrees. These cut across the faculties.

Some of the notable postgraduate degrees at UNIPORT include:

PGD, M.Sc and Ph.D in various Engineering fields

PGD and M.Sc in Environmental Management, Urban & Regional Planning, Hydrobiology etc.

Master’s and Ph.D in Agricultural programs like Crop Science, Animal Science, Fisheries, Forestry, etc.

PGD, Master’s and Ph.D in Basic Medical courses like Anatomy, Nursing Science, Physiology etc.

LL.M and Ph.D programs in specialized Law disciplines like Corporate Law, Maritime & Shipping Law etc.

MBA, M.Sc and Ph.D degrees in Management, Business Administration and Accounting

Master’s and Ph.D degrees in core Science disciplines like Microbiology, Geology, Mathematics, Physics etc.

Professional Degree Programs at UNIPORT

In addition to academic programs, UNIPORT offers a range of professional degree courses to equip students with practical skills and competencies. These include:

PGD in Education, Public Health, Safety Management etc.

Bachelor’s degree in Law (LL.B)

Medical Laboratory Science Council Program

Nursing Science Council Program

Wrapping Up

From humanities to medicine, sciences to engineering, UNIPORT provides one of the most extensive ranges of academic programs in Nigeria. Whether seeking undergraduate or postgraduate education, the university offers diverse exciting options for prospective students.

We hope this detailed guide provides extensive information about all undergraduate and postgraduate courses Offered at the University of Port Harcourt. Prospective students can evaluate their options across UNIPORT’s 12 faculties and make informed decisions about their academic path for the 2024/2025 admission session.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Courses Offered at UNIPORT 2024/2025 | Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!