Courses Offered at UNIPORT 2024/2025 | Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses

Courses Offered at UNIPORT: The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) is a leading federal university in Nigeria with a reputation for academic excellence and research. Established in 1975, UNIPORT has grown into a preferred choice for students seeking quality higher education in Nigeria.
With 12 faculties, UNIPORT provides diverse academic programs for undergraduate and postgraduate students. As the 2024/2025 admission process begins, prospective students are interested in the comprehensive list of courses available at UNIPORT.
In this blog post, we will provide a detailed overview of all the courses offered at UNIPORT for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are looking for arts, social sciences, engineering, sciences or professional degree programs, this guide covers all the options at UNIPORT. Alos check out the UNIPORT Admission Requirements.
Undergraduate Degree Courses Offered at UNIPORT
UNIPORT offers undergraduate programs across diverse disciplines leading to the award of Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.), Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and more. You can also Download Free UNIPORT Post UTME Past Questions Here
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Humanities
The Faculty of Humanities is one of the largest faculties at the University of Port Harcourt. It offers a wide range of courses under various departments including:
- English and Literary Studies
- Linguistics and Communication Studies
- Foreign Languages
- Philosophy
- Religious and Cultural Studies
- History and Diplomatic Studies
Some of the major courses under this faculty include:
- B.A. English Language
- B.A. Linguistics
- B.A. French
- B.A. History and Diplomacy
- B.A. Philosophy
- B.A. Theology and Religious Studies
- M.A. English Language
- M.A. Philosophy
- M.A. History and Diplomacy
- Ph.D. English Language
- Ph.D. History and Diplomacy
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences covers academic programs under two departments – Economics, and Political and Administrative Studies. Below are some of the available programs:
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc Psychology
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc. Sociology
- M.Sc. Economics
- M.Sc. Political Science
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- M.Sc. Sociology
- Ph.D. Economics
- Ph.D. Political Science
- Ph.D. Public Administration
- Ph.D. Sociology
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Management Sciences
UNIPORT Faculty of Management Sciences is reputed for providing top-notch business and management education in Nigeria. The faculty houses the following departments/programs:
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Management
- Marketing
- Office and Information Management
- Insurance & Risk Management
Popular undergraduate and postgraduate courses include:
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Banking and Finance
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Management
- B.Sc. Marketing
- B.Sc. Office and Information Management
- B.Sc Insurance & Risk Management
- MBA programs (Accounting, Marketing, Finance, HRM, etc)
- M.Sc. Accounting
- M.Sc. Management
- M.Sc. Marketing
- Ph.D Accounting
- Ph.D Business Administration
- Ph.D Management
- Ph.D Marketing
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Education
UNIPORT Faculty of Education offers quality teacher education programs. The key departments and courses include:
- B.A English Education
- B.A French Education
- B.A Igbo, Yoruba & Hausa Education
- B.Ed. Early Childhood Education
- B.Ed. Primary Education Studies
- B.Ed. Curriculum and Teaching
- B.Ed. Educational Management
- B.Ed Mathematics Education
- B.Ed Biology Education
- B.Ed Physics Education
- B.Ed Chemistry Education
- B.Ed Integrated Science Education
- B.Ed Agricultural Science Education
- B.Ed Business Education
- B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling
- B.Ed. Measurement and Evaluation
- B.Ed. Science Education
- B.Ed. Arts Education
- B.Ed. Educational Psychology
- M.Ed. programs
- Ph.D. Education Management
- Ph.D. Curriculum Studies
- Ph.D. Guidance and Counselling
- Ph.D. Measurement and Evaluation
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering provides world-class engineering programs across various departments including:
- Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Petroleum and Gas Engineering
Notable courses are:
- B.Eng. Civil Engineering
- B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- B.Eng Marine Engineering
- B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering
- B.Eng. Petroleum and Gas Engineering
- M.Eng. Structural Engineering
- M.Eng. Highway and Transportation Engineering
- M.Eng. Petroleum Engineering
- M.Eng. Electrical Power Systems
- M.Eng. Production Engineering
- Ph.D. Civil Engineering
- Ph.D. Electrical Engineering
- Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering
- Ph.D. Petroleum and Gas Engineering
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Agriculture
Students interested in agriculture and related fields can consider the following major courses:
- B. Agriculture – Animal Science, Crop/Soil Science, Agric Economics, Agric Extension, Fisheries
- B. Forestry and Wildlife
- B. Agric Economics & Extension
- B. Agric Engineering/Technology
- M.Sc. Animal Science
- M.Sc. Crop Science
- M.Sc. Soil Science
- M.Sc. Agricultural Economics
- M.Sc. Fisheries
- M.Sc. Forestry
- M.Sc. Wildlife
- Ph.D Animal Science
- Ph.D Crop Science
- Ph.D Soil Science
- Ph.D Agric Economics
- Ph.D Fisheries
- Ph.D Forestry
- Ph.D Wildlife
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Environmental Sciences
The courses available at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences include:
- B. Urban & Regional Planning
- B. Estate Management
- B. Architecture
- B. Environmental Management & Toxicology
- B. Hydrobiology & Fisheries
- B.Sc. Geography and Environmental Management
- B.Sc. Environmental Biology/Microbiology
- B.Sc. Environmental Chemistry
- B.Sc. Environmental Physics
- M.Sc. Environmental Management
- M.Sc. Environmental Chemistry
- M.Sc. Environmental Biology
- M.Sc. Environmental Physics
- M.Sc. Microbiology
- M.Sc. Geography
- Ph.D. Environmental Management
- Ph.D. Microbiology
- Ph.D. Environmental Chemistry
- Ph.D. Environmental Biology
- Ph.D. Geography
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- MBBS – Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery
- BMLS – Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science
- B.Sc Nursing Science
- B.Sc Dentistry
- B.Sc. Pharmacy
- M.Sc. Anatomy
- M.Sc. Physiology
- M.Sc. Pharmacology
- Ph.D. Anatomy
- Ph.D. Physiology
- Ph.D. Pharmacology
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- MBBS
- B.Sc Optometry
- M.Sc. Human Physiology
- M.Sc. Pharmacology
- M.Sc. Anatomy
- M.Sc. Haematology
- M.Sc. Chemical Pathology
- M.Sc. Community Medicine
- M.Sc. Medical Parasitology
- M.Sc. Medical Microbiology
- Ph.D. programs
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- B.Sc Pharmacy
- M.Pharm (Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacognosy)
- PGD programs
- Ph.D. Pharmaceutics
- Ph.D. Pharmaceutical Microbiology
- Ph.D. Pharmacology
- Ph.D. Clinical Pharmacy
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Dentistry
- BDS – Bachelor of Dental Surgery
- MDS – Master of Dental Surgery (Orthodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Periodontology, Pedodontics, Restorative Dentistry)
- Ph.D. – Doctor of Philosophy in Dentistry
Courses Offered in the Faculty of Law
- LLB – Bachelor of Laws
- BL – Bachelor of Law
- LLM – Master of Laws (Oil & Gas Law, Maritime Law, Environmental Law, Corporate Law, etc)
- Ph.D. – Doctor of Philosophy in Law
Postgraduate Degree Programs at UNIPORT
UNIPORT offers diverse postgraduate programs leading to the award of Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master’s, and Doctorate (Ph.D) degrees. These cut across the faculties.
Some of the notable postgraduate degrees at UNIPORT include:
- PGD, M.Sc and Ph.D in various Engineering fields
- PGD and M.Sc in Environmental Management, Urban & Regional Planning, Hydrobiology etc.
- Master’s and Ph.D in Agricultural programs like Crop Science, Animal Science, Fisheries, Forestry, etc.
- PGD, Master’s and Ph.D in Basic Medical courses like Anatomy, Nursing Science, Physiology etc.
- LL.M and Ph.D programs in specialized Law disciplines like Corporate Law, Maritime & Shipping Law etc.
- MBA, M.Sc and Ph.D degrees in Management, Business Administration and Accounting
- Master’s and Ph.D degrees in core Science disciplines like Microbiology, Geology, Mathematics, Physics etc.
Professional Degree Programs at UNIPORT
In addition to academic programs, UNIPORT offers a range of professional degree courses to equip students with practical skills and competencies. These include:
- PGD in Education, Public Health, Safety Management etc.
- Bachelor’s degree in Law (LL.B)
- Medical Laboratory Science Council Program
- Nursing Science Council Program
Wrapping Up
From humanities to medicine, sciences to engineering, UNIPORT provides one of the most extensive ranges of academic programs in Nigeria. Whether seeking undergraduate or postgraduate education, the university offers diverse exciting options for prospective students.
We hope this detailed guide provides extensive information about all undergraduate and postgraduate courses Offered at the University of Port Harcourt. Prospective students can evaluate their options across UNIPORT’s 12 faculties and make informed decisions about their academic path for the 2024/2025 admission session.
