Courses Offered in UNIBEN 2024/2025 | Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Masters

Complete List of Courses Offered in UNIBEN: The University of Benin, popularly known as UNIBEN, is one of Nigeria’s first-generation federal universities. Established in 1970, UNIBEN has grown to become a leading center of learning and research in the country. The university offers a wide range of academic programs across various faculties and departments.

As a prospective student, you may be wondering – what courses are available at UNIBEN? In this blog post, we provide a comprehensive list of all the courses offered at the University of Benin for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are looking for undergraduate or postgraduate programs, this guide covers them all.

A Breakdown of UNIBEN Academic Structure

The University of Benin is made up of several faculties, schools, institutes, and centers offering various degree programs. Here is a quick overview of the academic structure at UNIBEN:

10 Faculties offering undergraduate programs

2 Institutes and 1 School offering postgraduate programs

A College of Medical Sciences

82 Academic departments

3 Centers offering diploma and certificate programs

The faculties and departments are further broken down into specialized units focused on different academic disciplines. Now let’s look at the specific courses available under each faculty. Also, Check Out the UNIBEN School Fees Schedule

List of Undergraduate Courses Offered in UNIBEN

UNIBEN has a broad range of bachelor’s degree programs that span diverse fields. Here is a detailed list of all the undergraduate courses offered at the University of Benin:

1. Faculty of Agriculture

B. Agric: Crop Science

B. Agric: Animal Science

B. Agric: Agricultural Economics and Extension Services

B. Fish: Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

B. Forestry and Wildlife Management

2. Faculty of Arts

The faculty of Arts at UNIBEN offers a wide range of courses across several departments. Here are the major courses you can study under this faculty:

B.A English Language and Literature

B.A Fine Art/Fine and Applied Arts

B.A French

B.A History

B.A International Studies and Diplomacy

B.A Languages and Linguistics

B.A Linguistics/Edo

B.A Mass Communication

B.A Philosophy

B.A Religious Studies

B.A Theatre Arts

3. Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education offers a range of courses in education foundation, curriculum, and instructional delivery. Key courses to study under this faculty include:

B.Ed English

B.Ed Mathematics

B.Ed Chemistry

B.Ed Physics

B.Ed Biology

B.Ed Geography

B.Ed Educational Management

B.Ed Guidance and Counselling

B.Ed Library and Information Science

B.Ed Special Education

B.Ed Computer Science Education

B.Ed Early Childhood Education

B.Ed Primary Education

B.Ed Curriculum Studies

4. Faculty of Engineering

UNIBEN has a reputable Faculty of Engineering that offers world-class engineering education across various departments including:

B.Eng Agricultural Engineering

B.Eng Chemical Engineering

B.Eng Civil Engineering

B.Eng Computer Engineering

B.Eng Electrical/Electronics Engineering

B.Eng Industrial Engineering

B.Eng Marine Engineering

B.Eng Mechanical Engineering

B.Eng Mechatronics Engineering

B.Eng Metallurgical and Material Engineering

B.Eng Petroleum Engineering

5. Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Key courses offered in the Faculty of Environmental Sciences include:

B.Sc Architecture

B.Sc Building

B.Sc Estate Management

B.Sc Urban and Regional Planning

B.Sc Geography and Environmental Management

6. Faculty of Law

7. Faculty of Life Sciences

Some of the major courses offered in UNIBEN’s Faculty of Life Sciences include:

B.Sc Botany

B.Sc Microbiology

B.Sc Zoology

B.Sc Biochemistry

B.Sc Cell Biology and Genetics

8. Faculty of Management Sciences

UNIBEN has a reputable Faculty of Management Sciences providing world-class business and management education. Some of the major courses offered include:

B.Sc Accounting

B.Sc Banking and Finance

B.Sc Business Administration

B.Sc Economics

B.Sc Insurance

B.Sc Marketing

9. Faculty of Pharmacy

UNIBEN has a top-rated Faculty of Pharmacy offering the following programs:

B.Pharm Pharmacy

The 5-year B.Pharm degree provides extensive training in areas like pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, clinical pharmacy, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical microbiology and biotechnology.

10. Faculty of Medicine

The prestigious UNIBEN College of Medical Sciences offers the following programs:

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS)

The 6-year MBBS program provides comprehensive medical training in areas like anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, community medicine, and more.

Dental Surgery (BDS) covers oral biology, oral pathology, radiology, periodontology, orthodontics, prosthodontics, and other advanced dentistry courses.

Medical Lab Science (BMLS) offers training in hematology, medical microbiology, blood transfusion science, histopathology, chemical pathology and cytogenetics.

11. Faculty of Physical Sciences

Some of the major courses available in the Faculty of Physical Sciences include:

B.Sc Computer Science

B.Sc Geology

B.Sc Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc Industrial Mathematics

B.Sc Mathematics

B.Sc Physics

B.Sc Statistics

12. Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences is one of the largest faculties at UNIBEN with about ten departments offering courses in diverse fields like:

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Geography and Regional Planning

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Social Work

B.Sc. Sociology

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Library & Information Science

B.Sc. Demography & Social Statistics

This covers the major undergraduate entry programs available at UNIBEN. Now let’s look at the postgraduate courses on offer.

List of Postgraduate Courses Offered in UNIBEN

For graduate studies, UNIBEN has several master’s and doctoral degree programs catering to various fields and specializations.

Postgraduate Diploma Programs

PGD Accounting

PGD Banking and Finance

PGD Business Administration

PGD Chemical Engineering

PGD Civil Engineering

PGD Computer Engineering

PGD Electrical Electronics Engineering

PGD English Studies

PGD Estate Management

PGD Guidance and Counselling

PGD History

PGD Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

PGD Information Technology

PGD Insurance

PGD International Relations and Diplomacy

PGD Library and Information Science

PGD Marketing

PGD Mechanical Engineering

PGD Microbiology

PGD Public Administration

PGD Quantity Surveying

PGD Sociology and Anthropology

PGD Soil Science

PGD Theology

PGD Urban and Regional Planning

PGD Zoology

Master’s Degree Programs

M.Sc Accounting

M.Sc Agricultural Economics

M.A English

M.Eng Chemical Engineering

M.Eng Civil Engineering

M.Eng Electrical Electronics Engineering

M.Eng Environmental Engineering

M.Eng Industrial Engineering

M.Eng Mechanical Engineering

M.Eng Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

M.Eng Petroleum Engineering

M.Sc Banking and Finance

M.Sc Biochemistry

M.Sc Botany

M.Sc Chemistry

M.Sc Computer Science

M.Sc Economics

M.Sc Environmental Management and Toxicology

M.Sc Environmental Microbiology

M.Sc Food Science and Technology

M.Sc Forensic Science

M.Sc Geology

M.Sc Guidance and Counselling

M.Sc Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science

M.Sc Histopathology

M.Sc Industrial Chemistry

M.Sc Industrial Mathematics

LLM Law

M.Sc Library and Information Science

M.Sc Mathematics

M.Sc Medical Laboratory Sciences

M.Sc Microbiology

M.Sc Nursing Science

M.Sc Optometry

M.Sc Pharmacology

M.Sc Physics

M.Sc Physiology

M.Sc Plant Biology and Biotechnology

M.Sc Psychology

M.Sc Public Health

M.Sc Social Works

M.Sc Sociology

M.Sc Statistics

M.Sc Surveying and Geoinformatics

M.Sc Urban and Regional Planning

M.Sc Zoology

Ph.D. Programs

Ph.D Agricultural Economics

Ph.D Biochemistry

Ph.D Botany

Ph.D Chemistry

Ph.D Civil Engineering

Ph.D Computer Engineering

Ph.D Electrical Electronics Engineering

Ph.D English

Ph.D Environmental Management and Toxicology

Ph.D Geography and Regional Planning

Ph.D Geology

Ph.D Haematology and Blood Transfusion Science

Ph.D History

Ph.D Industrial Chemistry

Ph.D Law

Ph.D Library Archival and Information Studies

Ph.D Mathematics

Ph.D Mechanical Engineering

Ph.D Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

Ph.D Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

Ph.D Microbiology

Ph.D Optometry

Ph.D Petroleum Engineering

Ph.D Pharmacology and Toxicology

Ph.D Physics

Ph.D Plant Biology and Biotechnology

Ph.D Psychology

Ph.D Public Health

Ph.D Sociology

Ph.D Soil Science

Ph.D Statistics

Ph.D Surveying and Geoinformatics

Ph.D Virology

Ph.D Zoology

This covers the broad range of postgraduate programs available at the University of Benin. From professional master’s degrees to research-focused Ph.D. programs, there are abundant graduate study options for students.

Professional Courses Offered in UNIBEN

Aside from the undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs, UNIBEN also offers some professional diploma and certificate courses. These include:

Diploma in Law

Diploma in Local Government Administration

Diploma in Public Administration

Certificate in Computer Proficiency

Certificate in French Proficiency

Institutes and Centers Offering Specialized Courses

There are also some specialized institutes, centers and units within the University of Benin offering diploma and certificate programs:

Institute of Education: NCE programs, PGDE, Diploma in Education

NCE programs, PGDE, Diploma in Education Institute of Public Administration: Diploma and certificate courses in public administration, local government studies, personnel management, industrial relations, etc.

Diploma and certificate courses in public administration, local government studies, personnel management, industrial relations, etc. Center for Educational Services: Diploma, certificate and short courses in areas like computer science, communication, catering, music, engineering, arts, etc.

Diploma, certificate and short courses in areas like computer science, communication, catering, music, engineering, arts, etc. Center for Entrepreneurship and Service Delivery: Entrepreneurship development, customer service training programs.

Entrepreneurship development, customer service training programs. Center for Part-Time Studies: Diploma, certificate, professional and executive short courses.

This gives you an overview of the wide scope of academic programs and courses available at the University of Benin. From foundational undergraduate degrees to niche postgraduate and professional qualifications, UNIBEN provides diverse learning opportunities suitable for many interests and career paths.

Key Things to Note About UNIBEN Courses and Programs

As you explore the various courses at UNIBEN, here are some important things to keep in mind:

Programs are offered full-time, part-time and online/distance learning modes to accommodate different needs.

Entry requirements vary depending on the program – UTME, direct entry, OND, HND, etc. Check requirements before applying. See UNIBEN Admission Requirements

UNIBEN courses are structured into modules and use continuous assessment plus final exams.

Practical work, fieldwork, SIWES and project research may be required for some programs.

There are elective course options within many degree programs.

Tuition fees differ based on course of study and department. Find out accurate fees.

Accommodation is available on-campus but limited, so apply early.

UNIBEN academic calendar runs from August to July.

Carefully going through the details will help you make the right choices when seeking admission into UNIBEN.

How to Gain Admission into UNIBEN

Now that you know the courses available at UNIBEN, the next key step is knowing how to gain admission into the programs that interest you. Here is a quick guide:

For undergraduate admission, take the UTME exam and apply through JAMB for your preferred courses. Meet the cut-off marks set by JAMB and UNIBEN (See the UNIBEN Cut Off Marks). Apply for UNIBEN Post UTME HERE .

. For direct entry admission, apply directly to UNIBEN with your OND, A-level, NCE, JUPEB, or IJMB qualifications.

For postgraduate programs, apply directly to the department offering your program of interest. Meet the stipulated admission requirements. Check the UNIBEN Admission Requirements

Follow the admission application guidelines and deadlines stated by JAMB and UNIBEN.

If offered provisional admission, proceed to accept the offer, pay the required fees, and complete registration formalities as directed.

Meeting admission criteria and following proper procedures will boost your chances of success.

Wrapping Up

The University of Benin has established itself as an academic destination of choice, with its impressive array of programs across diverse fields. This guide provides insights into the abundance of courses available at UNIBEN for both undergraduate and graduate students.

Whether your interests lie in arts, sciences, engineering, law, environmental studies, or humanities, UNIBEN likely has a program to match your needs. The university offers learning pathways for every passion. We hope this detailed overview of UNIBEN courses helps you make informed decisions as you seek admission into Nigeria’s premier higher institution.

