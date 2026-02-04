LAUTECH School Fees Schedule 2026/2027: Everything You Need to Know

LAUTECH School Fees Schedule: Applying to the prestigious Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is an exciting prospect for many Nigerian students. As you consider various universities and degree programs, an important factor to research upfront is the school fees and your financial readiness.

This comprehensive guide provides an overview of the LAUTECH school fees structure for the 2026/2027 academic session. Whether you are pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, JUPEB or pre-degree studies, you can find details on the expected fees payable per session going into 2026/2027.

Overview of LAUTECH

Founded in 1990, LAUTECH is one of the premier state technical universities in the country, known for pioneering academic excellence. The university has two campuses located in Ogbomoso and Oshogbo, Osun State.

LAUTECH operates a multi-campus academic system, with programs across major faculties including:

Agricultural Sciences

Basic Medical Sciences

Clinical Sciences

Engineering and Technology

Environmental Sciences

Management Sciences

Pure and Applied Sciences

With its reputation for innovation and quality education, LAUTECH attracts thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate applicants every year. As a prospective student, it is key to be informed about the school fees structure.

Breakdown of LAUTECH School Fees

The LAUTECH school fees schedule for the 2026/2027 academic year is outlined below for various programs:

LAUTECH Undergraduate School Fees

The undergraduate school fees ranges from ₦180,250 to ₦280,250, while Postgraduates pay ₦267,250 to ₦517,250. Additional charges apply. Students are advised to confirm current fees before payment.

The table below shows the breakdown of the fees for different categories of students:

Faculty Department Tuition Fee Engineering Civil Engineering ₦200,000 Engineering Mechanical Engineering ₦200,000 Engineering Electrical Engineering ₦200,000 Engineering Chemical Engineering ₦200,000 Engineering Computer Engineering ₦200,000 Engineering Food Engineering ₦200,000 Engineering Agricultural Engineering ₦200,000 Pure and Applied Science Pure and Applied Physics ₦140,000 Pure and Applied Science Pure and Applied Mathematics ₦140,000 Pure and Applied Science Pure and Applied Biology ₦140,000 Pure and Applied Science Pure and Applied Chemistry ₦140,000 Pure and Applied Science Statistics ₦140,000 Pure and Applied Science Earth Sciences ₦140,000 Pure and Applied Science Computer Science and Engineering ₦140,000 Management Sciences Accounting ₦140,000 Management Sciences Marketing ₦140,000 Management Sciences Transport Management ₦140,000 Management Sciences Management Technology ₦140,000 Environmental Sciences Architecture ₦140,000 Environmental Sciences Fine and Applied Arts ₦140,000 Environmental Sciences Urban and Regional Planning ₦140,000 Agricultural Sciences Animal Production and Health ₦100,000 Agricultural Sciences Agricultural Economics ₦100,000 Agricultural Sciences Crop Production and Soil Science ₦100,000 Agricultural Sciences Crop and Environmental Protection ₦100,000

Additional Charges for Undergraduate Students

The Additional charges for all undergraduate students are as follows:

Item Amount Acceptance Fee ₦30,000 Medical Fee ₦15,000 Student Union Fee ₦750 Matriculation Fee ₦5,000 Library Fee ₦2,500 Examination Fee ₦5,000 Identity Card Fee ₦1,500 Sports Fee ₦3,000 ICT Fee ₦7,500 Result Verification Fee ₦5,000 Departmental Fee ₦3,000 Faculty Fee ₦2,000

The total amount of other charges is ₦80,250. Therefore, the total amount of school fees for undergraduate students ranges from ₦180,250 to ₦280,250, depending on the faculty and department.

LAUTECH Postgraduate School Fees

The postgraduate school fees are also divided into two categories: tuition fees and other charges. The tuition fees are based on your program and mode of study, while the other charges are fixed for all students. The table below shows the tuition fees for each program and mode of study:

Category Application Fee Acceptance Fee Tuition Fee Per Session PGD (Full-time) ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦150,000 PGD (Part-time) ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦180,000 M.Sc. (Full-time) ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦200,000 M.Sc. (Part-time) ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦250,000 M.Phil. (Full-time) ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦250,000 M.Phil. (Part-time) ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦300,000 Ph.D. (Full-time) ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦300,000 Ph.D. (Part-time) ₦20,000 ₦30,000 ₦350,000

Note: The tuition fee is subject to change by the university management at any time. Students are advised to confirm the current fee before making payment.

The other charges for all postgraduate students are as follows:

Item Amount Acceptance Fee ₦50,000 Medical Fee ₦15,000 Student Union Fee ₦750 Matriculation Fee ₦10,000 Library Fee ₦5,000 Examination Fee ₦10,000 Identity Card Fee ₦2,500 Sports Fee ₦3,500 ICT Fee ₦10,500 Result Verification Fee ₦10,000

The total amount of other charges is ₦117,250. Therefore, the total amount of school fees for postgraduate students ranges from ₦267,250 to ₦517,250 depending on the program and mode of study.

LAUTECH JUPEB School Fees

The JUPEB program is a one-year foundation program that prepares students for direct entry admission into the university. The JUPEB school fees are as follows:

Item Fee Application Fee ₦10,000 Acceptance Fee ₦20,000 Tuition Fee ₦150,000 Medical Fee ₦15,000 Examination Fee ₦10,000 Identity card Fee ₦2,500 ICT Fee ₦7,500 Textbooks and Materials ₦10,000 Total ₦215,000

The total amount of LAUTECH JUPEB school fees is ₦215,000.

Note: The tuition fee is subject to change by the university management at any time. Students are advised to confirm the current fee before making payment.

LAUTECH Pre-degree School Fees

The pre-degree program is a one-year remedial program that prepares students for admission into 100 level of any course of their choice in LAUTECH or any other university that accepts pre-degree results. The table below shows the breakdown of the fees for pre-degree students:

Item Fee Application Fee ₦10,000 Acceptance Fee ₦20,000 Tuition Fee ₦120,000 Medical Fee ₦15,000 Examination Fee ₦10,000 Identity card Fee ₦2,500 ICT Fee ₦7,500 Textbooks and Materials ₦10,000 Total ₦160,000

The total amount of LAUTECH pre-degree school fees is ₦185,000.

Note: The tuition fee is subject to change by the university management at any time. Students are advised to confirm the current fee before making payment.

How to Pay LAUTECH School Fees

Online Payment

The payment of LAUTECH school fees can be done online or offline. The online payment can be done through the university’s portal (https://student.lautech.edu.ng/ ) using a debit card or bank transfer. The offline payment can be done at any branch of the following banks: Wema Bank Plc., Skye Bank Plc., First Bank Plc., Access Bank Plc., and Zenith Bank Plc. The steps for online payment are as follows:

Visit the university’s portal (https://student.lautech.edu.ng/ ) and log in with your matriculation number and password.

) and log in with your matriculation number and password. Click on “Pay Fees” and select the fee type and session.

Generate an invoice and print it out.

Proceed to pay the fee using your debit card or bank transfer.

Confirm your payment and print out your receipt.

Offline Payment

The steps for offline payment are as follows:

Visit the university’s portal (https://student.lautech.edu.ng/ ) and log in with your matriculation number and password.

) and log in with your matriculation number and password. Click on “Pay Fees” and select the fee type and session.

Generate an invoice and print it out.

Proceed to any of the designated banks and pay the fee using the invoice number.

Return to the portal and confirm your payment with the bank teller number.

Print out your receipt.

Evidence of payment is required for registration. Installmental payment options are available for students facing genuine difficulties.

Tips on How to Save Money as a Student

Studying at LAUTECH can be affordable if you plan your budget well and follow some simple tips on how to save money as a student. Here are some of them:

Apply for scholarships and bursaries offered by the university, government agencies, private organizations, or individuals. You can check the university’s website (https://www.lautech.edu.ng/ ) or bulletin board for available opportunities.

) or bulletin board for available opportunities. Share accommodation with other students or rent a room outside the campus that is cheaper and closer to your faculty or department.

Cook your own food or buy from cheap and hygienic canteens or restaurants around the campus or town.

Use public transportation or join a carpool instead of taking taxis or motorcycles.

Buy used textbooks or borrow from the library or senior colleagues instead of buying new ones.

Avoid impulse buying or spending on unnecessary items or services. Set a monthly budget and stick to it.

Look for part-time jobs or online gigs that can help you earn some extra income without affecting your studies.

LAUTECH School Fees Frequently ask Questions

What are the tuition fees in LAUTECH? The tuition fees at LAUTECH For undergraduates, range from ₦180,250 to ₦280,250, and Postgraduates pay ₦267,250 to ₦517,250. depending on your course of study. How much are the acceptance fees for new students? The acceptance fees for new students at LAUTECH is ₦30,000. This is paid before you can register as a new student. What is the accommodation fee at LAUTECH? The accommodation fees at LAUTECH hostels ranges between ₦15,000 to ₦20,000 per session depending on your hostel location. Does LAUTECH charge departmental fees? Yes, each department at LAUTECH charges additional fees ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 per session. When are school fees due in LAUTECH? The deadline for payment of school fees for each session at LAUTECH is usually a few weeks into the start of the new session. Does LAUTECH allow installment payment of fees? Yes, LAUTECH allows students to pay tuition fees in installments but there is a penalty for late payments. What is the deadline for fee payment by new students? New students at LAUTECH must pay their acceptance and tuition fees in full before they can proceed with registration formalities. How can students pay their fees at LAUTECH? Students can pay LAUTECH fees using bank transfer, credit card, mobile money, bank draft, or direct deposit at a partner bank. Is there a portal for checking fees? Yes, the LAUTECH portal allows students to log in and view their outstanding fees and payment history.

Wrapping Up

LAUTECH offers a world-class university education across various programs at affordable rates compared to private institutions. LAUTECH UndergraduateSchool fees range from ₦180,250 – ₦280,250 (including other fees) while postgraduate School Fees range from ₦267,250 – ₦517,250 (including other fees) annually.

With this comprehensive overview of LAUTECH school fees per faculty and degree program, you can effectively plan your budget and funding for the 2026/2027 academic session. I wish you the very best!

