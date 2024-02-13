University Of Ilesa School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

University Of Ilesa School Fees: Are you planning to study at the University of Ilesa, one of the most prestigious and innovative universities in Nigeria? If so, you might be wondering how much it will cost you to pursue your academic dreams. In this post, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about the University of Ilesa school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of UNILESA

The University of Ilesa (UNILESA) is a private university located in Ilesa, Osun State, Nigeria. Established in 2020 by the Ilesa Development Foundation, UNILESA aims to promote education, culture, and development in Ilesa and surrounding areas.

The university currently operates undergraduate and postgraduate academic programs across various disciplines including arts, sciences, engineering, management, and social sciences. UNILESA offers students the opportunity to obtain quality education in a conducive environment, pursuing qualifications from bachelor’s degrees up to doctorate level.

As a newly established private university, UNILESA is focused on building its reputation and expanding its faculties, student enrollment, courses, facilities, and partnerships. The university strives to produce graduates equipped to excel in their chosen fields and contribute to national development.

How Much is University of Ilesa School Fees?

The University of Ilesa, UNILESA school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session range from ₦290,500 to ₦725,500, depending on the course of study selected. This flexibility ensures that education at UNILESA remains accessible to a diverse student body. The table below shows the breakdown of the school fees for each faculty and department.

UNILESA School Fees for Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences at UNILESA offers degree programs in accounting, business administration, and economics. Students pursuing undergraduate degrees in these management courses are required to pay the following tuition fees per session:

ITEM FEES EXAMINATION ₦15,000.00 LABORATORY BENCH FEE FIELD TRIP ₦10,500.00 ENTREPRENEURIAL TRAINING ₦25,000.00 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦1,500.00 ID CARD ₦3,000.00 TUITION ₦155,000.00 ICT ₦7,500.00 SPORT ₦5,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE ₦40,000.00 CAUTION PAYMENT ₦10,000.00 MATRICULATION FEE ₦5,000.00 LIBRARY ₦5,000.00 TSHIP ₦5,000.00 GNS COURSE MATERIALS ₦4,000.00 FACULTY DEPARTMENTAL DUES ₦2,500.00 FACILITIES MAINTENANCE FEE ₦5,000.00 MEDICAL FEE ₦15,000.00 INSURANCE ₦2,000.00 Total ₦316,000.00

UNILESA School Fees for Faculty of Natural Sciences

The Faculty of Natural Sciences at UNILESA runs degree programs in fields like microbiology, Anatomy, physiology, Chemistry, computer science, Cyber Security, and Agricultural Science. Students admitted to pursue undergraduate degrees in these science courses are required to pay the following tuition fees per session:

ITEMS FEES GNS COURSE MATERIALS ₦4,000.00 INSURANCE ₦2,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE ₦40,000.00 MATRICULATION FEE ₦5,000.00 TUITION ₦155,000.00 TSHIP ₦5,000.00 LABORATORY BENCH FEE FIELD TRIP ₦15,000.00 ID CARD ₦3,000.00 FACULTY DEPARTMENTAL DUES ₦2,500.00 LIBRARY ₦5,000.00 FACILITIES MAINTENANCE FEE ₦5,000.00 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦1,500.00 SPORT ₦5,000.00 EXAMINATION ₦15,000.00 MEDICAL FEE ₦15,000.00 CAUTION PAYMENT ₦10,000.00 ICT ₦7,500.00 ENTREPRENEURIAL TRAINING ₦25,000.00 Total ₦320,500.00

UNILESA School Fees for Non-Science including Arts & Education

Students admitted to pursue undergraduate degrees in these non-science courses are required to pay the following tuition fees per session:

ITEM FEES LIBRARY ₦5,000.00 SPORT ₦5,000.00 EXAMINATION ₦15,000.00 ID CARD ₦3,000.00 TUITION ₦130,000.00 FACULTY DEPARTMENTAL DUES ₦2,500.00 TSHIP ₦5,000.00 FACILITIES MAINTENANCE FEE ₦5,000.00 LABORATORY BENCH FEE FIELD TRIP ₦10,000.00 ENTREPRENEURIAL TRAINING ₦25,000.00 MEDICAL FEE ₦15,000.00 CAUTION PAYMENT ₦10,000.00 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦1,500.00 MATRICULATION FEE ₦5,000.00 ICT ₦7,500.00 GNS COURSE MATERIALS ₦4,000.00 INSURANCE ₦2,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE ₦40,000.00 Total ₦290,500.00

UNILESA School Fees for Tourism & Hospitality Management

Students admitted to pursue undergraduate degrees in Tourism & Hospitality Management are required to pay the following tuition fees per session:

ITEMS FEES TSHIP ₦5,000.00 EXAMINATION ₦15,000.00 LABORATORY BENCH FEE FIELD TRIP ₦50,000.00 FACILITIES MAINTENANCE FEE ₦5,000.00 INSURANCE ₦2,000.00 MATRICULATION FEE ₦5,000.00 FACULTY DEPARTMENTAL DUES ₦2,500.00 MEDICAL FEE ₦15,000.00 ENTREPRENEURIAL TRAINING ₦25,000.00 ICT ₦7,500.00 LIBRARY ₦5,000.00 SPORT ₦5,000.00 GNS COURSE MATERIALS ₦4,000.00 CAUTION PAYMENT ₦10,000.00 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦1,500.00 TUITION ₦130,000.00 ID CARD ₦3,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE ₦40,000.00 Total ₦330,500.00

UNILESA School Fees for Tourism & Hospitality Management

Students admitted to pursue undergraduate degrees in the Faculty of Social Sciences are required to pay the following tuition fees per session:

ITEMS FEES TUITION ₦155,000.00 ICT ₦7,500.00 LABORATORY BENCH FEE FIELD TRIP ₦50,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE ₦40,000.00 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦1,500.00 FACULTY DEPARTMENTAL DUES ₦2,500.00 LIBRARY 5,000.00 EXAMINATION 15,000.00 ID CARD 3,000.00 GNS COURSE MATERIALS 4,000.00 INSURANCE 2,000.00 MATRICULATION FEE 5,000.00 FACILITIES MAINTENANCE FEE 5,000.00 MEDICAL FEE 15,000.00 CAUTION PAYMENT 10,000.00 TSHIP 5,000.00 SPORT 5,000.00 ENTREPRENEURIAL TRAINING 25,000.00 Total 305,500.00

UNILESA School Fees for Public Health

Students admitted to pursue undergraduate degrees in Public Health are required to pay the following tuition fees per session:

ITEMS FEES LABORATORY BENCH FEE FIELD TRIP ₦25,000.00 GNS COURSE MATERIALS ₦4,000.00 MATRICULATION FEE ₦5,000.00 EXAMINATION ₦15,000.00 INSURANCE ₦2,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE ₦40,000.00 CAUTION PAYMENT ₦10,000.00 ENTREPRENEURIAL TRAINING ₦25,000.00 TSHIP ₦5,000.00 SPORT ₦5,000.00 MEDICAL FEE ₦15,000.00 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦1,500.00 ID CARD ₦3,000.00 ICT ₦7,500.00 FACULTY DEPARTMENTAL DUES ₦2,500.00 LIBRARY ₦5,000.00 FACILITIES MAINTENANCE FEE ₦5,000.00 TUITION ₦550,000.00 Total ₦725,500.00

How to Pay UNILESA School Fees?

The University of Ilesa school fees can be paid online or offline, depending on the student’s preference. The online payment option is more convenient and faster, as it allows the student to pay with a debit card, credit card, or bank transfer from anywhere and at any time. The offline payment option requires the student to visit any of the designated banks and make a deposit into the university’s account. The student will then present the bank teller or receipt at the bursary unit of the university for confirmation and clearance.

To pay the school fees online, the student will need to follow these steps:

Visit the university’s website at UNILESA and log in with your matriculation number and password.

and log in with your matriculation number and password. Click on the “Pay School Fees” button and select your faculty, department, and level of study.

You will see the amount of school fees payable and the payment options available. Choose the one that suits you and proceed to make the payment.

You will be redirected to a secure payment gateway where you will enter your card or bank details and complete the transaction.

You will receive a confirmation message and an e-receipt that you can print or save for future reference.

You will also be able to access your student portal and view your payment history and status.

To pay the school fees offline, the student will need to follow these steps:

Visit any of the following banks: First Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA, GTBank, or Access Bank, and request for the University of Ilesa school fees payment slip.

Fill in the required details, such as your name, matriculation number, faculty, department, and level of study, and the amount of school fees payable.

Make the payment and collect the bank teller or receipt as proof of payment.

Visit the bursary unit of the university and present the bank teller or receipt for verification and clearance.

You will be issued a clearance slip that you can use to access your student portal and other services.

UNILESA School Fees Payment Deadline

The deadline for payment and registration of UIL school fees is typically set a few weeks into the new academic session. Here is an overview:

Fresh students – Within 3 weeks of resumption

Returning students – Early November

Final year students – Mid-October

Postgraduate students – Late November

It is important to adhere to the payment deadline. Defaulting students may be denied access to facilities or barred from exams.

How much is the University of Ilesa Acceptance Fee?

The University of Ilesa acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic session is ₦40,000. This is the amount that the admitted candidates have to pay to confirm their admission offer and secure their place at the university. The acceptance fee can be paid online or offline, using the same methods as the school fees payment. The acceptance fee is non-refundable and must be paid within the stipulated deadline.

Wrapping Up

The University of Ilesa offers students world-class education at affordable rates across diverse faculties and degree programs. As covered in this article, the UNILESA school fees structure for new and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic session provides helpful insights to guide prospective students and parents in planning.

Tuition fees at UNILESA range from ₦290,500 to ₦725,500 depending on program level, with additional charges for accommodation, acceptance, departmental levies, and more. Students are advised to pay all fees fully before the deadline to avoid penalties.

