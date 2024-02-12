Azman University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

Azman University School Fees Schedule: Are you searching for a reputable and budget-friendly private university in Nigeria? Are you interested in pursuing your studies at Azman University, Kano, one of the nation’s latest and rapidly expanding educational institutions? Are you curious about the tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic session? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

About Azman University

Azman University is a private university located in Kano, the commercial and cultural hub of northern Nigeria. It was established in 2020 by the Azman Group of Companies, a leading conglomerate in the fields of aviation, oil and gas, hospitality, and education. The university is licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and is a member of the Association of Private Universities in Nigeria (APUN).

With over 300 academic staff and modern lecture halls, laboratories, and workshops, Azman University runs programs in the faculties of Health Sciences, Engineering, Sciences, Arts and Social Sciences, Education and Management Sciences. There are over 25 undergraduate and postgraduate programs to choose from.

One advantage Azman University has over public universities is its relatively stable academic calendar. Also, its fees are quite competitive compared to other private institutions. However, tuition fees depend on factors like program of study and level.

This article provides a detailed overview of Azman University school fees for new and returning students in the 2024/2025 academic session. It covers all charges to help prospective students adequately plan their finances.

Azman University School Fees Schedule

The Azman University school fees for fresh undergraduate students ranges from ₦1,352,500 to ₦1,818,000 per session, depending on the program and level of study; while returning students are expected to pay slightly less. Below is the school fees breakdown for each course:

B.Sc. Biotechnology

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,293,000.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,693,000.00

B.Sc. Microbiology

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,293,000.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,693,000.00

B.Sc. Computer Science

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Cyber Security

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Data Science

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Information Technology

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Software Engineering

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Public Health

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Health Care Administration and Hospital Management

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Environmental Health Science

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Health Information Management

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,197,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦75,000.00 Total Fees ₦1,597,500.00

B.Sc. Accounting

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,027,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,352,500.00

B.Sc. Aviation Management

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,493,000.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,818,000.00

B.Sc. Aviation Security

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,493,000.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,818,000.00

B.Sc. Business Administration

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,027,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,352,500.00

B.Sc. Economics

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,027,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,352,500.00

B.Sc. Entrepreneurship

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,027,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,352,500.00

B.Sc. International Relations

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,027,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,352,500.00

B.Sc. Procurement Management

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,027,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,352,500.00

B.Sc. Public Administration

Fees Amount Tuition ₦1,027,500.00 Medicals ₦20,000.00 Matriculation ₦25,000.00 Students Activity ₦70,000.00 Library ₦50,000.00 Sports fees ₦50,000.00 Result verification fees ₦10,000.00 Caution fees ₦40,000.00 ID Card ₦10,000.00 ICT Development ₦50,000.00 Laboratory ₦0.00 Total Fees ₦1,352,500.00

NOTE: Please keep in mind that tuition fees are subject to change, so it’s crucial to verify the information with the university itself to avoid any discrepancies or misunderstandings.

Accommodation Fees (Optional)

Gender Amount Male ₦650,000.00 Female ₦800,000.00

How to Pay Azman University School Fees Online

To pay Azman University school fees online, follow these steps:

Visit the university website at www.azmanuniversity.edu.ng and log in with your matriculation number and password.

and log in with your matriculation number and password. Click on the “ Pay Fees ” tab and select the academic session and the payment type (acceptance fee, tuition fee, etc.).

” tab and select the academic session and the payment type (acceptance fee, tuition fee, etc.). Generate and print your payment invoice, which contains your payment reference number and the amount to be paid.

Visit any Zenith Bank or UBA branch and make the payment using the payment reference number on the invoice. You can also pay online using your debit card or internet banking.

After making the payment, return to the university website and click on the “ Verify Payment ” tab. Enter your payment reference number and click on the “ Verify ” button.

” tab. Enter your payment reference number and click on the “ ” button. Print your payment receipt and keep it for future reference.

How to Pay Azman University School Fees Offline

To pay Azman University school fees offline, follow these steps:

Visit the university bursary office and obtain a payment teller, which contains your matriculation number, name, course of study, and the amount to be paid.

Visit any Zenith Bank or UBA branch and make the payment using the payment teller.

After making the payment, return to the university bursary office and submit the payment teller and the bank deposit slip. You will be issued a payment receipt, which you should keep for future reference.

Deadlines for Azman University School Fees Payment

The deadlines for Azman University school fees payment for the 2024/2025 academic session are as follows:

For new students (freshers), the deadline for the payment of acceptance fee is February 28, 2024. The deadline for the payment of tuition fee and other charges is March 31, 2024.

For returning students, the deadline for the payment of tuition fees and other charges is April 30, 2024.

Note: Late payment of school fees will attract a penalty of 10% of the total amount due. Failure to pay school fees by the stipulated deadlines may result in the withdrawal of admission or the postponement of studies.

Wrapping Up

This article has provided a detailed overview of Azman University school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session, with breakdowns for new and returning undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Tuition fees range from ₦1,352,500 to ₦1,818,000 depending on the program of study, along with other compulsory charges. While Azman University tuition is quite competitive, prospective students should budget for all costs outlined above.

We hope the comprehensive fee schedule provided helps you make an informed decision if you are considering Azman University for your degree program. Feel free to apply well ahead to access early bird registration discounts.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Azman University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!