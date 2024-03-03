LASUED School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

LASUED School Fees Schedule: The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is one of the top destinations for students interested in pursuing teaching and education-related programs in Nigeria. However, before you seek admission into this prestigious institution, it is important to have full knowledge of the school fees breakdown.

In this comprehensive article, you will discover all the key details about LASUED school fees for fresh undergraduates in the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are looking to study Education, Arts, Social Sciences or Sciences, this guide will provide you with vital information to plan your finances.

An Overview of LASUED

The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is a state-owned tertiary institution established in 2005. The institution began operations in 2006 with a focus on training quality teachers and educationists. LASUED is located in Ijanikin, Ojo, Lagos State. Also, see the LASUED Admission Requirements

The university currently offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across its 6 faculties and 2 colleges. LASUED is dedicated to providing high-quality education that prepares students for excellence and innovation in their chosen fields. Also, check out LASUED Cut Off Marks

Some key facts about LASUED:

Offers ND, B.Ed., B.Sc., B.A, PGD, M.Ed., M.Sc., and Ph.D. programs

Has over 15,000 students

Ranked among the top 100 universities in Nigeria

Affordable tuition fees compared to other state universities

Serene academic environment conducive for learning

LASUED School Fees for New Students 2024/2025

The school fees schedule for new students at LASUED for the 2024/2025 academic session is out. All freshers are expected to pay specified fees before they can be registered for the new session. Let’s look at the breakdown of LASUED fees according to programs and categories of students:

First (1st) Semester Payment

S/N ITEMS AMOUNT 1 Acceptance Fee ₦20,000 2 Medical Fee ₦5,000 3 LASHMA ₦20,000 4 Security App ₦3,000 5 ICT ₦5,000 6 Laboratory/Resource Centre consumable ₦10,000 7 Life insurance ₦3,000 8 Identity card ₦5,000 9 Entrepreneurship Levy ₦10,000 10 Utility ₦10,000 Total ₦91,000

Second (2) Semester Payment

S/N ITEMS AMOUNT 1 Administrative Levy ₦25,000 2 Library Levy ₦5,000 3 Sports Levy ₦10,000 Total ₦40,000

So in total, fresh undergraduate LASUED students will pay around ₦131,000 in their first year for newly admitted candidates when you add up the tuition and other fees.

LASUED School Fees for Returning Students 2024/2025

Returning students at Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) are required to pay different fees depending on their level and semester. According to the official website of the institution, the school fees for returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session are as follows:

First (1st) Semester Payment

S/N ITEMS AMOUNT 1 Medical fee ₦10,000 2 LASHMA ₦5,000 3 Security App ₦3,000 4 ICT ₦5,000 5 Laboratory/Resource Centre Consumables ₦10,000 6 Life Insurance ₦5,000 7 Identity Cards ₦3,000 8 Entrepreneurship Levy ₦10,000 9 Utility ₦10,000 Total ₦61,000

Second (2nd) Semester (200 Level) Payment

S/N ITEMS AMOUNT 1 Administrative Levy ₦25,000 2 Library ₦5,000 3 Sports Levy ₦10,000 Total ₦40,000

The school fees for returning students are lower than those for new students, who have to pay ₦91,000 for the first semester and ₦40,000 for the second semester.

Notes:

Any Student either New or Returning Student who wishes to pay at once is free to do so. All payments are to be made on the University Portal.

Other Financial Costs to Consider as a LASUED Student

Aside from the school fees, you need to adequately budget and plan for other costs you will incur during your time at LASUED. These include:

Feeding and accommodation: hostels, food, toiletries etc.

hostels, food, toiletries etc. Books and stationery: textbooks, notepads, pens etc.

textbooks, notepads, pens etc. Transportation: shuttle services, fueling, transit fare.

shuttle services, fueling, transit fare. Personal upkeep: clothes, medication, leisures etc.

clothes, medication, leisures etc. Project/research: tools, materials, software, logistics etc.

Internet access, electronics like laptops, and other critical tools for your program are also vital budget considerations. Overall, factor in at least ₦100,000 to ₦150,000 per session for these ancillary costs.

LASUED School Fees Payment Deadline

The deadline for payment of LASUED school fees is usually a few weeks into the semester. Students are advised to complete their registration fee payment before the deadline to avoid late registration penalties.

Here are the key deadlines to note for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Fresh students – Within 3 weeks of resumption

– Within 3 weeks of resumption Returning students – Before the start of 1st semester exams

– Before the start of 1st semester exams Postgraduate students – Within 6 weeks of resumption

Meeting the LASUED fees payment deadline is crucial as defaulters risk being barred from writing exams or kicked out of the hostel accommodations.

Modes of Payment of LASUED School Fees

LASUED allows students to pay their school fees via the following modes:

Direct bank deposits or transfers to LASUED accounts

POS payments on campus

Quickteller online web payments

Remita online payments

Approved mobile money agents

After payment, students should upload evidence on their portals for verification and records. The Bursary department allows flexible instalment payment plans if required by students or sponsors.

How to Pay LASUED School Fees for 2024/2025?

LASUED school fees payment for 2024/2025 can be done online or offline. The online payment method involves using a debit card or bank transfer to pay through the university’s e-payment platform. The offline payment method involves generating a payment invoice from the university portal and paying at any designated bank branch. The steps for both methods are as follows:

Online Payment Method

Visit the university website at https://lasued.edu.ng/ and click on “ Student Login “.

and click on “ “. Enter your matriculation number and password to access your dashboard.

Click on “ School Fees ” and select your category and level.

” and select your category and level. Click on “ Generate Invoice ” and choose your preferred payment option (card or bank).

” and choose your preferred payment option (card or bank). Follow the instructions to complete your payment and print your receipt.

Log out and keep your receipt safely.

Offline Payment Method

Visit the university website at www.lasued.edu.ng and click on “ Student Login “.

and click on “ “. Enter your matriculation number and password to access your dashboard.

Click on “ School Fees ” and select your category and level.

” and select your category and level. Click on “ Generate Invoice ” and choose “ Bank ” as your payment option.

” and choose “ ” as your payment option. Print your invoice and take it to any of the designated banks to make your payment.

Collect your bank teller and receipt from the bank.

Return to the university portal and click on “ Confirm Payment “.

“. Enter your invoice number and bank teller number to verify your payment.

Print your receipt and log out.

Wrapping Up

The LASUED school fees schedule and payment guide covered in this article provides the key details prospective and current students need to know. The LASUED School fees varies based on program level and mode of study, with undergraduates paying around ₦101,000 to ₦131, 000 and postgraduates ₦150k per session.

Payment options include bank deposits, Quickteller, Remita, and directly on the school portal. While instalments aren’t allowed, students can access discounts, subsidies, or sponsorships if eligible. Avoid defaulting on fees to prevent unpleasant consequences. Also, factor in other costs beyond tuition to manage your finances well.

We hope this breakdown gives you greater insight into the financial planning required before joining LASUED. The key is starting your arrangements early once admission is confirmed. Feel free to share any other questions in the comments section.

